Best of Columbia 2023: Transportation

Best Of: Transportation

Best Auto Repair — Chuck’s Auto Service

Runner-up: Nuttall Tire 

Everyone needs a "go-to" auto repair shop, and Chuck's Auto has become just that for folks in Columbia. Chuck’s has provided quality mechanical work and body repair for more than 40 years, offering diverse maintenance and repair options for affordable prices along with friendly, homegrown service. When that “check engine” light comes on, call Chuck’s.

Honorable Mention: Complete Car Care, Midlands Motorworks

Best Car Wash — Hurricane Express Wash

Runner-up: Frank’s Car Wash

This car-wash company stormed onto the scene with 20 locations throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, and it’s no secret why they’ve succeeded. Their philosophy of customer care makes you feel right at home, with each location staffed with friendly wash techs and an app for coupons and other promotions. A no-contract membership with Hurricane Express sounds like a pretty good deal — not just for you, but for your car.

Honorable Mention: Big Dan’s Car Wash, Tommy’s Express

Best Motorcycle Store — Harley Haven

Runner-Up: Thunder Tower

Whether used or new, Harley Haven is sure to have the motorcycle you’re looking for. That includes seven limited-edition bikes for the 120-year anniversary in 2023 and a whole collection of iconic motorcycles.

Honorable Mention: Southern Cycles

Best New Car Dealership — Jim Hudson

Runner-Up: McDaniels Subaru

From Buicks to Toyotas to Chevys, Jim Hudson has a huge selection of cars at dealerships across the Columbia area. No matter what you’re looking for, the staff will do everything they can to get you on the road with a new set of wheels.

Honorable Mention: JTS Kia, Love Chevy

Best Oil Change — Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Runner-Up: Take 5

Don’t worry about trying to fit an oil change into your busy schedule with Express Oil Change. The speedy shop boasts 10-minute oil changes, so you can squeeze the essential car maintenance between errands or into a lunch break with no problem. And, you can get your tires rotated while you're at it, the Alabama-based chain staffs its shops with trained-up mechanics who can handle tire and brakes, too. 

Honorable Mention: Golden Motors, Whetzel’s Automotive

Best Tire Dealer — Nuttall Tire

Runner-Up: Discount Tire

Nuttall Tire has been putting wheels on cars since 1984. Since then, it has grown to more than 30 work bays and 200 parking spots. On top of that, the new facility makes it as comfortable as possible to wait for new tires, and a wide selection lets you pick exactly what you want for your ride.

Honorable Mention: County Tire, Havird Tire

Best Used Car Dealership — Jim Hudson

Runner-Up: Carmax

There’s a lot to consider when buying a used car, but with a big selection at all different prices, the team at Jim Hudson does everything they can to make the process as seamless as possible. That might mean helping you find a great deal, or even bringing a car to you to test drive — no trip to the dealership necessary.

Honorable Mention: Dick Dyer & Associates, Golden Motors

