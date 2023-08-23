Best of Columbia 2023: Shopping

Best Of: Shopping
Best Adult Store — Nancy's Nook
Runner-Up: This Is It Couple’s Boutique
Are those edible underwear or are you just happy to see me? Either way, you should check out Nancy’s Nook, the Midlands’ favorite spot for adult-only toys, lingerie and novelty items. With a sister store in Virginia, Nancy’s Nook has been spicing up love lives for more than 25 years, offering 10,000-plus items and a helpful sales team.
Honorable Mention: Video Xpress Pleasure Chest
Best Alternative Clothing — Sid & Nancy - Five Points
Runner-Up: Loose Lucy’s
It’s not a phase, mom; it’s fashion. Sid & Nancy is a consignment shop that skews punk, rock and punk-rock. The Five Points staple has long-helped people find their vibe with an eclectic collection of affordable clothes, shoes and accessories. Whether it’s a bolo or a pair of 10-inch heels, Sid & Nancy offers something for the bold, the beautiful and the bonkers. Oh, and don’t forget to pick a shirt from their extensive Hawaiian shirt collection.
Honorable Mention: Pannerpete Vintage, Revente
Best Antique Store — Re-Find
Runner-Up: Ivy House
Love spending your weekends strolling through booths of antique furniture, curated décor and quirky finds from history? Then head up the road to Pontiac, where Re-Find offers the best antiquing in the Midlands, according to Free Times readers. With a mix of high-end antiques, kitschy knick-knacks and local art, Re-Find is the perfect place to discover a hidden gem for your home or office.
Honorable Mention: NoMa Warehouse, Red Lion
Best Bakery — Ally and Eloise
Runner-Up: Kudzu
There’s not much a bit of butter, sugar and flour can’t fix. At Ally and Eloise, baker Aleka whips up macaroons, wedding cakes, savory scones and cookie boxes for the Midlands. Eloise, a French Bulldog, has manned the counter since the bakery’s opening in 2021. And now with a larger location on Devine Street!
Honorable Mention: Crust, Silver Spoon
Best Beer Store — Green’s
Runner-Up: WECO Bottle & Biergarten
We’ve all rushed to Green’s Beverages on gameday or St. Patrick’s Day or just any old Saturday … right? A regional chain that opened nearly 100 years ago in Atlanta, Green’s is an affordable and reliable option for any beer lover, which is why it’s Columbia’s favorite place to buy some brews.
Honorable Mention: Craft and Draft, Morganelli’s
Best Book Store — All Good Books
Runner-Up: Barnes & Nobles
The Five Points bookstore has already made a big impression since opening in March. The independently owned bookstore is a calm, quiet place to sip a coffee, browse aisles of books and find a literary community in Soda City. With events, book clubs and author events on their calendar, All Good Books has emerged as more than a bookstore — it’s a destination.
Honorable Mention: Ed’s Editions, 2nd & Charles
Best Bridal Store — Elizabeth Cole Bridal
Runner-Up: Evelyn’s Bridal
Although it only opened in 2022, Elizabeth Cole Bridal’s success in Columbia is tied directly to the longstanding tradition of strong Southern women the shop’s owner, Betsey, pulls from. That tradition includes an inclusive, intimate and curated experience for each and every bride who walks through their door. It’s no mystery why Columbia loves Elizabeth Cole Bridal — they put the bride first. (Take notes, grooms!)
Honorable Mention: Jolin’s Bridal, New York Bride and Groom
Best Butcher Shop — Ole Timey Meats Rosewood/Spring Valley
Runner-Up: Ole Timey Meat Market Lexington
Step into the days of yore at Ole Timey Meats, a butcher with five locations statewide, three of which are in the Columbia-area. The butcher has a stellar reputation for fine-quality meats and seafood, many of which are sourced ethically with farm-to-table principles at the heart of what they do. And, if you don’t want to visit another stop, Ole Timey also offers sides and snacks.
Honorable Mention: Enzo’s, New York Butcher Co.
Best Children’s Clothing — Once Upon a Child
Runner-Up: Duck Duck Goose
Shopping doesn’t have to be a guilty pleasure hobby. At Once Upon a Child — Columbia’s Best Children’s Clothing store — customers can buy clothes, toys and supplies for up to 70% less than retail value. The consignment shop offers prices to folks who bring in gently used children’s and baby clothing and toys, then resells those items at an affordable price. The mission benefits the environment and customers’ wallets — and their success is plain to see. There are 11 Once Upon a Child locations across the Palmetto State.
Honorable Mention: Marigold Modern, Southern Children
Best Consignment Shop — Revente
Runner-Up: NoMa Warehouse
Shopping secondhand is the best way to save a penny (and a tree), but it can be daunting to wade through racks and racks of discarded goods. That’s why folks in the Midlands turn to consignment shops like Revente, a carefully curated boutique stocked with gently used items. Skewed towards a modern, powerful woman, Revente has an inventory and a staff perfect for a shopper with a budget and a sense of style.
