Bistro/New American
1801 Grille
1801grille.com. Vista: 700 Lincoln St., 803-777-1801. Mon-Thu 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. (or later). A University of South Carolina-themed restaurant. “American tavern-inspired” menu runs the gamut from oysters to burgers to wild-boar-and-bison meatloaf. Swank bar, too. $
The Aristocrat
thearistocrat803.com. Vista: 1001 Washington St., 803-708-8004. Mon 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tue-Thu 11:30-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri-Sat 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Southern gastropub and wine bar features a low-key vibe and tasty food. $
Bistro on the Boulevard
bistroontheblvd.com. Harbison/Irmo: 1085-D Lake Murray Blvd., 803-369-1332. Tue-Thu 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Upscale Southern classics like Lowcountry crab dip and shrimp and grits meet bistro offerings like fancy stuffed pork chops and an Asian salmon burger. $
B.L.D. Diner
facebook.com/blddinerforestdrive. Forest Acres: 484 Forest Drive, 803-931-3595. Mon-Sat 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri 7 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Breakfast features avocado Benedicts, breakfast burritos and more; lunch and dinner bring everything from chili cheese fries to hot chicken to wedge salads. $
Black Rooster
blackroostersc.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 201 Meeting St. Mon-Thu 5-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5-11 p.m. The bustling State Street area’s newest restaurant is a “French-ish” bistro concept from Bourbon chef and owner Kristian Niemi. From the ingenuitive Euro-Southern fare to the rooftop bar with a fine view of the Congaree River and Columbia skyline, it has people buzzing. $-$$
Café Strudel
cafestrudel.com. Lexington: 309 S. Lake Drive, 803-490-0895. West Columbia/Cayce: 300 State St., 803-794-6634. Mon-Tue 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wed-Thu 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 8 am.-10 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Casual restaurant offers soups, salads, sandwiches, grill items and coffees. Also hosts a legendary Sunday brunch. ¢
Cola’s
colasrestaurant.com. Downtown: 1215 Assembly St., 803-451-0051. Mon-Thu 5:30-10 p.m., Fri-Sat 5:30-10:30 p.m. American bistro with diverse influences. Robust seafood selection, plus steaks, salads and more, plus a lovely bar. Large window wall opens to Assembly Street. $$
Columbo’s
columbos.net. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 2100 Bush River Rd. (inside the Radisson Hotel), 803-744-2200. Mon-Fri 6 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sat-Sun 7 a.m.-12 a.m. Fine steaks and Southern favorites with an emphasis on local farms in this hotel restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Offers desserts and happy hour specials. $-$$
Copper River Grill
copperrivergrill.com. Harbison/Irmo: 1230 Bower Pkwy., 803-749-4647. Sun-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Specializes in a little bit of everything — grilled seafood, chicken and steak dishes, sandwiches and burgers and oven-baked pizzas. Try the sashimi tuna appetizer and, if you’re man (or lady) enough, the 32-oz. Big Sky Porterhouse. $
Gervais & Vine
gervine.com. Vista: 620-A Gervais St., 803-799-8463. Mon-Thu 5-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5-11 p.m. Happy Hour 4-6 p.m. Mediterranean wine and tapas bar with many wines by the glass and a wide selection of appetizers. Dishes prepared in open kitchen and are a fusion of Greek, Italian and Spanish cuisine with Southern influences. ¢-$
Hampton Street Vineyard
hamptonstreetvineyard.com. Downtown: 1201 Hampton St., 803-252-0850. Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; Sat 6-10 p.m. (bar opens at 5 p.m.) Innovative American cuisine with seasonal menu changes, featuring fresh seafood, handcut steaks, lamb, duck, veal, accommodating and professional service all taking place in an urban cool space below the sidewalk in the historic Sylvan Building. ¢-$$
Hendrix
hendrixsc.com. Downtown: 1649 Main St., 803-834-5132. Tue-Thu 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fr 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sat 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. Restaurant in the historic Hennessey’s building is a new hotspot for downtown Columbia, with a Peruvian-influenced fine dining menu and all the frills. Prime rooftop area, too. $-$$
Lula Drake
