Distilleries and Wineries
Crouch Distilling
crouchdistilling.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 47 S. Stadium Rd., Bay 3; 803-764-6839. Tue-Fri 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Housed in a cozy unit in an industrial area near the stadium, Crouch Distilling specializes in whiskeys — in particular a rye single malt that’s drawn some attention. Offers tastings and retail sales.
Enoree River Winery
enoreeriverwinery.com. Newberry: 1650 Dusty Rd. Offers wine tastings and tours, with a view of the vineyards. Wines run the gamut from fruit (pomegranate, mango, cranberry) to muscadine wines to traditional dry varietals and blends. Also hosts events.
Hollow Creek Distillery
hollowcreekdistillery.com. Leesville: 112 Rocky Ridge Rd. Makes small batch, handcrafted moonshine. Offers tours and tastings.
Mercer House Estate Winery
mercerhouseestatewinery.com. Lexington: 397 Walter Rawl Rd. Twelve-acre vineyard and winery specializing in small-batch muscadine wines, offering tastings and tours. Makes wine jellies and blended wine vinegars, too. Great spot for parties and weddings.
Proverbs 31 Winery
proverbs31winery.com. Newberry: 553 Hillbrook Ln., 803-361-4102. Specializing in unusual wines — Jalapeño Grigio, anyone? — this small winery uses scuppernong grapes grown in Lexington County. Open by appointment.