Best of Columbia 2023: Services

Best Of: Services
Best After-School Program — Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands
Runner-up: Legacy Martial Arts
After-school programs are great places for students to grow, learn and establish friendships outside of the classroom. That’s why groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands are important. The organization is tasked with the goal of enabling young people to reach their full potential. When school’s not in session, the group hosts summer camps, too.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Martial Arts & Fitness, East Point Academy
Best Bank — Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Runner-up: First Citizens
Where you put your money is important — choosing a bank requires finding somewhere that’s trustworthy and safe. That’s why Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union takes home the award for Best Bank. They service the Columbia area with over a dozen locations.
Honorable Mention: AllSouth, First Community
Best Cemetery — Greenlawn Memorial Park
Runner-up: Elmwood Cemetery
Greenlawn Memorial Park prides itself on being one of Columbia’s oldest and most historic cemeteries. The space sits just off of Garners Ferry Road and was established in 1937. The cemetery is part of Thompson Funeral Homes, so their staff can help make one of the most stressful times in most people's lives a little bit easier.
Honorable Mention: Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Best Charter School — East Point Academy
Runner-up: SC Whitmore School
“Merging cultures, inspiring minds, expanding horizons,” East Point Academy’s website boasts. The charter school services elementary and middle-school levels in West Columbia. It’s a tuition-free school that offers things like a Mandarin language immersion program and a variety of clubs and athletics.
Honorable Mention: Midlands Arts Conservatory, Clear Dot
Best Commercial Cleaning Service — Palmetto Commercial Services
Runner-up: Combat Cleaning Service
Working in an office lends itself to creating trash — coffee cups, plastic spoons and plenty of paper fill up trash cans. As opposed to dealing with all that grime yourself, why not hire a commercial cleaning service? That’s what Palmetto Commercial Services is best at. It’s a Columbia-based business and is touted as the best in town.
Honorable Mention: Heather’s Helping Hands, Impeccable Cleaning Services
Best Commercial Real Estate Group — Trinity Partners
Runner-up: DeWees Real Estate Group
Behind most great restaurants, fun shops and exciting new businesses are usually a handful of real estate agents who’ve helped get the business owner into that space. They often work behind the scenes to facilitate getting businesses and restaurants to come to Columbia, too. Trinity Partners has hundreds of listings across the region, including in Georgia and North Carolina.
Honorable Mention: Resource Realty Group, Colliers
Best Construction Company — M. B. Kahn Construction Co., Inc.
Runner-up: Mashburn Construction
Smash, bang, jam! Each day, employees at M. B. Kahn Construction Co., Inc. are hard at work building our great city, and it’s shown in this year’s Best Of Columbia voting. The construction company, which has operated since the late 1920s, has won the award for Best Construction Company for their commitment to creating safe, sustainable structures.
Honorable Mention: Hazelwood Construction, Sacon Commercial Construction
Best Continuing Education Institution — University of South Carolina
Runner-up: Midlands Technical College
With the largest freshman class ever starting this year and enrollment rates expected to continue rising, the University of South Carolina continues to succeed. But classes aren’t just for young students. Whether it’s for a new career, annual required training or just something fun you've been wanting to try out, USC offers continuing education courses in tons of areas.
Honorable Mention: Columbia College
Best Credit Union — Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Runner-up: Founders Federal Credit Union
Honorable Mention: SC State Credit Union, AllSouth
Best Criminal Defense Attorney — Bakari Sellers - Strom Law
Runner-up: Taylor Bell — The Jeffcoat Firm
If you’re involved in politics or keep up with news in South Carolina, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Bakari Sellers. He spent just under a decade in the SC House of Representatives, which made him the youngest Black person n America to be an elected official — he was 22. He’s written a book and he’s a CNN political commentator. But when you’ll really want to call him is when you’re in legal trouble. The former politician and current attorney works with Strom Law Firm.
