what: Salmon Skin Roll

cost: $4.95

where: Saky, 4963 Fort Jackson Blvd., 803-787-5307

I’ve lived in Columbia for a very, very long time, since I was a toddler, but there is one thing I will never understand. Occasionally, very rarely, I’ll meet someone who lives in King’s Grant, a lovely neighborhood with a pool and tennis courts, the kind of neighborhood where kids can ride their bikes to one another’s houses. That doesn’t confuse me, even though I prefer my ever-so-slightly more dangerous neighborhood of Shandon. What boggles my mind is meeting someone who lives in King’s Grant and has never been to Saky. It’s the closest restaurant, the neighborhood bistro.

The little hole in the wall near Fort Jackson is warm and inviting and the food is a treat. Here’s hoping the handful of people who live there who’ve never been will now be inspired to give it a try.

And they should start with the salmon skin roll. Most salmon skin rolls are less elaborate, hosomaki with just one filling, as opposed to futomaki (with more fillings), temaki (conical shaped rolls eaten by hand, like perfect Japanese burritos), or nigiri (usually served in pairs, with ingredients piled on top of rice wrapped in nori). But at Saky, the salmon skin roll is piled high with crispy, flavorful salmon skin and rolled with other ingredients including cucumber, for a delightful contrast in flavor, temperature and texture.

I appreciate a salmon skin roll, but it isn’t on my list of must-haves at most places. The first time I had Saky’s version, my sister Molly and I were there and it was a gift from the chef, which makes everything taste better. I was sold and it’s the first line checked on my Saky order now.

Every restaurant has their specialties, and Saky has a few, including their famous birthday roll with … just about everything. You should get that, too.