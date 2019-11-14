BBQ/Wings/Ribs
Big-T Bar-B-Que
bigtbbq.com. Gadsden: 2520 Congaree Rd., 803-353-0488. Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 7535 Garners Ferry Rd., 803-776-7132. Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Northeast: 1061 Sparkleberry Ln., 803-788-4295. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Big T’s turns out some of the best barbecue in town. Pit-cooked pulled pork is the standout, served with hot or mild, slightly sweet mustard-based sauce. The sides are first-rate. Friendly people, generous portions. Top it all off with some homemade chocolate cake. ¢
Bone-In Barbeque
boneinbarbeque.com. Downtown: 2180 Boyce St., 803-728-7512. Tue-Fri 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Sat 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Sun 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The first restaurant to open at BullStreet, this Chef Scott Hall project builds on his successful barbecue truck of years past, topped off with a craft cocktail program. Salads, barbecue plates, charcuterie and much more — right next to Segra Park, where the Columbia Fireflies play.
Carolina Western Pub
carolinawesternpub.com. Vista: 920 Lady St., 803-401-5379. Sun-Wed 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Country music venue and down-home restaurant in the Vista.
D’s Restaurant and Bar
Dswings.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 920 Axtell Dr., 803-791-4486. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m. A neighborhood favorite west of the river, D’s is both a great bar and a great restaurant. Scores of wing flavors — the house hot wing is a unique experience — plus bar apps, salads, sandwiches and desserts. ¢-$
Doc’s Barbeque and Southern Buffet
docsbarbeque.com. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 601 Shop Rd., 803-799-1532. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Barbecue buffet with famed fried chicken. Also features delicious catfish bites. Order off the menu for tailgating or simply to take home some quality barbecue. ¢
Home Team BBQ
hometeambbq.com. Five Points: 700 Harden St. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-2 a.m. (full menu until 11 a.m.; late night menu until 1 a.m.). Popular Charleston-area barbecue empire — whose only other satellite location is in the posh ski town of Aspen, Colorado — recently opened an outpost in Columbia’s college hotspot. ¢-$$
Hudson’s Smokehouse & Saloon
hudsonssmokehouse.com. Lexington: 4952 Sunset Blvd., 803-356-1070. Tue-Thu 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lexington: Hudson’s Smokehouse Express, 931 Old Two Notch Rd., 803-356-1070. Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (take-out only). In a town full of barbecue joints, Hudson’s distinguishes itself with outstanding ribs — but pulled pork is great, too. Ample, high quality buffet. Offers mustard-based, ketchup-based and vinegar-and-pepper options. ¢
John D. Hite’s
hitesbbq.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 240 Dreher Rd., 803-794-4120. Fri 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Don’t let the plain cinder-block building deter you. No-frills tasty pulled pork barbecue, roasted chicken, ribs and ham, all slow-cooked using wood. Meats and the usual fixins available to go by the pound or the pint. Takeout only. ¢
Little Pigs
littlepigs.biz. Northeast: 4927 Alpine Rd., 803-788-8238. Wed 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thu 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Amazing spread of lunch buffet offerings including yams, corn, baked beans, fried okra, onion rings, hush puppies, green beans and more. The three varieties of barbecue are nothing to sneeze at, either. Just stellar local barbecue beloved by regulars. ¢
Maurice’s Piggie Park
piggiepark.com. Downtown: 800 Elmwood Ave., 803-256-4377. Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Harbison/Irmo: 1141 Lake Murray Blvd., 803-732-5555. Sun-Thu 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Lexington: 766 W. Main St., 803-359-8789. Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Lexington: 1010 S. Lake Dr., 803-356-1909. Mon-Thu 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Northeast: 252 O’Neil Ct., 803-865-0608. Sun 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Mon-Tue 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wed-Sat 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Northeast: 107 Clemson Rd., 803-788-5661. Sun-Thu 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Shandon/Rosewood: 4411 Devine St., 803-782-9547. Mon-Thu 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 622 St. Andrews Rd., 803-772-6999. Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-6 p.m. West Columbia/Cayce: 1600 Charleston Hwy., 803-796-0220. Sun-Thu 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 10 a.m.-10 p.m. West Columbia/Cayce: 2450 Augusta Rd., 803-796-4777. Mon-Sat 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. This Midlands barbecue institution pit-cooks its juicy pork, ribs, beef and chicken over hickory coals, and its Carolina Gold mustard-based sauce is legendary. The controversial Maurice Bessinger died a few years back, and his offspring now run the chain, eschewing controversy and Confederate flags alike. ¢
Midwood Smokehouse
midwoodsmokehouse.com. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 702 Cross Hill Rd., 803-764-1231. Sun-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The Columbia location is the third for this Charlotte-based restaurant. Serves ribs, burgers, and pulled pork and chicken with your choice of mustard, vinegar or spicy habanero sauce. When you get to the sides, don’t miss the barbecue baked beans. $
Palmetto Pig
palmettopig.com. Downtown: 530 Devine St., 803-733-2556. Tue-Wed 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m. All-you-can-eat buffet featuring pulled pork barbecue, hash, green beans, slaw and crispy fried chicken. At the downtown location, be sure to arrive early or late to beat the rush. Discount available for USC students. $
Peebles
facebook.com/Peebles2Columbia. Shandon/Rosewood: 1332 Rosewood Dr., 803-569-6631. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Very large and well-loved chicken wings lead the way, but Peebles also has bar-style bites, burgers, seafood and more. $
Publick House
publick-house.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2307 Devine St., 803-256-2625. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sun 3 p.m.-12 a.m. A Devine Street icon, and rightfully so. Beloved for its hot wings, Publick House also offers three types of buffalo wings, as well as honey mustard, teriyaki, barbecue, pterodactyl, garlic butter and buttery barbecue. Salads, burgers and pasta round out the menu. Billiards and wide range of beers on tap. ¢
Shealy’s Bar-B-Que House
shealysbbq.com. Leesville: 340 E. Columbia Ave., 803-532-8135. Mon-Tue and Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-9 p.m (carry-out 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat breakfast buffet 7-9:30 a.m.) Big buffet spread. The pork is lovingly pulled from slow-cooked whole hogs and served with a thick and tangy mustard sauce. Among the best-loved barbecue places in the state. ¢
Southern Belly
southernbellybbq.com. Five Points: 819 Harden St., 803-764-3512. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 1410 Colonial Life Blvd., 803-888-7367. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Lots of sauces distinguish this barbecue joint, which offers a small but tasty selection of barbecued meat sandwiches. ¢-$
True BBQ
true-bbq.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 1237 D Ave., 803-791-9950. Wed-Sat 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Serves pork ribs and classic chopped pork barbecue, smoked on site; hash and rice; barbecue chicken; barbecue sandwiches; and the usual slew of sides and desserts. Choose between Pretty Lady, Sexy Lady or vinegar-based sauce. ¢