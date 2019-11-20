what: Nutella Budino

where: Il Focolare, 2150 Sumter St., 803-563-5052, ilfocolarepizzeria.com

cost: $6

Most pizzerias half-ass dessert. But you won’t find any oversized chocolate chip cookie pies or braided and sugared-up dough nonsense at Il Focolare. This is, after all, a concept spearheaded by Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins, the dynamic duo who have imported New York City culinary elegance to the capital city.

Fair warning: Do not share this silky Nutella pudding strewn with crisp chocolate wafers and delightful clouds of Italian meringue. If you do attempt to split the luscious meal-ender with a significant other, the odds of a nasty spoon war that leaves one of you sleeping on the couch are high. There’s good reason that folks in and around Cottontown have begun to call this dish by its street name, “CHC,” short for “chocolate hazelnut crack.”

My seven-year-old typically only eats half of whatever he orders, so I wasn’t too worried going in, but he showed no sign of tuckering out this time. Let’s just say it’s a good thing I still can out-silverware-wrestle a grade schooler and placate their hurt feelings with a slapstick John Cena flick.

Another win comes when the bill arrives, as there’s no need for fuzzy math to show appreciation for your server. Il Focolare is a proponent of the growing no-tipping movement, paying staff a livable wage instead of soliciting gratuity.