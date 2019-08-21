Best New Car Dealership
Dick Dyer Mercedes & Volvo
Runner-up: Jim Hudson
Need a new car, but worried about getting ripped off? People trust Dick Dyer’s dealership, whether you’re looking for a Mercedes or a Volvo. Family-owned-and-operated for more than 50 years, the business has been built on loyal, returning customers. Honorable mentions: Honda of Columbia, Love Chevrolet
Best Used Car Dealership
CarMax
Runner-up: Jim Hudson Buick GMC
Nobody likes the whole high-pressure sales technique, where you get hounded into buying a car you might never have wanted to in the first place. Perhaps that’s why CarMax took the Best Used Car Dealership prize this year. The staff’s no-pressure approach makes it a lot easier to pick out the car that fits your budget. Honorable mentions: BCS International, Honda of Columbia
Best Motorcycle Store
Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson
Runner-up: Harley Haven
Last year’s runner-up takes the prize this year. When you’re looking for a bad-to-the-bone motorcycle to take to the road with, Thunder Tower is the people’s pick. And perhaps that’s because it sells the real deal, Harley-Davidson. Cue up Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild,” hit the highway and feel the wind in your hair. Honorable mention: Capital City Cycles
Best Auto Repair
Complete Car Care
Runner-up: Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
Complete Car Care has more or less owned the Best Auto Repair category since we’ve been making this list, and when it comes to getting your car fixed, reputation counts for a lot. Complete Car Care remains Columbia’s favorite place to get everything from engines to brakes to various electrical issues taken care of. Honorable mentions: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Metro Autoworks
Best Oil Change
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Runner-up: Complete Car Care
It’s not a complicated formula: Get the car in, get the oil changed, and get back to your life. But there are some places that can’t get it down. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is not one of those places. Their 10-minute oil change is about as fast as it can be done. Honorable mentions: Metro AutoWorks, Take 5 Oil Change
Best Car Wash
Frank’s Car Wash
Runner-up: Constan Car Wash
There’s not a whole lot to say here. Frank’s folks know how to wash, rinse and shine your care until it’s spotless. Accept nothing less than excellence and remember how much swagger you have pulling out of the drive after treating yo’ ride. Honorable mentions: Palmetto Shine Shop, Sunset Car Wash & Detail Shop
Best Tire Dealer
Nuttall Tire
Runner-up: Discount Tire
There may or may not have been an incident when a member of Free Times left a car that died on us a little longer than was reasonable at Nuttall while we figured out what to do with it, ultimately not having them do any repairs and getting it towed away for scrap. They were cool about it, even though we were not. Yes, they’re great at slapping on tires, and their prices are good. But they’re also just really nice. Honorable mentions: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive
Best Driving School
Baldwin Driver Training
Runner-up: Lexington Driving Academy
It’s not just that your inexperienced teenager can learn to drive safely at Baldwin Driver Training, it’s that they offer a slew of other services, from post-lesson third-party drivers tests, a four-point ticket reduction class and by-appointment training that combines road testing and classroom work. It’s even got gift certificates for that special someone in your life who needs to learn to drive. Honorable mentions: ABC Driver Training, Lake Murray Driving Academy
Best Cab Or Rideshare Service
Uber
Runner-up: Lyft
When your company’s name is used as a verb, you know you’ve made it firmly onto the cultural landscape. That’s how pervasive Uber has become in our lives, so it’s not hard to figure out why this quick, cheap and reliable ride service took the top spot. Plus, some of the drivers have, like, snacks in their cars and stuff. Honorable mentions: Blue Bike SC, Checker Yellow
Best Limousine Service
Southern Valet & Transportation
Runner-up: 5 Star Limousine and Sedan Service
There’s a reason that Southern Valet & Transportation has the level of brand recognition and respect that they do—they offer professional, friendly service and have the fleet of vehicles that make them endlessly adaptable to your transportation/limousine needs. Honorable mentions: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop