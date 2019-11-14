American/Southern
Burger Tavern 77
burgertavern77.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2631 Devine St., 803-667-9608. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. So. Many. Burger. Options. But chicken, too, and salads and more. ¢-$
California Dreaming
californiadreaming.rest. Downtown: 401 S. Main St., 803-254-6767. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Located in a historic railroad station, California Dreaming has been popular ever since it opened in 1984. Serves large salads, burgers, sandwiches, seafood, pasta, chicken and steaks. Excellent mixed drinks, and the honey croissants always are a hit. ¢-$
Carolina Ale House
carolinaalehouse.com. Harbison/Irmo: 277 Columbiana Dr., 803-407-6996. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Vista: 708 Lady St., 803-227-7150. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-2 a.m. North Carolina-based franchise offers salads, pizzas, appetizers, signature sandwiches and all manner of chicken, steaks, barbecue and ribs and seafood entrees. More than 30 beers on tap and 40 or so bottle selections. Vista location features popular rooftop bar. ¢-$
Compton’s Kitchen
comptonskitchen.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 1118 B Ave., 803-791-0750. Mon-Fri 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Sat 6 a.m.-noon. With most everything made from scratch, you can’t go wrong at this classic Southern meat-and-three. Lunch menu changes daily, with offerings including fried chicken, fish, pork chops, livers and gizzards and more, plus plenty of classic and healthy sides. Hearty breakfast menu, too. ¢
Drake’s Duck-In
drakesduckin.com. Downtown: 1544 Main St., 803-799-9290. Mon-Wed 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Thu-Sat 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Not by any means a fancy place, but home to a damn fine chicken sandwich. Breakfast, fried chicken, burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, more. ¢
The Market Restaurant
facebook.com/pg/themarketrestaurantsc. West Columbia/Cayce: 3483 Charleston Hwy., 803-509-5641. Sun-Sat 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at the South Carolina State Farmers Market, this restaurant serves breakfast and lunch made with fresh produce from the market itself. ¢-$
Eggs Up Grill
eggsupgrill.com. Shandon/Rosewood: 2930 Devine St., 803-661-9174. Mon-Sun 6 a.m.-2 p.m. lexington: 205 Columbia Ave., 803-490-2028. Mon-Sun 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Northeast: 961 Roberts Branch Pkwy., 803-626-1695. Mon-Sun 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Forest Acres: 4711 Forest Dr. 803-820-0742. Mon-Sun 6 a.m.-2 p.m. A South Carolina chain devoted to breakfast foods, from waffles to omelets to loaded home-fry platters, plus lunch foods like burgers, sandwiches and wraps. All hail breakfast! ¢
Flight Deck
flightdeckrestaurant.net. Lexington: 109-A Old Chapin Rd., 803-957-5990. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Family-owned restaurant with an extensive collection of WWII-themed memorabilia and photographs. Menu ranges from burgers and sandwiches to ribs, pizza and Greek specialties. Blue-plate special includes one meat, two veggies, dessert and a drink. ¢
Food Gallery
facebook.com/foodgallerycolumbia. North Columbia: 3702 River Drive, 803-771-0790. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Soul food favorites from ox tails to fried turkey wings to mac and cheese. $
The Grand
thegrandonmain.com. Downtown: 1621 Main St., 803-726-2323. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Sat 9 a.m.- 2 a.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-12 a.m. It’s a boutique bowling alley, bar and restaurant all in one. High end bar food — think Southwestern Loaded Waffle Fries — meets classy entrees like pork osso buco. $-$$
Grill Marks
grillmarks.com. Vista: 711 Gervais St., 803-661-8932. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fancy burgers, fancy shakes (with or without booze) and a Vista-swank atmosphere. $
The Happy Café
thehappycafeonforest.com. Forest Acres: 4525 Forest Dr., 803-787-8411. Mon-Fri 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sat 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Housemade tomato pie, chicken salad and other downhome deli favorites, plus a variety of desserts including a beloved caramel cake. $
Just Us Café
