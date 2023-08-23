Best of Columbia 2023: We asked and you answered. Now, the results are in.

We asked, you answered, and now the results are in, Columbia.
The 2023 Best Of Columbia issue highlights nearly 300 businesses, people, events, places, organizations and products — all decided by you, dear readers. You helped us crown awards like Best Barista, Biggest Media Hog, Best Local Hospital, Best Place to be born (we polled the babies on that one, y'all) and Best Restaurant. We tried to scour every aspect of life in Columbia and the Midlands, resulting in thousands of votes, hundreds of winners and endless reasons to celebrate this great — albeit sometimes muggy — city we all call "home."
Across 11 categories and 296 awards, the 2023 Best Of Columbia list is a herculean effort of you, us and everyone nominated.
We also have our obligatory "staff picks," which help y'all understand a little bit more about us — we're not like your elementary school teachers, we have lives outside of working hours.
Whether you hate our picks, wish your favorite spot had won an award or want to see a new award in next year's issue, shoot me an email at znicholson@free-times.com.
This year's awards come as the city is barreling toward tomorrow. Business is booming, the arts are in a position to catapult us to a national stage and our chefs whip up some of the best food in the Southeast. New businesses like Bar Gran Sasso and All Good Books have already made a splash in this year's awards, but this is still the South and we love tradition. Dozens of oldies-but-goodies are represented this year, from a Rush's Hot Dog to a trip to Lexington Medical Center, established businesses continue to anchor this community in the best of food, culture, business, politics and more.
I hope you enjoy reading through all the award winners — it's pretty good evidence that our kick-ass city just keeps getting better. I wonder what next year will bring?