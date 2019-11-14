Bakeries and Desserts
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop
allyandeloise.com. Forest Acres: 5209-B Forest Dr., 803-708-2982. Tue-Fri 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown: 1332 Main St., 803-851-7005. Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Eloise is a French bulldog. And Ally is a heck of a baker, turning out fancy cookies, cupcakes, muffins and scones, not to mention fancy layer cakes and bundt cakes galore. Downtown location serves a limited set of sweet treats, including macarons, cake pops and more. ¢
Blue Flour
blueflour.com. Downtown: 1210 Main St., 803-764-3982. Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Harbison/Irmo: 7703 St. Andrews Rd., 803-407-3603. Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Great café with two locations to fuel your coffee, tea and baked good needs. On the menu: avocado toast, quiches, muffins, cupcakes, coffeecakes, crumbles. ¢
Crust Bakehouse
crustbakehouse.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2701-B Rosewood Dr. Tue-Fri 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Crust offers cookies, scones and other sweet pastries, not to mention delectable breads: focaccias, ciabattas, sourdough, levains and more. And yes, it has no telephone. The goods go fast; check them out on Facebook to reserve something before the day’s supply runs out. ¢
Cupcake Down South
freshcupcakes.com. Vista: 1213 Lincoln St., 803-212-4949. Mon-Wed 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thu-Sat 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun noon-5 p.m. This Charleston import does one thing and one thing only: cupcakes. Of course, they also do them supremely well. From red velvet to mandarin orange chocolate to salted caramel chocolate chip to about anything sweet you can think of, Cupcake has your sweet tooth covered and then some. The After Dark series features alcohol-infused cupcakes for the grownups, from blackberry mojito to salty caramel banana rum. ¢
Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
thecinnamonrolldeli.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2617 Devine St., 803-465-4947. Tue-Sun 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Big ol’ cinnamon rolls are the major draw here — and not just the classic kind, but bananas foster rolls, coconut cream rolls and more. This deli also offers specialty sandwiches, hot dogs, soups and breakfast items. $
Duck Donuts
duckdonuts.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 702 Cross Hill Road, 803-888-7424. Sun-Thu 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fri-Sat 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Much-hyped doughnut chain serves up tasty cake-style rings adorned with fancy frostings and sprinklings while you wait. ¢
Insomnia Cookies
insomniacookies.com. Five Points: 2013 Devine St., 877-632-6654. Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-3 a.m., Sat-Sun 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Bakes fresh cookies and other goodies for the late-night partying crowd. What’s better after a night of drinking than a freshly made chocolate chip cookie? Try the Menage a Trois, a blend of three cookies all baked together. Delivery is available for a $6 minimum (plus tip, of course). ¢
Kaminsky’s Dessert Café
kaminskys.com. Vista: 930 Gervais St., 803-550-9979. Mon-Thu 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; Sat noon-2 a.m.; Sun noon-12 a.m. Dessert bar featuring milkshakes, spiked coffees, dessert martinis, cakes, cider and more. ¢
Main Street Bakery
mainstreetbakery3307.com. North Main: 3307 N. Main St., 803-807-9567. Tue-Fri 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cozy bakery housed in a brick home serves fresh-made cinnamon rolls, sweet potato pie, cupcakes and more, plus specially made-to-order cakes. Also has a lunch menu. ¢
My Dessert Bar
mydessertbar.com. 803-728-1690. Bakery and dessert catering company with everything from cakes to cakepops. ¢-$$
The Pastry Shop at Nonnah’s
nonnahs.com. Vista: 928 Gervais St., 803-779-9599. Mon-Fri kitchen open 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; cafe 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Evening hours: Monday, 5-10 p.m., Tue-Thu 5-11 p.m., Fri-Sat. 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This bakeshop, an offshoot of long-beloved dessert joint Nonnah’s, serves freshly baked bread, scones, brownies, pastries and more. ¢
Pelican’s SnoBalls
pelicanssnoballs.com. Harbison/Irmo: 6165 St. Andrews Rd., 803-413-5369. Harbison/Irmo: 1600 Dutch Fork Rd., 803-920-2394. Lexington: 517 N. Lake Dr. North Columbia: 2845 Main St., 803-917-1316. Northeast: 202 Graces Way, 803-201-9652. Northeast: 2768 Decker Blvd. Unit M, 919-614-2080. Shandon/Rosewood: 1900 Rosewood Dr., 919-614-2080. West Columbia: 442 Meeting St., 803-917-1316. New Orleans-style shaved ice. Yes, it’s just frozen flavored sugar water, but it’s ridiculously refreshing and comes in a wide variety of flavors. Openings and hours are seasonal. Visit website for more locations. Call for hours. ¢
Scoopy Doo
Five Points: 725 Saluda Ave., 803-765-6999. Tue-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Housemade gelato and sorbetto incorporating some excellent local ingredients, including coffee from Drip, which is right next door. ¢
Silver Spoon Bake Shop
silverspoonbakeshop.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2507 Devine St., 803-673-6374. Tue-Fri 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Housemade pastries, cakes, pies and delicious cookies, plus a coffee bar. Custom cakes and pies for special events, too. Fridays are Croissant Day. $
smallSUGAR
smallsugarsc.com. Vista: 709 Gervais St., 803-722-7506. Mon-Sun 7 a.m.-3 p.m. A bakery and sandwich/salad shop with top-notch service and lots of fresh food, chef/entrepreneur Sarah Simmons’ smallSUGAR is a treasure in the heart of the Vista. $
Sweet Cream Company
sweetcreamcompany.com. Downtown: 1627 Main St., 803-251-3311. Mon-Thu 1-9 p.m., Fri-Sat 1-10 p.m., Sun 1-9 p.m. Fancy some handcrafted ice cream or sorbet? Sweet Cream Co. does it best, with an ever-rotating selection of handmade, creative frozen flavors using local and organic ingredients. ¢
Sweet Temptations Bakery
facebook.com/sweettemptationsbakeryonmain. North Main: 2231 Main St., 803-728-0245. Mon noon-6:30 p.m.; Tue-Fri 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Community-minded bakery offers homemade cakes, cupcakes and more.