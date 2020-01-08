Cajun
Bourbon
bourboncolumbia.com. Downtown: 1214 Main St., 803-403-1404. Mon-Thu 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri 4 p.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sunday brunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Go for the bourbon, stay for the whiskey. Serves higher-end Cajun-Creole cuisine like squash jambalaya, bayou burgers, seared duck breast, steaks and more. Tasty Sunday brunch. $$
Private Property
privatepropertysc.com. Lexington: 220 West Main St., 803-399-8085. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Cajun and Creole food in the heart of Lexington, from gumbos to jambalayas — plus big tasty burgers and a few fun extras like Cajun egg rolls. Laidback sports bar vibe. $