Best of Columbia 2023: Clubs and Bars

Best Of: Clubs and Bars
Best Bar or Club — Tin Roof
Runner-up: WECO Bottle and Biergarten
Local music? Tin Roof Has it. Delicious bar food? Yep. Great beer and drinks? They have that, too. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out with friends or a relaxing evening listening to a live band, Tin Roof offers it all. They often host fun events to celebrate football games, holidays and more. It’s a great time for everyone. Trust us!
Honorable Mention: Art Bar, Craft and Draft
Best Bar Service — WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Runner Up: Craft and Draft
Keep in mind that this particular category isn’t to choose the “Best Neighborhood Bar,” although you should probably prepare for a familiar name when we get to that one. No, this category is “Best Bar Service.” Yes, WECO Bottle & Biergarten advertises the best beer around, but you’ll also get near-perfect service from their staff. There’s just something about going where it feels like everybody knows your name and your order, and WECO is exactly that kind of place.
Honorable Mentions: Art Bar, Bourbon
Best Bar Trivia — Craft and Draft Devine
Runner-up: Palmetto Trivia
Craft and Draft on Devine Street once again wins Best Bar Trivia thanks to their winning pairing of a different featured brewery along with a celebrated trivia night on the first Monday of each month. The bar keeps it fresh and hoppy with loveable host Dan Koch and well-crafted and rotating topics, categories and themes each month. Even if you lose, at least you had a first-rate beer to ease the pain of defeat.
Honorable Mentions: Columbia Craft, Useless Trivia at Art Bar
Best Bartender — Jason Davis — Bourbon
Runner-Up: Josh Rosenfeld — Art Bar
The bar has “bourbon” as its name, so we know they take their cocktail program seriously. Still, there’s more than just muddling skills and knowing when to shake and stir that makes for a great bartender. There’s an expertise that ensures a house specialty comes out perfect every time, there’s the mixology knowledge that enables one to create an original concoction on the fly and, most importantly, there’s the empathy and people skills that turn visitors into regulars. See our buddy Jason for all of the above.
Honorable Mention: Chris Fitz — State Street Pub, Grant McCloskey — Ratio
Best Beer Selection — Steel Hands Brewing
Runner-up: WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Steel Hands Brewing has provided the Columbia-area with quality craft brews since 2018 as the largest production brewery in the Midlands. The brewery offers up to 14 brews on tap at their Cayce location, including their popular Coffee Lager (infused with fellow “Best Of” winner Loveland Coffee) and their Tropical IPA. That’s just the beginning of their wide selection of “highly drinkable” brews, which also includes seasonal specialties, like their summer Blackberry Lemonade Ale. The tap room has indoor and outdoor seating, along with live music and a welcoming atmosphere for any craft beer lover.
Honorable Mention: Craft and Draft, Transmission Arcade
Best Bloody Mary — Transmission Arcade
Runner-up: Cafe Strudel
You may not associate a Bloody Mary with an arcade bar, but Transmission Arcade has the cocktail expertise for the perfect Sunday brunch drink. The Main Street bar opened in 2020 and succeeds in combining the nostalgia of arcade games with a modern bar feel. You’ll be ordering a second round before you know it, so ask the bartender for some arcade tokens while you’re up there. You can sip the tangy tomato cocktail between rounds of skee ball.
Honorable mention: Liberty on the Lake, Tazza Kitchen
Best Brewpub — Savage Craft Ale Works
Runner-up: Steel Hands Brewing
To many, Savage Craft is still a newbie in the local craft brewing scene, but they’ve made quite the impression. Driving down Meeting Street, it’s hard not to get sucked in by the promise of live music, rooftop views, craft beer and a full bar. The downtown West Columbia location is prime, and the shockingly large complex impresses while you wait on a soft pretzel to share or a short rib sandwich to keep all to yourself.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Craft, Hunter Gatherer
Best Cocktail Program — Bourbon
Runner-up: COA
I don’t think any of us are shocked by this one. From mastermind Kristen Neimi, Bourbon is a whisky bar fused with a Cajun-Creole restaurant. They specialize in bourbon, whiskey and craft cocktails, and they currently offer the largest bourbon list in the state. Their drinks are like no other, if we do say so ourselves, and don’t be surprised if you find Neimi himself behind the bar whipping up your new favorite cocktail.
Honorable Mention: Black Rooster, Smoked
Best College Bar — Jake’s
Runner Up: Five Points Saloon
In general, our beloved Jake’s is known as a low-key sports pub offering farm-to-table bar bites, craft beers on tap & a roomy patio. But it’s also this town’s Best College Bar, according to our readers. Whether you want to hang out and watch the big game or simply meet up with your friends, Jake’s is the ideal nightlife spot where you can complain about your exams — or just forget your homework assignments entirely.
