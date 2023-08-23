Best of Columbia 2023: Writers' Picks

Oftentimes, contests like Best Of Columbia are mostly a matter of name recognition; which restaurant has the most prominent downtown location or what tourist activity do you hear recommended most often?
It's true, those things wouldn't be that popular (and certainly wouldn't win) unless they were good.
That said, we're a group of arts, culture and food writers, which means we have both lots of knowledge and lots of opinions about the city's food, music, events and so much more.
So if you're maybe looking for something a little off the beaten path — or confirmation that some things are truly as good as some people say they are — here are our Writer's Picks for the 2023 Best of Columbia awards. HANNAH WADE
Best Bar to See Live Music — New Brookland Tavern
I shudder to think what life in Columbia would be like without New Brookland Tavern, a quintessential rock club and dive bar if there ever was one. There’s simply no better way to combine drinking and live music. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Music Festival — Jam Room Music Festival
Last year we got to see an epic performance by the Sun Ra Arkestra in one hour of the Jam Room Music Festival and, then just a few hours later, the ferocious and visceral punk rock of Titus Andronicus in the next. It’s rare that any music festival contains this kind of multitudes, and rarer still that they do so with a slim line-up and free admission. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Food Truck — Kusina Filipina
It's no secret that Columbia's got an impressive food truck scene, with types of international cuisine that aren't offered anywhere in town. One of those gems is Kusina Filipina. I will go out of my way when I see that Kusina Filipina is going to be set up at WECO Bottle & Biergarten. The food truck's pork chop plate, with sticky white rice and typically fermented veggies on the side, is possibly one of the best things I've eaten around town. The sauce on the pork chops really make it, and if you mix in your rice with it? Incredible. HANNAH WADE
Best Dog Park — NoMa Bark Park
In the six weeks I've lived in Columbia, no place has better served me and my 50-pound ball of muscles and energy than the expansive NoMa Bark Park. Donna Sheridan Nicholson (yes, my dog is named after Meryl Streep's character in "Mamma Mia") and I spend most days at NoMa Bark Park. It's safe, well-maintained, fully stocked with pools, tennis balls and toys — and people clean up after their pet. Need I say more? ZOE NICHOLSON
Best Local Brewery — Columbia Craft Brewery
Picking your favorite brewery has as much to do with individual tastes as objective excellence, but Columbia Craft is my personal favorite. They do sessionable beers right (to wit: the most reliable local beer on the shelf, their helles-style lager) along with an adventurous and eclectic range of IPAs, sours and seasonals. KYLE PETERSEN
Best place to take out-of-towners — The river
Whenever I’m looking to impress visitors with all Columbia has to offer, the river is the first place I go. For an easy and peaceful outing, the riverwalks are beautiful. But if you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, a way for friends and family to really experience Columbia’s crown jewel is to grab some tubes and set aside an afternoon to float. HALEY KELLNER
Best Antique Store — Red Lion
I've spent my last two Saturday afternoons wandering the fan-blasted winding halls of Red Lion, the antique warehouse on Hampton Street. The right mix of buried treasures, quirky knick-knacks and local art, Red Lion is a treasure trove for any thrifter, antiquer or bargain hunter. ZOE NICHOLSON
Best Bar Trivia — Rockaway Athletic Club
Last year, I wrote about Village Idiot's trivia. And while I enjoyed Village every Wednesday in my college days, there's an important shift that happens when USC grads stay in Columbia — Village trivia to Rockaway's trivia. Do I have scientific evidence to back up this phenomenon? No, it's purely anecdotal. Rockaway is a weird conglomeration of the perfect trivia night; good questions, a (mostly) early-2000s playlist, cheap beer and burgers and an announcer whose personality doesn't outshine the real reason we're all there — trivia. For the last few months, the younger staff members of the Post and Courier Columbia/Free Times have made a name for ourselves (under the team name TKTK) by consistently placing most weeks. HANNAH WADE
Best restaurant when someone else is paying — Gervais & Vine
