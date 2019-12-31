what: Edisto

where: 5th Avenue Deli, 3000 Rosewood Dr. Suite 1, 803-988-0063, 5thavenuedeli.com

cost: $7.95

Sometimes the mid-day hunger pangs strike me harder than a Kamaru Usman jab to the mandible, and I just have to crush a toasty sando. 5th Avenue Deli, the North-meets-South Rosewood Drive joint where cold cuts are lovingly slapped between bread with New Yawk zeal and Carolina charm, has been happy to oblige since 2007.

With menu items named after shady Shandon streets and Gamecocks personnel — USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner is a big fan of the turkey, bacon and provolone combo topped with cranberry mayo — the vibe is decidedly booster club luncheon, but the sandwiches skew more flavor-forward than the chain sub shops.

The Edisto, named after the avenue which runs from Saluda to Heyward, is a beguiling meat-meets-cheese story comprised of a generous stack of roast beef served over a schmear of pimento cheese. It’s topped with lettuce and tomato and then panini-pressed, creating a hot and delicious mess in your mouth.

My other go-to is Maple Street, a similar merger, but this time with the roast beef rubbing up against egg salad and crammed onto a kaiser roll. It’s on my Google Calendar to start eating through their half dozen pastrami sandwiches in order to crown myself a category king.

5th Avenue Deli is open for lunch only Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.