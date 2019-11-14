Bar, Club and Pub Food
Bar None
Five Points: 620 Harden St., 803-254-3354. Mon-Fri 4 p.m.-6 a.m.; Sat-Sun 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Late-night bar serving food into the wee hours of the morning — including, on certain Tuesdays, the finest smoked chicken wings you’ve ever tasted. Large selection of beers on tap. ¢
British Bulldog Pub
thebritishbulldogpub.com. Harbison/Irmo: 1220 E10 Bowers Pkwy., 803-227-8918. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Fri-Sat 9 a.m-2 a.m. A British pub with a real British pub menu: everything from roast beef and Yorkshire pudding to meat pies to Scotch eggs to crispy samosas, plus plenty of burgers and salads for the anglophobes. Breakfast served all day. Extensive soccer and rugby viewing schedule, too. $
Cock N’ Bull Pub
thecocknbullpub.net. Shandon/Rosewood: 326 S. Edisto Ave., 803-251-4474. Mon-Wed 5 p.m.-10 p.m; Thu-Sat 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. (Bar open Mon-Wed 2:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Thu-Sun 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The Cock N’ Bull is an English-style pub with soccer (football) matches a-plenty on the tube. Pub food and daily specials include shepherd’s pie, fish-n-chips, pot roast and more, plus the always amazing shrimp burger. ¢-$
Flying Saucer
beerknurd.com. Vista: 931 Senate St., 803-256-2055. Mon-Thu 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri-Sun 11 a.m.-12 a.m. You can get a burger here — even a turkey burger or a hippie burger (i.e., veggie). They have salads and German plates, too. And bar food. All stuff that goes well with beer, which they have a lot of. $
Goat’s
goats2.com. Five Points: 2017 Devine St., 803-708-4495. Mon-Wed 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Thu-Sat 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Rising from the figurative ashes of Goatfeathers is Goat’s, a swanky bar for sophisticated people. The menu runs the gamut from burgers to finer fare. $
Henry’s Grill and Bar
henrysgrillandbar.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2865 Devine St., 803-708-4705. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-2 a.m; Sun 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Northeast: 111 Sparkleberry Crossing, 803-563-5674. Sun-Tue 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Wed-Sat 11 a.m.-2 a.m. West Columbia/Cayce: 2108 State St., 803-661-8494. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-until, Sun 10 a.m.-until. A comfortable, classy neighborhood bar with delicious burgers, fried pickles and tons of drink specials. Try the Big T burger: a huge, juicy double cheeseburger between two grilled cheese sandwiches. The Sunday brunch rocks. ¢-$
Jake’s/Ripper’s
jakesofcolumbia.com. Five Points: 2112 Devine St., 803-708-4788. Tue-Fri 4 p.m.-until; Sat 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-until. The bar is called Jake’s, but the kitchen is called Ripper’s — and it serves up big tasty bar fare. $
Keg Cowboy
facebook.com/KegCowboy. Lexington: 108 E. Main St., 803-957-2337. Mon 3 p.m.-12 a.m.; Tue-Fri 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sat 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Pretty awesome craft beer bar and eatery in downtown Lexington. Rotating specials include house-smoked meats, homemade bread, tasty sandwiches, veggies. $
Krafty Draft
kraftydraft.com. Lexington: 269 Charter Oak Rd., 803-567-2812. Mon-Tue 4-10 p.m.; Wed-Fri 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Sat 2 p.m.-12 a.m. Feast on daily specials, sandwiches and snacks while sampling a wide assortment of beers, some brewed in-house. $
O’Hara’s Public House
oharas-public-house.com. Lexington: 131 E Main St., 803-785-4025. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.--9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (bar open later). Robust pub menu features traditional Irish fare, American bar food and more. $
Rockaway Athletic Club
Shandon/Rosewood: 2719 Rosewood Dr., 803-256-1075. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-1 a.m. For years, locals have been flocking to Rockaway’s for its unbeatable pimento cheeseburgers and excellent bar food. ¢-$
Thirsty Fellow
thirstyfellow.com. Vista: 621 Gadsden St., 803-799-1311. Tue-Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Pub food and fresh specials include wings, fish ‘n chips, sandwiches, soups, appetizers and an array of stone-fired pizzas. Try the banana pepper stuffed with sausage and served with a hearty marinara and cheese sauce. $
Tin Roof
tinroofcolumbia.com. Vista: 1022 Senate St., 803-771-1558. Mon-Fri 4 p.m.-3 a.m.; Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Tin Roof has a bar menu with touches of flair, from the chicken-and-waffle nuggets (served with syrup for dipping) to the awesome quesadillas. The Candy Pig Mac and Cheese is beloved as well. $
Vella’s Restaurant & Tavern
vellasonline.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 829 Knox Abbott Dr., 803-796-4629. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. From wings to pork chops, Vella’s has downhome cooking, bar classics and even a kids’ menu. ¢-$
The Whig
thewhig.org. Downtown: 1200 Main St., 803-931-8852. Sun-Fri 4 p.m.-until (happy hour Mon-Fri 4-7 p.m.) Sat 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Hip underground bar across from the Statehouse serves burgers, sweet potato fries and a mean chicken sandwich to match its well-curated craft beers and capable cocktails. Also home of the infamous Taco Tuesday. ¢