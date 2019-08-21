Best Shopping District
Harbison Boulevard
Runner-up: Devine Street
From the home improvement stores to the sprawling mall and strip malls inbetween, we can’t think of anything you can’t find in this mile and a half span. Honorable mentions: Five Points, Main Street
Best Alternative Clothing
Sid & Nancy
Runner-up: Loose Lucy’s
The grungier consignment-based sister of the chic Revente, Sid & Nancy is the best place to get a funky, distinctive look regardless of your particular alternative vibe. Get the perfect outfit to stand out at your next big concert or hip night on the town. Honorable mentions: Natural Vibrations, Pannerpete Vintage
Best Children’s Clothing
Duck Duck Goose
Runner-up: Carousel Kids Boutique
Duck Duck Goose can provide you with an array of unspeakably cute and fashionable threads for your young’un, and then two weeks later when they’ve completely outgrown every single thing you bought, you can go back and load up again. Honorable mention: Marigold Modern Kids
Best Men’s Clothing
Belk
Runner-up: Granger Owings Classic Clothiers
Belk is the place for a guy to go when he needs suits, slacks, shorts, ties, hanging-out clothes, unmentionables, belts, the whole deal. There are few names better known when it comes to dressing up your dude, basically from birth to old age. Honorable Mentions: Brittons Of Columbia, Tux On Trux
Best Women’s Clothing
Revente
Runner-up: The Auburn Mermaid Boutique
It’s hard to look original when you shop at the same places as everyone else, but when you shop at Revente, there’s only one of everything. The long-running high-end women’s consignment store looks good, smells good and has great prices on unique finds. Honorable mentions: Blossom Boutique, Charley’s Clothing
Best Consignment Store
Revente
Runner-up: Roundabouts Consignments
In a world where styles and sizes change constantly, a good consignment store can help you stay fashionable and in the right size clothing without breaking the bank. Revente’s selection of stylishly curated finds are truly the tops in this town, offerings enhanced by friendly service. Honorable mentions: Best Dressed Kids Consignments, Styled by Naida
Best Thrift Store
Goodwill
Runner-up: Palmetto Thrift
Goodwill remains the spot to find gently used items from clothes to dishes to furniture to just about anything else you can think of. With a lot of locations, budget-minded prices and friendly staff, it’s not hard to see why Goodwill is the first name on people’s minds when it’s time to go thrifting. Honorable Mentions: His House, Revente’s Second Chances
Best Bridal Store
London & Lace
Runner-up: David’s Bridal
Do yourself a favor and check out the “Our Brides” gallery on London & Lace’s website. The array of beautiful dresses on display will convince you pretty quickly that this is the place to go to get outfitted for your special day. Regardless of whatever lies ahead for a newly married couple, the bride will look great. Honorable Mentions: Evelyn’s Bridal, Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear
Best Antique Store
RE-FIND
Runner-up: Old Mill Antique Mall
The Elgin-based RE-FIND has become a destination for quality antiques and décor that can make a difference in your home, striking just the right balance between sturdy traditionalism and genuine conservation starter. Honorable mentions: The Little Green Door, The Red Lion Antiques & Interiors
Best Adult Store
Nancy’s Nook
Runner-up: Taboo
We’re not really sure we can fully describe what Nancy’s Nook has in stock, but we can probably tell you that lingerie and lubricants are a big part of it, along with other, perhaps battery-powered, items. And the atmosphere is top-notch. It’s a far more comfortable feel than the average adult store. Honorable mention: This Is It Video
Best Convenience Store
Circle K
Runner-up: Spinx
Circle K is not just a place where strange things are afoot. Need a tank of gas, a six-pack, some beef jerky, a lighter, some bottled water and a Five Hour Energy? Circle K has got all of that, and there’s probably one pretty close to you, hence the phrase “convenience store.” Honorable mention: Qwik Way
Best Cycle Shop
Outspokin’ Bicycles
Runner-up: Cycle Center
If you’re a dedicated bicycler, you know how important the right equipment — and dependable repair pros — are to keeping you on the road. The long-running Outspokin’ Bicycles shop has made a name for itself by providing top-of-the-line brands and support to cyclists of all stripes in Columbia. Honorable mention: Dialed Bicycles
