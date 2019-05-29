Best of Columbia logo 1000px

LOCAL MEDIA

Best Local TV News: WIS-TV

Best Local TV News: WLTX News 19

Best Local TV News: WACH FOX

Best Local TV News: ABC Columbia News

Best Anchorperson: Mary King

Best Anchorperson: Judi Gatson

Best Anchorperson: Darci Strickland

Best Anchorperson: Dawndy Mercer Plank

Best Anchorperson: Sam Bleiweis

Best Weatherperson: Jim Gandy

Best Weatherperson: Tim Miller

Best Weatherperson: Dominic Brown

Best Weatherperson: Efren Afante

Best Sportscaster: Rick Henry

Best Sportscaster: Mike Gillespie

Best Sportscaster: Reggie Anderson

Best Sportscaster: Joe Gorchow

Best Local Website-News: wistv.com

Best Local Website-News: ColaDaily.com

Best Local Website-News: WLTX.com

Best Local Website-News: free-times.com

Best Local Website-News: COLAToday.com

Best Local Website-Sports: WLTX.com

Best Local Website-Sports: wistv.com

Best Local Website-Sports: gamecocksonline.com

Best Local Website-Sports: GamecockCentral.com

Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: free-times.com

Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: SceneSC.com

Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: ColaJazz.com

Best Local Website-Music/Entertainment: COLAToday.com

Best Radio Station: Rock 99.7 The Panda

Best Radio Station: 97.5 WCOS

Best Radio Station: WUSC-FM 90.5

Best Radio Station: 94.3 The Dude / ColaDaily.com

Best Local Radio Personality: Sadie Black

Best Local Radio Personality: Sloane Spencer

Best Local Radio Personality: Brent Johnson

Best Local Radio Personality: Steve Varholy

Best Local Tweeter: @christrainorsc

Best Local Tweeter: Wayne Cousins @cousinwayne

Best Local Tweeter: @colatoday

Best Local Tweeter: @nastywomanatlaw

Best Local Instagram: @colatoday

Best Local Instagram: @kaykayy17

Best Local Instagram: @sodacitysitesandbites

Best Local Instagram: @crushrushsc

Best Local Instagram: @mike_wine_guy

Biggest Media Hog: Lindsey Graham

Biggest Media Hog: Henry McMaster

Biggest Media Hog: Donald Trump

Biggest Media Hog: Steve Benjamin

Biggest Media Hog: Dick Harpootlian

POLITICS AND CITY LIFE

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Main Street District

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Wayfinding Signage

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Boyd Plaza renovation

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Columbia Museum of Art renovation

Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center

Best Use of Public Funds: NCAA March Madness

Best Use of Public Funds: Main Street District

Best Use of Public Funds: Road Improvements

Best Use of Public Funds: Historic Columbia

Biggest Waste of Public Funds: BullStreet Project

Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Richland Penny

Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Governor’s Carolighting

Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Lindsey Graham

Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Segra Park

Biggest Waste of Public Funds: Finlay Park

Best Local Politician: Steve Benjamin

Best Local Politician: Seth Rose

Best Local Politician: Dick Harpootlian

Best Local Politician: Hardy King

Best Local Politician: Beth Bernstein

Worst Local Politician: Lindsay Graham

Worst Local Politician: Henry McMaster

Worst Local Politician: Steve Benjamin

Worst Local Politician: Dick Harpootlian

Best City or County Council Member: Allison Terracio

Best City or County Council Member: Tameika Isaac Devine

Best City or County Council Member: Howard Duvall

Best City or County Council Member: Mark Pouliot

Worst City or County Council Member: Daniel Rickenmann

Worst City or County Council Member: Moe Baddourah

Worst City or County Council Member: Barry Walker

Worst City or County Council Member: All of them

Biggest Local Hero: Fabian Ludwig

Biggest Local Hero: Kassy Alia Ray

Biggest Local Hero: Bryan Tayara

Biggest Local Hero: Jennifer Hamre

Biggest Local Hero: Bill Stangler

Biggest Local Zero: Lindsey Graham

Biggest Local Zero: Dick Harpootlian

Biggest Local Zero: Steve Benjamin

Biggest Local Zero: Henry McMaster

Best Troublemaker: Dick Harpootlian

Best Troublemaker: Phill Blair

Best Troublemaker: Kelly Toney

Best Troublemaker: Fabian Ludwig

Best Troublemaker: Elaine Cooper

Best Activist Group or Effort: South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Best Activist Group or Effort: Congaree Riverkeeper

Best Activist Group or Effort: Junior League of Columbia Inc

Best Activist Group or Effort: Pawmetto Lifeline

Best Activist Group or Effort: #scfored

Best Activist Group or Effort: Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands

Best Charity: Sistercare Inc

Best Charity: The Big Red Barn Retreat

Best Charity: Junior League of Columbia Inc

Best Charity: Be Kind Be Great

Best Place to Work: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Best Place to Work: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Place to Work: University of South Carolina

Best Place to Work: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center

Best Green Business or Initiative: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

Best Green Business or Initiative: Palmetto Commercial Services

Best Green Business or Initiative: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Green Business or Initiative: City Roots

Best Green Business or Initiative: Congaree Riverkeeper

Best Local Business Leader: Mike Young

Best Local Business Leader: Rita Patel

Best Local Business Leader: Bryan Tayara

Best Local Business Leader: Phill Blair

Best Local Business Leader: Jennifer Hamre

Best Local Business Leader: Scott Middleton

Best Small Business Owner: Beach Loveland

Best Small Business Owner: Lorri-Ann Carter

Best Small Business Owner: Mike Young

Best Small Business Owner: Bryan Tayara

Best Small Business Owner: Phill Blair

Best Small Business Owner: Jennifer Hamre

Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: Lindsey Graham

Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: “Fetal Heartbeat” bill to ban most abortions

Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: Columbia Housing Authority deaths and scandal

Biggest “Our Dumb State” Moment: Electing Henry McMaster

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Soda City Market

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Koger Center for the Arts

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners: Lake Murray

PLACES TO LIVE

Best Neighborhood: Forest Acres

Best Neighborhood: Shandon

Best Neighborhood: Spring Valley

Best Neighborhood: Melrose Heights

Best Neighborhood: Rosewood

Best New Home Community: Saluda River Club

Best New Home Community: Lake Carolina

Best New Home Community: Willow Creek

Best Apartment Community: The Land Bank Lofts

Best Apartment Community: Brookland

Best Apartment Community: Vista Towers Apartments

Best Apartment Community: Canalside Lofts

Best Apartment Community: 1321 Lady Street

Best Retirement Community: Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community

Best Retirement Community: The Palmettos of Parklane

Best Retirement Community: The Heritage At Lowman

Best Retirement Community: Laurel Crest Retirement Community

Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Hub at Columbia

Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Mills

Best Off-Campus Student Housing: Palmetto Compress & Warehouse

Best Off-Campus Student Housing: Empire Columbia

Best Off-Campus Student Housing: The Retreat at Columbia

FOOD AND DRINK

Best New Restaurant: Hendrix

Best New Restaurant: Halls Chophouse

Best New Restaurant: Bone-In Barbeque

Best New Restaurant: smallSUGAR

Best New Restaurant: 929 Kitchen & Bar

Best Restaurant: Cantina 76

Best Restaurant: Terra

Best Restaurant: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Best Restaurant: Hendrix