It’s not just the wine talking when I say everything I’ve ever ordered from Gervais & Vine has been phenomenal, and I’ve tried most of the menu. The spicy shrimp gambas, the duck breast, the eggplant fries … I’d easily call it one of the best restaurants in Columbia. Small plates make it easy to sample and share so many delicious options. But bring someone else to pay and you can basically try to whole menu, all while they keep the wine coming. A game changer! HALEY KELLNER
Best Small Business Owner — Steve Taneyhill (Taneyhill's Group Therapy, CB18, Breakers Live)
The Altoona, Pennsylvania native who adopted Five Points as his hometown no longer has the mullet he sported while setting multiple records as a Gamecock quarterback in the 90's, but he's still a fierce competitor with blood that runs garnet and black. When political pressure forced numerous college dives and hangouts to close, the current owner of Group Therapy — only the 3rd in its 45-year history as Columbia's oldest bar — took on his opponents in court and won. Now the scrappy entrepreneur is taking over two more clubs on the other side of Harden Street, Breakers Live and CB18, proving that sometimes you've got to fight for your right to party. AUGUST KRICKEL
Best Oil Change — Pope Davis Tire & Automotive
Growing up in a small town, once I started driving I had a privilege that people often take for granted (I know I did) — my dad knew the mechanic in town. When I told the guy doing my oil change that "Donnie Wade's my dad" I didn't fear that I was going to be taken advantage of or talked to like I didn't know anything about cars (hint: I don't). But, when I got to college, I found it tough to find somewhere that was affordable and trustworthy. A friend recommended Pope Davis and I've never looked back. The auto shop is incredibly affordable, their front-desk staff is helpful and honest and I never feel talked down to. HANNAH WADE
Best Local Theater Production — Fairview - Trustus Theatre
When I first read “Fairview" in 2019, I thought it was a great play, but I couldn’t imagine how it would actually work onstage. Fast-forward to 2023 when, after the original plan for a 2020 production was derailed by the pandemic, Trustus finally produced “Fairview,” and I was amazed. The actors never missed a beat (huge shoutout to Katrina Garvin and her fan) and as I sat in the audience watching Rayana Briggs give her final monologue, I was in awe. Terrance Henderson’s direction balanced surrealist comedy with the very real problems and emotions the show examines, and created a space for an incredible display of what theater at its best can do. FIONA SCHREIER
Best Breakfast — Crepes and Croissants
Crepes and Croissants is a lovely spot that serves … crepes and croissants. They’ve actually got a lot more than that, including french toast and omelets, but I love their sweet crepes so, so much. The Cinapple crepe is my personal favorite, but they’ve got a lot of fruit/Nutella combinations which are delicious. Also, they have some of the best hot chocolate I’ve ever had, to the point where I will order it anytime, even if it’s blazing hot outside. FIONA SCHREIER
Best Salad — Mellow Mushroom
Sure it's a chain specializing in pizza, but the Big and Lil' Greek Salads give authentic Greek restaurants a run for their drachmae. All the traditional ingredients are there, including kalamata olives, pepperoncini, banana peppers and a generous topping of feta cheese. But it's the signature Esperanza dressing, which reportedly includes egg yolk, Worcestershire sauce, anchovy paste, Dijon mustard, garlic, olive oil and vinegar, that results in a tangy, Caesar-style delight. AUGUST KRICKEL
Best Lunch Spot — Sound Bites Eatery
OK, for some reason this isn't a category. But it definitely should be, right? My vote is for Sound Bites Eatery on Sumter Street. I love nothing more than a hearty sandwich, a pesto-rich pasta salad and an ice-cold Diet Coke for a working lunch — guess who's got all three, and is within a block of the Free Times' office? Sound Bites. ZOE NICHOLSON
Best Annual Event or Festival — Cottontown Art Crawl
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, this annual outdoor cultural celebration of local artistry made it under the wire. A year later, they were among the first to return, heralding both the advent of Spring and the rebirth of post-COVID daily life. Front yard and porch displays of locally-produced artwork are hosted by Cottontown residents, with nearby bars, restaurants and retail available for refreshments and special sales. AUGUST KRICKEL
Best Late-Night Food — The Dragon Room
Obviously, The Dragon Room, an Asian small plates restaurant and cocktail bar from industry vet Kristian Niemi, was highly anticipated. But with high anticipation comes high expectations. Niemi and his executive chef Alex Strickland exceeded my expectations. The menu is perfect for a small snack and a late night cocktail or an upscale date night. The fact that they're open until 2 a.m. most days is a godsend in a city where too many things close far too early. HANNAH WADE