Best of Columbia 2023: Food and Drink

Best Of: Food and Drink
Best Asian Restaurant — 929 Kitchen and Bar
Runner-up: Miyos
If you’ve ever found yourself strolling through The Vista, you’ve probably come across 929 Kitchen and Bar. And if you’ve ever tried their food, you’re probably not surprised that they’ve won Best Asian Restaurant. Inspired by ancient Korean traditions, their food embraces traditional, delicious Korean cuisine, all wrapped up in an upscale atmosphere. Do yourself a favor and give them a try. Trust us, you won’t regret trying their stir-fry.
Honorable Mention: Bodhi Thai dining, Kao Thai
Best Bagel — Bruegger's Bagels
Runner Up: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
This popular spot is known for its authentic New York-style, kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels, made with only five simple ingredients. In addition to the usual favorites like the Everything Bagel or Cinnamon Sugar, you can also get house specialties like the Rosemary Olive Oil bagel or the Cheesy Hashbrown or even the Jalapeno Cheddar. Anybody else hungry?
Honorable Mentions: Carolina Café, Curiosity Coffee
Best Bang for Your Buck — Cantina 76
Runner-up: Boca Grande Burritos
You know what’s always the best bang for your buck? Tacos. You know who slings a fun and eclectic array of them day in and day out? Cantina 76. Do they also have good happy hour prices? Three words: half-priced margaritas (which are handcrafted and delicious to boot). You’re already on your way with that $10 bill, aren’t you? And we haven’t even mentioned the sangria and beer specials.
Honorable Mentions: Duke’s Pad Thai, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Barbecue — Home Team BBQ
Runner-Up: Shealy’s Bar-B-Que
The Midlands area is as prominent a place for pulled pork as any in the nation, so to even be nominated in this category is an honor. No wonder then that the winner is the Home Team. (Even if they’re technically Charleston-based.) You get to choose your own favorite style of sauce — no judgment — and enjoy your cue in an upscale combo of family restaurant and sports bar.
Honorable Mention: Midwood Smokehouse, Little Pigs
Best Barista — Roger Caughman - Drip
Runner-up: Travis Hoyt - Loveland
You might have heard Roger Caughman playing guitar as part of local band Stagbriar, but it turns out he is a man of many talents, including being Columbia's Best Barista. He’s known for his quality service at Drip Coffee, the popular cafe in Five Points that specializes in pour-over brewing. With a winning attitude and some great coffee, Caughman can brighten up any caffeine fix.
Honorable Mention: Greg Slattery - Curiosity, Kristen Oswald - Coffee House Truck
Best Breakfast — Cafe Strudel
Runner-up: Original Pancake House
If you’re looking for the cutest, tastiest breakfast place Columbia has to offer, head west over the Congaree to Cafe Strudel. Walk through the art-filled walls to pick out your own mug at the self-serve coffee station before exploring the West Columbia staple’s vast menu. From traditional breakfast combos to a-la-carte dishes and daily specials, Cafe Strudel has it all. Opened in 1997, the West Columbia staple has expanded to Lexington and has a food truck.
Honorable mention: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, The Flying Biscuit
Best Brunch — The Gourmet Shop
Runner-up: Cafe Strudel
Walk down Saluda Avenue in Five Points any pretty afternoon and you’ll see sidewalk tabletops full of coffee, mimosas, grits and croissants. There may even be a few parties loitering nearby, gunning for a first-come, first-served table outside. Where else can you find a weekday brunch? Whether you come for the brie-and-bacon croissant or a hearty breakfast bowl, locals say Gourmet Shop is worth a wait.
Honorable Mention: Diprato's, Publico
Best Burrito — Boca Grande Burritos
Runner-up: Real Mexico
Do you love burritos as much as we do? If so, let us direct you to the best burrito in town — Boca Grande Burritos. Want a specialty burrito? They’ve got it. Thinking you want to build your own? You can do that, too! Trust us, there’s no way you’re walking out of there without your perfect burrito. Don’t forget to throw in an order of green chili queso and chips on the side.