Best Restaurant: Halls Chophouse

Best Restaurant: Bourbon

Best Restaurant: Saluda’s

Best Restaurant-Columbia: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Best Restaurant-Columbia: Cantina 76

Best Restaurant-Columbia: Halls Chophouse Columbia

Best Restaurant-Columbia: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Restaurant-Irmo: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Best Restaurant-Irmo: Bistro on the Boulevard

Best Restaurant-Irmo: DW Fuscos

Best Restaurant-Irmo: Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant

Best Restaurant-Irmo: Fire and Spice Irmo

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Bodhi Thai Dining

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Sapori

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Keg Cowboy

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Libby’s

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Creekside Restaurant

Best Restaurant-Lexington: Travinia Italian Kitchen

Best Restaurant-Northeast: Solstice Kitchen & Wine Bar

Best Restaurant-Northeast: Julia’s German Stammtisch

Best Restaurant-Northeast: Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Best Restaurant-Northeast: Little Pigs Barbecue

Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: Terra

Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: Cafe Strudel

Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: D’s Wings

Best Restaurant-West Columbia/Cayce: Kingsman Restaurant

Best Chef: David Grillo, Cantina 76 and Za’s on Devine

Best Chef: Mike Davis, Terra

Best Chef: Javier Uriarte, Hendrix

Best Chef: Scott Hall, Bone-In Barbeque

Best Chef: Wes Fulmer, Motor Supply Co. Bistro

Best Chef: Josh Rogerson, Saluda’s

Best Service: Halls Chophouse Columbia

Best Service: Cantina 76

Best Service: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Service: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Best Service: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Service: Lula Drake Wine Parlour

Best Service: Terra

Best Place for a First Date: Cantina 76

Best Place for a First Date: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Place for a First Date: The Grand on Main

Best Place for a First Date: Lula Drake Wine Parlour

Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Cantina 76

Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Place to Dine Outdoors: Liberty Tap Room & Grill

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Halls Chophouse Columbia

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Ruth’s Chris Steak House - Columbia

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying: Terra Restaurant

Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Hendrix Restaurant

Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Terra Restaurant

Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering

Best ‘Farm to Table’ Restaurant: The Root Cellar

Best Wine List: Lula Drake Wine Parlour

Best Wine List: Hampton Street Vineyard

Best Wine List: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Wine List: Halls Chophouse Columbia

Best Late Night Food: The Whig

Best Late Night Food: Bar None

Best Late Night Food: Waffle House

Best Late Night Food: Cook Out

Best Late Night Food: Smokey Loggins

Best Take Out Food: Capital City Kitchen & Grill

Best Take Out Food: Drake’s Duck-In

Best Take Out Food: Eggroll Chen

Best Take Out Food: Cantina 76

Best Bang for the Buck: Cantina 76

Best Bang for the Buck: Cook Out

Best Bang for the Buck: The Whig

Best Bang for the Buck: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A

Best Fast Food Chain: Rush’s

Best Fast Food Chain: Cook Out

Best Fast Food Chain: Wendy’s

Best National Chain Restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Best National Chain Restaurant: Bonefish Grill

Best National Chain Restaurant: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Best National Chain Restaurant: Mellow Mushroom

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Chick-fil-A

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: East Bay Deli - Columbia

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: Cantina 76

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant: henry’s on devine

Best Coffee: Loveland Coffee

Best Coffee: Drip

Best Coffee: Indah Coffee

Best Coffee: Curiosity Coffee Bar

Best Barista: Mia Blanton Drip

Best Barista: Travis Hoyt, Loveland Coffee

Best Barista: Kamryn Kelley, Indah

Best Barista: Christian Lovell, Indah

Best Catering: Cantina 76

Best Catering: Southern Way Catering

Best Catering: Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering

Best Catering: Capital City Kitchen & Grill

Best Barbecue: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Barbecue: Little Pigs Barbecue

Best Barbecue: Hudson’s Smokehouse

Best Barbecue: Midwood Smokehouse

Best Breakfast: Eggs Up Grill

Best Breakfast: The Original Pancake House

Best Breakfast: Cafe Strudel

Best Breakfast: Creekside Restaurant

Best Brunch: Cafe Strudel

Best Brunch: Cantina 76

Best Brunch: Tazza Kitchen

Best Brunch: DiPrato’s

Best Brunch: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Burrito: Cantina 76

Best Burrito: Moe’s Southwest Grill

Best Burrito: Real Mexico Restaurant

Best Burrito: Moctezumas Taqueria

Best Burrito: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Best Charcuterie Board: Lula Drake Wine Parlour

Best Charcuterie Board: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Charcuterie Board: The Gourmet Shop

Best Charcuterie Board: Terra Restaurant

Best Charcuterie Board: Bourbon

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: Groucho’s Deli

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: 5th Avenue Deli

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: Swanson’s Deli

Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop: Sub Station II

Best Dessert: Kaminsky’s

Best Dessert: Nonnah’s

Best Dessert: Ally & Eloise Bakeshop

Best Dessert: Chickenbutt Donuts

Best French Fries: Five Guys

Best French Fries: The Whig

Best French Fries: McDonald’s

Best French Fries: Rush’s

Best French Fries: Chick-fil-A

Best Fried Chicken: Zesto of West Columbia

Best Fried Chicken: Bernie’s Restaurant

Best Fried Chicken: Drake’s Duck-In

Best Fried Chicken: Rush’s

Best Frozen Yogurt: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Best Frozen Yogurt: The Corner Blend

Best Frozen Yogurt: Yogen Fruz

Best Grits: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Best Grits: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Grits: Cafe Strudel

Best Grits: Blue Marlin

Best Gyro: Greek Boys

Best Gyro: Pitas

Best Gyro: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Best Gyro: Zorba’s Greek Restaurant

Best Gyro: Hunter Gatherer

Best Hamburger: The Whig

Best Hamburger: Five Guys

Best Hamburger: Rush’s

Best Hamburger: Pawleys Front Porch

Best Hamburger: Burger Tavern 77

Best Hot Dog: Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs

Best Hot Dog: Rush’s

Best Hot Dog: Jimmy’s Mart

Best Hot Dog: Evil Weiner

Best Hot Dog: East Bay Deli

Best Ice Cream: Sweet Cream Co.

Best Ice Cream: Marble Slab Creamery

Best Ice Cream: Sweet Pea’s Ice Cream Parlor

Best Ice Cream: The Baked Bear (Columbia)

Best Ice Cream: Scoopy Doo

Best Ice Cream: Cold Stone Creamery

Best Milkshake: Rush’s

Best Milkshake: Cook Out

Best Milkshake: Grill Marks

Best Milkshake: Sweet Cream Co.