Honorable Mention: Re-Find, Roundabouts
Best Cycle Shop — Outspokin
Runner-Up: Dialed
As one of the first “pro” bike shops in the Southeast, Outspokin is renowned for its cycling know-how in the Midlands and beyond. The staff are all cyclists themselves and have nationally accredited training to repair bicycles for cyclists of any skill level. In addition to top-of-the-line products and expert customer service, Outspokin sponsors professional cyclists.
Honorable Mention: Cycle Center, Pedego Soda City
Best Furniture Store — Whit-Ash
Runner-up: Strobler Home Furnishings
The home furnishing store, open six days a week, sits in the center of the Vista. They’ve got a large assortment of home furniture, rugs and jewelry. The locally-owned spot also delivers. So grab a tape measure and head down to Whit-Ash!
Honorable Mention: Poore House Furnishings, Re-Find
Best Gamecock Store — Miss Cocky
Runner-Up: Addams Bookstore
Good golly, Miss Cocky! Everyone knows Gameday isn’t just about football; it’s about fashion. And there’s nowhere Columbia likes to shop more for their Gamecock apparel than Miss Cocky, the Main Street boutique that offers outfits, accessories and trendy items for anyone looking to show some Carolina spirit. Now, here’s a health, Carolina. Forever Miss Cocky.
Honorable Mention: Barefoot Campus Outfitter, Gamecock Traditions
Best Gaming Store — Firefly Toys & Games
Runner-Up: The Side Deck
Whether you’re training to be a Pokémon Master Trainer or reign supreme in Dungeons & Dragons, Firefly Toys & Games has you covered for any epic quest. The St. Andrews Road staple has been offering fun, games and competition for years. The staff are equipped with the know-how to help customers find a board game suited for any level of nerdom — whether novice or master.
Honorable Mention: Scratch N’ Spin, The Gamez Block
Best Gift Shop — A Little Happy
Runner-Up: Uptown Gifts on Main
Whether it’s a face mask to fight the Sunday Scaries or playing cards plastered with Queen Elizabeth II, A Little Happy has got you covered. The Five Points gift shop has the market cornered on kitschy, kooky and cute, making it Columbia’s favorite spot to grab a present (for others and yourself).
Honorable Mention: Gibson’s, Just the Thing
Best Gun Shop — Palmetto State Armory
Runner-Up: Shooter’s Choice
A local staple with locations across the state, Palmetto State Armory is one of the largest gun shops in the area. Whether it’s for self-defense or not, the gun shop offers hundreds of options. And, with a commitment to American-made products, shoppers at Palmetto State Armory can find a weapon.
Honorable Mention: Palmetto Firearms, Sportsman’s Warehouse
Best Hardware Store — Ace Hardware (Beltline)
Runner-Up: Lowe’s
A classic is a classic for a reason. That’s why readers loved the Beltline Boulevard Ace Hardware more than any other this year. Helpful associates, plenty of product and a convenient location helped Ace hit the bullseye in this year’s competition.
Honorable Mention: Home Depot, Lexington True Value
Best Jewelry Store — Sylvan’s
Runner-up: Carolina Fine Jewelry
Sylvan’s, a prominent jewelry store in the heart of downtown Columbia, has had five generations of family ownership to get things right — and boy, have they! The shop specializes in everything from engagement rings to high-end watches. With an iconic storefront on Main Street, they’re not easy to miss.
Honorable Mention: Moseleys, Unforgettable Fine Jewelry
Best Liquor Store — Green’s
Runner-Up: Morganelli’s
The other half of the regional alcoholic beverage chain, Green’s, offers up liquor, mixers and accessories for any cocktail or spritzer you can imagine. With multiple locations across the Midlands — and the Palmetto State — Green’s is a reliable spot for expert customer service and a plethora of options.
Honorable Mention: Bottles, Total Wine
Best Men’s Clothing — Granger Owings
Runner-Up: Belk (Columbiana Mall)
Opened in 1946 on Main Street, Granger Owings continues to be a family-run establishment for the most debonair in Columbia. Personal styling, tailoring and an eye for fashion's evolving trends are just a few of the ways Granger Owings stakes its claim as the Midlands’ favorite place to shop for men’s clothing.
Honorable Mention: BP Skinner, Brittons
Best Natural Food Store — Rosewood Market
Runner-Up: Whole Foods
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be hard. The folks at Rosewood Market help Columbia stay organic with their selections of natural foods, vitamins and home products. Their to-go counter serves up tasty food items, while their shelves are always stocked with items you’d never be able to find in a traditional market. That’s why they’re Columbia’s Best Natural Food Store.
