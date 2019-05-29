The nominations have been made! Voting begins June 5 at bestofcolumbia.com.
LOCAL MEDIA
Best Local TV News: WIS-TV
Best Local TV News: WLTX News 19
Best Local TV News: WACH FOX
Best Local TV News: ABC Columbia News
Best Anchorperson: Mary King
Best Anchorperson: Judi Gatson
Best Anchorperson: Darci Strickland
Best Anchorperson: Dawndy Mercer Plank
Best Anchorperson: Sam Bleiweis
Best Weatherperson: Jim Gandy
Best Weatherperson: Tim Miller
Best Weatherperson: Dominic Brown
Best Weatherperson: Efren Afante
Best Sportscaster: Rick Henry
Best Sportscaster: Mike Gillespie
Best Sportscaster: Reggie Anderson
Best Sportscaster: Joe Gorchow
Best Local Website-News: wistv.com
Best Local Website-News: ColaDaily.com
Best Local Website-News: WLTX.com
Best Local Website-News: free-times.com
Best Local Website-News: COLAToday.com
Best Local Website-Sports: WLTX.com
Best Local Website-Sports: wistv.com
Best Local Website-Sports: gamecocksonline.com
Best Local Website-Sports: GamecockCentral.com
Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: free-times.com
Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: SceneSC.com
Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: ColaJazz.com
Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: COLAToday.com
Best Radio Station: Rock 99.7 The Panda
Best Radio Station: 97.5 WCOS
Best Radio Station: WUSC-FM 90.5
Best Radio Station: 94.3 The Dude / ColaDaily.com
Best Local Radio Personality: Sadie Black
Best Local Radio Personality: Sloane Spencer
Best Local Radio Personality: Brent Johnson
Best Local Radio Personality: Steve Varholy
Best Local Tweeter: @christrainorsc
Best Local Tweeter: Wayne Cousins @cousinwayne
Best Local Tweeter: @colatoday
Best Local Tweeter: @nastywomanatlaw
Best Local Instagram: @colatoday
Best Local Instagram: @kaykayy17
Best Local Instagram: @sodacitysitesandbites
Best Local Instagram: @crushrushsc
Best Local Instagram: @mike_wine_guy
Biggest Media Hog: Lindsey Graham
Biggest Media Hog: Henry McMaster
Biggest Media Hog: Donald Trump
Biggest Media Hog: Steve Benjamin
Biggest Media Hog: Dick Harpootlian
POLITICS AND CITY LIFE
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Main Street District
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Wayfinding Signage
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Boyd Plaza renovation
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Columbia Museum of Art renovation
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center
Best Use of Public Funds: NCAA March Madness
Best Use of Public Funds: Main Street District
Best Use of Public Funds: Road Improvements
Best Use of Public Funds: Historic Columbia
Biggest Waste of Public Funds: BullStreet Project
Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Richland Penny
Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Governor’s Carolighting
Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Lindsey Graham
Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Segra Park
Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Finlay Park
Best Local Politician: Steve Benjamin
Best Local Politician: Seth Rose
Best Local Politician: Dick Harpootlian
Best Local Politician: Hardy King
Best Local Politician: Beth Bernstein
Worst Local Politician: Lindsay Graham
Worst Local Politician: Henry McMaster
Worst Local Politician: Steve Benjamin
Worst Local Politician: Dick Harpootlian
Best City or County Council Member: Allison Terracio
Best City or County Council Member: Tameika Isaac Devine
Best City or County Council Member: Howard Duvall
Best City or County Council Member: Mark Pouliot
Worst City or County Council Member: Daniel Rickenmann
Worst City or County Council Member: Moe Baddourah
Worst City or County Council Member: Barry Walker
Worst City or County Council Member: All of them
Biggest Local Hero: Fabian Ludwig
Biggest Local Hero: Kassy Alia Ray
Biggest Local Hero: Bryan Tayara
Biggest Local Hero: Jennifer Hamre
Biggest Local Hero: Bill Stangler
Biggest Local Zero: Lindsey Graham
Biggest Local Zero: Dick Harpootlian
Biggest Local Zero: Steve Benjamin
Biggest Local Zero: Henry McMaster
Best Troublemaker: Dick Harpootlian
Best Troublemaker: Phill Blair
Best Troublemaker: Kelly Toney
Best Troublemaker: Fabian Ludwig
Best Troublemaker: Elaine Cooper
Best Activist Group or Effort: South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
Best Activist Group or Effort: Congaree Riverkeeper
Best Activist Group or Effort: Junior League of Columbia Inc
Best Activist Group or Effort: Pawmetto Lifeline
Best Activist Group or Effort: #scfored
Best Activist Group or Effort: Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands
Best Charity: Sistercare Inc
Best Charity: The Big Red Barn Retreat
Best Charity: Junior League of Columbia Inc
Best Charity: Be Kind Be Great
Best Place to Work: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Place to Work: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Place to Work: University of South Carolina
Best Place to Work: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center
Best Green Business or Initiative: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
Best Green Business or Initiative: Palmetto Commercial Services
Best Green Business or Initiative: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Green Business or Initiative: City Roots
Best Green Business or Initiative: Congaree Riverkeeper
Best Local Business Leader: Mike Young
Best Local Business Leader: Rita Patel
Best Local Business Leader: Bryan Tayara
Best Local Business Leader: Phill Blair
Best Local Business Leader: Jennifer Hamre
Best Local Business Leader: Scott Middleton
Best Small Business Owner: Beach Loveland
Best Small Business Owner: Lorri-Ann Carter
Best Small Business Owner: Mike Young
Best Small Business Owner: Bryan Tayara
Best Small Business Owner: Phill Blair
Best Small Business Owner: Jennifer Hamre
Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: Lindsey Graham
Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: “Fetal Heartbeat” bill to ban most abortions
Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: Columbia Housing Authority deaths and scandal
Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: Electing Henry McMaster
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Soda City Market
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Koger Center for the Arts
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Lake Murray
PLACES TO LIVE
Best Neighborhood: Forest Acres
Best Neighborhood: Shandon
Best Neighborhood: Spring Valley
Best Neighborhood: Melrose Heights
Best Neighborhood: Rosewood
Best New Home Community: Saluda River Club
Best New Home Community: Lake Carolina
Best New Home Community: Willow Creek
Best Apartment Community: The Land Bank Lofts
Best Apartment Community: Brookland
Best Apartment Community: Vista Towers Apartments
Best Apartment Community: Canalside Lofts
Best Apartment Community: 1321 Lady Street
Best Retirement Community: Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Best Retirement Community: The Palmettos of Parklane
Best Retirement Community: The Heritage At Lowman
Best Retirement Community: Laurel Crest Retirement Community
Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Hub at Columbia
Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Mills
Best Off-Campus Student Housing: Palmetto Compress & Warehouse
Best Off-Campus Student Housing: Empire Columbia
Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Retreat at Columbia
FOOD AND DRINK
Best New Restaurant: Hendrix
Best New Restaurant: Halls Chophouse
Best New Restaurant: Bone-In Barbeque