Honorable Mention: Seth Rose, Lori S Murray
Best Dry Cleaner — Tripps
Runner-up: Lexington Dry Cleaning
When you need something dry cleaned, you’ll want to turn to Tripps. The longtime dry cleaning service has been around since 1967 and has multiple locations around the region. They offer same day service, stain removal and bedding cleaning.
Honorable Mention: Ben’s Cleaners, Arnold’s
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney — Taylor Bell — The Jeffcoat Firm
Runner-up: Strom Law Firm
For Taylor Bell, an attorney at The Jeffcoat Firm, his main goal when operating as a criminal defense attorney is to “fight the power,” according to the firm’s website. He’s been a lawyer for over a decade and works to help out those in bad situations.
Honorable Mention: Jillian Souza — John Mobley Law, Lori S Murray
Best Electrician — Carolina Conditions
Runner-up: Gregory Electric
There are lots of services you can usually do by yourself — cleaning your house, cooking yourself a meal and watching your pets. But there are a few things that you probably shouldn’t do by yourself. Namely, electrical work. Leave that to the experts at Carolina Conditions. They service air conditioning, plumbing and electrical issues and they’ve got more than a decade of experience.
Honorable Mention: Busy Bee Electric, Easy Electrical Solutions
Best Escape Room — Escape Plan
Runner-up: Escapology
Escape Rooms are a test in friendship: the adrenaline of being trapped could make you closer with the people you went in with or make you hate them. There’s only one way to find out. Escape Plan in Columbia has received national and regional awards for best escape room, and they’ve got five different rooms to pick from. It’s the perfect opportunity for birthday parties, corporate gatherings and more.
Honorable Mention: Great Escape, Final Door
Best Estate Planning Attorney — LawyerLisa
Runner-up: Marshall Minton at Blair Cato Pickren Casterline
When it comes to estate planning, things can be confusing. The staff at Lawyer Lisa, based in Irmo but servicing clients around the state, are available to help you decode the confusing stuff and prepare you for the road ahead. They can help with estate planning, life care planning and elder care law.
Honorable Mention: Todd and Johnson, Connell Law Firm
Best Event Bartending Service — Twist
Runner-up: Pour Advice Bartending
Whether you’re planning a corporate holiday party or you’re figuring out how to get enough booze at your wedding, Twist has you covered. They offer a variety of bar options to fit all of your event’s needs.
Honorable Mention: Maze, Ed’s Bartending
Best Event Venue — 701 Whaley
Runner-up: The Corley Mill House
Whether you’re looking to throw down at an office holiday party or celebrate your wedding day surrounded by friends and family, 701 Whaley is the place where you can do either. The historic building, right near the Olympia neighborhood, features a variety of rental spaces with unique features — namely, a massive space with a glass floor that looks down at the building’s former pool.
Honorable Mention: Koger Center for the Arts, River Road and Jasmine Houses
Best Farm — City Roots
Runner-up: Boone Fox Farm
Over the last decade and some change, the state’s attitude in the work that agribusinesses do has grown. Restaurants in town tout ‘farm-to-table’ ingredients on their menus and proudly partner with local farmers and artisans. That’s where groups like City Roots come in — the organic farm that focuses on microgreens can be found in stores and restaurants across the region.
Honorable Mention: Freshly Grown Farms, Lever Farms
Best Financial Planner — Beckett Financial Group
Runner-up: Javis Financial Services
With the economy looking how it does, there’s a chance you need financial advice. While you could turn to national pundits like Dave Ramsey, why not turn to locals who can create a much more personal approach? Beckett Financial Group helps with a variety of financial situations like retirement planning, life insurance and group disability coverage. If you feel like you don’t know where to start when it comes to your wallet, give Beckett Financial Group a call.
Honorable Mention: Heather Whitley — Edward Jones, Northwest Mutual
Best Florist — Fern Flower Studio
Runner-up: Blossom Shop
What started as a passion project on the dining room table of Fern’s owner became a full-fledged business with a permanent home in 2015. In the former space of a hair salon, Fern opened on Devine Street. The shop offers flowers for all occasions and even has events at the flower shop. With a gorgeous portfolio, it’s not a surprise the shop has been voted Best Florist.
