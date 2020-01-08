Chinese
Egg Roll Chen
eggrollchen.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 715 Crowson Rd., 803-787-6820. Mon-Tue 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Wed 2 p.m.-9 p.m.; Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. A longtime Columbia favorite, packed at the dinner hour with everyone from lawyers to construction workers, Egg Roll Chen makes fresh Chinese favorites to order: Spicy Taiwan Beef, Hot and Nutty Chicken, perfect lo mein and the famous Mamasan’s Beef Noodle Soup. ¢
Egg Roll Station
West Columbia/Cayce: 135 Sunset Blvd., 803-791-4060. Mon-Tue and Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Wed 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Beloved by generations of Columbians, Egg Roll Station prepares inexpensive, fresh Chinese-American standards to order while you watch. Go Cocks; go E’Rolls. ¢
Sun Ming
sunmingrestaurant.com. Harbison/Irmo: 7509 St. Andrews Rd., 803-732-4488. Sun-Thu 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. For the most authentic Chinese dining in the Midlands, order off the traditional Chinese menu, which features such dishes as chicken feet with black mushrooms or spicy chicken ding. On the other hand, also offers plenty of orange chicken and beef-and-broccoli to satisfy all your Chinese-American desires. $