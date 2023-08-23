Best of Columbia 2023: Places to Live

Best Of: Places to Live
Best Apartment Community — CanalSide
Runner-Up: The Palms on Main —
Walk-in closets, balconies, tall windows and ceilings, pools, fitness facilities — CanalSide Lofts has it all. A convenient downtown location enabling many to walk or bike to work or nearby cultural opportunities, CanalSide is also adjacent to the beautiful Congaree River and the historic Columbia Canal. We’re also pretty excited about the authentic German-style beer garden from the good folks at Bierkeller Brewing Company that opened just days before this publication.
Honorable Mention: The Cardinal, The Mills
Best Neighborhood — Forest Acres
Runner-up: Shandon
While still technically not a neighborhood (it’s its own city), Forest Acres has won this title again. Just outside of Columbia, Forest Acres feels spacious. It’s a little more suburban and family friendly, with great schools and beautiful parks. But that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in spots to visit. With many dining options and shopping spots, there’s something for everyone.
Honorable Mention: Earlewood, Rosewood
Best New Home Community — Woodcreek Farms
Runner-up: Indian River - Stanley Martin
Northeast of downtown Columbia in Elgin, Woodcreek Farms is more than your average suburb. Fifteen neighborhoods make up the community, which is nestled among more than a dozen small lakes and ponds. Walking trails connect communities and amenities. Starting as a hunting club on the 2,200-acre tract of land in the 1940s, Woodcreek Farms was transformed in the ‘90s and now features a golf course, tennis courts and walking trails.
Honorable mention: Baymont - Great Southern Homes, Regatta Forest - Great Southern
Best Off-Campus Student Housing — The Mills
Runner-up: The HUB
You’re a college student entering your sophomore year — where do you go? For students in need of off-campus housing, locals are saying head to The Mills. The Mills are located just down the road from USC’s campus and Colonial Life Arena. The complex consists of four buildings, each with their own aesthetic and amenities. Students between their studies can blow off steam at the pool, the gym or even a miniature golf course.
Honorable Mention: Empire, Palmetto Compress
Best Retirement Community — Still Hopes
Runner-up: Heritage at Lowman
The all-inclusive Still Hopes Retirement Community is home to 400 residents in its continuing care program. The Episcopalian community in West Columbia has 600 staff members to navigate different care options from living at home to an on-campus comprehensive wellness center. The faith-based nonprofit strives to set a new standard for senior living, prioritizing family, attitude, integrity, team and spirit.
Honorable mention: Merrill Gardens, Wardlaw Apartments