Honorable Mention: La Cochinita Mexican, Los Chicanos Food Truck
Best Caribbean Restaurant — A Fuego 100x35
Runner Up: Island Grill
Good grief, does A Fuego 100x35 have a ton of delicious food and drink to choose from. If you’re feeling like a liquid lunch, they have a full complement of smoothies on deck, but they also have cube steak with sauteed onions, fried pork chunks, roasted chicken, sweet corn sticks, stuffed potatoes with beef and many, many more selections. If you can’t find something delicious to chow down on at A Fuego 100x35, you’re not looking hard enough.
Honorable Mentions: Tati’s Island Cuisine, The Reggae Grill
Best Catering — Spotted Salamander
Runner-up: Southern Way
That Spotted Salamander and chef Jessica Shillato provided some of the best catering in town was easily one of the worst-kept secrets — even before she became a James Beard semifinalist. But now she’s got all the buzz, too. It’s hard to find a better collection of sandwiches and salads anywhere; and her deviled egg game is positively heavenly. Oh, and you skimp on dessert at your own peril, mark our words.
Honorable Mentions: Boca Grande Burritos, Cantina 76
Best Charcuterie Board — Lula Drake
Runner-Up: Abundant Graze
“Charcuterie ain't nothing but some Lunchables that went to Harvard” — or so proclaims a popular meme. Yet there’s something about the tang of complementing salty and savory tastes that has made Charcuterie a recent craze. And Lula Drake does it up right. They know how to craft the perfect partner for a smooth glass of wine.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Charcuterie Company, Luzianna Purchase
Best Chef — Wes Fulmer - Motor Supply
Runner-up: Jessica Shillato - Spotted Salamander
Wes Fulmer once again wins this title for running the kitchen at Motor Supply Co. Bistro. After working at well-regarded kitchens around the globe, Fulmer came back to South Carolina and settled in with Motor Supply. Since 2014, he has shepherded the farm-to-table restaurant to more and more acclaim. With a menu guided by the seasonal, local produce, Fulmer makes food that feels classic, but is always interesting.
Honorable Mention: Alex Strickland - Black Rooster, Javier Uriarte - Ratio
Best Chinese Restaurant — Egg Roll Chen
Runner-up: Miyos
You shouldn’t be too surprised by this one. The no-frills spot near the intersection of Rosewood and Devine has been around since 1985 and was the first restaurant in Columbia to specialize in Taiwanese cuisine. Now successful for several decades, you can try a diverse range of dishes at Egg Roll Chen, from Moo Goo Gai Pan to Taiwanese beef noodle soup.
Honorable mention: Main Moon, Sun Ming
Best Coffee — Loveland Coffee
Runner-up: Drip
What started as a little kiosk on the side of St. Andrews Road is now a cafe, roastery and local favorite. Loveland even has a subscription service, shipping out locally roasted beans. You’ll be hard pressed to find a Columbia coffee shop open after 4 p.m., but their storefront offers two stories of space, all open until 7 p.m. Go for brunch, lunch or an evening specialty drink like the Ole Espanol — a hazelnut chocolate latte topped with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Honorable Mention: Curiosity Coffee, Piecewise Coffee
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop — Groucho's
Runner-up: Enzo’s
A staple in the Carolinas since 1941, there’s no way we would even question how Groucho's made it on the list. From their freshly made subs and sandwiches to their loaded salads, everything here is delicious — it's that simple. And we can’t forget about their beloved Formula-45 sauce; it’s a household staple that makes every item on their menu just a little more special.
Honorable Mention: Crave, No Name Deli
Best Dessert — Kaminsky’s
Runner Up: Spotted Salamander
Kaminsky’s doesn’t serve just desserts. They serve award-winning desserts prepared daily by pastry chefs. And they like to rotate their fare so customers can get a taste of everything the dessert bar can do. One day you might want to try the 2 Layer Cake, the NY Cheesecake, the cobbler, the cookies or choose from their selection of pies. And while you’re at it, why not make your dessert a la mode? Whatever your sweet tooth craves, Kaminsky’s has got you covered.
Honorable Mentions: O’Hara’s Bakery Café, Tres Leches
Best Doughnut — Duck Donuts
Runner-up: Chickenbutt Donuts
A lot of folks in town sling a decent donut, but Duck Donuts really takes it to the next level with their highly customizable approach. Given the mix of savory and sweet accouterments and dough styles, we recommend going with one of their pre-designed donuts like the “Bacon in the Sun” or “Beach Ball."
