It's time to campaign for Best of Columbia 2020

  • Updated

Best of Columbia 2020 nominations begin April 8 and run through April 30. Use these images on your social media to encourage your fans to put your name into nomination as the Best of Columbia.

Link to ballot: http://freetimes.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Columbia-Nominations-2020/

Voting phase is June 3-30. Winners announced Aug. 19.

New categories for 2020:

Best Family Attraction
Best Outdoor Activity
Best Restaurant – Main Street
Best Restaurant – The Vista
Best Restaurant – Five Points
Best Restaurant – Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
Best Restaurant – Forest Acres
Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
Best Travel Agent

Complete 2020 category list

Right-click to download images.