Honorable Mention: Belles Fleurs by Shon, American Floral
Best Funeral Services Provider — Dunbar
Runner-up: Shives
In moments where words seem to fail us and our hearts ache for a loved one who’s passed on, there’s one thing that unfortunately has to be at the front of our minds — planning a funeral. What was already a sad and stressful event can become even more stressful with the wrong funeral service provider. That’s why the folks at Dunbar funeral home are who you’ll want to call during your tough times — readers have chosen Dunbar as the people they trust the most in their most vulnerable moments.
Honorable Mention: Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Barr-Price
Best General Contractor — Mashburn Construction
Runner-up: M. B. Kahn Construction Co., Inc.
If you don’t know Mashburn, there’s a good chance you know their work — downtown apartment complex The Hub, Mast General Store, Halls Chophouse and The War Mouth, just to name a few. The company specializes in both new projects and renovations of historic buildings.
Honorable Mention: Hazelwood Construction, Hood Construction
Best Golf Course — Cobblestone
Runner-up: Golden Hills
Maybe you’re looking to escape the world and spend time with old friends over a game of golf. Or maybe, you’ll use it as an excuse to get out of the office and “network.” Either way, if you’re in the market to hit the green, you’ll want to check out Golden Hills. The golf and country club in the heart of Lexington features 18 holes, tennis courts and swimming pools.
Honorable Mention: Charwood, Spring Valley Country Club
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School — Carolina Gymnastics Center
Runner-up: Brussells Gymnastics
If your little one could be the next Simone Biles, you’ll want to take them to Carolina Gymnastics Center. The training school is a mainstay in the community — it’s been around in the Columbia area since 1976 and offers recreational gymnastics, classes for younger kids and summer camps.
Honorable Mention: ACX, Soda City Gymnastics
Best Heating & Air Service — Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration
Runner-up: Cassell Brothers Home Services
Here in the famously hot Soda City, we’re certainly no stranger to the extremes of weather. Whether we’re in the coldest winter days or sweating our you-know-whats off in the middle of August, Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration has you covered for all your home heating and air-service needs. Besides, is AC really something you want to take a risk on?
Honorable Mention: Southern Solutions Heating and Air, Blythewood Heating & Air
Best Home Builder — Great Southern Homes
Runner-up: Mungo Homes
If you ask anyone who’s tried to build a house, renovate an old charmer or buy a fixer-upper, you’ll hear that anything related to home-buying or -building is a disaster. That’s why you’ll want to trust the folks at Great Southern Homes to help create your dream home — complete with green smart technology that’ll ensure your home runs efficiently.
Honorable Mention: Celtic Works, Gallup Design Build
Best Home Cleaning Service — Heather’s Helping Hands
Runner-up: Cleaning To Perfection
Mother-in-law coming to town? Hosting a dinner party? Your pets starting to make friends with the dust bunnies? Whatever your reason for needing your house cleaned, the clutterers of Columbia declare that Heather’s Helping Hands is who you’ll want to call. Heather offers home assistance like meal prep and organizing, running errands and house sitting.
Honorable Mention: Happy’s Cleaning Service, Impeccable Cleaning Service
Best Hotel — Hotel Trundle
Runner-up: Aloft Columbia Downtown
Columbia’s premiere boutique hotel operates in the heart of the city, just off of Main Street. Whether you’re opting for a staycation or you’re visiting from out of town, Hotel Trundle has you covered with a variety of rooms and savings bundles with local businesses, including a night out package and a foodie package.
Honorable Mention: Hilton Garden Inn/Home 2 Suites (Gervais St), Marriott
Best House of Worship — Radiate Church
Runner-up: Shandon United Methodist Church
“You belong here,” is the key message on Radiate Church’s website. The non-denominational church has two locations — one in Columbia and one in Florence. The church has a podcast, streams sermons online and offers plenty of youth and adult activities. Now, go get your Jesus on.