Honorable Mentions: Krispy Kreme, The Donut Guy
Best Farm to Table Restaurant — Motor Supply Co.
Runner-Up: Terra
Using as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible has become all the rage in recent years, but it’s more than just a fad for Motor Supply. As a true bistro, this Vista institution changes its menu daily, enabling an infinite variety of gourmet dishes based on what’s in season, what’s available and what will capture diners’ imaginations — all while satiating the appetites of an increasingly food-aware public. Look for some inventive ingredients in the hand-crafted cocktails, too.
Honorable Mention: Spotted Salamander, War Mouth
Best Food Truck — La Cochinita Mexican
Runner-up: Los Chicanos Food Truck
La Cochinita Mexican is everywhere. Whether you find them at Soda City or at one of Columbia’s biergartens, La Cochinita Mexican has become a food truck staple. You can count on their authentic Mexican food, including tacos, tostadas and quesadillas. And if you pay attention, you’ll often find that they have special menus for certain events, meaning that if you want to get their limited meals, you’ve got to be on the lookout.
Honorable Mention: City Limits BBQ, Parabellum Mobile Eats
Best French Fries — Five Guys
Runner-up: Transmission Arcade
Whoever the five guys are knew what they were doing with those french fries. Customers can even see where their food is coming from while waiting to order — boxes of soon-to-be-sliced russet potatoes fill empty corners of the fast-food joint, and a board by the register tells you which farm they’re from. Next time you visit Five Guys in the Vista, try the fries with Cajun seasoning to add a little spice.
Honorable mention: Market on Main, Publico
Best Fried Chicken — Zesto's
Runner-up: Bernie’s Restaurant
In the South, we take fried chicken seriously. This win for Zesto’s is no joke. Whether you want a snack, a whole dinner or enough to feed the family, the fried chicken is fresh and the price is right. Every meal comes with coleslaw, fries and a roll. You can even get a soft-serve ice cream cone while you’re there.
Honorable Mention: Drake’s Duck In, Rush’s
Best Greek Restaurant — Mediterranean Tea Room
Runner-up: Grecian Gardens
If Greek food is your taste of choice, you’ll want to try Columbia’s Mediterranean Tea Room. Located on Devine Street, this modest eatery offers all things Mediterranean like gyros, falafel and kebabs. We think they’re great. The rest of Columbia thinks they’re great. If you haven’t already, give them a try on your next dinner out.
Honorable Mention: Pita's, Zorba's
Best Grits — Mr. Friendly’s
Runner Up: Blue Marlin
If you’re from the South, you probably already have your grits game down. If you’ve just moved here, you probably need to start working on your grits familiarization plan. Regardless of your experience level, our readers have determined that the best place to get those grits is at Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Café. Do creamy, stone-ground grits sound good to you? Of course they do. So get over to Mr. Friendly’s and dig into the tastiest grits in town.
Honorable Mentions: Flying Biscuit, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Gyro — Pita’s
Runner-up: Taziki’s
There’s quite a bit of competition in the gyro category in Columbia, but Pita’s Mediterranean Restaurant is a clear standout. A family owned and operated eatery since opening in 2008, their delicious pita bread is baked in-house and gives their wraps a distinctive edge, as does their attention to quality ingredients. We all know that gyros are a clear culinary upgrade from our typical weekday sandwich — and Pita’s is the place to make that upgrade.
Honorable Mentions: Falafel King, Green Olive
Best Hamburger — Rockaway’s
Runner-Up: Transmission Arcade
Also known under its official name — the Rockaway Athletic Club — this neighborhood tavern hides in plain sight on Rosewood Drive with no visible sign proclaiming its existence. But that’s OK, since several generations of locals could find their way there blindfolded. The category may be hamburger (and there are plenty of choices), but the win was clenched thanks to to their famous pimento cheeseburger, which consists of exactly what you think it does.
Honorable Mention: Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse, Five Guys
Best Hot Dog — Rush’s
Runner-up: Jimmy's Mart
Rush’s hot dogs, much like its place on this list, have remained a staple in Columbia. The local fast-food joint serves great hot dogs. And whether you order just one or a basket, you can count on getting them quickly. For those who want toppings, they’ve got that covered, too, serving chili, slaw or whatever combination you’d like. All this, and you don’t even have to get out of your car!