Best New Restaurant: smallSUGAR
Best New Restaurant: 929 Kitchen & Bar
Best Restaurant: Cantina 76
Best Restaurant: Terra
Best Restaurant: Motor Supply Company Bistro
Best Restaurant: Hendrix
Best Restaurant: Halls Chophouse
Best Restaurant: Bourbon
Best Restaurant: Saluda’s
Best Restaurant-Columbia: Motor Supply Company Bistro
Best Restaurant-Columbia: Cantina 76
Best Restaurant-Columbia: Halls Chophouse Columbia
Best Restaurant-Columbia: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Restaurant-Irmo: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Best Restaurant-Irmo: Bistro on the Boulevard
Best Restaurant-Irmo: DW Fuscos
Best Restaurant-Irmo: Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant
Best Restaurant-Irmo: Fire and Spice Irmo
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Bodhi Thai Dining
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Sapori
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Keg Cowboy
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Libby’s
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Creekside Restaurant
Best Restaurant-Lexington: Travinia Italian Kitchen
Best Restaurant-Northeast: Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar
Best Restaurant-Northeast: Julia’s German Stammtisch
Best Restaurant-Northeast: Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Best Restaurant-Northeast: Little Pigs Barbecue
Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: Terra
Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: Cafe Strudel
Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: D’s Wings
Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: Kingsman Restaurant
Best Chef: David Grillo, Cantina 76 and Za’s on Devine
Best Chef: Mike Davis, Terra
Best Chef: Javier Uriarte, Hendrix
Best Chef: Scott Hall, Bone-In Barbeque
Best Chef: Wes Fulmer, Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Best Chef: Josh Rogerson, Saluda’s
Best Service: Halls Chophouse Columbia
Best Service: Cantina 76
Best Service: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Service: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Best Service: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Service: Lula Drake Wine Parlour
Best Service: Terra
Best Place for a First Date: Cantina 76
Best Place for a First Date: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Place for a First Date: The Grand on Main
Best Place for a First Date: Lula Drake Wine Parlour
Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Cantina 76
Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Liberty Tap Room & Grill
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Halls Chophouse Columbia
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Motor Supply Company Bistro
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Ruth’s Chris Steak House - Columbia
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Terra Restaurant
Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Motor Supply Company Bistro
Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Hendrix Restaurant
Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Terra Restaurant
Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering
Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: The Root Cellar
Best Wine List: Lula Drake Wine Parlour
Best Wine List: Hampton Street Vineyard
Best Wine List: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Wine List: Halls Chophouse Columbia
Best Late Night Food: The Whig
Best Late Night Food: Bar None
Best Late Night Food: Waffle House
Best Late Night Food: Cook Out
Best Late Night Food: Smokey Loggins
Best Take Out Food: Capital City Kitchen & Grill
Best Take Out Food: Drake’s Duck-In
Best Take Out Food: Eggroll Chen
Best Take Out Food: Cantina 76
Best Bang for the Buck: Cantina 76
Best Bang for the Buck: Cook Out
Best Bang for the Buck: The Whig
Best Bang for the Buck: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A
Best Fast Food Chain: Rush’s
Best Fast Food Chain: Cook Out
Best Fast Food Chain: Wendy’s
Best National Chain Restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Best National Chain Restaurant: Bonefish Grill
Best National Chain Restaurant: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Best National Chain Restaurant: Mellow Mushroom
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: East Bay Deli - Columbia
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Cantina 76
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: henry’s on devine
Best Coffee: Loveland Coffee
Best Coffee: Drip
Best Coffee: Indah Coffee
Best Coffee: Curiosity Coffee Bar
Best Barista: Mia Blanton Drip
Best Barista: Travis Hoyt, Loveland Coffee
Best Barista: Kamryn Kelley, Indah
Best Barista: Christian Lovell, Indah
Best Catering: Cantina 76
Best Catering: Southern Way Catering
Best Catering: Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering
Best Catering: Capital City Kitchen & Grill
Best Barbecue: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Barbecue: Little Pigs Barbecue
Best Barbecue: Hudson’s Smokehouse
Best Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse
Best Breakfast: Eggs Up Grill
Best Breakfast: The Original Pancake House
Best Breakfast: Cafe Strudel
Best Breakfast: Creekside Restaurant
Best Brunch: Cafe Strudel
Best Brunch: Cantina 76
Best Brunch: Tazza Kitchen
Best Brunch: DiPrato’s
Best Brunch: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Burrito: Cantina 76
Best Burrito: Moe’s Southwest Grill
Best Burrito: Real Mexico Restaurant
Best Burrito: Moctezumas Taqueria
Best Burrito: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Best Charcuterie Board: Lula Drake Wine Parlour
Best Charcuterie Board: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Charcuterie Board: The Gourmet Shop
Best Charcuterie Board: Terra Restaurant
Best Charcuterie Board: Bourbon
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: Groucho’s Deli
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: 5th Avenue Deli
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: Swanson’s Deli
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: Sub Station II
Best Dessert: Kaminsky’s
Best Dessert: Nonnah’s
Best Dessert: Ally & Eloise Bakeshop
Best Dessert: Chickenbutt Donuts
Best French Fries: Five Guys
Best French Fries: The Whig
Best French Fries: McDonald’s
Best French Fries: Rush’s
Best French Fries: Chick-fil-A
Best Fried Chicken: Zesto of West Columbia
Best Fried Chicken: Bernie’s Restaurant
Best Fried Chicken: Drake’s Duck-In
Best Fried Chicken: Rush’s
Best Frozen Yogurt: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt
Best Frozen Yogurt: The Corner Blend
Best Frozen Yogurt: Yogen Fruz
Best Grits: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Best Grits: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Grits: Cafe Strudel
Best Grits: Blue Marlin
Best Gyro: Greek Boys
Best Gyro: Pitas
Best Gyro: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
Best Gyro: Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Best Gyro: Hunter Gatherer
Best Hamburger: The Whig
Best Hamburger: Five Guys
Best Hamburger: Rush’s
Best Hamburger: Pawleys Front Porch
Best Hamburger: Burger Tavern 77
Best Hot Dog: Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs
Best Hot Dog: Rush’s
Best Hot Dog: Jimmy’s Mart
Best Hot Dog: Evil Weiner
Best Hot Dog: East Bay Deli
Best Ice Cream: Sweet Cream Co.
Best Ice Cream: Marble Slab Creamery
Best Ice Cream: Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream Parlor
Best Ice Cream: The Baked Bear (Columbia)
Best Ice Cream: Scoopy Doo
Best Ice Cream: Cold Stone Creamery
Best Milkshake: Rush’s
Best Milkshake: Cook Out
Best Milkshake: Grill Marks
Best Milkshake: Sweet Cream Co.