Best Mobile Food: Cha Cha’s Food Truck

Best Mobile Food: City Limits Q

Best Mobile Food: The Belgian Waffle Truck

Best Mobile Food: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)

Best Pizza: Za’s on Devine

Best Pizza: Dano’s Pizza

Best Pizza: Nicky’s Pizzeria Five Points

Best Pizza: Village Idiot Pizza

Best Ribs: The War Mouth

Best Ribs: Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ

Best Ribs: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Ribs: Carolina Wings & Ribhouse

Best Salad: California Dreaming Restaurant

Best Salad: J Peters Grill & Bar

Best Salad: Spotted Salamander Cafe And Catering

Best Salad: Za’s on Devine

Best Seafood Restaurant: Blue Marlin

Best Seafood Restaurant: Oyster Bar Columbia

Best Seafood Restaurant: Pearlz Oyster Bar

Best Seafood Restaurant: Catch Seafood

Best Seafood Restaurant: Red Lobster

Best Shrimp & Grits: Blue Marlin

Best Shrimp & Grits: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Best Shrimp & Grits: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Shrimp & Grits: Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern

Best Shrimp & Grits: Saluda’s

Best Shrimp & Grits: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Best Smoothie: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Best Smoothie: smoothie king

Best Smoothie: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Smoothie: Clean Juice

Best Steak: Halls Chophouse Columbia

Best Steak: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Best Steak: LongHorn Steakhouse

Best Steak: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Steak: Texas Roadhouse

Best Steak: Saluda’s Restaurant

Best Sushi: Camon Japanese Restaurant

Best Sushi: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court)

Best Sushi: Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews)

Best Sushi: Tsunami Sushi Restaurant

Best Sushi: Sushi Yoshi

Best Sushi: Sakitumi

Best Sweet Tea: Groucho’s Deli

Best Sweet Tea: Chick-fil-A

Best Sweet Tea: McAlister’s Deli

Best Sweet Tea: Lizard’s Thicket

Best Sweet Tea: Rush’s

Best Sweet Tea: Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits

Best Taco: Cantina 76

Best Taco: Real Mexico

Best Taco: Publico

Best Taco: Tacos Nayarit

Best Taco: The Whig

Best Taco: Moctezumas Taqueria

Best Vegetarian Menu: Good Life Cafe

Best Vegetarian Menu: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)

Best Vegetarian Menu: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Vegetarian Menu: Avocado Toast SC @ Soda City

Best Veggie Burger: Good Life Cafe

Best Veggie Burger: The Whig

Best Veggie Burger: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Veggie Burger: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)

Best Wings: D’s Wings

Best Wings: Publick House

Best Wings: Smokey Loggins

Best Wings: Carolina Wings & Rib House

Best Asian Restaurant: Miyo’s

Best Asian Restaurant: Baan Sawan Thai Bistro

Best Asian Restaurant: Mai Thai Cuisine

Best Asian Restaurant: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court)

Best Asian Restaurant: 929 Kitchen & Bar

Best Asian Restaurant: Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant

Best Caribbean Restaurant: Fire and Spice Irmo

Best Caribbean Restaurant: Island Grill

Best Caribbean Restaurant: Legacy Caribbean Bar & Grill

Best Caribbean Restaurant: Taste of Jamaica Cafe & Lounge

Best Chinese Restaurant: Sun Ming Chinese Restaurant

Best Chinese Restaurant: Eggroll Chen

Best Chinese Restaurant: Main Moon

Best Chinese Restaurant: Tea Pot Chinese Restaurant

Best Greek Restaurant: Grecian Gardens

Best Greek Restaurant: Mediterranean Tea Room

Best Greek Restaurant: Zorba’s Greek Restaurant

Best Greek Restaurant: Greek Boys

Best Indian Restaurant: 2Gingers

Best Indian Restaurant: Persis Biryani Indian Grill

Best Indian Restaurant: Delhi Palace

Best Indian Restaurant: Village of India

Best Italian Restaurant: Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana

Best Italian Restaurant: Il Giorgione

Best Italian Restaurant: Pasta Fresca

Best Italian Restaurant: Ristorante Divino

Best Japanese Restaurant: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant (O’Neil Court)

Best Japanese Restaurant: Camon Japanese Restaurant

Best Japanese Restaurant: Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews)

Best Japanese Restaurant: Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar

Best Mexican Restaurant: Cantina 76

Best Mexican Restaurant: Real Mexico Restaurant

Best Mexican Restaurant: Moctezumas Taqueria

Best Mexican Restaurant: San Jose Mexican Restaurant

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Arabesque on Devine

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Mediterranean Tea Room

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Green Olive Restaurant

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: Boeshreen

Best Soul Food: Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles

Best Soul Food: Capital City Kitchen & Grill

Best Soul Food: A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen (formerly Lamb’s Bread Vegan Cafe)

Best Soul Food: Food Gallery

Best Soul Food: Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern

Best Southern Restaurant: Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe

Best Southern Restaurant: Lizard’s Thicket

Best Southern Restaurant: Capital City Kitchen & Grill

Best Southern Restaurant: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Thai Restaurant: Mai Thai Cuisine

Best Thai Restaurant: Baan Sawan Thai Bistro

Best Thai Restaurant: Duke’s Pad Thai

Best Thai Restaurant: Basil Thai Cuisine

Best Thai Restaurant: Bodhi Thai Dining

ARTS, MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

Best Annual Event or Festival: Greek Festival

Best Annual Event or Festival: ColaJazz Festival

Best Annual Event or Festival: St Pat’s in 5 Points

Best Annual Event or Festival: Rosewood Crawfish Fest

Best Music Festival: ColaJazz Festival

Best Music Festival: Jam Room Music Festival

Best Music Festival: St. Pat’s in 5 Points

Best Music Festival: Reggaetronic

Best Music Festival: Drift Jam

Best Music Festival: Love, Peace & Hip Hop - Hip Hop Family Day

Best Concert: Beyonce and Jay-Z at Williams Brice Stadium

Best Concert: Elton John at Colonial Life Arena

Best Concert: Pink at Colonial Life Arena

Best Concert: Froggy Fresh and The Bustercups at New Brookland Tavern

Best Concert: Fleetwood Mac at Colonial Life Arena

Best Concert: Pixies and Weezer at Colonial Life Arena

Best Music Venue: The Senate

Best Music Venue: The White Mule

Best Music Venue: New Brookland Tavern

Best Music Venue: Township Auditorium

Best Bar to See Live Music: The White Mule

Best Bar to See Live Music: Tin Roof

Best Bar to See Live Music: New Brookland Tavern

Best Bar to See Live Music: Art Bar

Best Local Band: Prettier Than Matt

Best Local Band: Mark Rapp Group

Best Local Band: Open on Mondays

Best Local Band: Amy & the Willie Wood Chips

Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: Sky Martin

Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: Parrelli Blu

Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: Fat Rat Da Czar

Best Local Hip-Hop Artist: The Bustercups

Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: Mark Rapp

Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: Reggie Sullivan

Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: Stevie Harris

Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist: J’Michael Peeples

Best Local Solo Artist: Mark Rapp

Best Local Solo Artist: Brent Lundy

Best Local Solo Artist: Samantha Raiff

Best Local Solo Artist: Jeff Lucero

Best DJ: DJ Bull

Best DJ: DJ Payne

Best DJ: Kevin Snow

Best DJ: DJ Apollo

Best DJ: Preach Jacobs

Best Record Store: Papa Jazz Record Shoppe

Best Record Store: Scratch N Spin

Best Record Store: Turntable City

Best Record Store: 2nd & Charles

Best Musical Instrument Store: Sims Music

Best Musical Instrument Store: Pecknel Music Co

Best Musical Instrument Store: The Music Store on Devine Street

Best Musical Instrument Store: Musicians Supply Irmo

Best Musical Instrument Store: Guitar center

Best Musical Instrument Store: Star Music Company

Best Karaoke: Linda Carr - CarraRock Entertainment

Best Karaoke: DJ Kevin Snow

Best Karaoke: Blake Arambula

Best Karaoke: Tsubaki

Best Recording Studio: Jam Room

Best Recording Studio: Archer Avenue

Best Recording Studio: Killumbia Studio

Best Recording Studio: Seaboard Recording Studio

Best Recording Studio: Star Music Company

Best Art Gallery: Tapp’s Arts Center

Best Art Gallery: Columbia Museum of Art

Best Art Gallery: City Art

Best Art Gallery: Koger Center Upstairs Gallery

Best Art Gallery: If Art Gallery

Best Local or Regional Museum: Columbia Museum of Art

Best Local or Regional Museum: South Carolina State Museum

Best Local or Regional Museum: Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens

Best Local or Regional Museum: EdVenture Children’s Museum

Best Wine and Paint Studio: Grapes & Gallery

Best Wine and Paint Studio: Studio Cellar

Best Wine and Paint Studio: CANVASES WITH CANDACE

Best Wine and Paint Studio: Wine & Design

Best Visual Artist: Sean McGuinness

Best Visual Artist: Blue Sky

Best Visual Artist: Soda City Art

Best Visual Artist: Shelby LeBlanc

Best Visual Artist: Chris Yarborough

Best Local Comedian: Topher Riddle

Best Local Comedian: Jenn Snyder

Best Local Comedian: The Mothers

Best Local Comedian: Patrick Fowler

Best Local Filmmaker: Chris Bickel

Best Local Filmmaker: Tommy Faircloth

Best Local Filmmaker: Robbie Robertson

Best Local Filmmaker: Michael Tolbert

Best Local Filmmaker: Wade Sellers

Best Local Filmmaker: Zoey Futch

Best Dance Company: Columbia City Ballet

Best Dance Company: Columbia Classical Ballet

Best Dance Company: Sincopao Flamenco

Best Dance Company: Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet

Best Dance Studio or School: Columbia Conservatory of Dance (City Ballet)

Best Dance Studio or School: SC Music and Dance Academy

Best Dance Studio or School: Ann Brodie’s Center For Dance Education

Best Dance Studio or School: Palmetto Performing Arts

Best Dance Studio or School: Dance Department

Best Dance Studio or School: USC Dance Conservatory

Best Local Theater Company: Trustus Theatre

Best Local Theater Company: Town Theatre

Best Local Theater Company: Tomorrowquest Theatre

Best Local Theater Company: Columbia Children’s Theatre

Best Local Theater Production: Newsies at Town Theatre

Best Local Theater Production: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Trustus

Best Local Theater Production: Other Desert Cities at Workshop

Best Local Theater Production: The Great Gatsby Trustus

Best Movie Theater: Nickelodeon Theatre

Best Movie Theater: Regal Cinemas Columbiana Grande 14

Best Movie Theater: Regal Cinemas Sandhill 16 IMAX & RPX

Best Movie Theater: AMC Harbison 14

CLUBS AND BARS

Best New Bar or Club: Steel Hands Brewing

Best New Bar or Club: Hendrix Restaurant

Best New Bar or Club: The Aristocrat

Best New Bar or Club: The White Mule

Best New Bar or Club: Angry Fish Brewing Co.

Best Bar or Club: The Whig

Best Bar or Club: Art Bar

Best Bar or Club: Tin Roof

Best Bar or Club: Steel Hands Brewing

Best Bartender: Mandy Covington, Cola’s

Best Bartender: Erick Johnson, New Brookland Tavern

Best Bartender: Jason Davis, Bone-In Barbeque

Best Bartender: Shawn Dell Corley, Art Bar

Best Bar Service: The Whig

Best Bar Service: Tin Roof

Best Bar Service: Art Bar

Best Bar Service: Cottontown Brew Lab

Best Bar Service: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Bar Trivia: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best Bar Trivia: Useless Trivia at Art Bar

Best Bar Trivia: Tin Roof

Best Bar Trivia: Art Bar

Best Place to See Live Comedy: New Brookland Tavern

Best Place to See Live Comedy: Art Bar

Best Place to See Live Comedy: The Comedy House

Best Place to See Live Comedy: Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Best College Bar: Jake’s

Best College Bar: Moosehead Saloon

Best College Bar: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy

Best College Bar: The Bird Dog

Best Dance Club: The Woody

Best Dance Club: Art Bar

Best Dance Club: Tin Roof

Best Dance Club: Social Bar and Lounge

Best Outdoor Deck: Jake’s Bar and Grill

Best Outdoor Deck: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Outdoor Deck: River Rat Brewery

Best Outdoor Deck: Steel Hands Brewing

Best People-Watching Bar: Art Bar

Best People-Watching Bar: Tin Roof

Best People-Watching Bar: The Woody in the Vista

Best People-Watching Bar: The Whig

Best People-Watching Bar: Steel Hands Brewing

Best People-Watching Bar: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy

Best Sports Bar: Wild Wing Cafe

Best Sports Bar: Hickory Tavern

Best Sports Bar: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy

Best Sports Bar: The British Bulldog Pub

Best Sports Bar: Twin Peaks Columbia - The Vista

Best Sports Bar: Carolina Ale House

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: The Whig

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Art Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Tin roof

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: The Aristocrat

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best Neighborhood Bar-Downtown/The Vista: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Bar None

Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Jake’s

Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Goat’s

Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Publico

Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: Taneyhill’s Group Therapy

Best Neighborhood Bar-Five Points: The White Mule

Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: The British Bulldog Pub

Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: Hemingway’s

Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: Bistro on the Boulevard

Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Best Neighborhood Bar-Harbison/Irmo: Lucky’s Burger Shack

Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Angry Fish Brewing Co.

Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Keg Cowboy Bar & Restaurant

Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Krafty Draft Brew Pub LLC

Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: O’Hara’s Public House

Best Neighborhood Bar-Lexington: Moonshiners Patio Bar and Grill

Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Polliwogs

Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Random Tap

Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Bricktown Bistro & Raw Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Top Dawg Tavern

Best Neighborhood Bar-Northeast: Friends Club

Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Craft And Draft

Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza

Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: The Cock N’ Bull Pub

Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Fox Field Neighborhood Bar and Grille

Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Tombo Grille

Best Neighborhood Bar-Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres: Henry’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: Steel Hands Brewing

Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: New Brookland Tavern

Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: Henry’s Restaurant & Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar-West Columbia/Cayce: State Street Pub

Best Gay Bar: The Capital Club

Best Gay Bar: PT’s 1109

Best Gay Bar: Vice Bar

Best Happy Hour: Cottontown Brew Lab

Best Happy Hour: Tin Roof

Best Happy Hour: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best Happy Hour: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Happy Hour: Pearlz Oyster Bar

Best Happy Hour: Cantina 76

Best Beer Selection: Craft And Draft

Best Beer Selection: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best Beer Selection: The Whig

Best Beer Selection: Steel Hands Brewing

Best Beer Selection: Cottontown Brew Lab

Best Beer Selection: World of Beer

Best Beer Selection: Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Best Craft Beer Selection: Craft And Draft

Best Craft Beer Selection: Steel Hands Brewing

Best Craft Beer Selection: Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Best Craft Beer Selection: Cottontown Brew Lab

Best Craft Beer Selection: The Whig

Best Craft Beer Selection: Angry Fish Brewing Co.

