what:Bubba’s Catch

where: Bubba’s Biscuits, 612 Whaley St., Suite C, 803-834-6717, facebook.com/bubbasbiscuit

cost:$9

There are a lot of folks that will say a biscuit is a biscuit, but there is a tremendous variety of variations on the quick bread. They can be round or square. Buttery and flaky or soft and light. Subtly small and uniform or big, dense and bulky.

The biscuits at the relatively new Bubba’s in Olympia slot into the large and dense category. The impressive size makes for a pretty grand visual when an order hits the table.

One of the things I realized when I ordered Bubba’s Catch was that I had never really had fried catfish with a biscuit before. With the fried egg on top, it gives off serious breakfast vibes, but would also work as a great midday brunch. Golden, yet light and airy, it offers a crispy contrast to the flaky biscuit. A warm, peppery gravy helps pull everything together into one happy family.

There are plenty of other spots offering biscuits in the city, but none really cater to doing specialty biscuit sandwiches on a daily basis like Bubba’s. Replacing the former White Duck Taco location, the restaurant has quickly become a fascination for students and locals alike. With specials like the honey-and-sriracha-tossed fried chicken biscuit or the pimento cheese sausage biscuit with sweet chili bacon jam, there’s plenty of options to explore.

Those living in Lexington will soon also get a chance to try some of their creations when Bubba’s opens its second location at 115 West Main St.