Best Mobile Food: Cha Cha’s Food Truck
Best Mobile Food: City Limits Q
Best Mobile Food: The Belgian Waffle Truck
Best Mobile Food: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)
Best Pizza: Za’s on Devine
Best Pizza: Dano’s Pizza
Best Pizza: Nicky’s Pizzeria Five Points
Best Pizza: Village Idiot Pizza
Best Ribs: The War Mouth
Best Ribs: Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ
Best Ribs: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Ribs: Carolina Wings & Ribhouse
Best Salad: California Dreaming Restaurant
Best Salad: J Peters Grill & Bar
Best Salad: Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering
Best Salad: Za’s on Devine
Best Seafood Restaurant: Blue Marlin
Best Seafood Restaurant: Oyster Bar Columbia
Best Seafood Restaurant: Pearlz Oyster Bar
Best Seafood Restaurant: Catch Seafood
Best Seafood Restaurant: Red Lobster
Best Shrimp & Grits: Blue Marlin
Best Shrimp & Grits: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Best Shrimp & Grits: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Shrimp & Grits: Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern
Best Shrimp & Grits: Saluda’s
Best Shrimp & Grits: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Smoothie: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Best Smoothie: smoothie king
Best Smoothie: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Smoothie: Clean Juice
Best Steak: Halls Chophouse Columbia
Best Steak: Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Best Steak: LongHorn Steakhouse
Best Steak: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Steak: Texas Roadhouse
Best Steak: Saluda’s Restaurant
Best Sushi: Camon Japanese Restaurant
Best Sushi: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court)
Best Sushi: Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews)
Best Sushi: Tsunami Sushi Restaurant
Best Sushi: Sushi Yoshi
Best Sushi: Sakitumi
Best Sweet Tea: Groucho’s Deli
Best Sweet Tea: Chick-fil-A
Best Sweet Tea: McAlister’s Deli
Best Sweet Tea: Lizard’s Thicket
Best Sweet Tea: Rush’s
Best Sweet Tea: Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits
Best Taco: Cantina 76
Best Taco: Real Mexico
Best Taco: Publico
Best Taco: Tacos Nayarit
Best Taco: The Whig
Best Taco: Moctezumas Taqueria
Best Vegetarian Menu: Good Life Cafe
Best Vegetarian Menu: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)
Best Vegetarian Menu: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Vegetarian Menu: Avocado Toast SC @ Soda City
Best Veggie Burger: Good Life Cafe
Best Veggie Burger: The Whig
Best Veggie Burger: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Veggie Burger: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)
Best Wings: D’s Wings
Best Wings: Publick House
Best Wings: Smokey Loggins
Best Wings: Carolina Wings & Rib House
Best Asian Restaurant: Miyo’s
Best Asian Restaurant: Baan Sawan Thai Bistro
Best Asian Restaurant: Mai Thai Cuisine
Best Asian Restaurant: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court)
Best Asian Restaurant: 929 Kitchen & Bar
Best Asian Restaurant: Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant
Best Caribbean Restaurant: Fire and Spice Irmo
Best Caribbean Restaurant: Island Grill
Best Caribbean Restaurant: Legacy Caribbean Bar & Grill
Best Caribbean Restaurant: Taste of Jamaica Cafe & Lounge
Best Chinese Restaurant: Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant
Best Chinese Restaurant: Eggroll Chen
Best Chinese Restaurant: Main Moon
Best Chinese Restaurant: Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant
Best Greek Restaurant: Grecian Gardens
Best Greek Restaurant: Mediterranean Tea Room
Best Greek Restaurant: Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Best Greek Restaurant: Greek Boys
Best Indian Restaurant: 2Gingers
Best Indian Restaurant: Persis Biryani Indian Grill
Best Indian Restaurant: Delhi Palace
Best Indian Restaurant: Village of India
Best Italian Restaurant: Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant
Best Italian Restaurant: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Best Italian Restaurant: Il Giorgione
Best Italian Restaurant: Pasta Fresca
Best Italian Restaurant: Ristorante Divino
Best Japanese Restaurant: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court)
Best Japanese Restaurant: Camon Japanese Restaurant
Best Japanese Restaurant: Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews)
Best Japanese Restaurant: Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar
Best Mexican Restaurant: Cantina 76
Best Mexican Restaurant: Real Mexico Restaurant
Best Mexican Restaurant: Moctezumas Taqueria
Best Mexican Restaurant: San Jose Mexican Restaurant
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Arabesque on Devine
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Mediterranean Tea Room
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Green Olive Restaurant
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Boeshreen
Best Soul Food: Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
Best Soul Food: Capital City Kitchen & Grill
Best Soul Food: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)
Best Soul Food: Food Gallery
Best Soul Food: Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern
Best Southern Restaurant: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Best Southern Restaurant: Lizard’s Thicket
Best Southern Restaurant: Capital City Kitchen & Grill
Best Southern Restaurant: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Thai Restaurant: Mai Thai Cuisine
Best Thai Restaurant: Baan Sawan Thai Bistro
Best Thai Restaurant: Duke’s Pad Thai
Best Thai Restaurant: Basil Thai Cuisine
Best Thai Restaurant: Bodhi Thai Dining
ARTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT
Best Annual Event or Festival: Greek Festival
Best Annual Event or Festival: ColaJazz Festival
Best Annual Event or Festival: St Pat’s in 5 Points
Best Annual Event or Festival: Rosewood Crawfish Fest
Best Music Festival: ColaJazz Festival
Best Music Festival: Jam Room Music Festival
Best Music Festival: St. Pat’s in 5 Points
Best Music Festival: Reggaetronic
Best Music Festival: Drift Jam
Best Music Festival: Love, Peace & Hip Hop - Hip Hop Family Day
Best Concert: Beyonce and Jay-Z at Williams Brice Stadium
Best Concert: Elton John at Colonial Life Arena
Best Concert: Pink at Colonial Life Arena
Best Concert: Froggy Fresh and The Bustercups at New Brookland Tavern
Best Concert: Fleetwood Mac at Colonial Life Arena
Best Concert: Pixies and Weezer at Colonial Life Arena
Best Music Venue: The Senate
Best Music Venue: The White Mule
Best Music Venue: New Brookland Tavern
Best Music Venue: Township Auditorium
Best Bar to See Live Music: The White Mule
Best Bar to See Live Music: Tin Roof
Best Bar to See Live Music: New Brookland Tavern
Best Bar to See Live Music: Art Bar
Best Local Band: Prettier Than Matt
Best Local Band: Mark Rapp Group
Best Local Band: Open on Mondays
Best Local Band: Amy & the Willie Wood Chips
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: Sky Martin
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: Parrelli Blu
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: Fat Rat Da Czar
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: The Bustercups
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: Mark Rapp
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: Reggie Sullivan
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: Stevie Harris
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: J’Michael Peeples
Best Local Solo Artist: Mark Rapp
Best Local Solo Artist: Brent Lundy
Best Local Solo Artist: Samantha Raiff
Best Local Solo Artist: Jeff Lucero
Best DJ: DJ Bull
Best DJ: DJ Payne
Best DJ: Kevin Snow
Best DJ: DJ Apollo
Best DJ: Preach Jacobs
Best Record Store: Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Best Record Store: Scratch N Spin
Best Record Store: Turntable City
Best Record Store: 2nd & Charles
Best Musical Instrument Store: Sims Music
Best Musical Instrument Store: Pecknel Music Co
Best Musical Instrument Store: The Music Store on Devine Street
Best Musical Instrument Store: Musicians Supply Irmo
Best Musical Instrument Store: Guitar center
Best Musical Instrument Store: Star Music Company
Best Karaoke: Linda Carr - CarraRock Entertainment
Best Karaoke: DJ Kevin Snow
Best Karaoke: Blake Arambula
Best Karaoke: Tsubaki
Best Recording Studio: Jam Room
Best Recording Studio: Archer Avenue
Best Recording Studio: Killumbia Studio
Best Recording Studio: Seaboard Recording Studio
Best Recording Studio: Star Music Company
Best Art Gallery: Tapp’s Arts Center
Best Art Gallery: Columbia Museum of Art
Best Art Gallery: City Art
Best Art Gallery: Koger Center Upstairs Gallery
Best Art Gallery: If Art Gallery
Best Local or Regional Museum: Columbia Museum of Art
Best Local or Regional Museum: South Carolina State Museum
Best Local or Regional Museum: Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens
Best Local or Regional Museum: EdVenture Children’s Museum
Best Wine and Paint Studio: Grapes & Gallery
Best Wine and Paint Studio: Studio Cellar
Best Wine and Paint Studio: CANVASES WITH CANDACE
Best Wine and Paint Studio: Wine & Design
Best Visual Artist: Sean McGuinness
Best Visual Artist: Blue Sky
Best Visual Artist: Soda City Art
Best Visual Artist: Shelby LeBlanc
Best Visual Artist: Chris Yarborough
Best Local Comedian: Topher Riddle
Best Local Comedian: Jenn Snyder
Best Local Comedian: The Mothers
Best Local Comedian: Patrick Fowler
Best Local Filmmaker: Chris Bickel
Best Local Filmmaker: Tommy Faircloth
Best Local Filmmaker: Robbie Robertson
Best Local Filmmaker: Michael Tolbert
Best Local Filmmaker: Wade Sellers
Best Local Filmmaker: Zoey Futch
Best Dance Company: Columbia City Ballet
Best Dance Company: Columbia Classical Ballet
Best Dance Company: Sincopao Flamenco
Best Dance Company: Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet
Best Dance Studio or School: Columbia Conservatory of Dance (City Ballet)
Best Dance Studio or School: SC Music and Dance Academy
Best Dance Studio or School: Ann Brodie’s Center For Dance Education
Best Dance Studio or School: Palmetto Performing Arts
Best Dance Studio or School: Dance Department
Best Dance Studio or School: USC Dance Conservatory
Best Local Theater Company: Trustus Theatre
Best Local Theater Company: Town Theatre
Best Local Theater Company: Tomorrowquest Theatre
Best Local Theater Company: Columbia Children’s Theatre
Best Local Theater Production: Newsies at Town Theatre
Best Local Theater Production: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Trustus
Best Local Theater Production: Other Desert Cities at Workshop
Best Local Theater Production: The Great Gatsby Trustus
Best Movie Theater: Nickelodeon Theatre
Best Movie Theater: Regal Cinemas Columbiana Grande 14
Best Movie Theater: Regal Cinemas Sandhill 16 IMAX & RPX
Best Movie Theater: AMC Harbison 14
CLUBS AND BARS
Best New Bar or Club: Steel Hands Brewing
Best New Bar or Club: Hendrix Restaurant
Best New Bar or Club: The Aristocrat
Best New Bar or Club: The White Mule
Best New Bar or Club: Angry Fish Brewing Co.
Best Bar or Club: The Whig
Best Bar or Club: Art Bar
Best Bar or Club: Tin Roof
Best Bar or Club: Steel Hands Brewing
Best Bartender: Mandy Covington, Cola’s
Best Bartender: Erick Johnson, New Brookland Tavern
Best Bartender: Jason Davis, Bone-In Barbeque
Best Bartender: Shawn Dell Corley, Art Bar
Best Bar Service: The Whig
Best Bar Service: Tin Roof
Best Bar Service: Art Bar
Best Bar Service: Cottontown Brew Lab
Best Bar Service: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Bar Trivia: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best Bar Trivia: Useless Trivia at Art Bar
Best Bar Trivia: Tin Roof
Best Bar Trivia: Art Bar
Best Place to See Live Comedy: New Brookland Tavern
Best Place to See Live Comedy: Art Bar
Best Place to See Live Comedy: The Comedy House
Best Place to See Live Comedy: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Best College Bar: Jake’s
Best College Bar: Moosehead Saloon
Best College Bar: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy
Best College Bar: The Bird Dog
Best Dance Club: The Woody
Best Dance Club: Art Bar
Best Dance Club: Tin Roof
Best Dance Club: Social Bar and Lounge
Best Outdoor Deck: Jake’s Bar and Grill
Best Outdoor Deck: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Outdoor Deck: River Rat Brewery
Best Outdoor Deck: Steel Hands Brewing
Best People-Watching Bar: Art Bar
Best People-Watching Bar: Tin Roof
Best People-Watching Bar: The Woody in the Vista
Best People-Watching Bar: The Whig
Best People-Watching Bar: Steel Hands Brewing
Best People-Watching Bar: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy
Best Sports Bar: Wild Wing Cafe
Best Sports Bar: Hickory Tavern
Best Sports Bar: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy
Best Sports Bar: The British Bulldog Pub
Best Sports Bar: Twin Peaks Columbia - The Vista
Best Sports Bar: Carolina Ale House
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: The Whig
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Art Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Tin roof
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: The Aristocrat
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Bar None
Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Jake’s
Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Goat’s
Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Publico
Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy
Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: The White Mule
Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: The British Bulldog Pub
Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: Hemingway’s
Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: Bistro on the Boulevard
Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: Lucky’s Burger Shack
Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Angry Fish Brewing Co.
Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Keg Cowboy Bar & Restaurant
Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Krafty Draft Brew Pub LLC
Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: O’Hara’s Public House
Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Moonshiners Patio Bar and Grill
Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Polliwogs
Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Random Tap
Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Bricktown Bistro & Raw Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Top Dawg Tavern
Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Friends Club
Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Craft And Draft
Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza
Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: The Cock N’ Bull Pub
Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Fox Field Neighborhood Bar and Grille
Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Tombo Grille
Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Henry’s Restaurant & Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: Steel Hands Brewing
Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: New Brookland Tavern
Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: Henry’s Restaurant & Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: State Street Pub
Best Gay Bar: The Capital Club
Best Gay Bar: PT’s 1109
Best Gay Bar: Vice Bar
Best Happy Hour: Cottontown Brew Lab
Best Happy Hour: Tin Roof
Best Happy Hour: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best Happy Hour: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Happy Hour: Pearlz Oyster Bar
Best Happy Hour: Cantina 76
Best Beer Selection: Craft And Draft
Best Beer Selection: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best Beer Selection: The Whig
Best Beer Selection: Steel Hands Brewing
Best Beer Selection: Cottontown Brew Lab
Best Beer Selection: World of Beer
Best Beer Selection: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Best Craft Beer Selection: Craft And Draft
Best Craft Beer Selection: Steel Hands Brewing
Best Craft Beer Selection: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Best Craft Beer Selection: Cottontown Brew Lab
Best Craft Beer Selection: The Whig
Best Craft Beer Selection: Angry Fish Brewing Co.
Best Craft Beer Selection: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Best Local Brewery: Steel Hands Brewing
Best Local Brewery: River Rat Brewery
Best Local Brewery: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Best Local Brewery: Cottontown Brew Lab
Best Local Brewery: Angry Fish Brewing Co.
Best Brewpub: Steel Hands Brewing
Best Brewpub: Old Mill Brewpub
Best Brewpub: Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse
Best Brewpub: River Rat Brewery
Coldest Beer: Steel Hands Brewing
Coldest Beer: Cottontown Brew Lab
Coldest Beer: Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub
Coldest Beer: The Whig
Coldest Beer: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Best Cocktail Program: Bourbon
Best Cocktail Program: The War Mouth
Best Cocktail Program: Motor Supply Company Bistro
Best Cocktail Program: The Aristocrat
Best Cocktail Program: Tazza Kitchen
Best Cocktail Program: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Cocktail Program: Bone-In Barbeque
Best Bloody Mary: Cafe Strudel
Best Bloody Mary: Hendrix Restaurant
Best Bloody Mary: Motor Supply Company Bistro
Best Bloody Mary: Liberty Tap Room
Best Bloody Mary: Publico
Best Margarita: Cantina 76
Best Margarita: COA Agaveria Y Cocina
Best Margarita: Publico
Best Margarita: Tin Roof
Best Distillery: Crouch Distilling
Best Distillery: Gorget Distilling Co.
Best Distillery: Southern Essence Distilling
Best Distillery: Hollow Creek Distillery
SHOPPING
Best Shopping District: Devine Street
Best Shopping District: Five Points
Best Shopping District: Main Street
Best Shopping District: Harbison Boulevard
Best Alternative Clothing: Loose Lucy’s
Best Alternative Clothing: Sid & Nancy
Best Alternative Clothing: Pannerpete Vintage
Best Alternative Clothing: Natural Vibrations
Best Children’s Clothing: Carousel Kids Boutique
Best Children’s Clothing: Duck Duck Goose
Best Children’s Clothing: Marigold Modern Kids
Best Men’s Clothing: Tux on Trux
Best Men’s Clothing: Granger Owings Classic Clothiers
Best Men’s Clothing: Brittons of Columbia
Best Men’s Clothing: BP Skinner Clothiers
Best Men’s Clothing: Belk
Best Women’s Clothing: The Auburn Mermaid Boutique
Best Women’s Clothing: Blossom Boutique
Best Women’s Clothing: Charley’s Clothing
Best Women’s Clothing: Dakota’s Boutique
Best Women’s Clothing: Revente
Best Women’s Clothing: My Kim Collection
Best Consignment Store: Revente
Best Consignment Store: Roundabouts Consignments
Best Consignment Store: Styled by Naida
Best Consignment Store: Best Dressed Kids Consignments
Best Thrift Store: Goodwill
Best Thrift Store: Palmetto Thrift
Best Thrift Store: His House
Best Thrift Store: Revente’s Second Chances
Best Thrift Store: Styled by Naida
Best Antique Store: The Little Green Door
Best Antique Store: Old Mill Antique Mall
Best Antique Store: The Red Lion Antiques & Interiors
Best Antique Store: RE-FIND
Best Antique Store: Three Rivers Antiques
Best Adult Store: Nancy’s Nook
Best Adult Store: Taboo
Best Adult Store: This Is It
Best Bridal Store: Evelyn’s Bridal
Best Bridal Store: London And Lace
Best Bridal Store: New York Bride & Groom of Columbia
Best Bridal Store: David’s Bridal
Best Bridal Store: Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear
Best Convenience Store: Circle K
Best Convenience Store: Kwik Way
Best Convenience Store: Spinx
Best Cycle Shop: Outspokin’ Bicycles
Best Cycle Shop: Cycle Center
Best Cycle Shop: Dialed Bicycles
Best Furniture Store: Whit-Ash Furnishings
Best Furniture Store: Strobler Home Furnishings
Best Furniture Store: Nadeau - Furniture With a Soul
Best Furniture Store: Copper Barn Furniture
Best Gamecock Store: Miss Cocky
Best Gamecock Store: Garnet and Black Traditions / Jewelry Warehouse
Best Gamecock Store: Addam’s University Bookstore at USC
Best Gamecock Store: Barefoot Campus Outfitter
Best Gamecock Store: South Carolina Book Store
Best Gaming Store: Firefly Toys & Games
Best Gaming Store: That Computer Store
Best Gaming Store: GameStop
Best Gaming Store: Ready To Play Trading Cards
Best Gift Shop: Uptown Gifts
Best Gift Shop: The Shoppes on Main
Best Gift Shop: Palms to Palmettos
Best Gift Shop: Non(e)Such
Best Gift Shop: Just the Thing
Best Gun Shop: The Gun Vault
Best Gun Shop: Palmetto State Armory
Best Gun Shop: Shooter’s Choice
Best Gun Shop: FN Pro Shop
Best Hardware Store: South East Ace Inc.
Best Hardware Store: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Best Hardware Store: Boland’s Ace
Best Hardware Store: Three Fountains Ace Hardware
Best Jewelry Store: Sylvan’s Jewelers
Best Jewelry Store: Unforgettable Fine Jewelry
Best Jewelry Store: Jewelry Warehouse
Best Jewelry Store: Carolina Fine Jewelry
Best Jewelry Store: King’s Jewelers
Best Jewelry Store: Moseley’s Diamond Showcase
Best Marine Store: West Marine
Best Marine Store: Cove 2 Coast Marine
Best Marine Store: Captain’s Choice Marine
Best Marine Store: Mid-Carolina Marine Inc
Best Place to Buy Used Books: 2nd & Charles
Best Place to Buy Used Books: Ed’s Editions ABAA
Best Place to Buy Comic Books: Scratch N Spin
Best Place to Buy Comic Books: 2nd & Charles
Best Place to Buy Used Books: The Book Dispensary
Best Place to Buy Comic Books: Cosmic Rays
Best Place to Buy Comic Books: Heroes & Dragons
Best Pottery Studio: Mad Platter
Best Pottery Studio: Southern Pottery Workcenter & Gallery
Best Pottery Studio: The Pitter Platter
Best Sporting Goods Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Best Sporting Goods Store: Todd & Moore
Best Sporting Goods Store: DICK’S Sporting Goods
Best Sporting Goods Store: Strictly Running
Best Sporting Goods Store: Sportsman’s Warehouse
Best Sporting Goods Store: Barron’s Outfitters
Best Bakery: Silver Spoon Bake Shop
Best Bakery: Blue Flour Bakery
Best Bakery: Ally & Eloise Bakeshop
Best Bakery: Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery
Best Butcher Shop: New York Butcher Shoppe
Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meat Market - St. Andrews/Irmo
Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meats - Columbia/Rosewood Drive
Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meat Market - Lexington
Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meats - Spring Valley/Northeast
Best Natural Food Store: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Natural Food Store: 14 Carrot Whole Foods
Best Natural Food Store: Earth Fare
Best Natural Food Store: Whole Foods Market
Best Place for Fresh Produce: Soda City Market
Best Place for Fresh Produce: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Place for Fresh Produce: Publix
Best Place for Fresh Produce: ALDI
Best Place for Fresh Produce: The Fresh Market
Best Place for Fresh Produce: Trader Joe’s
Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Infusion 420
Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Natural Vibrations
Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Fields Chiropractic
Best Beer Store: Craft and Draft
Best Beer Store: Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Best Beer Store: Bottles Beverage Superstore
Best Beer Store: Morganelli’s
Best Liquor Store: Morganelli’s
Best Liquor Store: Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Best Liquor Store: Bottles Beverage Superstore
Best Liquor Store: Total Wine & More
Best Liquor Store: Sam’s Wine & Spirits
Best Wine Store: Total Wine & More
Best Wine Store: Morganelli’s
Best Wine Store: Bottles Beverage Superstore - Columbia
Best Wine Store: Green’s Beverages
Best Smoke Shop: Natural Vibrations
