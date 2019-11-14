Breweries/Brew Pubs
Angry Fish Brewing Co.
angryfishbrewingco.com. Lexington: 106 Fabrister Lane, Suite C, 803-520-7470. IPAs, sours, lagers and more from this hospitable Lexington spot. Food trucks visit often.
Bierkeller Columbia
bierkellercolumbia.com. While Bierkeller doesn’t have a permanent home, the German-style brewer hosts frequent events featuring its astoundingly good brews. We’re partial to the Kellerbier and the Rauchbier, but most any craft beer-loving Columbian has their own favorites.
Columbia Craft Brewing Co.
columbiacraft.com. Vista: 520 Greene St., 803-799-6027. Mon-Thu, 2-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 12-10 p.m.; sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Shiny, professional brewery is turning out some great beers, with several sours on the jam-packed board at any given time and a lager that’s making waves. Lots of natural light and metal furniture.
Cottontown Brew Lab
ctbl.azurewebsites.net. Cottontown: 1223 Franklin St., 844-427-3952. This neighborhood brewery cranks out some quality beers that you can find on taps across the Midlands, most prominently the Indah Coffee Stout, a collaboration with a nearby coffee shop; and the Tropicarolina IPA. Outdoor picnic tables make for a low-key vibe.
Hazelwood Brewing Company
hazelwoodbeerco.com. Lexington: 711 East Main St., 803-785-3947. Matt Rodgers, who many in the Midlands know for the delicious beers he crafts for the Old Mill Brew Pub, recently opened up this new brewery under the smokestack in the same complex.
Hunter-Gatherer
huntergathererbrewery.com. Downtown: 900 Main St., 803-748-0540. Mon-Thu 4-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 4-11 p.m. (bar open later). Shandon/Rosewood: 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. Wed-Thu 4-10 p.m.; Fri 4-11 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 1-8 p.m. OG location, open since 1996, is a favorite spot for university types, hipsters and oldsters alike; Hunter-Gatherer’s food is as good as its handcrafted ales, with nightly gourmet specials to complement such local favorites as the black bean dip. Specialty pizzas are popular, as are the burgers and sandwiches. Production brewery opened in 2018 features a small pizza-based menu, expansive views, small aircraft sightings and more beers. ¢-$
Krafty Draft Brew Pub
kraftydraft.com. Lexington: 269 Charter Oak Road, 803-567-2812. Mon-Tue 4-10 p.m.; Wed-Fri 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.-12 a.m. This Lexington-area brewpub takes a democratic approach, serving up plenty of other folks’ beer as well as its own. Big ol’ food menu, too. ¢
Old Mill Brew Pub
oldmillbrewpub.net. Lexington: 711 E. Main St., 803-785-2337. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Craft beer? Made on site at a former cotton mill? In downtown Lexington? Yes, Old Mill is doing all this and more — and also serving up some fine, creative bar fare. The beers run the modern gamut, with Belgian styles lining up alongside sours, New England IPAs, double bourbon barrel-aged stouts, and the famed 12-Mile Oatmeal Porter. $
River Rat Brewery
riverratbrewery.com. Stadium/Fairgrounds: 1231 Shop Rd., 803-724-5712. Tue-Wed, 12-9 p.m.; Thu-Fri 12-10 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-8 p.m. River Rat produces excellent and original craft beers. Features a lovely outdoor deck, grassy area with cornhole and swank taproom, and a new rooftop area. A core of East Coast-style brews, of which the Broad River Red is a favorite, are joined by a pleasingly diverse catalog, from Abbey Ale to kolsch. Food menu, event space — the whole nine yards. ¢-$
Steel Hands Brewing
steelhandsbrewing.com. Cayce: 2350 Foreman St. Wed-Thu 4-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 12-11 p.m.; Sunday 1-9 p.m. Massive, professional new brewery in Cayce has it all, from outdoor spaces to a stacked menu to a canning line. ¢
Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co.
swampcabbagebrewing.com. Stadium/Fairgrounds: 921 Brookwood Dr., 803-939-2589. Wed-Thu 5-8 p.m.; Fri 5-9 p.m.; Sat noon-9 p.m.; Sun 1-6 p.m. Modest brewery near Williams-Brice Stadium boasts a small but strong catalog of beers, from dunkel to red IPA. Hosts a running club, trivia, food trucks.
Twisted Spur Brewing
twistedspurbrewing.com. Vista: 705 Gervais St., 803-764-0203. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-12 a.m; Sat 10 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Vista hotspot features beers brewed on the premises to pair with the West Coast-influenced menu, from nachos to burgers to oysters on the half shell and much, much more. $