West Columbia/Cayce: 1208 Knox Abbott Dr., 803-791-5162. Tue-Sun 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Corned beef hash, omelets, pancakes and other classic breakfast foods in a diner-style atmosphere. Also serves hot country lunches, sandwiches and more. ¢
Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
kikischickenandwaffles.com. Northeast: 7001 Parklane Rd., 803-699-5422. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sat 9:30 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Harbison/Irmo: 1260 Bower Pkwy., 803-834-5816. Mon-Fri 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat 9:30 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sun 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Chicken and waffles! And not just any old iteration of this soul food classic — Kiki’s offers a red velvet waffle if you’re feeling fancy. Also offers shrimp and grits and various soul food classics. Bonus trivia: Both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have eaten here. ¢
Kingsman Restaurant
thekingsmanrestaurant.com. West Columbia/Cayce: 936 Axtell Dr. (Parkland Shopping Center), 803-796-8622. Mon-Wed 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thurs-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Lexington: 924-C East Main St., 803-957-0863. Mon-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. This longtime Cayce favorite offers everything from fried appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, pizza and wings to salads, lasagna and even liver and onions. Known for its grilled rib eye, which is one of the city’s best. Serves liquor. Busy lunch, lots of atmosphere. Lexington location — The Kingsman Que and Brew — serves all the favorites in a larger space. ¢-$
Liberty on the Lake
libertytaproom.com. Harbison/Irmo: 1602 Marina Rd., 803-667-9715. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (kitchen closes at 9 p.m.); Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.) With sweeping, scenic views of Lake Murray from its multiple decks, Liberty on the Lake is a gorgeous place to knock back a few beers and some tasty, fresh-caught fish or a burger. Some of the same great salads, sandwiches and apps you’ll find at the Liberty in the heart of Columbia. $
Liberty Tap Room & Grill
libertytaproom.com. Vista: 828 Gervais St., 803-461-4677. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-12 a.m. (Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.); Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-2 a.m. (Kitchen closes at 11 p.m.); Sun 10 a.m.-12 a.m. (Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.). Liberty begins with sturdy American fare but doesn’t end there. It’s known for its delicious salads, and you’ll also find an array of appetizers, soups and colorful entrees. $
Lizard’s Thicket
lizardsthicket.com. Downtown: 818 Elmwood Ave., 803-779-6407. Blythewood: 711-1 University Village Dr., 803-451-8400. Forest Acres: 3147 Forest Dr., 803-787-8781. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 7938 Garners Ferry Rd., 803-647-0095. Garners Ferry/Southeast: 402 Beltline Blvd., 803-738-0006. Harbison/Irmo: 7569 St. Andrews Rd., 803-732-1225. Lexington: 621 W Main St., 803-951-3555. Lexington: 4616 Augusta Rd., 803-785-5560. Northeast: 10170 Two Notch Rd., 803-419-5662. Northeast: 7620 Two Notch Rd., 803-788-3088. St. Andrews/Dutch Square: 1824 Broad River Rd., 803-798-6427. West Columbia/Cayce: 2240 Airport Blvd., 803-796-7820. West Columbia/Cayce: 501 Knox Abbott Dr., 803-791-0314. West Columbia/Cayce: 2234 Sunset Blvd., 803-794-0923. Mon-Sun 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Meat loaf, fried chicken, mac and cheese, fried okra. Good lord, what more could you want? A true local institution that thrives on the meat-and-veggies formula. This is what Southern cooking is all about. ¢
Mack’s Cash Grocery
Downtown: 1809 Laurel St., 803-779-9858. Mon-Fri 6 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Hole-in-the-wall burger joint, usually known as Mack’s on Laurel, is beloved by locals. Thin, juicy burgers and a low-key vibe make this a treasure. ¢
Main Street Public House
mainstreetpublichouse.com. Downtown: 1556 Main St., 803-834-3409. Mon-Sun 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Downtown hangout offers a well-stocked bar and assorted eats — salads, sandwiches, steaks, pastas and more. The pizzas are a good bet. $
Mathias Sandwich Shop