Best Smoke Shop: Seven Sense Intl
Best Smoke Shop: Infusion 420
Best Smoke Shop: Illuminati Smoke Shop
Best Smoke Shop: Purple Haze Smoke Shop
Best Vaping Store: Essential Vapors
Best Vaping Store: Infusion 420
Best Vaping Store: Vaping Zone
Best Vaping Store: Illuminati Smoke Shop
Best Vaping Store: Palmetto Vapors
Best After-School Program: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
Best After-School Program: Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services
Best After-School Program: Horizons at East Point Academy
Best After-School Program: Shandon Presbyterian Child Development Center
Best Place for Music Lessons: Freeway Music
Best Place for Music Lessons: Columbia Arts Academy/Lexington School of Music/Irmo Music Academy
Best Place for Music Lessons: Carolina Music Academy
Best Place for Music Lessons: Transience Music
Best Place for Music Lessons: Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor
Best Martial Arts School: Columbia Tai Chi and Kung Fu Center
Best Martial Arts School: Capital Karate
Best Martial Arts School: Legacy Martial Arts
Best Martial Arts School: Genova Family Karate
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Soda City Gymnastics
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Palmetto Athletic Center
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: ACX
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Lake Murray Gymnastics
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Capital City Gymnastics
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Carolina Gymnastics Center
Best Continuing Education Institution: Columbia College
Best Continuing Education Institution: Midlands Technical College
Best Continuing Education Institution: University of South Carolina
Best Bank or Credit Union: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Bank or Credit Union: SC State Credit Union
Best Bank or Credit Union: First Community Bank
Best Bank or Credit Union: Synovus Bank
Best Bank or Credit Union: AllSouth Federal Credit Union
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Guild Mortgage Company
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Mortgage Network, Inc.
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Metro Mortgage Corporation
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Assurance Financial
Best Real Estate Agency: The ART of Real Estate
Best Real Estate Agency: Carter Realtors
Best Real Estate Agency: Coldwell Banker
Best Real Estate Agency: Medley Realty
Best Real Estate Agency: The Whitmire Team at Keller Williams
Best Real Estate Agency: RE/MAX Purpose Driven
Best Real Estate Agent: Sarah Bennett
Best Real Estate Agent: Kate Sweeten
Best Real Estate Agent: Jeff Lawler
Best Real Estate Agent: Trey Whitmire
Best Real Estate Agent: Mary Lane Sloan
Best Real Estate Agent: Patrick O’Connor
Best Cleaning Service: Palmetto Commercial Services
Best Cleaning Service: Cleaning To Perfection
Best Cleaning Service: Sparkle and Shine Cleaning Company, Blythewood (Libby Boozer)
Best Cleaning Service: Heather’s Helping Hands
Best Heating and Air Service: Brian’s Heating & Cooling
Best Heating and Air Service: Cool Care Heating and Air
Best Heating and Air Service: Cassell Brothers Heating & Cooling
Best Heating and Air Service: 2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Home Builder: Laughridge Construction
Best Home Builder: Mungo Homes
Best Home Builder: Essex Homes
Best Home Builder: Great Southern Homes
Best Home Builder: Justin Harney
Best Electrician: Sunrise Electric
Best Electrician: Creations Electrical
Best Electrician: Columbia Electric Service
Best Electrician: Patrick Baxley
Best Landscaping Company: KB Landscaping
Best Landscaping Company: Live Oaks Lawn Care
Best Landscaping Company: ProScapes
Best Landscaping Company: Trifecta
Best Landscaping Company: DART Outdoor Services
Best Landscaping Company: Mid Carolina Yard Care
Best Moving Company: Gentlemen Movers Inc.
Best Moving Company: Soda City Movers
Best Moving Company: Two Men and a Truck
Best Moving Company: The Moving Squad
Best Pest Control: Clark’s Termite & Pest Control
Best Pest Control: Modern Exterminating
Best Pest Control: Gold Guard Pest Control
Best Pest Control: Terminix
Best Pest Control: Home Pest Control
Best Plumbing Repair: Freedom Plumbing
Best Plumbing Repair: Kay Plumbing Services
Best Plumbing Repair: Meetze Plumbing
Best Plumbing Repair: Superior Plumbing & Gas
Best Plumbing Repair: Cottrell & Co Plumbing Heating And Air
Best Roofer: Premiere Roofing
Best Roofer: Crescent Construction
Best Roofer: Burgin Roofing Services
Best Roofer: The Red Shirt Guys Roofing
SERVICES
Best Alarm/Security Company: ADT Security Services
Best Alarm/Security Company: CPI Security Systems
Best Alarm/Security Company: Legends Security & Sound
Best Dry Cleaner: Ben’s Cleaners Columbia
Best Dry Cleaner: Tripp’s Fine Cleaners
Best Dry Cleaner: Ed Robinson Laundry & Dry Cleaning
Best Dry Cleaner: Burnette’s Cleaners
Best Dry Cleaner: 250 Cleaners
Best Dry Cleaner: Columbia Cleaners
Best Law Firm: The Jeffcoat Firm
Best Law Firm: LawyerLisa, LLC
Best Law Firm: Pozsik & Carpenter, LLC
Best Law Firm: Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Taylor Bell
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: The Jeffcoat Firm
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Leventis Law Firm, LLC.
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Seth Rose, Attorney at Law
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: The Shealey Law Firm
Best Escape Room: The Final Door Escape Room
Best Escape Room: Escapology Escape Rooms Columbia (Vista)
Best Escape Room: Escape Plan Columbia
Best Event Venue: Seibels House & Garden
Best Event Venue: 701 Whaley
Best Event Venue: Koger Center for the Arts
Best Event Venue: Central Energy
Best Event Venue: Twelve Oak Estate
Best Event Venue: The Senate
Best Farm: City Roots
Best Farm: Sawyer Equestrian
Best Farm: Freshly Grown Farms
Best Farm: Fox Farm
Best Farm: Cottle Strawberry Farm
Best Florist: Blossom Shop
Best Florist: Something Special Florist
Best Florist: American Floral
Best Florist: Fern Studio
Best Funeral Home: Shives Funeral Home
Best Funeral Home: Thompson Funeral Home
Best Funeral Home: Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Best Funeral Home: Leevy’s Funeral Home
Best Golf Course: Columbia Country Club
Best Golf Course: Cobblestone Park Golf Club
Best Golf Course: Country Club of Lexington
Best Golf Course: The Woodlands Golf & Country Club
Best Hotel: Hotel Trundle
Best Hotel: The 1425 Inn
Best Hotel: Aloft Columbia Downtown
Best Hotel: Hilton Columbia Center - Hotel
Best Hotel: Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel
Best House of Worship: Grace Fellowship Church of Columbia
Best House of Worship: St. Martin’s In the Fields
Best House of Worship: NewSpring Church
Best House of Worship: Midtown Fellowship: Downtown
Best House of Worship: First Baptist Church-Columbia
Best House of Worship: Northside Baptist Church
Best Insurance Company: Allstate Insurance: Steven Price Agency
Best Insurance Company: Turbeville Insurance Agency
Best Insurance Company: Mappus Insurance Agency, Inc.
