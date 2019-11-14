Asian
Duke’s Pad Thai
dukespadthai.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 904 Knox Abbott Dr., 803-661-6455. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. This “street food and noodle bar” offers pan-Asian flavors galore, from ramen to pho to Thai-style chicken basil. The street foods include shrimp dumplings and Thai sausages on a stick. Popular spot; we recommend calling in your order ahead of time. $
JJ Tea House
facebook.com/JJTeaHouseColumbia. Downtown: 601 Main St., Suite D, 803-834-6666. Sun-Mon 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Serving up Taiwanese street food near campus, JJ Tea House is a cozy little spot. Dumplings, noodle soups, fried rice and chicken wings, Taiwanese sausage, fried fish — and lots of bubble teas. ¢
M Kitchen
yourmkitchen.com. Harbison/Irmo: 340 Columbiana Dr., 803-764-1285. Sun-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. A wide range of Asian favorites, from the healthy to the decadent. Nice modern space with elegant bar, all convenient to Columbiana Centre. $
M Vista
miyos.com. Vista: 701-C Lady St., 803-255-8878. Sun-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Just like the other Miyo’s locations, M Vista features upscale Chinese cuisine and sushi with a twist: M Vista focuses on healthy ingredients and portions and cooks with organic ingredients. Besides stir-fries, noodle soups and special sushi rolls, there’s a well-stocked bar. Company also has a space for private events nearby. ¢-$
Miyo’s
miyos.com. Harbison/Irmo: 1220 E-2 Bower Pkwy., 803-781-7788. Sun-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Forest Acres: 3250 Forest Dr., 803-743-9996. Sun-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Sun 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Lexington: 5594 Sunset Blvd., 803-957-9888. Sun-Thu 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Winner of many Best of Columbia awards for its Shanghai and Sichuan cuisine. Features both traditional and innovative dishes served in a comfortable, elegant atmosphere. Also features a sushi bar. ¢-$$