Best Furniture Store
Whit-Ash Furnishings
Runner-up: Strobler Home Furnishings
Sometimes tradition is really the best, and Whit-Ash have made a point of sticking to their quality, timeless approach to home furnishings. With their spacious showroom and myriad delivery options, they know dedication to the fundamentals is how to maintain customer’s loyalty. Honorable mentions: Copper Barn Furniture, Nadeau — Furniture With a Soul
Best Gamecock Store
Addam’s University Bookstore at USC
Runner-up: Miss Cocky
Football is just around the corner, and you’ll want to get geared up before the Gamecocks kickoff their season. Addam’s has everything you need, from shirts and caps to jackets and bumper stickers, and plenty of stuff to help accessorize your tailgate scene. Sure, USC has the toughest schedule in the country this year, but at least you’ll look good at the game. Honorable mention: Barefoot Campus Outfitter, South Carolina Bookstore
Best Gaming Store
GameStop
Runner-up: Firefly Toys & Games
It’s not just that you can pick up both new and used video games, not to mention accessories like POP vinyl figures and whatnot. GameStop as a rule has some of the most knowledgeable staff members around. Maybe they can get you past that weird puzzle game on Level 7 and your life will finally be complete. Honorable Mentions: Ready To Play Trading Cards, That Computer Store
Best Gift Shop
Uptown Gifts
Runner-up: Just the Thing
Need a gift? Trying to avoid the predictable last-minute airport purchase? Uptown Gifts has a nicely curated selection of personalized and monogrammed gift items as well as gift baskets for all occasions, with easy access on the action-packed and pedestrian-friendly 1200 block of Main Street. Honorable mentions: Non(e)Such, The Shoppes on Main
Best Gun Shop
Palmetto State Armory
Runner-up: Shooter’s Choice
If you need a gun, you’re not going to beat the selection at Palmetto State Armory. Started by veteran Jamin McCallum as an online retailer, it’s grown into a full-service company with multiple retail locations and its own personalized firearms brand. Honorable mentions: FN Pro Shop, The Gun Vault
Best Hardware Store
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Runner-up: Three Fountains Ace Hardware
When it’s time to get to that long-delayed to-do list of projects around the house, Lowe’s Home Improvement has just about everything you’ll need. We’re not 100 percent sure if you’ll be able to do the job well, but if the guest room doesn’t come out right, it won’t be because you didn’t find the right stuff to build it. Honorable Mentions: Boland’s Ace, South East Ace, Inc.
Best Jewelry Store
Sylvan’s Jewelers
Runner-up: Moseley’s Diamond Showcase
Jewelry-buying isn’t an everyday activity for most of us, and the people behind the gleaming counters of dazzling displays know that. Sylvan’s detailed customer service and selection of shiny objects keeps people coming back those special occasions they want to document with a little bling. Honorable mentions: Carolina Fine Jewelry, Unforgettable Fine Jewelry
Best Place to Buy Comic Books
Heroes & Dragons
Runner-up: 2nd & Charles
There are a few places you can pick up comic books in Columbia, but Heroes & Dragons offers the quintessential experience. The dedicated pop culture collectibles emporium in the grungy Boozer Shopping Center is exactly the right place to find diamonds in the rough. Honorable mentions: Cosmic Rays, Scratch N Spin
Best Place to Buy Used Books
2nd & Charles
Runner-up: Ed’s Editions
2nd & Charles doesn’t specialize in books like the runner-ups here, but it’s difficult to deny that it’s bountiful selection and prime location on Harbison don’t make this used-everything retailer a go-to spot for grabbing a few spine-busted mysteries or sci-fi adventures. Honorable mention: The Book Dispensary
Best Pottery Studio
Mad Platter
Runner-up: The Pitter Platter
Mad Platter is the ideal pottery studio for those of any age looking for the interactive experience of picking out a piece and going through the fun, inclusive process of painting, firing and glazing. Mad Platter comes equipped with plenty of tools and ideas for how to fashion your own unique creation as well. Honorable mention: Southern Pottery Workcenter & Gallery
Best Sporting Goods Store
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Runner-up: Todd & Moore