Honorable Mention: Casey’s Big Dawgs, Crave
Best Ice Cream — Sweet Cream
Runner-up: Rosewood Dairy Bar
The sweetest place to stop for a cone after dinner on Main Street, Sweet Cream’s calming aesthetics lure in anyone with a sweet tooth. Specializing in sophisticated ice cream, the shop also sells artisanal sodas and cookie sandwiches. The downtown Columbia mainstay offers traditional ice cream and sorbet with flavors ranging from Madagascar vanilla to honey whiskey and cantaloupe.
Honorable mention: Lick, Scoopy Doo
Best Indian Restaurant — 2 Gingers
Runner-up: Persis
When the craving for Indian food strikes, voters say 2 Gingers is the place to go. Their expansive menu is set to reflect the diversity of Indian cuisine, offering favorites and classics, as well as plenty of options for something new. Order to-go for a perfect take home meal or get a table and enjoy the mouth-watering aromas and ambience.
Honorable Mention: Delhi Palace, Village of India
Best Italian Restaurant — Il Giorgione
Runner-up: Villa Tronco
This pizzeria and wine bar has been a Columbia favorite since 2012. By the taste of the food, there's no question why. Il Giorgione offers Italian delicacies and the perfect wine pairings. Their dimly lit, relaxing atmosphere is perfect for an evening with friends or a date night. Whether you choose a pizza or a bowl of pasta, you can’t go wrong.
Honorable Mention: Alodia’s, Pasta Fresca
Best Japanese Restaurant — Inakaya
Runner Up: Inakaya Watanabe
All hail Inakaya, our readers’ choice for the best Japanese food in our area. Hungry for sushi? They’ve got you covered with Sushi Deluxe, Chirashi, Tekka Don and Sashimi Teishoku. And that’s before you get to the delectable “Special Rolls” section of the menu, which includes the Black Dragon, Godzilla, Candy, Firecracker and Happy varieties, among others. Oh, and did we mention the Teriyaki Chicken, the Tempura and the Gyoza on their Entree menu?
Honorable Mentions: Camon, Miyos
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant — Chick-fil-a
Runner-up: Boca Grande Burritos
“Kid-friendly” and “restaurant” are two terms that we try to pair together, but usually fail. Fast-food is the safest bet, but so many these days are lifeless eat-in experiences with little charm. Chick-fil-a is somehow the exception, with a focus on quality customer service, natural warmth and a comfortable vibe that always feels welcoming, no matter how many shrieking toddlers you might have along for the ride.
Honorable Mentions: Bang Back Pinball Lounge, Flight Deck
Best Late Night Food — Waffle House
Runner-Up: Transmission Arcade
This one is a no-brainer, since Waffle House wrote the book on late-night eats with locations at just about every interstate exit across the South. Sausage and grits, steak and eggs, burgers and, of course, waffles — anything that your 3 a.m. self might crave. It may have been meant for travelers and truckers, but generations of college students and post-concert-goers have made it their own. Be sure to play a tune on the jukebox and order your hash browns scattered, smothered and covered.
Honorable Mention: Bar None, Cook Out
Best Mexican Restaurant — Real Mexico
Runner-up: Tacos Nayarit
For years, Real Mexico has been the spot for Mexican food in Columbia — and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. With an extensive menu of traditional Mexican food, you’ll find tacos, burritos and fajitas, but you can also find some more adventurous options. They also have a selection of Mexican beers and sodas for those who want to experience authentic cuisine. The small restaurant can get pretty packed pretty quickly, but the wait is worth it for the delicious food.
Honorable Mention: Cantina 76, COA
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Arabesque
Runner-up: Mediterranean Tea Room
If you’re seeking authentic Lebanese food in Columbia, look no further than Devine Street. The city’s best kabobs and hummus can be found at Arabesque, known for its generous portions and affordable lunches. The restaurant has been around for 15 years and is well-established. Its diverse menu ranges from vegan falafel to pizza — you’re bound to find something you like here.
Honorable mention: Noma Bistro, Pita's
Best Milkshake — Cook Out
Runner-up: Rush’s
A Cook Out milkshake is thick enough to be eaten like ice cream. It’s the best of both worlds! And it's such a good price. Only issue if you’ll be stuck deciding which of the 40+ flavors to order. No wait, what’s might be harder is deciding whether to get a tray to go with it?
