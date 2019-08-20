JAC_5731.jpg
Buy Now

Canalside Lofts is voted Best Apartment Community.

 John Carlos

Best Neighborhood

Forest Acres 

Runner-up: Shandon 

Forest Acres offers everything you’d want from a suburb — good eats, good shopping, good (for Columbia) roads, and pretty, quiet, pine-shaded streets — within little more than 10 minutes from downtown. The slogan might be A City Apart, but living there, but while it is self-contained, it also allows you to connect with everything Columbia has to offer. Honorable mentions: Rosewood, Spring Valley

Best New Home Community

Saluda River Club

Runner-up: Lake Carolina

In addition to beautifully designed homes, the Saluda River Club has its amenities game on point, with a fitness center, multiple playgrounds, community gardens, river observation decks, a dog park and a lot more. Plus it’s only minutes from Lexington’s parks, restaurants and entertainment venues. It’s even in one of the state’s best school districts. Honorable mention: Willow Creek

Best Apartment Community

Canalside Lofts

Runner-up: Vista Towers Apartments 

With its funky, modern exterior and state-of-the art interiors to go along with a great set of amenities and what is easily some of the best riverfront views you’ll find in the city, Canalside is an enviable apartment community indeed.  Honorable mentions: Brookland, The Land Bank Lofts

Best Retirement Community 

Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community

Runner-up: The Heritage at Lowman

Still Hopes provides an A-plus atmosphere for retirement living, with a slew of activities (including musical instrument lessons and art classes) and a host of amenities (like a library, walking trails, a heated pool, an on-site pub, a coffee shop and an atrium). Um, we’re not retired yet, but could we live there?  Honorable mentions: Laurel Crest Retirement Community, The Palmettos of Parklane

Best Off-Campus Student Housing

The Mills

Runner-up: The Hub at Columba

The Mills is technically three different properties bound by their history as, well, mills, although they’ve long been used for off-campus housing at this point. With some nice renovations and excellent amenity additions (like the The Mills Cafe by Rise Bakeshop and complimentary fitness classes), The Mills have leveraged their near-perfect location into favored status among upperclassmen.  Honorable mentions: Palmetto Compress & Warehouse, The Retreat at Columbia

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.