luladrake.com. Downtown: 1635 Main St., 803-606-1968. Tue-Sat 4 p.m.-12 a.m. This wine bar offers a small but excellent menu that lets the wine shine through. Handmade pastas, nightly specials, iberico ham, more. $
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
motorsupplycobistro.com. Vista: 920 Gervais St., 803-256-6687. Tue-Thu 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m.; Sun 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. An early pioneer of dining in the Vista, Motor Supply’s eclectic menu reflects a classic bistro mentality and changes every day. Upbeat, cosmopolitan atmosphere and excellent food with a focus on fresh, local produce and artisanal techniques. Especially popular for Sunday brunch. $-$$
Mr. Friendly’s
mrfriendlys.com. Five Points: 2001-A Greene St., 803-254-7828. Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-until; Sat 5:30 p.m.-until. Mr. Friendly’s has been serving New Southern cuisine since 1995 — sometimes innovative, sometimes comforting, and at reasonable prices. In addition to its daily menu, Mr. Friendly’s offers nightly specials. A good higher end lunch choice, too. $-$$
Nonnah’s
nonnahs.com. Vista: 923 Gervais St., 803-779-9599. Coffee and desserts available 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and at 5 p.m. (Monday), 5-11 p.m. (Tue-Thu), 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Fri) and 5 p.m.-12 a.m. (Saturday). Lunch Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dinner Tue-Thu 5-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5-10 p.m. While many Columbians know it best for its desserts, Nonnah’s has become a great place to go for a full bistro-style meal. A frequent winner of Free Times’ Best of Columbia awards in the dessert category. $$
Saluda’s
saludas.com. Five Points: 751 Saluda Ave., 803-799-9500. Mon-Sun 5-10 p.m. This casual fine-dining establishment offers cutting-edge culinary styles that blend Italian, French and Lowcountry influences. Serves seafood, beef, chicken and vegetarian entrees. Also hosts wine dinners. $$
Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar
solsticekitchen.com. Northeast: 841-4 Sparkleberry Ln., 803-788-6966. Lunch: Mon-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; dinner: Mon-Thu 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fri-Sat 5:30-10 p.m.; bar: Mon-Sat 5 p.m.-until. From the people who bring you Mr. Friendly’s, Solstice presents an upscale dining experience. Extensive wine list and elegant, yet cozy, atmosphere. $-$$
Spotted Salamander
spottedsalamandercatering.com. Downtown: 1531 Richland St., 803-546-0249. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Whether it’s the quaint, tasty lunches or the robust catering service that started it all, Spotted Salamander has something for everything. Plus — cronuts! $
Stonefire American Grill
stonefireamericangrill.com. Northeast: 566 Spears Creek Church Rd., 803-419-2332. Tue-Sat 4-10 p.m. Upscale American classics — steakhouse-style burgers, prime rib, roasted chicken, grilled salmon and even a classic New England lobster roll — are joined by Southern favorites like fried green tomatoes and Lowcountry crab cakes. $-$$
Tazza Kitchen
tazzakitchen.com. Forest Acres: 4840 Forest Dr. 20, 803-782-0760. Tue-Fri lunch and Sat brunch: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Sun brunch 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; dinner Tue-Thu 4:30-10 p.m., Fri-Sat 4:30-11 p.m., Sun-Mon 4:30-9 p.m. Modern but comfortable bistro features wood-fired pizzas, salads and entrees and apps borrowing from a variety of cuisines. Ditto for brunch, where you can choose everything from huevos rancheros to a five-spice chicken sandwich. $
Terra
terrasc.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 100 State St., 803-791-3443. Tue-Sat 5-10 p.m. Chef Mike Davis brings together top-quality Southern ingredients and classic European techniques to make creative, original fare — truly one of the region’s best restaurants. Fantastic view of downtown Columbia from the upscale Vista West location. Looking for something a little simpler? Sit at the cozy bar and sample a brick-oven pizza. $$
Tombo Grille
tombogrille.com. Forest Acres: 4517 Forest Dr., 803-782-9665. Mon-Thu 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 5:30-10:30 p.m. (bar opens at 4:30 p.m.). Whether you’re looking for a carefully crafted small bite or seafood dish using local ingredients with a fine wine to match, or just a great burger and a beer, Tombo is a solid choice. Live music several nights a week. $