Honorable Mention: The Loose Cockaboose
Best Craft Beer Selection — Steel Hands Brewing
Runner-up: WECO Bottle & Biergarten
What makes a “best beer selection” is debatable, but Free Times voters know that Steel Hands Brewing really makes something for everyone, from their signature coffee lager and pecan brown ale to an ever-evolving range of IPAs, sours and other styles that move with the seasons and trends. No matter what kind of beer floats your boat, you’re going to find it on the tap list next to one of the best biergarten-style patios in town.
Honorable Mentions: Craft and Draft, Transmission Arcade
Best Dance Club — Pearlz Upstairz Lounge
Runner-Up: The Woody on Main
Bet you thought Pearlz was all about oysters and shrimp, right? Well they are, but this classy Vista hotspot has got it going on upstairs, too. Live music alternates with DJs to offer some of the liveliest dance parties you’ll ever experience. The fun goes on past midnight, so put on your dancing shoes and join in the celebration.
Honorable Mention: Art Bar, PT's 1109
Best Distillery — Hollow Creek
Runner-up: Gorget Distilling
Founded by Craig and Meredith Amick in 2014, Hollow Creek is a family owned and operated distillery that has grown during its near-decade of business. Last year, their spirits, ranging from moonshine to bourbon, garnered national attention in multiple competitions. While you can find some of their spirits at local liquor stores, stop by their distillery in Leesville to take advantage of free tours and tastings, along with exclusive spirits.
Honorable Mention: Southern Essence
Best Gay Bar — Capital Club
Runner-up: PT’s 1109
The oldest gay bar in Columbia has been crowned as the best. Opened in 1980, the Capital Club boasts the greatest bartenders, drag queens and DJs in the city. With trivia, karaoke, happy hour specials and drag shows, the Capital Club on Gervais has it all. A safe space for any identity, the club is open 365 days a year for Columbia’s queer community to escape reality and hit the dance floor. From showtune Sunday to wildcard Wednesday bringing in new drag talent, each day of the week has a special event.
Honorable mention: The Spot on Meeting (formerly WE’s)
Best Happy Hour — Tazza Kitchen
Runner-up: Art Bar
Tazza Kitchen in Trenholm Plaza is perfect for a semi-casual lunch, dinner or even brunch. But what locals love best is their happy hour. While a normal glass of wine costs between $8 and $13, during happy hour you can get a pour for $5.50. Cocktails that are normally $10 are suddenly $6. And for craft beer drinkers, it’s $1 off. Get a table outside on a beautiful day and sip on a refreshing Blind Date, made of vodka, lemon juice, agave and ginger beer.
Honorable Mention: Bang Back Pinball Lounge, Boku
Best Local Brewery — Steel Hands Brewing
Runner-up: Columbia Craft
Name something more relaxing than a nice beer at a local brewery like Steel Hands to end your work week. (We don’t think you can.) Steel Hands Brewery offers some of the best high-quality beer around. They’re avid supporters of the local community and take pride in acknowledging that Columbia has helped to shape who they are today. And with a new North Carolina location open, Steel Hands’ success is on the upswing.
Honorable Mention: River Rat, Savage Craft Ale Works
Best Margarita — Cantina 76
Runner Up: COA
Sometimes after a hard day’s work, you just need a margarita. Actually, is there really a bad time for a margarita? While you ponder on that, consider Cantina 76 for your margarita-related needs. Sure, they’ve got “The Original” on the menu, but they’ve also got house specials like the Prickly Pear, the Strawberry Basil, the Pama, the Jalapeno and an especially good one simply called, “Texas.” We say it’s time for a drink.
Honorable Mentions: Publico, Tazza Kitchen
Best Neighborhood Bar, Downtown — Transmission Arcade
Runner-up: Craft and Draft
With the forced shuddering of The Whig at the end of last year, Transmission Arcade easily became the best neighborhood bar hang on Main Street. The combination of the Smokey Loggins food-truck crew, first-rate craft beer offerings and a slew of classic arcade games in a relaxed setting was brilliant from the start. And the bar’s stature has only grown thanks to their excellent brunch, Monday night cheesesteaks, occasional late-night rock show and a myriad other special competitions and events.
Honorable Mentions: Art Bar, War Mouth
Best Neighborhood Bar — Five Points: Bar None
Runner-Up: Goat’s
Maybe it’s the good, old-fashioned bar food with a gourmet twist, like brisket or smoked wings on Tuesdays. Maybe it’s the extensive selection of beer, from the trendiest microbrews to traditional working-class faves. Or maybe it’s the unassuming nature of this little local treasure that can be packed with college kids and off-duty service industry folks at 4 a.m., yet still be a tranquil haven for your dad and his buddies after work. That’s what we call a neighborhood bar.
Honorable Mention: Jake’s and Publico
Best Neighborhood bar, Harbison — Craft and Draft Irmo
Runner-up: Brett Culver
Craft and Draft Irmo has once again claimed its place on this list and in Harbison. More spacious than its sister location in Columbia, Craft and Draft Irmo offers quality brews that range from local to international, plus a selection of canned and bottled beers and wines. But it sets itself apart with its menu, which offers small bites of sandwiches, charcuterie and more, including a weekend brunch menu.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Ale House, Lucky's
Best Neighborhood Bar, Lexington: O’Hara’s Public House
Runner-up: Hazelwood
Located on Lexington’s busy small-town Main Street, O’Hara’s is the perfect place to grab a pint of Guinness and a bite to eat. The dimly lit Irish pub is divey in all the right ways — and it’s a happening spot for locals and visitors coming from a hot day on the lake in need of a cold drink and live music. On a warm day, grab a seat at the open window to get fresh air and watch passersby before exploring Main Street.