Honorable Mention: East Lake Community Church, St. Martin’s-in-the-Field
Best Insurance Company — Powers Insurance Experts
Runner-up: State Farm
You never know what could happen. That’s why insurance is important. It’s also confusing. That’s where Powers Insurance Experts come in. They’re your insurance educators in the Midlands and can assist with insurance for homes, cars, boats, pets and more.
Honorable Mention: Adams and Eaddy, USAA
Best Landscaping Company — Blue Moon Landscaping
Runner-Up: Michael Wayne’s Landscaping and Tree Service
Blue Moon has been landscaping yards since 1987, a true testament to the Richland County business’ quality of service. The company works with clients to design, implement and maintain landscaping at residential and commercial properties. Whatever your yard needs, Blue Moon has got you covered.
Honorable Mention: J.C. Landscape and KB Landscape
Best Law Firm — The Jeffcoat Firm
Runner-up: Strom Law Firm
“You deserve better,” The Jeffcoat Firm’s website says. You, being the injured client, that is. Their attorneys have taken home the Best Law Firm title for this year’s Best of Columbia awards.
Honorable Mention: Dayson Shalabi Burkett Law Firm, Joye Law Firm
Best Limousine Service — Southern Valet
Runner-up: 5 Star Limousine Service
If you’re looking to feel fancy for the night, look no further than Southern Valet. The transportation service has enough buses and vans to fit all your party needs. They also take care of valet services.
Honorable Mention: First Class, Signature Transportation LLC
Best Local Insurance Agent — Jeremy Powers
Runner-Up: Holly Lamb
Another mainstay of the “Best Of” List, Powers Insurance Experts is a longtime favorite of Columbia residents. Founded in 2020 after leaving a career with a leading national carrier, Jeremy Powers has built an agency with a trusted voice in the Midlands. And since it’s an independent outfit, Powers Insurance Agents are on the customer’s side.
Honorable Mention: Heather McManus, Larry Lucas
Best Martial Arts School — Legacy Martial Arts
Runner-Up: Columbia Martial Arts & Fitness
Kiai! With four locations across the Midlands, Legacy Martial Arts is the top dojo in the region, according to Free Times readers. The company offers classes for tykes, teens and adults. And with a slate of offerings for birthday parties, summer camps and private lessons, the team at Legacy can tailor the Karate experience for each warrior.
Honorable Mention: Capital Karate, Jitsu Academy
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker — Resource Financial Services
Runner-Up: Guild Mortgage
Buying or selling a home can be an extremely stressful experience, but luckily, Columbia and the Midlands have the team at Resource Financial Services to lean on. An independently owned and operated firm, Resource Financial Services is an entrepreneurial outfit with a dedication to collaboration and respect. And since its founding in 2008, the firm has been named to the INC. 50/5000’s list of “fastest growing privately held mortgage companies” three times.
Honorable Mention: Mary Gervais Brantley - Clear Carolinas, Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Best Moving Company — Soda City Movers
Runner-up: Two Men and a Truck
There is a special level of hell that just involves moving into a new apartment in August in Columbia. You will sweat in ways you didn’t think were humanly possible. Or, you could hire movers. Soda City Movers will do the grunt work for you, with a smile on their face. They make moving hassle-free, which is perhaps the best service anyone could provide in this incredibly humid state. This is a service we definitely recommend.
Honorable Mention: College Hunks, Gamecock Movers
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer — REI
Runner-Up: Half-Moon Outfitters
Not many places offer freeze-dried trail meals across the aisle from knit sweaters, but that’s exactly why people love REI. A national retailer of outdoor and camping goods, the outfitter ensures they invest in the communities where they operate with events, local hiking clubs, classes and more. So pick a point on a map and head to REI for a tent, it’s time to camp!
Honorable Mention: Academy, Mast General Store
Best Personal Injury Attorney — Pete Strom
Runner-Up: Ramie Shalabi
A stalwart of the South Carolina legal community, Pete Strom is a former U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina whose private practice has decades of proven success of bringing justice for clients. Strom’s expertise has him and his firm winning multiple “Best Of” categories, including one for Pete as the go-to lawyer for personal injury.