Honorable Mention: 14 Carrot, Earth Fare
Best Place for Fresh Produce — Soda City Market
Runner-up: Cayce Farmers Market
What’s more lovely than a stroll down Main Street on a Saturday morning in Columbia? Coffee in hand, flowers that you forced your boyfriend to buy and a produce market featuring all your seasonal needs. Whether you’re in the market for a July peach or looking for the perfect carton of strawberries, Soda City is the place to go.
Honorable Mention: Publix, Rosewood Market
Best Place to Buy CBD Products — Charleston Hemp Collective
Runner-Up: Rosewood Market
A South Carolina-owned and operated brand, Charleston Hemp Collective has been around since the early days of homegrown hemp products, many of which include CBD, which is derived from cannabis plants. Whether you want to relax your mind, your muscles or your dog, Charleston Hemp Collective offers tons of products at its storefront in the Vista entertainment district.
Honorable Mention: Crowntown Cannabis, Natural Vibrations
Best Place to Buy Comic Books — Heroes & Dragons
Runner-Up: Scratch N’ Spin
Ringing in their fifth year in a row as the winner of this category, there’s no epic battle to figure out where Columbia goes to buy their comic books: Heroes & Dragons. Located on Bush River Road, the shop offers comics, toys, memorabilia, books, DVDs and CDs for anyone wishing to delve deep into the wells of pop culture. The shop lets customers make a little money, too, with the “buy, sell and trade” program.
Honorable Mention: 2nd & Charles, Cosmic Rays
Best Shopping District — Devine Street
Runner-Up: Harbison
There may be flashier places to shop in Columbia, but nowhere is as beloved (or has better parking) than Devine Street. A tree-lined street of boutiques, restaurants and shops, Devine Street is an effortlessly sophisticated district. With annual events like the Peanut Boil and Devine Night Out, shoppers keep flocking to the neighborhood shops.
Honorable Mention: Five Points, Forest Drive
Best Smoke Shop — Crowntown Cannabis
Runner-Up: Seven Sense
For those who like to spark up, Crowntown Cannabis is a hotspot for which it’s worth putting on outside clothes. The smoke shop offers an array of paraphernalia, legal cannabis, nicotine products and quality service at their Five Points location. The Charlotte-based company makes their own line of products, including a complimentary pre-rolled joint for first-time customers, according to their website.
Honorable Mention: High Life, Illuminati Smoke and Vape Shop
Best Sporting Goods Store — REI
Runner-Up: Todd & Moore
Not many places offer freeze-dried astronaut meals across the aisle from knit sweaters, but that’s exactly why people love REI. A national retailer of outdoor and camping goods, the outfitter ensures they invest in the communities where they operate with events, local hiking clubs, classes and more. And for those a bit more nature-averse, REI offers apparel and goods for a wide variety of sports, including biking, hiking, kayaking and running.
Honorable Mention: Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods
Best Thrift Store — Goodwill
Runner-Up: Sid & Nancy
A brand that’s as synonymous with closet cleanouts as it is with shoppers looking for a steal. Like most of the country, Goodwill is the Midlands’ favorite thrift store. Founded more than a century ago by a pastor, Goodwill trained nearly 130,000 people in crucial job skill-areas last year alone. And as much as it gives back, Goodwill has also become a major part of the secondhand shopping craze, offering an environmentally and economically conscious shopping experience for any consumer.
Honorable Mention: Noma Warehouse, Re-Find
Best Vaping Store — Planet Vapor
Runner-up: Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center
Planet Vapor has all the e-liquids, pipes, hookahs and other smoking devices you could ask for across its nine Midlands locations. And while the ever-popular smoking style may be under scrutiny by the Feds — there’s no need to worry about that on this Planet Vapor. Taking the spot for another year in a row, they don’t miss.
Honorable Mention: Crowntown Cannabis, Seven Sense
Best Wine Store — Total Wine & More
Runner-up: The Gourmet Shop
Need to celebrate? Need to take the edge off? Need a reason to keep the book club together? Total Wine in Harbison Center has got you covered. The enormous store with too many wines to count also has a wide selection of beer and liquor, and an easy-to-navigate online shop. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: it’s the best spot in town to find out if that 2006 chardonnay you wanted is in stock.
Honorable Mention: Morganelli's, Vino Garage
Best Women’s Clothing — Scout and Molly’s
Runner-up: Pink Sorbet
Scout & Molly’s provides a friendly, personal boutique experience that is all about making sure everyone that comes in, regardless of shape or size, feels at home. The store has stood out through their personable and knowledgeable stylists who provide guidance and honest feedback to help you perfect your own personal look.
Honorable Mention: Miss Cocky, Slate