Best Craft Beer Selection: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Best Local Brewery: Steel Hands Brewing

Best Local Brewery: River Rat Brewery

Best Local Brewery: Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Best Local Brewery: Cottontown Brew Lab

Best Local Brewery: Angry Fish Brewing Co.

Best Brewpub: Steel Hands Brewing

Best Brewpub: Old Mill Brewpub

Best Brewpub: Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse

Best Brewpub: River Rat Brewery

Coldest Beer: Steel Hands Brewing

Coldest Beer: Cottontown Brew Lab

Coldest Beer: Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub

Coldest Beer: The Whig

Coldest Beer: Columbia Craft Brewing Company

Best Cocktail Program: Bourbon

Best Cocktail Program: The War Mouth

Best Cocktail Program: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Best Cocktail Program: The Aristocrat

Best Cocktail Program: Tazza Kitchen

Best Cocktail Program: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Cocktail Program: Bone-In Barbeque

Best Bloody Mary: Cafe Strudel

Best Bloody Mary: Hendrix Restaurant

Best Bloody Mary: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Best Bloody Mary: Liberty Tap Room

Best Bloody Mary: Publico

Best Margarita: Cantina 76

Best Margarita: COA Agaveria Y Cocina

Best Margarita: Publico

Best Margarita: Tin Roof

Best Distillery: Crouch Distilling

Best Distillery: Gorget Distilling Co.

Best Distillery: Southern Essence Distilling

Best Distillery: Hollow Creek Distillery

SHOPPING

Best Shopping District: Devine Street

Best Shopping District: Five Points

Best Shopping District: Main Street

Best Shopping District: Harbison Boulevard

Best Alternative Clothing: Loose Lucy’s

Best Alternative Clothing: Sid & Nancy

Best Alternative Clothing: Pannerpete Vintage

Best Alternative Clothing: Natural Vibrations

Best Children’s Clothing: Carousel Kids Boutique

Best Children’s Clothing: Duck Duck Goose

Best Children’s Clothing: Marigold Modern Kids

Best Men’s Clothing: Tux on Trux

Best Men’s Clothing: Granger Owings Classic Clothiers

Best Men’s Clothing: Brittons of Columbia

Best Men’s Clothing: BP Skinner Clothiers

Best Men’s Clothing: Belk

Best Women’s Clothing: The Auburn Mermaid Boutique

Best Women’s Clothing: Blossom Boutique

Best Women’s Clothing: Charley’s Clothing

Best Women’s Clothing: Dakota’s Boutique

Best Women’s Clothing: Revente

Best Women’s Clothing: My Kim Collection

Best Consignment Store: Revente

Best Consignment Store: Roundabouts Consignments

Best Consignment Store: Styled by Naida

Best Consignment Store: Best Dressed Kids Consignments

Best Thrift Store: Goodwill

Best Thrift Store: Palmetto Thrift

Best Thrift Store: His House

Best Thrift Store: Revente’s Second Chances

Best Thrift Store: Styled by Naida

Best Antique Store: The Little Green Door

Best Antique Store: Old Mill Antique Mall

Best Antique Store: The Red Lion Antiques & Interiors

Best Antique Store: RE-FIND

Best Antique Store: Three Rivers Antiques

Best Adult Store: Nancy’s Nook

Best Adult Store: Taboo

Best Adult Store: This Is It

Best Bridal Store: Evelyn’s Bridal

Best Bridal Store: London And Lace

Best Bridal Store: New York Bride & Groom of Columbia

Best Bridal Store: David’s Bridal

Best Bridal Store: Jo-Lin’s Bridal & Formal Wear

Best Convenience Store: Circle K

Best Convenience Store: Kwik Way

Best Convenience Store: Spinx

Best Cycle Shop: Outspokin’ Bicycles

Best Cycle Shop: Cycle Center

Best Cycle Shop: Dialed Bicycles

Best Furniture Store: Whit-Ash Furnishings

Best Furniture Store: Strobler Home Furnishings

Best Furniture Store: Nadeau - Furniture With a Soul

Best Furniture Store: Copper Barn Furniture

Best Gamecock Store: Miss Cocky

Best Gamecock Store: Garnet and Black Traditions / Jewelry Warehouse

Best Gamecock Store: Addam’s University Bookstore at USC

Best Gamecock Store: Barefoot Campus Outfitter

Best Gamecock Store: South Carolina Book Store

Best Gaming Store: Firefly Toys & Games

Best Gaming Store: That Computer Store

Best Gaming Store: GameStop

Best Gaming Store: Ready To Play Trading Cards

Best Gift Shop: Uptown Gifts

Best Gift Shop: The Shoppes on Main

Best Gift Shop: Palms to Palmettos

Best Gift Shop: Non(e)Such

Best Gift Shop: Just the Thing

Best Gun Shop: The Gun Vault

Best Gun Shop: Palmetto State Armory

Best Gun Shop: Shooter’s Choice

Best Gun Shop: FN Pro Shop

Best Hardware Store: South East Ace Inc.

Best Hardware Store: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Best Hardware Store: Boland’s Ace

Best Hardware Store: Three Fountains Ace Hardware

Best Jewelry Store: Sylvan’s Jewelers

Best Jewelry Store: Unforgettable Fine Jewelry

Best Jewelry Store: Jewelry Warehouse

Best Jewelry Store: Carolina Fine Jewelry

Best Jewelry Store: King’s Jewelers

Best Jewelry Store: Moseley’s Diamond Showcase

Best Marine Store: West Marine

Best Marine Store: Cove 2 Coast Marine

Best Marine Store: Captain’s Choice Marine

Best Marine Store: Mid-Carolina Marine Inc

Best Place to Buy Used Books: 2nd & Charles

Best Place to Buy Used Books: Ed’s Editions ABAA

Best Place to Buy Comic Books: Scratch N Spin

Best Place to Buy Comic Books: 2nd & Charles

Best Place to Buy Used Books: The Book Dispensary

Best Place to Buy Comic Books: Cosmic Rays

Best Place to Buy Comic Books: Heroes & Dragons

Best Pottery Studio: Mad Platter

Best Pottery Studio: Southern Pottery Workcenter & Gallery

Best Pottery Studio: The Pitter Platter

Best Sporting Goods Store: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Best Sporting Goods Store: Todd & Moore

Best Sporting Goods Store: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Best Sporting Goods Store: Strictly Running

Best Sporting Goods Store: Sportsman’s Warehouse

Best Sporting Goods Store: Barron’s Outfitters

Best Bakery: Silver Spoon Bake Shop

Best Bakery: Blue Flour Bakery

Best Bakery: Ally & Eloise Bakeshop

Best Bakery: Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery

Best Butcher Shop: New York Butcher Shoppe

Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meat Market - St. Andrews/Irmo

Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meats - Columbia/Rosewood Drive

Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meat Market - Lexington

Best Butcher Shop: Ole Timey Meats - Spring Valley/Northeast

Best Natural Food Store: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Natural Food Store: 14 Carrot Whole Foods

Best Natural Food Store: Earth Fare

Best Natural Food Store: Whole Foods Market

Best Place for Fresh Produce: Soda City Market

Best Place for Fresh Produce: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Place for Fresh Produce: Publix