Best Insurance Company: State Farm
Best Local Insurance Agent: Jeremy Powers
Best Local Insurance Agent: David Watson
Best Local Insurance Agent: Larry Lucas
Best Local Insurance Agent: Morgan E. Faulkenberry
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Mast General Store Columbia
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Half-Moon Outfitters Inc
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Sportsman’s Warehouse
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Academy Sports + Outdoors
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Barron’s Outfitters
Best Photographer: Jeff Blake Photo/Columbia Wedding Photos
Best Photographer: JEDI Runner Photography
Best Photographer: John Mann Photography
Best Photographer: Stephanie Tassone
Best Photographer: Fannie Mae Photography
Best Photographer: Johnathan Tidwell
Best Videographer: Stephanie Tassone
Best Videographer: Johnathan Tidwell
Best Videographer: Bill Grant
Best Videographer: Cinema couture
Best Videographer: Jeff Blake
Best Printing Company: K&K Printing
Best Printing Company: Pine Press Printing
Best Printing Company: Copy Pickup
Best Printing Company: ApexGraphix
Best Private or Charter School: East Point Academy
Best Private or Charter School: St Peter’s Catholic School
Best Private or Charter School: Hammond School
Best Private or Charter School: Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
Best Private or Charter School: Cardinal Newman School
Best River Rental/Guide Company: Carolina Outdoor Adventures Inc.
Best River Rental/Guide Company: Southeastern Backcountry Adventures
Best River Rental/Guide Company: River Runner Outdoor Center
Best River Rental/Guide Company: Palmetto Outdoors
Best River Rental/Guide Company: Adventure Carolina
Best Screen Printer: Graph-Itti Inc
Best Screen Printer: Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing
Best Screen Printer: Frazier Graphix
Best Screen Printer: Image Ink
Best Shooting Range: Sandhill Shooting Sports
Best Shooting Range: Palmetto State Armory
Best Shooting Range: Shooter’s Choice
Best Shooting Range: Lexington Guns and Shooting Range
Best Shooting Range: Kilo Charlie Shooting Range
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: SmartPhone Medic
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: Mr PC
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: That Computer Store
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: CPR Cell Phone Repair Lexington
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: Genius Repair Solutions
Best Staffing Agency: Creed Consulting Group
Best Staffing Agency: AppleOne Employment Services
Best Staffing Agency: Open Door Personnel
Best Staffing Agency: Randstad Columbia Staffing Manufacturing & Logistics Office
Best Staffing Agency: Kudzu Staffing
Best Upholstery Service: New Coverings
Best Upholstery Service: Nordan’s Trim Shop
Best Upholstery Service: Kathy Nordan Foster Marine & Home Upholstery
Best Upholstery Service: Nye of Needle
Best Place to Get Alterations: Jackie’s Tailoring-Alterations
Best Place to Get Alterations: His & Her’s Tailoring
Best Place to Get Alterations: Nick’s Tailoring
Best Place to Get Alterations: Juanitas Design
Best Place to Get Alterations: Tatiana’s Tailoring and Alterations
Best Wedding Planner: Events by Ladon
Best Wedding Planner: Meagan Warren
Best Wedding Planner: By Invitation Only
Best Wedding Planner: Melanie Murphy
Best Wedding Planner: Eventfully Chic by Parris
BEAUTY, HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Best Barber Shop: Soda City Barbers
Best Barber Shop: Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop
Best Barber Shop: Circa Barber Shop
Best Barber Shop: Southern Gentleman’s Barbering Co.
Best Barber Shop: Studio O2
Best Hair Salon: Urban beauty salon
Best Hair Salon: Elevate Salon
Best Hair Salon: Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon
Best Hair Salon: Five Points Salon
Best Hair Salon: Studio O2
Best Hair Salon: Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar
Best Hair Salon: process. A Hair Salon
Best Hair Stylist: Hannah Church
Best Hair Stylist: Kelsey Abercrombie
Best Hair Stylist: Zachary Oswald
Best Hair Stylist: Lindsey Crider
Best Hair Stylist: James Nowlin
Best Hair Stylist: Shannon Brogdon
Best Day Spa: NZuri Yoni
Best Day Spa: You And Improved Esthetics
Best Day Spa: Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon
Best Day Spa: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center
Best Day Spa: OCCO Luxury Spa
Best Day Spa: fuse Massage Therapy
Best Nail Salon: Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon
Best Nail Salon: Blush Nails and Spa
Best Nail Salon: Devine Nail Spa
Best Nail Salon: Posh Nail Spa
Best Nail Salon: OCCO Luxury Spa
Best Nail Salon: Nails by Ayla
Best Piercing Studio: Immaculate Body Piercing
Best Piercing Studio: RAW Body Piercing
Best Piercing Studio: Ouch! Studios. Piercings and tattoos
Best Piercing Studio: Knotty Headz Tattoo Factory & Body Piercings
Best Tattoo Artist: Dillon Robertson
Best Tattoo Artist: Steve Phipps
Best Tattoo Artist: Don Taylor
Best Tattoo Artist: Wayne Munn
Best Tattoo Artist: Matthew Toto Davis
Best Tattoo Artist: Justin Collins
Best Tattoo Artist: Thad Curry
Best Tattoo Artist: Kylee Hewitt
Best Tattoo Studio: Toye Shop Ink.