Honorable Mention: Grill Marks, Lick
Best National Chain Restaurant — Chick-fil-A
Runner-Up: Mellow Mushroom
If you say you don’t like Chick-Fil-A at least a little bit, we probably won’t believe you. Known for all things chicken, sweet lemonade and, of course, their hospitality, this fast-food chain is a favorite for many. The only downside: you can’t hear “my pleasure” on a Sunday.
Honorable Mention: Bojangles, California Dreaming
Best New Restaurant — Bar Gran Sasso
Runner Up: The Flying Biscuit
For a relatively new place, Bar Gran Sasso in Five Points is turning a lot of heads. The spot is modeled after Venetian-style wine bars known as bacari, which serve small glasses of wine or cocktails paired with small plates known as cicchetti. Bar Gran Sasso offers dark walls, ambient lighting and red-and-white-checkered tablecloths on smaller tables to create an intimate atmosphere.
Honorable Mentions: Boku, CAVA
Best Pizza — Village Idiot Pizza
Runner-up: Il Focolare
Some pizza places are more than just casual eateries purveying pepperoni pies. They become — through a combination of food, drink, location, people and general vibe — hallowed ground. Such is Village Idiot Pizza, thanks to its iconic original location in the college neighborhood of Five Points and its decades of dependability in providing excellent (and cheap) slices to legions of undergrads since, seemingly, time immemorial.
Honorable Mentions: Dano’s, Mellow Mushroom
Best Place for a First Date — Transmission Arcade
Runner-Up: Lula Drake
Candlelight, mood music, romantic atmosphere and champagne — that’s probably how your grandparents imagined an ideal first date. Singles nowadays are a little more down to earth and just want to have a good time. And what better way than over a few classic arcade games? Whether it's pinball or Centipede, this Main Street hotspot will keep the action and laughter coming.
Honorable Mention: Black Rooster, Bourbon
Best Place to Dine Outdoors — Market on Main
Runner-up: Black Rooster
As said in the name, this restaurant offers a perfect place to dine on Columbia’s Main Street. They have biergarten-style communal tables that can fit whatever group you’ve got, and a large screen so you can watch a game while you eat. Along with the delicious Americana food, Market On Main offers fun events, including live music on their outdoor stage and trivia nights with leaderboards projected on their outdoor screen. Also, they’re dog friendly, so your furry friend can hang out too.
Honorable Mention: Backstreets, Publico BullStreet
Best Restaurant — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Motor Supply
Halls Chophouse is where people go to impress dates. The hotelier and restaurateur Bill Hall spent 40 years doing business in various American beaches and vacation spots before settling down in Charleston, where he opened the first Halls in 2009. The business quickly grew and Columbia’s location is now the hottest spot on Main Street. With USDA prime steaks, an endless wine menu and family style sides, you’re sure to leave Halls with a full belly and a smile on your face.
Honorable mention: COA, Terra
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Smoked
One look at the Hall’s Chophouse menu and it’s no surprise how they earned this title. Whether you’re looking for primo steak or seafood, Hall’s is your restaurant. Even the sides are luxurious — wild mushroom risotto, lobster macaroni and cheese and pancetta-roasted brussels sprouts. Visit their downtown location and you’re sure to get somebody else’s money’s worth. Just make sure to book a reservation.
Honorable Mention: Motor Supply, Saluda’s
Best Restaurant, Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood — Il Giorgione
Runner-up: Cantina 76
This pizzeria and wine bar has been a Columbia favorite since 2012, and by the taste of the food, there's no question why. Il Giorgione offers Italian delicacies and the perfect wine pairs. Their dimly lit, relaxing atmosphere is perfect for an evening with friends or a date night. Whether you choose a pizza or a bowl of pasta, you can’t go wrong.
Honorable Mention: Backstreets, Za’s
Best Restaurant, Five Points — The Gourmet Shop
Runner Up: Mr. Friendly’s
It's not like Five Points doesn’t already offer up some great things to do and great places to eat, but when it comes to popular Five Points eateries, The Gourmet Shop has risen above the rest. Their lunch menu is packed with small-plate selections, charcuterie choices and paninis while their brunch menu is an absolute winner, featuring basics like an egg & cheese croissant and special treats like the yogurt-and-granola-mixed-berry bowl.
Honorable Mentions: Home Team BBQ, Saluda’s
Best Restaurant, Forest Acres — Tazza Kitchen
Runner-up: Boca Grande Burritos
Amid some heavy competition, Tazza Kitchen wins the hearts of Forest Acres residents thanks to their winning blend of comfort food and foodie-approved excellence. Whether it's the salads, tacos, pizzas or delicious entrees, the crew at Tazza always use quality, often-locally-sourced ingredients that bring a bit of panache to every dish.
Honorable Mentions: Pasta Fresca, Tombo
Best Restaurant, Irmo — British Bulldog
Runner-Up: Luzianna Purchase
Fish and chips, bangers and mash, steak and kidney pie, scotch eggs — there’s even a side of mushy peas on the menu. if you’re looking for an authentic pub experience, the British Bulldog has it. But there’s plenty of wings, burgers, salads, pasta dishes and other American favorites to choose from, too.
Honorable Mention: Alodia’s, Bistro on the Boulevard
Best Restaurant, Lexington — Private Property
Runner-up: Bodhi Thai Dining
Private Property sits inside of what was once a home, giving it its name — but you won’t want to “Keep Out” once you’ve experienced their Cajun- and Creole-inspired cuisine. With a menu that includes steaks, shrimp and grits and seafood jambalaya, Private Property offers Louisiana-style cooking in the heart of Lexington. The food, combined with the aesthetics of the repurposed house, give the restaurant an old-school, elegant feel that’s perfect for special nights out or more lowkey affairs.
Honorable Mention: O’Hara’s Public House, Old Mill Brewpub
Best Restaurant, Main Street — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Smoked
Facing fierce competition on Main Street, Halls Chophouse reigns superior. Their steaks come from Allen Bros of Chicago, known for hand-selected, aged cuts of beef that Halls chefs will cook exactly to your liking. Servers recommend the perfect wine pairing to go with your order and the whole table can enjoy traditional Southern sides like collard greens or shrimp and grits.
Honorable mention: Bourbon, Transmission Arcade
Best Restaurant, Northeast — Ratio
Runner-up: Travinia
Authentic Peruvian tapas and cuisine? In Columbia, South Carolina? Not only is it true, it’s the best restaurant in the Northeast. Ratio’s mission statement is to create shareable small plates focused on seasonal ingredients. The menu items jump from fresh — like their yellowfin and tomato ceviche — to indulgent — carnitas and steamed buns. While you’re there, order from their list of crafted cocktails — or share a cocktail flight.
Honorable Mention: Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse, Top Dawg Tavern
Best Restaurant, Vista — Motor Supply Company Bistro
Runner-up: COA
This one is no surprise. A local favorite since 1989, Motor Supply Company Bistro offers a daily rotating menu that serves fresh entrees made from local foods and ingredients. With a classic blend of contemporary American, French, Italian and Asian Cuisines, it’s safe to say that every day’s menu will offer delicacies straight from local farms. It’s a great way to support a local business that also supports local.
Honorable Mention: 929 Kitchen and Bar, Blue Marlin
Best Restaurant, West Columbia/Cayce — Terra
Runner Up: Black Rooster
If you’re looking for the right spot to take a date or an important work client to for dinner, look no further than Terra. They rely on provisions from local farmers to dictate the Southern-leaning menu at this bistro with skyline views; and the quality is first-rate. Dig into the pan-seared golden tilefish, the grilled Carolina Heritage Farms pork chop, the pan-seared sea scallops, or keep it simple and stick to the steak frites.
Honorable Mention: Cafe Strudel, D’s Wings
Best Ribs — Home Team BBQ
Runner-up: War Mouth
As long-time Soda City residents who love to play hometown favoritism, it really hurts us to say it, but Home Team BBQ — a franchise which got its start in that tourist mecca down I-26 — makes a damn good rib. In fact, their whole smokin’ menu does pretty good, but there’s something special about the quality (and consistency) of what they deliver from the pig’s abdomen. It’s a real breath of smoky air, if you know what we mean.
Honorable Mentions: City Limits BBQ, True BBQ
Best Salad — California Dreaming
Runner-Up: Spotted Salamander
They actually have plenty of salads to choose from, including broiled salmon and California Club, but it’s the house special that people have been raving about for decades. It starts as a chef’s special with mixed greens, tomato, turkey, ham, egg, topped with jack and cheddar … but then there are almonds, hot ham and bacon on top. Plus you get to enjoy the posh surroundings, such as the tiled floors, brass fixtures and high ceilings that reflect the building’s former life as an elegant, historic train station.