Best Place for Fresh Produce: ALDI

Best Place for Fresh Produce: The Fresh Market

Best Place for Fresh Produce: Trader Joe’s

Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Infusion 420

Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Rosewood Market & Deli

Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Natural Vibrations

Best Place to Buy CBD Products: Fields Chiropractic

Best Beer Store: Craft and Draft

Best Beer Store: Green’s Beverage Warehouse

Best Beer Store: Bottles Beverage Superstore

Best Beer Store: Morganelli’s

Best Liquor Store: Morganelli’s

Best Liquor Store: Green’s Beverage Warehouse

Best Liquor Store: Bottles Beverage Superstore

Best Liquor Store: Total Wine & More

Best Liquor Store: Sam’s Wine & Spirits

Best Wine Store: Total Wine & More

Best Wine Store: Morganelli’s

Best Wine Store: Bottles Beverage Superstore - Columbia

Best Wine Store: Green’s Beverages

Best Smoke Shop: Natural Vibrations

Best Smoke Shop: Seven Sense Intl

Best Smoke Shop: Infusion 420

Best Smoke Shop: Illuminati Smoke Shop

Best Smoke Shop: Purple Haze Smoke Shop

Best Vaping Store: Essential Vapors

Best Vaping Store: Infusion 420

Best Vaping Store: Vaping Zone

Best Vaping Store: Illuminati Smoke Shop

Best Vaping Store: Palmetto Vapors

Best After-School Program: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands

Best After-School Program: Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services

Best After-School Program: Horizons at East Point Academy

Best After-School Program: Shandon Presbyterian Child Development Center

Best Place for Music Lessons: Freeway Music

Best Place for Music Lessons: Columbia Arts Academy/Lexington School of Music/Irmo Music Academy

Best Place for Music Lessons: Carolina Music Academy

Best Place for Music Lessons: Transience Music

Best Place for Music Lessons: Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor

Best Martial Arts School: Columbia Tai Chi and Kung Fu Center

Best Martial Arts School: Capital Karate

Best Martial Arts School: Legacy Martial Arts

Best Martial Arts School: Genova Family Karate

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Soda City Gymnastics

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Palmetto Athletic Center

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: ACX

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Lake Murray Gymnastics

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Capital City Gymnastics

Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School: Carolina Gymnastics Center

Best Continuing Education Institution: Columbia College

Best Continuing Education Institution: Midlands Technical College

Best Continuing Education Institution: University of South Carolina

Best Bank or Credit Union: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Best Bank or Credit Union: SC State Credit Union

Best Bank or Credit Union: First Community Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union: Synovus Bank

Best Bank or Credit Union: AllSouth Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Guild Mortgage Company

Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Mortgage Network, Inc.

Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Metro Mortgage Corporation

Best Mortgage Lender or Broker: Assurance Financial

Best Real Estate Agency: The ART of Real Estate

Best Real Estate Agency: Carter Realtors

Best Real Estate Agency: Coldwell Banker

Best Real Estate Agency: Medley Realty

Best Real Estate Agency: The Whitmire Team at Keller Williams

Best Real Estate Agency: RE/MAX Purpose Driven

Best Real Estate Agent: Sarah Bennett

Best Real Estate Agent: Kate Sweeten

Best Real Estate Agent: Jeff Lawler

Best Real Estate Agent: Trey Whitmire

Best Real Estate Agent: Mary Lane Sloan

Best Real Estate Agent: Patrick O’Connor

Best Cleaning Service: Palmetto Commercial Services

Best Cleaning Service: Cleaning To Perfection

Best Cleaning Service: Sparkle and Shine Cleaning Company, Blythewood (Libby Boozer)

Best Cleaning Service: Heather’s Helping Hands

Best Heating and Air Service: Brian’s Heating & Cooling

Best Heating and Air Service: Cool Care Heating and Air

Best Heating and Air Service: Cassell Brothers Heating & Cooling

Best Heating and Air Service: 2nd Wind Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Home Builder: Laughridge Construction

Best Home Builder: Mungo Homes

Best Home Builder: Essex Homes

Best Home Builder: Great Southern Homes

Best Home Builder: Justin Harney

Best Electrician: Sunrise Electric

Best Electrician: Creations Electrical

Best Electrician: Columbia Electric Service

Best Electrician: Patrick Baxley

Best Landscaping Company: KB Landscaping

Best Landscaping Company: Live Oaks Lawn Care

Best Landscaping Company: ProScapes

Best Landscaping Company: Trifecta

Best Landscaping Company: DART Outdoor Services

Best Landscaping Company: Mid Carolina Yard Care

Best Moving Company: Gentlemen Movers Inc.

Best Moving Company: Soda City Movers

Best Moving Company: Two Men and a Truck

Best Moving Company: The Moving Squad

Best Pest Control: Clark’s Termite & Pest Control

Best Pest Control: Modern Exterminating

Best Pest Control: Gold Guard Pest Control

Best Pest Control: Terminix

Best Pest Control: Home Pest Control

Best Plumbing Repair: Freedom Plumbing

Best Plumbing Repair: Kay Plumbing Services

Best Plumbing Repair: Meetze Plumbing

Best Plumbing Repair: Superior Plumbing & Gas

Best Plumbing Repair: Cottrell & Co Plumbing Heating And Air

Best Roofer: Premiere Roofing

Best Roofer: Crescent Construction

Best Roofer: Burgin Roofing Services

Best Roofer: The Red Shirt Guys Roofing

SERVICES

Best Alarm/Security Company: ADT Security Services

Best Alarm/Security Company: CPI Security Systems

Best Alarm/Security Company: Legends Security & Sound

Best Dry Cleaner: Ben’s Cleaners Columbia

Best Dry Cleaner: Tripp’s Fine Cleaners

Best Dry Cleaner: Ed Robinson Laundry & Dry Cleaning

Best Dry Cleaner: Burnette’s Cleaners

Best Dry Cleaner: 250 Cleaners

Best Dry Cleaner: Columbia Cleaners

Best Law Firm: The Jeffcoat Firm

Best Law Firm: LawyerLisa, LLC

Best Law Firm: Pozsik & Carpenter, LLC

Best Law Firm: Blair Cato Pickren Casterline, LLC

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Taylor Bell

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Dayne Phillips Attorney at Law

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: The Jeffcoat Firm

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Leventis Law Firm, LLC.

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: Seth Rose, Attorney at Law

Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney: The Shealey Law Firm

Best Escape Room: The Final Door Escape Room

Best Escape Room: Escapology Escape Rooms Columbia (Vista)

Best Escape Room: Escape Plan Columbia

Best Event Venue: Seibels House & Garden

Best Event Venue: 701 Whaley

Best Event Venue: Koger Center for the Arts

Best Event Venue: Central Energy

Best Event Venue: Twelve Oak Estate

Best Event Venue: The Senate

Best Farm: City Roots

Best Farm: Sawyer Equestrian

Best Farm: Freshly Grown Farms

Best Farm: Fox Farm

Best Farm: Cottle Strawberry Farm

Best Florist: Blossom Shop

Best Florist: Something Special Florist

Best Florist: American Floral

Best Florist: Fern Studio

Best Funeral Home: Shives Funeral Home

Best Funeral Home: Thompson Funeral Home

Best Funeral Home: Caughman-Harman Funeral Home

Best Funeral Home: Leevy’s Funeral Home

Best Golf Course: Columbia Country Club

Best Golf Course: Cobblestone Park Golf Club

Best Golf Course: Country Club of Lexington

Best Golf Course: The Woodlands Golf & Country Club

Best Hotel: Hotel Trundle

Best Hotel: The 1425 Inn

Best Hotel: Aloft Columbia Downtown

Best Hotel: Hilton Columbia Center - Hotel

Best Hotel: Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel

Best House of Worship: Grace Fellowship Church of Columbia

Best House of Worship: St. Martin’s In the Fields

Best House of Worship: NewSpring Church

Best House of Worship: Midtown Fellowship: Downtown

Best House of Worship: First Baptist Church-Columbia

Best House of Worship: Northside Baptist Church

Best Insurance Company: Allstate Insurance: Steven Price Agency

Best Insurance Company: Turbeville Insurance Agency

Best Insurance Company: Mappus Insurance Agency, Inc.