Best Tattoo Studio: The Howling Dog Collective
Best Tattoo Studio: Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo
Best Tattoo Studio: Tatway Tattoos
Best Tattoo Studio: Vision Quest Body Art and Gallery
Best Tattoo Studio: 3 Aces Tattoo Studio
Best Tattoo Studio: Indigo Rose Tattoo Studio
Best Fitness Club: Workhorse Fitness
Best Fitness Club: CrossFit Soda City
Best Fitness Club: Planet Fitness
Best Fitness Club: 9Round Fitness USC
Best Crossfit: Workhorse Fitness
Best Crossfit: CrossFit Soda City
Best Crossfit: Carolina CrossFit
Best Crossfit: Cottontown CrossFit
Best Pilates: Pilates Bodies By Victoria
Best Pilates: The Pilates Studio
Best Pilates: The Pilates Studio of Lexington
Best Pilates: Fit Columbia
Best Yoga Studio: City Yoga
Best Yoga Studio: Fit Columbia
Best Yoga Studio: Hot Yoga Masala
Best Yoga Studio: Amsa Yoga
Best Yoga Studio: Pink Lotus Yoga Center
Best Hospital: Lexington Medical Center Health
Best Hospital: Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Best Hospital: Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Best Hospital: Providence Health
Best Urgent Care: Lexington Medical Center Irmo
Best Urgent Care: KershawHealth Urgent Care at Elgin
Best Urgent Care: Doctors Care
Best Urgent Care: Medcare
Best Place to Be Born: Lexington Medical Center
Best Place to Be Born: Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
Best Place to Be Born: Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Best Place to Be Born: At Home
Best Acupuncturist: Li Huang
Best Acupuncturist: Allison Beard
Best Acupuncturist: Martin Herbkersman
Best Acupuncturist: Bill Skelton
Best Chiropractor: The Joint Chiropractic
Best Chiropractor: Columbia Family Chiropractic
Best Chiropractor: Fields Chiropractic Clinics, PA
Best Chiropractor: Chapin Jennings
Best Chiropractor: Chiropractic Professionals of Columbia
Best Dentist: 32 Dental, LLC
Best Dentist: Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry-Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD
Best Dentist: Frank Causey
Best Dentist: Forest Drive Dental Care, PA - Joanna Silver Dover, DMD and Sarah Anne Knowlton, DMD
Best Dentist: Forest Acres Dentistry
Best Dermatology Practice: Carolinas Dermatology Group
Best Dermatology Practice: Columbia Skin Clinic
Best Dermatology Practice: Palmetto Dermatology
Best Dermatology Practice: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center
Best Dermatology Practice: Northeast Dermatology
Best Eye Doctor or Group: Columbia Eye Clinic
Best Eye Doctor or Group: Devine Eyes
Best Eye Doctor or Group: 20!20 Vision
Best Eye Doctor or Group: Ingram Comprehensive Eye Care
Best Eye Doctor or Group: Eyes on the Lake
Best Family Practice: Lexington Family Practice
Best Family Practice: All Seasons Medical Associates
Best Family Practice: Comprehensive Family Medicine
Best Family Practice: SC Internal Medicine Associates and Rehabilitation
Best Home Health Care Service: KH Nursing Services
Best Home Health Care Service: All On Board Speech
Best Home Health Care Service: All Seasons Health
Best Home Health Care Service: CarePatrol of South Carolina
Best Lactation Support: South Carolina Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center
Best Lactation Support: Columbia Lactation Care
Best Massage Therapist: Desi Terry
Best Massage Therapist: Royalty By Nature
Best Massage Therapist: Emilia Taylor, Integrated Health Center
Best Massage Therapist: Spa Cove LLC
Best Massage Therapist: Nikki B Massage
Best Orthodontist: Sims Tompkins
Best Orthodontist: Richard Boyd
Best Orthodontist: Davis Orthodontics
Best Orthodontist: Christopher Jernigan
Best Orthodontist: Green Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Practice: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
Best Orthopedic Practice: Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
Best Orthopedic Practice: Southeastern Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine
Best Orthopedic Practice: Lexington Orthopaedics
Best Pediatric Care: Sandhills Pediatrics
Best Pediatric Care: Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic, P.A.
Best Pediatric Care: Pediatric Associates
Best Pediatric Care: Lexington Pediatric Practice
Best Counselor or Therapist: New Hope Counseling and Wellness Center
Best Counselor or Therapist: Melissa Kannaday, M.D. - Midlands Psychiatric Services
Best Counselor or Therapist: Thriveworks
Best Counselor or Therapist: Jill Smith & Associates
Best Physical Therapy Practice: Vertex PT Specialists
Best Physical Therapy Practice: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute
Best Physical Therapy Practice: Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training
Best Physical Therapy Practice: Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center
Best Physical Therapy Practice: Providence Health
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Plastic Surgery Consultants, LLC
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Carlin Plastic Surgery
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Simmons Plastic Surgery
Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Lexington Plastic Surgery
PET SERVICES
Best Pet Supply Store: Pet Supplies Plus
Best Pet Supply Store: PetSmart
Best Pet Supply Store: Lazy Creek Discount Pet Supplies & Grooming
Best Pet Supply Store: Mill Creek Pet Food Center
Best Pet Supply Store: Truesdale Barkery
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Pawmetto Lifeline
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Camp Bow Wow Columbia SC
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Dog Daze
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Lexington Pet Lodge
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Wescott Acres Pet Resort
Best Pet Groomer: Groomingdales of Columbia
Best Pet Groomer: Dalespets Grooming Salon
Best Pet Groomer: Happy Tails Resort and Spa (Rae Enlow & Julie Swallie)
Best Pet Groomer: Happy Pets Salon & Spaw (Jeremy Robinson)
Best Pet Groomer: Sarah’s Grooming
Best Veterinary Clinic: Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
Best Veterinary Clinic: Four Paws Animal Clinic
Best Veterinary Clinic: Pawmetto Lifeline Wellness Clinic
Best Veterinary Clinic: Sunset Animal Clinic
Best Veterinary Clinic: Five Points Animal Clinic
Best Veterinary Clinic: Dutch Fork Animal Hospital
Best Dog Park: NOMA Park Park at Earlewood Park
Best Dog Park: Saluda Shoals Park
Best Dog Park: Sesquicentennial State Park
Best Dog Park: Emily Douglas Park
TRANSPORTATION
Best New Car Dealership: Love Chevrolet
Best New Car Dealership: Honda of Columbia
Best New Car Dealership: Jim Hudson
Best New Car Dealership: McDaniels
Best New Car Dealership: Dick Smith
Best New Car Dealership: JT’s
Best Used Car Dealership: BCS International LLC
Best Used Car Dealership: CarMax
Best Used Car Dealership: Jim Hudson Buick GMC
Best Used Car Dealership: Honda of Columbia
Best Used Car Dealership: Hudson Brothers LLC
Best Motorcycle Store: Harley Haven
Best Motorcycle Store: Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson
Best Motorcycle Store: Capital City Cycles
Best Auto Repair: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Best Auto Repair: Complete Car Care
Best Auto Repair: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop
Best Auto Repair: Zeagler Auto Service Inc
Best Auto Repair: Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire
Best Auto Repair: Metro AutoWorks
Best Oil Change: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Best Oil Change: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop
Best Oil Change: Take 5 Oil Change
Best Oil Change: Complete Car Care
Best Oil Change: Metro AutoWorks
Best Car Wash: Frank’s Car Wash
Best Car Wash: Constan Car Wash
Best Car Wash: Sunset Car Wash & Detail Shop
Best Car Wash: Palmetto Shine Shop
Best Tire Dealer: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Best Tire Dealer: Nuttall Tire
Best Tire Dealer: Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive
Best Tire Dealer: Discount Tire
Best Driving School: Back To Basics Driving School
Best Driving School: Baldwin Driver Training
Best Driving School: Lexington Driving Academy
Best Driving School: ABC Driver Training
Best Driving School: Lake Murray Driving Academy
Best Driving School: 911 Driving School
Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Uber
Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Lyft
Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Blue Bike SC
Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Checker Yellow
Best Limousine Service: Southern Valet & Transportation
Best Limousine Service: 5 Star Limousine and Sedan Service
Best Limousine Service: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop