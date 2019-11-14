Café/Coffee House
College Grounds Café
collegegroundscafe.com. Downtown: 1217 College St., 803-708-9476. Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat-Sun 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Think of it as the younger sister to established upstairs coffeehouse, Cool Beans. College Grounds Café serves sandwiches and other healthy breakfast and brunch foods — bagels, fruit, grits and more — as well as fresh doughnuts made in-house daily. Yum. Lots of vegetarian-friendly options. ¢
Cool Beans Coffee Company
coolbeanscoffeecompany.net. Downtown: 1217 College St., 803-779-4277. Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sat-Sun 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Cool near-campus coffee shop offers plenty of space for studying or socializing — but it’s not just for students. Great menu of sandwiches (the curry chicken salad is a longtime favorite), wraps, soups and salads, plus all the coffee drinks you’d expect — and a few you wouldn’t. (Vegan hot cocoa? Yes please.) ¢
Curiosity Coffee Bar
curiositycoffeebar.com. Downtown: 2327 Main St., 803-357-2889. Mon-Fri 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.-8 p.m. This Elmwood Park coffee spot is a good place to grab a quick early-morning gulp or chill at the outdoor tables with your dog and/or friends. ¢
Drip Coffee
dripcolumbia.com. Downtown: 1441 Main St., 803-799-0067. Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat-Sun 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Five Points: 729 Saluda Ave., 803-661-9545. Mon-Sat 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Specializing in the pour-over method of brewing, Drip makes some fabulous coffee. Besides being a great place for a meeting or first date, both Drip locations also sell creative breakfast and lunch sandwiches and delectable pastries. Free Wi-Fi, too. ¢-$
The Haven Coffee House
thehavencoffeehouse.com. Lexington: 121 E. Main St., 803-356-1402. Mon-Sat 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown Lexington has a hangout. Serves tasty breakfast and lunch, desserts. ¢
Immaculate Consumption
immaculate-consumption.com. Downtown: 933 Main St., 803-799-9053. Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. In addition to several different coffees and beer, this coffee shop serves a wide range of sandwiches and fresh salads that folks rave about. ¢
Indah Coffee
North Columbia: 2238 Sumter St., 803-708-0275. Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Downtown: 1332 Main St. (inside Arcade Mall). Mon-Wed 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thu-Fri 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cozy, airy Cottontown spot is a great place for a quick meeting, board game or quiet contemplation. Downtown spot has a counter and cool vibes. Coffee roasted in house; tasty treats, too. ¢
Loveland Coffee
lovelandcoffee.com. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 7001 St. Andrews Rd., 803-466-7168. Mon-Thu 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Fri 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Sat 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tasty local coffee, served up in a variety of ways, from lattes to drip coffee to the famous cold brewed coffee concentrate. ¢
Piecewise Coffee Company
facebook.com/piecewisecoffee. Cayce/West Columbia: 2001 State St., 803-594-2106. Mon-FRi 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.-6 p.m. New shop is bringing finely prepared coffee beverages to Cayce in a relaxed atmosphere.