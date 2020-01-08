 

Caribbean/Latin

Cabañas Restaurant

West Columbia/Cayce: 825 Sunset Blvd., 803-851-1189. Flip to the back of the menu for the Honduran specialties, which are the shining stars of this restaurant, from baleadas (homemade tortillas stuffed with beans, meat and more) to yuca con chicharron (fried or boiled yuca and fried pork rinds) to pupusas. Also features classic Tex-Mex combination plates, tacos and more. $

Fire and Spice

facebook.com/fireandspiceirmo. Harbison/Irmo: 7971 N. Woodrow St. No. 5, 803-602-5353. Tue-Fri 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Part Caribbean restaurant — jerk chicken, mojo pork, steamed cabbage — and part sandwich shop — cheesesteaks, french dips and more. $

La Isla Bonita

facebook.com/laislabonitasc. Northeast: 1701 Percival Rd., 803-569-6244. Wed-Sat 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Quaint restaurant that serves traditional Puerto-Rican cuisine. Dishes include mofongo, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and a pastry of the day. ¢