Honorable Mention: Crave, Hall’s Chophouse
Best Seafood Restaurant — Smoked
Runner-up: Blue Marlin
Owners Greg Middleton and Sara Middleton-Styles came up with the idea for Smoked during a bit of sibling ribbing: Sara loves oysters and Greg doesn’t, so what could they do that would satisfy them both? The answer was to add smoked meats to the menu. From that, Smoked was born. The two-year-old restaurant also has an in-house microbrewery and an outdoor patio, making it an ideal spot for anyone who wants to relax and enjoy Southern-style seafood.
Honorable Mention: Oyster Bar, Pearlz
Best Service — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Lula Drake
Dressing up for a nice dinner at Halls Chophouse, you can expect a filet mignon cooked to perfection paired with a tasty bottle of pinot noir. But the service is what makes a restaurant experience — and Hall’s Chophouse on Main Street delivers. With high-average ratings from restaurant goers on review sites, the fine dining spot’s servers and bartenders understand you’re paying for a dining experience, and they go above and beyond to make sure you want to come back.
Honorable mention: Boca Grande Burritos, Loveland Coffee
Best Shrimp & Grits — Blue Marlin
Runner-up: Bubba's Biscuits
Blue Marlin is a date-night institution in Columbia, but you might wind up arguing over who gets to order their award-winning shrimp and grits. They’re a Lowcountry classic done right — with Adluh stone ground grits, creek shrimp, andouille sausage and tasso gravy.
Honorable Mention: Luzianna Purchase, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Smoothie — Tropical Smoothie
Runner-up: Smoothie King
Whether you need a simple refreshment or a post-workout pick-me-up, Tropical Smoothie offers some of the best smoothies we've tasted. This well-known chain allows you to add supplements like protein powder or you can just enjoy one of their dozens of flavor options. We personally like the Sunrise Sunset. Be sure to grab a bite to eat, too — their quesadillas are amazing!
Honorable Mention: Tasty As Fit, the hideout in WeCo
Best Soul Food Restaurant — Kiki Chicken & Waffles
Runner Up: A Peace Of Soul
Owned by Tyrone and Kitwanda “Kiki” Cyrus, Kiki's opened its doors in 2012 and has been serving delicious, homemade soul-food dishes to raving customers ever since. Yes, they’ve got your basic chicken-and-waffle needs covered, but what about the chicken wings and French toast dish? How about the fried chicken and grits plate? How about a serving of steak and eggs that really sticks to your ribs?
Honorable Mentions: Lizard’s Thicket, Poogan's
Best Southern Restaurant — Mr. Friendly's
Runner-up: Lizard's Thicket
Mr. Friendly’s is the definition of a restaurant done right. Their “new Southern cuisine” means the food will always be intensely familiar, yet presented in a fresh, innovative manner. While their long-running favorites like famous meatloaf of CAB Ribeye are big draws (as is their impressive wine list), the fact that they used local farms and purveyors to create fresh specials year-round before it was cool is why Ricky Mollohan and company remain among the culinary elite in Columbia.
Honorable Mentions: Shealy's Bar-B-Que, War Mouth
Best Steak — Halls Chophouse
Runner-Up: Chophouse of Chapin
It's pretty clear where the beef is, at least downtown. Diners at Halls Chophouse can choose from grass-fed, dry-aged, wet-aged, Japanese Wagyu or other sources of mouth-watering steak for dinner. Filet, strip, ribeye … just about any cut you can imagine. Don't forget those tasty toppers, either, like creamy gorgonzola, hollandaise sauce, seared foie gras or black truffle butter.
Honorable Mention: Hampton Street Vineyard, Terra
Best Sushi — Inakaya
Runner-up: Hanabi
This year, Inakaya has taken this spot back from the other Inakaya (hopefully there are no hard feelings). Inakaya has a wide menu, including daily dishes, sushi rolls, sashimi and special rolls. Not only do they have the classics, but they have dishes that are for the more adventurous crowd, reminiscent of those found at traditional Japanese Izakaya.