Best Insurance Company: State Farm

Best Local Insurance Agent: Jeremy Powers

Best Local Insurance Agent: David Watson

Best Local Insurance Agent: Larry Lucas

Best Local Insurance Agent: Morgan E. Faulkenberry

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Mast General Store Columbia

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Half-Moon Outfitters Inc

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Sportsman’s Warehouse

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer: Barron’s Outfitters

Best Photographer: Jeff Blake Photo/Columbia Wedding Photos

Best Photographer: JEDI Runner Photography

Best Photographer: John Mann Photography

Best Photographer: Stephanie Tassone

Best Photographer: Fannie Mae Photography

Best Photographer: Johnathan Tidwell

Best Videographer: Stephanie Tassone

Best Videographer: Johnathan Tidwell

Best Videographer: Bill Grant

Best Videographer: Cinema couture

Best Videographer: Jeff Blake

Best Printing Company: K&K Printing

Best Printing Company: Pine Press Printing

Best Printing Company: Copy Pickup

Best Printing Company: ApexGraphix

Best Private or Charter School: East Point Academy

Best Private or Charter School: St Peter’s Catholic School

Best Private or Charter School: Hammond School

Best Private or Charter School: Heathwood Hall Episcopal School

Best Private or Charter School: Cardinal Newman School

Best River Rental/Guide Company: Carolina Outdoor Adventures Inc.

Best River Rental/Guide Company: Southeastern Backcountry Adventures

Best River Rental/Guide Company: River Runner Outdoor Center

Best River Rental/Guide Company: Palmetto Outdoors

Best River Rental/Guide Company: Adventure Carolina

Best Screen Printer: Graph-Itti Inc

Best Screen Printer: Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing

Best Screen Printer: Frazier Graphix

Best Screen Printer: Image Ink

Best Shooting Range: Sandhill Shooting Sports

Best Shooting Range: Palmetto State Armory

Best Shooting Range: Shooter’s Choice

Best Shooting Range: Lexington Guns and Shooting Range

Best Shooting Range: Kilo Charlie Shooting Range

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: SmartPhone Medic

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: Mr PC

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: That Computer Store

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: CPR Cell Phone Repair Lexington

Best Smartphone and Computer Repair: Genius Repair Solutions

Best Staffing Agency: Creed Consulting Group

Best Staffing Agency: AppleOne Employment Services

Best Staffing Agency: Open Door Personnel

Best Staffing Agency: Randstad Columbia Staffing Manufacturing & Logistics Office

Best Staffing Agency: Kudzu Staffing

Best Upholstery Service: New Coverings

Best Upholstery Service: Nordan’s Trim Shop

Best Upholstery Service: Kathy Nordan Foster Marine & Home Upholstery

Best Upholstery Service: Nye of Needle

Best Place to Get Alterations: Jackie’s Tailoring-Alterations

Best Place to Get Alterations: His & Her’s Tailoring

Best Place to Get Alterations: Nick’s Tailoring

Best Place to Get Alterations: Juanitas Design

Best Place to Get Alterations: Tatiana’s Tailoring and Alterations

Best Wedding Planner: Events by Ladon

Best Wedding Planner: Meagan Warren

Best Wedding Planner: By Invitation Only

Best Wedding Planner: Melanie Murphy

Best Wedding Planner: Eventfully Chic by Parris

BEAUTY, HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Best Barber Shop: Soda City Barbers

Best Barber Shop: Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop

Best Barber Shop: Circa Barber Shop

Best Barber Shop: Southern Gentleman’s Barbering Co.

Best Barber Shop: Studio O2

Best Hair Salon: Urban beauty salon

Best Hair Salon: Elevate Salon

Best Hair Salon: Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon

Best Hair Salon: Five Points Salon

Best Hair Salon: Studio O2

Best Hair Salon: Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar

Best Hair Salon: process. A Hair Salon

Best Hair Stylist: Hannah Church

Best Hair Stylist: Kelsey Abercrombie

Best Hair Stylist: Zachary Oswald

Best Hair Stylist: Lindsey Crider

Best Hair Stylist: James Nowlin

Best Hair Stylist: Shannon Brogdon

Best Day Spa: NZuri Yoni

Best Day Spa: You And Improved Esthetics

Best Day Spa: Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon

Best Day Spa: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center

Best Day Spa: OCCO Luxury Spa

Best Day Spa: fuse Massage Therapy

Best Nail Salon: Southern Grace Hair and Nail Salon

Best Nail Salon: Blush Nails and Spa

Best Nail Salon: Devine Nail Spa

Best Nail Salon: Posh Nail Spa

Best Nail Salon: OCCO Luxury Spa

Best Nail Salon: Nails by Ayla

Best Piercing Studio: Immaculate Body Piercing

Best Piercing Studio: RAW Body Piercing

Best Piercing Studio: Ouch! Studios. Piercings and tattoos

Best Piercing Studio: Knotty Headz Tattoo Factory & Body Piercings

Best Tattoo Artist: Dillon Robertson

Best Tattoo Artist: Steve Phipps

Best Tattoo Artist: Don Taylor

Best Tattoo Artist: Wayne Munn

Best Tattoo Artist: Matthew Toto Davis

Best Tattoo Artist: Justin Collins

Best Tattoo Artist: Thad Curry

Best Tattoo Artist: Kylee Hewitt

Best Tattoo Studio: Toye Shop Ink.

Best Tattoo Studio: The Howling Dog Collective

Best Tattoo Studio: Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo

Best Tattoo Studio: Tatway Tattoos

Best Tattoo Studio: Vision Quest Body Art and Gallery

Best Tattoo Studio: 3 Aces Tattoo Studio

Best Tattoo Studio: Indigo Rose Tattoo Studio

Best Fitness Club: Workhorse Fitness

Best Fitness Club: CrossFit Soda City

Best Fitness Club: Planet Fitness

Best Fitness Club: 9Round Fitness USC

Best Crossfit: Workhorse Fitness

Best Crossfit: CrossFit Soda City

Best Crossfit: Carolina CrossFit

Best Crossfit: Cottontown CrossFit

Best Pilates: Pilates Bodies By Victoria

Best Pilates: The Pilates Studio

Best Pilates: The Pilates Studio of Lexington

Best Pilates: Fit Columbia

Best Yoga Studio: City Yoga

Best Yoga Studio: Fit Columbia

Best Yoga Studio: Hot Yoga Masala

Best Yoga Studio: Amsa Yoga

Best Yoga Studio: Pink Lotus Yoga Center

Best Hospital: Lexington Medical Center Health

Best Hospital: Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Best Hospital: Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital

Best Hospital: Providence Health

Best Urgent Care: Lexington Medical Center Irmo

Best Urgent Care: KershawHealth Urgent Care at Elgin

Best Urgent Care: Doctors Care

Best Urgent Care: Medcare

Best Place to Be Born: Lexington Medical Center

Best Place to Be Born: Prisma Health Baptist Hospital

Best Place to Be Born: Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Best Place to Be Born: At Home

Best Acupuncturist: Li Huang

Best Acupuncturist: Allison Beard

Best Acupuncturist: Martin Herbkersman

Best Acupuncturist: Bill Skelton

Best Chiropractor: The Joint Chiropractic

Best Chiropractor: Columbia Family Chiropractic

Best Chiropractor: Fields Chiropractic Clinics, PA

Best Chiropractor: Chapin Jennings

Best Chiropractor: Chiropractic Professionals of Columbia

Best Dentist: 32 Dental, LLC

Best Dentist: Gee Family & Cosmetic Dentistry-Dr. Nicholas Gee, DMD

Best Dentist: Frank Causey

Best Dentist: Forest Drive Dental Care, PA - Joanna Silver Dover, DMD and Sarah Anne Knowlton, DMD

Best Dentist: Forest Acres Dentistry

Best Dermatology Practice: Carolinas Dermatology Group

Best Dermatology Practice: Columbia Skin Clinic

Best Dermatology Practice: Palmetto Dermatology

Best Dermatology Practice: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center

Best Dermatology Practice: Northeast Dermatology

Best Eye Doctor or Group: Columbia Eye Clinic

Best Eye Doctor or Group: Devine Eyes

Best Eye Doctor or Group: 20!20 Vision

Best Eye Doctor or Group: Ingram Comprehensive Eye Care

Best Eye Doctor or Group: Eyes on the Lake

Best Family Practice: Lexington Family Practice

Best Family Practice: All Seasons Medical Associates

Best Family Practice: Comprehensive Family Medicine

Best Family Practice: SC Internal Medicine Associates and Rehabilitation

Best Home Health Care Service: KH Nursing Services

Best Home Health Care Service: All On Board Speech

Best Home Health Care Service: All Seasons Health

Best Home Health Care Service: CarePatrol of South Carolina

Best Lactation Support: South Carolina Lactation and Newborn Wellness Center

Best Lactation Support: Columbia Lactation Care

Best Massage Therapist: Desi Terry

Best Massage Therapist: Royalty By Nature

Best Massage Therapist: Emilia Taylor, Integrated Health Center

Best Massage Therapist: Spa Cove LLC

Best Massage Therapist: Nikki B Massage

Best Orthodontist: Sims Tompkins

Best Orthodontist: Richard Boyd

Best Orthodontist: Davis Orthodontics

Best Orthodontist: Christopher Jernigan

Best Orthodontist: Green Orthodontics

Best Orthopedic Practice: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

Best Orthopedic Practice: Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center

Best Orthopedic Practice: Southeastern Orthopaedic And Sports Medicine

Best Orthopedic Practice: Lexington Orthopaedics

Best Pediatric Care: Sandhills Pediatrics

Best Pediatric Care: Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic, P.A.

Best Pediatric Care: Pediatric Associates

Best Pediatric Care: Lexington Pediatric Practice

Best Counselor or Therapist: New Hope Counseling and Wellness Center

Best Counselor or Therapist: Melissa Kannaday, M.D. - Midlands Psychiatric Services

Best Counselor or Therapist: Thriveworks

Best Counselor or Therapist: Jill Smith & Associates

Best Physical Therapy Practice: Vertex PT Specialists

Best Physical Therapy Practice: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute

Best Physical Therapy Practice: Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training

Best Physical Therapy Practice: Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center

Best Physical Therapy Practice: Providence Health

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Endless Vitality Aesthetic Center

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Plastic Surgery Consultants, LLC

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Carlin Plastic Surgery

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Simmons Plastic Surgery

Best Plastic Surgery Clinic: Lexington Plastic Surgery

PET SERVICES

Best Pet Supply Store: Pet Supplies Plus

Best Pet Supply Store: PetSmart

Best Pet Supply Store: Lazy Creek Discount Pet Supplies & Grooming

Best Pet Supply Store: Mill Creek Pet Food Center

Best Pet Supply Store: Truesdale Barkery

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Pawmetto Lifeline

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Camp Bow Wow Columbia SC

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Dog Daze

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Lexington Pet Lodge

Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility: Wescott Acres Pet Resort

Best Pet Groomer: Groomingdales of Columbia

Best Pet Groomer: Dalespets Grooming Salon

Best Pet Groomer: Happy Tails Resort and Spa (Rae Enlow & Julie Swallie)

Best Pet Groomer: Happy Pets Salon & Spaw (Jeremy Robinson)

Best Pet Groomer: Sarah’s Grooming

Best Veterinary Clinic: Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic

Best Veterinary Clinic: Four Paws Animal Clinic

Best Veterinary Clinic: Pawmetto Lifeline Wellness Clinic

Best Veterinary Clinic: Sunset Animal Clinic

Best Veterinary Clinic: Five Points Animal Clinic

Best Veterinary Clinic: Dutch Fork Animal Hospital

Best Dog Park: NOMA Park Park at Earlewood Park

Best Dog Park: Saluda Shoals Park

Best Dog Park: Sesquicentennial State Park

Best Dog Park: Emily Douglas Park

TRANSPORTATION

Best New Car Dealership: Love Chevrolet

Best New Car Dealership: Honda of Columbia

Best New Car Dealership: Jim Hudson

Best New Car Dealership: McDaniels

Best New Car Dealership: Dick Smith

Best New Car Dealership: JT’s

Best Used Car Dealership: BCS International LLC

Best Used Car Dealership: CarMax

Best Used Car Dealership: Jim Hudson Buick GMC

Best Used Car Dealership: Honda of Columbia

Best Used Car Dealership: Hudson Brothers LLC

Best Motorcycle Store: Harley Haven

Best Motorcycle Store: Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson

Best Motorcycle Store: Capital City Cycles

Best Auto Repair: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Best Auto Repair: Complete Car Care

Best Auto Repair: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop

Best Auto Repair: Zeagler Auto Service Inc

Best Auto Repair: Abbott’s Auto Care & Tire

Best Auto Repair: Metro AutoWorks

Best Oil Change: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Best Oil Change: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop

Best Oil Change: Take 5 Oil Change

Best Oil Change: Complete Car Care

Best Oil Change: Metro AutoWorks

Best Car Wash: Frank’s Car Wash

Best Car Wash: Constan Car Wash

Best Car Wash: Sunset Car Wash & Detail Shop

Best Car Wash: Palmetto Shine Shop

Best Tire Dealer: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Best Tire Dealer: Nuttall Tire

Best Tire Dealer: Pope-Davis Tire & Automotive

Best Tire Dealer: Discount Tire

Best Driving School: Back To Basics Driving School

Best Driving School: Baldwin Driver Training

Best Driving School: Lexington Driving Academy

Best Driving School: ABC Driver Training

Best Driving School: Lake Murray Driving Academy

Best Driving School: 911 Driving School

Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Uber

Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Lyft

Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Blue Bike SC

Best Cab or Rideshare Service: Checker Yellow

Best Limousine Service: Southern Valet & Transportation

Best Limousine Service: 5 Star Limousine and Sedan Service

Best Limousine Service: Ballentine Auto Repair & Hot Rod Shop

