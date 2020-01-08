Deli
Andy’s Deli
andysdelisc.com. Five Points: 2005 Greene St., 803-799-2639. Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Serving a range of hot and cold deli sandwiches plus salads, this Five Points mainstay enjoys a well-deserved reputation for prompt service and consistent quality. No matter how long the lunch line appears, the food never fails to arrive promptly and satisfy completely. Andy’s Special, which features roast beef, turkey and bacon bits on a hoagie roll, and which comes with that tantalizingly tangy dip, ought to qualify as the official sandwich of the Midlands. Thank you my friend, indeed. ¢
The Cafe at Richland Library
richlandlibrary.com/cafe. Downtown: 1431 Assembly St., 803-814-5925. Tue-Sat 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sandwiches, salads and snacks, plus coffee and other drinks, are on offer at this comfy cafe in the first-floor entry to Richland Library’s main branch.
DiPrato’s Delicatessen
dipratos.com. Five Points: 342 Pickens St., 803-779-0606. Mon-Sun 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A stone’s throw from Maxcy Gregg Park, DiPrato’s brings a New York attitude to its gourmet deli selections. Choose from its signature sandwiches, build your own or explore the paninis and salads. A fabulous and well-loved brunch spot, too. ¢-$
The Gourmet Shop
thegourmetshop.net. Five Points: 724 Saluda Ave., 803-799-3705. Cafe: Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m.; shop: Mon-Sat 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A Five Points icon because of its coveted sidewalk seating and signature dishes that include the chicken salad and the turkey pesto. The store offers coffees, wines, breads, kitchen gadgets and more. ¢-$
Groucho’s
grouchos.com. Blythewood: 730 University Village Dr., 803-754-4509. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Five Points: 611 Harden St., 803-799-5708. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Forest Acres: 4717 Forest Dr., 803-790-0801. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Harbison/Irmo: 800 Lake Murray Blvd., 803-749-4515. Mon-Sat 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Lexington: 117 1/2 East Main St., 803-356-8800. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. West Columbia/Cayce: 2265 Sunset Blvd., 803-796-7826. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Northeast: 111 Sparkleberry Crossing, 803-419-6767. Sun-Mon 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Open since 1941, Groucho’s is a beloved lunchtime meeting place for the students and business people of Columbia. The Apollo and the STP Dippers are locally famous for good reason. ¢
No Name Deli
Downtown: 2042 Marion St., 803-252-0480. Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. This popular downtown lunch spot is anything but anonymous. Grab a tray and line up for sandwiches (hot or cold), salads and homemade soup. Pay at the register when you get your food, though be sure to bring cash or a check — no cards. Separate counter for to-go order pickup helps long lines disappear quickly. ¢