mathiassandwich.com. Harbison/Irmo: 7235 St. Andrews Rd., 803-781-4002. Mon-Fri 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Founded in 1946, this sandwich shop is one of the early homes of the pimento burger. Serves breakfast and lunch. ¢
Michael’s Café and Catering
michaelscafecatering.com. Downtown: 1620 Main St., 803-726-2230. Mon-Sun 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Located in a renovated Main Street building, Michael’s serves up deli favorites and downhome classics: pimento cheese, lasagna, salads, sandwiches. Also serves breakfast — grab those coveted sidewalk tables for a nice morning chat over coffee. ¢-$
Midlands’
marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/caemh-columbia-marriott. Downtown: 1200 Hampton St., 803-771-7000. Sun-Sat 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. This restaurant’s nice, casual feel is something you might come to expect during your time at the Marriott Hotel. Features New Southern classics like shrimp and grits. Stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner after a long day (or night) in downtown Columbia. $
Momma Rabbit’s
facebook.com/MommaRabbits. Lexington: 5082 Sunset Blvd., 803-356-1330. Tue-Fri 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh soups, salads and sandwiches, plus prepared suppers to take home. Also offers a catering service. $
The Mousetrap
mousetrapsodacity.com. Forest Acres: 2711 Middleburg Plaza, 803-708-2592. Mon-Thu 11 a.m-9 p.m.; Fri 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat 5-10 p.m. Located in the back of an office park, this bar’s revamped menu puts a modern spin on traditional Southern favorites. $
Original Pancake House
originalpancakehousencsc.com. Forest Acres: 4840 Forest Dr. (Trenholm Plaza), 803-782-6742. Mon-Fri 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat-Sun 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Pancakes as you like them. Offering a full menu including cinnamon-glazed apple pancakes, dutch babys, freshly squeezed juices, homemade fruit syrups and more. And if you’re not in the mood for pancakes, try the meat-lovers omelet. The lines are long for a reason; get there before church lets out and you’ll be in good shape. ¢
Pawleys Front Porch
pawleysfrontporch.com. Five Points: 827 Harden St., 803-771-8001. Mon-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fancy a fried egg, apple-cured ham, pineapple or a pair of onion rings stuffed between a half-pound patty and a ciabatta bun? Crowds have been lining up outside Pawleys Front Porch ever since its fantastic burgers were featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Divesback in 2010. $
Ray’s Diner
raysdiner.net. Northeast: 3110 Two Notch Rd., 803-661-8175. Mon-Sat 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sun 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The downhome breakfast joint and meat-and-three lunch you’ve been looking for. ¢
The Root Cellar
therootcellarsc.com. Lexington: 420 Columbia Ave.; 803-359-5436. Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fresh Southern ingredients form the backbone of this carefully curated menu, with classic dishes like fried chicken livers and meatloaf given a modern flair. Salads and sandwiches, too. ¢-$
Roy’s Grille
roysgrillesc.com. Lexington: 711 W Main St., 803-359-0994. Mon-Fri 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Situated inside an Exxon station, this hidden gem barely takes up any space. The grill serves a variety of food including barbecue, which is smoked out back; a variety of breakfast sandwiches, many of which come with their house-smoked bacon; and fish and grits, served every morning. ¢
The War Mouth
thewarmouth.com. Downtown: 1209 Franklin St., 803-569-6144. Tue-Sat 11:30 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday brunch 12 p.m.-3 p.m. South Carolina food done right, from chicken bog to mustard-fried venison to deviled eggs, with a fine dining flair but no pretensions. The barbecue is out of this world, and there’s a big comfy bar with nice cocktails. $
Yesterdays Restaurant and Tavern
yesterdayssc.com. Five Points: 2030 Devine St., 803-799-0196. Mon-Thu 11:15 a.m.-12 a.m.; Fri 11:15 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sat 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sun 10 a.m.-12 a.m. A landmark since 1978. People flock here not just for a glimpse of a guy in a bathtub but also to fill up on the heartiest fare in town, including meatloaf, broiled salmon, Lowcountry shrimp and grits and, of course, country fried steak. Just about everything comes with veggies, too. ¢