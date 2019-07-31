what: Chocolate Chewy Cookies
where: Tiffany’s Eats, Sweets, & Meeting Place, 9704 Two Notch Rd.
cost:$1
contact: 803-736-2253, tiffanysofcolumbia.com
At some point in history, someone discovered that a weird thing happens when you bake whipped egg whites. The soft peaks of the egg whites suddenly stiffen and form a uniquely crisp texture on the outside, and an airy, chewy center. People have used this knowledge over the years to make strange, almost otherworldly desserts from pavlova to cookies to baked Alaska. Not overly sweet or particularly “guilty,” meringues aren’t the most typical bakery find.
The bakery at Tiffany’s, however, has been thriving off of just that for over 42 years. Their chocolate chewies have long been a fan favorite, featuring a soft and airy chocolate meringue filled with bits of walnuts for a nutty flavor. The meringue combined with the cocoa creates a rich, fruity sweetness that’s hard to put down. The nuts give a little more texture, providing bits of crunch here there and bringing some balance to the cookie.
Tiffany’s has had a long relationship with Northeast Columbia. Originally a part of Columbia Mall in 1977, Tiffany’s outgrew its humble space and moved out to a 3,800-square-foot location in 1990, where it remained a success for over 29 years.
Earlier this summer, the bakery and eatery made it’s biggest move yet into a bright, 7,700-square-foot space complete with a large bakery section and two dining areas that Tiffany’s hopes to utilize not only for restaurant service, but also for music, games and more.