Honorable mention: Keg Cowboy, LJ’s Par and Grill
Best Neighborhood Bar, Northeast — Random Tap
Runner-up: Ratio
For our locals out in Northeast Columbia, Random Tap is the place to go for trivia, live music, food trucks and — best of all — cold beer. Open every day except Monday, they tout a selection of 30 rotating taps and a variety of bottles and cans to boot. They even do brunch out of their own gastropub kitchen. Not located in the Northeast? It’s worth the drive. There’s never a shortage of things to do, eat or drink when you visit Random Tap.
Honorable Mention: Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse, Henry’s, Polliwogs
Best Neighborhood Bar, Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres — Craft and Draft
Runner-up: Rockaways
Bringing the best local beers and rare brews to Columbia since 2014, Craft and Draft is a beloved spot to many in the area. With a mission to offer an inclusive, family friendly atmosphere, Craft and Draft is a fun spot for all. If you’re looking for a local craft beer from around the Carolinas or a selection from around the world, we highly suggest checking out this spot. Fun fact: the brainchild of Andrew Johnson and Kellan Monroe, Craft and Draft was conceived in the back of an engineering classroom at the University of South Carolina!
Honorable Mention: Cock N’ Bull Pub, Henry’s, Publick House
Best Neighborhood Bar, West Columbia/Cayce: WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Runner Up: Steel Hands Brewing
That’s right, WECO Bottle & Biergarten takes another prize, this time for Best Neighborhood Bar. Which isn’t surprising, really, given that in addition to claiming the best beer selection in town, WECO also provides a gathering space and a relaxed atmosphere. With generous amounts of shaded outdoor seating in this former garden center, it’s the perfect stop on your way home from work or for a Saturday afternoon with friends. Plus, they often have food trucks on site.
Honorable Mentions: Henry's, State Street Pub
Best New Bar or Club — Bar Gran Sasso
Runner-up: POPS
When Joe Cardinale first opened his Italian-inspired Enzo’s Delicatessen in Five Points, it instantly proved a hit thanks to his commitment to quality ingredients and downright elegant, Instagram-drool-worthy sandwiches. So it should be no surprise that when he opened Bar Gran Sasso right next door, he would again nail the details. From the lovely small-plate dishes to the carefully rendered cocktails and just-right wine list, our readers know Sicilian perfection when they see (taste? drink?) it.
Honorable Mention: Boku, The Spot on Meeting (formerly WE’s)
Best Outdoor Deck — WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Runner-Up: Savage Craft
Few businesses, especially in the service industry, found fortune during the pandemic. But WECO somehow managed to thrive. Why? Its outdoor patio and deck, leading into a spacious beer garden area, was one of the few safe places — outdoors and ventilated, with plenty of social distancing space — where one could go out to grab a cold beer. Child-friendly, dog-friendly and even budget-friendly, the WECO deck is a happy watering hole where a diverse crowd can come together for a common goal: to drink beer. There’s wine, too, and a discount if you order from the outdoor bar.
Honorable Mention: Black Rooster, Steel Hands Brewing
Best People Watching Bar — Art Bar
Runner-up: The Woody On Main
Amid the robots and colorful lights, you can always count on Art Bar to draw in an interesting crew. Art Bar’s eclectic look and feel is reflected in its customers, acting as a beacon for the Columbia alternative scene for years now (with no signs of slowing down). Whether you’re there for an event, like live music and comedy, or just showing up, there’s bound to be a couple characters worth watching.
Honorable Mention: The Capital Club, WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Best Place to See Live Comedy — Art Bar
Runner-up: Comedy House
Art Bar is the place to be in the Vista. Every Tuesday the bar hosts open mic comedy at 8:30 p.m. and improv and sketch comedy shows monthly. Multicolored string lights reflect off metallic artwork around the bar, providing the perfect quirky setting to laugh with friends and strangers. With a food menu full of bar bites, enjoy your comedy with mozzarella sticks or a chicken tender basket and a pint of your choice from the Park Street bar’s extensive beer list.
Honorable mention: New Brookland Tavern
Best Sports Bar — D's Wings
Runner-up: Home Team BBQ
Ask a local where to go for wings and D’s is almost always going to come up. But apparently it’s not just the food people are raving about. Open until 10 p.m. every day except Sunday, D’s Wings is the place to go for cheering on your favorite sports team or just joining in on the rousing ambience of cheers and boos. Nothing goes with the big game like beer, wings and good company, and D’s clearly has that figured out.
Honorable Mention: J's Corner, Village Idiot Pizza