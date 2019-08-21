Best Pet Supply Store
Pet Supplies Plus
Runner-up: PetSmart
Don’t have a Best in Show-style meltdown if you lose your dog’s squeaky toy or if you run out of fish food. Just get over to Pet Supplies Plus and re-stock on essentials for your furry or scaly or water-breathing friends. You can even get some cat toys for your felines to ignore. Honorable mentions: Lazy Creek Discount Pet Supplies & Grooming, Mill Creek Pet Food Center
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
Pawmetto Lifeline
Runner-up: Wescott Acres Pet Resort
With their impressive digs in Harbison, Pawmetto Lifeline’s boarding facilities are some of the most comforting you’ll find for your pup. With spacious individual kennels and the promise of both indoor and outdoor play time along with the option to add on everything from extra treats and nature walks to washing and grooming services, you can’t beat this home away from home for Fido. Honorable mentions: Camp Bow Wow, Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
Best Pet Groomer
Happy Pets Salon & Spaw (Jeremy Robinson)
Runner-up: Happy Tails Resort & Spa (Rae Enlow & Julie Swallie)
First of all, that “Spaw” pun is awesome. Secondly, Jeremy Robinson and company will keep your pet looking awesome and perfectly coiffed, whether it’s a summer shearing or a thicker winter ‘do you’re after. Time to show that snooty poodle across the street how a pretty puppy really looks. Honorable Mentions: Groomingdale’s of Columbia, Sarah’s Grooming
Best Veterinary Clinic
Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
Runner-up: Pawmetto Lifeline Wellness Clinic
Shandon-Wood will care for your animal friends (or children or siblings, we’re not here to judge your anthropomorphization). They’ll lay out exactly what options are available to keep them or make them well, and tell you want they think is best. But they also know you’re a human person with a bank account, so they make clear how much it’ll cost, and don’t pass judgement on your decisions. A good vet clinic. Honorable mentions: Dutch Fork Animal Hospital, Four Paws Animal Clinic
Best Dog Park
Saluda Shoals Park
Runner-up: Sesquicentennial State Park
The basics of a dog park are pretty simple — really, you just need a large fenced-in space. But Saluda Shoals’ Barking Lot Dog Park is loaded down with fun amenities, from bone-shaped swimming pools and an interactive fire hydrant sprayer for Spot, to a shaded gazebo for you. Honorable mentions: Emily Douglas Park, NOMA Bark Park at Earlewood Park