Honorable Mention: Camon, Inakaya Watanabe
Best Sweet Tea — Groucho’s
Runner-up: Bojangles
Getting the perfect sugar-ratio in a tea urn is difficult, but Groucho’s always hits that sweet spot. Sweet tea is better in a styrofoam cup with crushed ice — it’s just Southern science — and Groucho’s employees do it best. The sweetness cuts the slight tang of the Formula-45 sauce you dip your salty sandwich in. With quick service, your tea will always be refilled fast. Make sure you grab a lid to take it to-go.
Honorable mention: Chick-fil-A, McAlister's Deli
Best Taco — Cantina 76
Runner-up: Tacos Nayarit
Whether you want an affordable family dinner or an afterwork happy hour, Cantina 76 is a favorite for all ages. What really takes the cake is their expansive taco menu. There you’ll find something for everyone. Are you getting the traditional or the buffalo chicken? Are you a BBQ brisket type of person or a classic fish? Not to mention the chef’s special, which never disappoints. At least if we can agree on anything, it’s the queso, guacamole and salsa trio to split.
Honorable Mention: Boca Grande Burritos, La Cochinita
Best Take Out Food — Boca Grande Burritos
Runner-up: Egg Roll Chen
Do you love burritos as much as we do? If so, let us direct you to the best burrito in town — Boca Grande Burritos. Even better — they’ve been voted best take-out food, too! Whether you’re looking for a specialty burrito or a good-ole-fashioned taco, they’ve got you covered. Who doesn’t enjoy eating tacos and queso from the comfort of their couch?
Honorable Mention: Cantina 76, Duke’s Pad Thai
Best Thai Restaurant — Mai Thai
Runner Up: Bodhi Thai Dining
Let’s say that one day you get a very specific food craving. Japanese, Italian, American or Greek options just aren’t going to do. You want some Thai food, and you want it now. Well, that’s the perfect time to head over to Mai Thai. Start off on the light side with a spring roll or something else from their appetizer menu, then dig into one of their specialties, including the Golden Grouper, the Rainbow Duck, the Seafood Thai Basil or the Two Friend Panang Curry, just to name a few.
Honorable Mentions: Basil Thai, Duke’s Pad Thai
Best Vegetarian — A Peace of Soul
Runner-up: Rosewood Market
A well-established favorite for years for vegans and omnivores throughout the Midlands, there’s always something a bit magical about how this Cottontown eatery manages to reinvent Southern soul food. From their succulent BBQ “rib” sandwiches to the gloriously crunchy “chicken” tenders, A Peace of Soul renders traditional tastes and flavors with incredible attention to taste and flare. Oh, did we mention the creamy nut-based mac and cheese? It might be better than your grandmother’s, but we wouldn’t tell her that.
Honorable Mention: Boca Grande Burritos, Good Life Cafe
Best Veggie Burger — Transmission Arcade
Runner Up: Good Life Cafe
You might not expect a video-game barcade to take top honors for best veggie burger, but the gourmet-level bar food here has always been superb. Indulge in Beyond the Smoke; a smoked Beyond Burger adorned with lettuce, house pickles, smoked tomatoes, onions, vegan cheese and best of all, a signature gold sauce that’s popular on their wings, too.
Honorable Mention: A Peace of Soul, Publico
Best Wine List — Lula Drake
Runner-up: Gervais and Vine
Lula Drake has long-been a local favorite, and now with a James Beard nomination, it seems that everyone is recognizing the special place this wine bar has in Columbia. Lula Drake offers an ever-shifting wine list that focuses on natural, sustainable wines. With a menu including charcuterie and pasta, Lula Drake combines careful curation with an unfussy attitude, creating a welcoming environment for those who are wine lovers and those who haven’t found their perfect pour yet.
Honorable Mention: Di Vino Rosso, Hampton Street Vineyard
Best Wings — D’s Wings
Runner-up: Transmission Arcade
To true wing connoisseurs, D’s Wings atmosphere alone lets you know you’re in good hands. It has personality on its own — signed dollar bills line nearly every inch of the wall — but the restaurant’s namesake menu item is what makes D’s Wings really special. The wings are perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Get them rolled in any sauce (try the spicy honey mustard) your heart desires and wash them down with a sweet tea.
Honorable mention: Carolina Wings & Rib, Publick House