The highly toned athlete can find just as much stuff at Academy Sports + Outdoors as the entirely unathletic schlub. From shoes to attire to workout gear to bats and balls, Academy is essentially a one-stop shop for sporting goods and exercise stuff. Consider it a sporty shopping mall in one building. Honorable Mentions: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Sportsman’s Warehouse
Best Bakery
Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery
Runner-up: Silver Spoon Bake Shop
Free Times recently featured Tiffany’s Chocolate Chewy Cookies as a Bite of the Week. Per our Bach Pham, they feature “a soft and airy chocolate meringue filled with bits of walnuts for a nutty flavor.” Yum. Open since 1977, the bakery does a lot more than that. So go get you a tasty treat. Honorable mentions: Ally & Eloise Bakeshop, Blue Flour Bakery
Best Butcher Shop
Ole Timey Meats (Columbia)
Runner-up: Ole Timey Meat Market (Lexington)
Ole Timey Meats is a proudly family-owned butcher shop that slices only Carolina’s best chicken and pork, and they deal exclusively with Sterling Silver Beef. They’ve got a tanker’s worth of seafood, too, and they’ve even got sauces and marinades to douse your favorite meats in. So nice they made the list twice. Honorable mentions: New York Butcher Shoppe, Ole Timey Meat Market (St. Andrews/Irmo)
Best Natural Food Store
Rosewood Market & Deli
Runner-up: Whole Foods Market
Though its footprint is modest, Rosewood Market crams a lot of natural food and organic products into the store, and the staff is well-equipped with all of the natural food knowledge you ever wanted — and more. From leafy greens to einkorn grains, you can find it at Rosewood. Honorable mention: 14 Carrot Whole Foods, Earth Fare
Best Place for Fresh Produce
Soda City Market
Runner-up: Publix
Buying vegetables on the street is so cosmopolitan, and we have the opportunity to experience it every Saturday of the year thanks to Soda City Market and its veggie vendors. Honorable mentions: The Fresh Market, Trader Joe’s
Best Beer Store
Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Runner-up: Craft and Draft
There’s no larger beer store in Columbia than either of the Green’s warehouse locations, one downtown and one in the Irmo area. The knowledgeable staff can help you locate that obscure can of beer or guide you to a new style. Honorable mentions: Bottles Beverage Superstore, Morganelli’s
Best Liquor Store
Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Runner-Up: Morganelli’s
It’s not a party unless you invest in some serious liquor at Green’s. From high-priced whiskeys to every flavor of vodka on Earth, there’s the perfect liquor waiting for your next party in the Midlands. Honorable Mentions: Bottles Beverage Superstore, Total Wine & More
Best Wine Store
Total Wine & More
Runner-up: Morganelli’s
It’s right there in the name. Total Wine & More has a legitimate claim to the vino retail crown thanks to its massive selection, competitive pricing, attention to detail and knowledgeable staff. Honorable mentions: Bottles Beverage Superstore, Green’s Beverages
Best Smoke Shop
Natural Vibrations
Runner-up: Purple Haze Smoke Shop
Serious smokers care about the vibe as much as the top-of-the-line equipment and accessories. Fortunately, Five Points’ Natural Vibrations fits the bill on both counts as a “one-stop culture shop” specializing in reggae/rasta goods as well as select imported goods and crafts. Honorable mentions: Infusion 420, Seven Sense Intl
Best Vaping Store
Palmetto Vapors
Runner-up: Infusion 420
Yes, Palmetto Vapors everything the discerning vape connoisseur needs, but it also brings a real passion and expertise to vaping that sets it apart. Honorable mentions: Essential Vapors, Vaping Zone
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Rosewood Market & Deli
Runner-up: Natural Vibrations
Rosewood Market was one of the first places in town to sell CBD oil, and it remains one of the most reputable sources. This is no fly-by-night operation, and the salespeople there all know their stuff on the different types of CBD and the best uses for each unique type. Honorable mentions: Fields Chiropractic, Infusion 420
Best Marine Store
West Marine
Runner-up: Mid-Carolina Marine Inc
West Marine is your dependable go-to for all manner of boating and sundry water supplies and equipment, with a local retail location in the Harbison area and a rep for technical boating information that dates back to the 1980s. Honorable mentions: Captain’s Choice Marine, Cove 2 Coast Marine