Best Neighborhood
Forest Acres
Runner-up: Shandon
Forest Acres offers everything you’d want from a suburb — good eats, good shopping, good (for Columbia) roads, and pretty, quiet, pine-shaded streets — within little more than 10 minutes from downtown. The slogan might be A City Apart, but living there, but while it is self-contained, it also allows you to connect with everything Columbia has to offer. Honorable mentions: Rosewood, Spring Valley
Best New Home Community
Saluda River Club
Runner-up: Lake Carolina
In addition to beautifully designed homes, the Saluda River Club has its amenities game on point, with a fitness center, multiple playgrounds, community gardens, river observation decks, a dog park and a lot more. Plus it’s only minutes from Lexington’s parks, restaurants and entertainment venues. It’s even in one of the state’s best school districts. Honorable mention: Willow Creek
Best Apartment Community
Canalside Lofts
Runner-up: Vista Towers Apartments
With its funky, modern exterior and state-of-the art interiors to go along with a great set of amenities and what is easily some of the best riverfront views you’ll find in the city, Canalside is an enviable apartment community indeed. Honorable mentions: Brookland, The Land Bank Lofts
Best Retirement Community
Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Runner-up: The Heritage at Lowman
Still Hopes provides an A-plus atmosphere for retirement living, with a slew of activities (including musical instrument lessons and art classes) and a host of amenities (like a library, walking trails, a heated pool, an on-site pub, a coffee shop and an atrium). Um, we’re not retired yet, but could we live there? Honorable mentions: Laurel Crest Retirement Community, The Palmettos of Parklane
Best Off-Campus Student Housing
The Mills
Runner-up: The Hub at Columba
The Mills is technically three different properties bound by their history as, well, mills, although they’ve long been used for off-campus housing at this point. With some nice renovations and excellent amenity additions (like the The Mills Cafe by Rise Bakeshop and complimentary fitness classes), The Mills have leveraged their near-perfect location into favored status among upperclassmen. Honorable mentions: Palmetto Compress & Warehouse, The Retreat at Columbia