Honorable Mention: Eric Cavanaugh, Michael Jeffcoat - The Jeffcoat Firm Injury & Accident Lawyers
Best Personal Injury Law Firm — Strom Law Firm
Runner-up: The Jeffcoat Firm
No one ever plans to get injured, but it can happen anywhere — on the road, at work and even at home. That’s why you’ll want the best attorneys to represent you if you find yourself injured under circumstances that aren’t your fault. The kind folks at Strom Law Firm are sure to have answers for you.
Honorable Mention: Cavanaugh and Thickens, Offices of Lori S Murray
Best Pest Control — Modern Exterminating
Runner-Up: Cramer Pest Control
There’s nothing as terrifying as seeing the wiry legs of a cockroach (or worse, Palmetto Bug) scurry behind your couch. Thankfully, the Midlands has Modern Exterminating. The business has been open since 1955 and is anchored by the tenants of honesty, professionalism and dependability. The team at Modern Exterminating can handle any pest, whether the bugs are inside or outside the home.
Honorable Mention: Cayce Exterminating, Ledford’s
Best Photographer — Chelsea Canipe Photography
Runner-Up: Stee Garman Photography
A picture says a thousand words, but the gift local photographer Chelsea Canipe gives is infinite. Known for her richly toned portraits of children, couples and families, Canipe can wrangle tots and bring smiles out of the grumpiest of subjects.
Honorable Mention: Nikki Morgan, Stephanie Williams
Best Place for Music Lessons — Columbia Arts Academy/Irmo Music Academy/Lexington School of Music
Runner-Up: Freeway Music/Sims Music
For the fifth year in a row, the music and art academies in Irmo, Columbia and Lexington are the Midlands’ best place to learn an instrument — doesn’t matter if it’s a banjo, piano, violin or your own voice. The academies offer an affordable range of lessons, all of which culminate in a biannual recital to showcase student talents.
Honorable Mention: USC School of Music’s Community Arts
Best Plumbing Repair — Meetze
Runner-Up: Cool Care
For three generations, the family behind Meetze Plumbing has been keeping Columbia’s pipes running. With a service area that extends to most of the Midlands, Meetze offers plumbing repairs and services for residential and commercial clients. And if you’re worried about the infamous plumber’s bill, Meetze employs an up-front pricing model that ensures customers don’t find themselves up a creek — or in a flooded bathroom — without a plunger.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Conditions, Mr. Rooter
Best Printing company — Apexgraphix
Runner-Up: Sun Solutions
The locally and veteran-owned business has been a Midlands staple since its opening as an independent store in 1994. Whether you need a poster for your kid’s student government campaign or a new business logo, the team at ApexGraphix has you covered.
Honorable Mention: K&K Printing, Professional Printers
Best Private School — Heathwood Hall
Runner-Up: Sandhills School
Since the 1950s, Heathwood Hall has offered up a private school education for some of Columbia’s finest students. Though there have been a few changes over the decades, Heathwood Hall remains a K-12 learning academy steeped in the Episcopal tradition. With private and well-manicured grounds, competitive academics and engaging athletics, Heathwood Hall is the Midlands’ favorite place to obtain a private-school education.
Honorable Mention: Ben Lippen, Hammond
Best Property Management — Wolfe & Taylor
Runner-Up: Soda City by Moore Company
A trusted, locally owned real estate and property management company since 1945, Wolfe & Taylor knows a thing or two about making a house a home. The management staff has decades of experience and their valued name in town is proof enough that the work they do is top-tier. Whether you want an affordable loft in the heart of Rosewood or a single-family oasis in a gated community, Wolfe & Taylor has the rentals — and the rental managers — you can trust.
Honorable Mention: DeWees Real Estate Group, Property Consultants of Columbia
Best Real Estate Agency — Home Advantage Realty
Runner-Up: Coldwell Banker Realty
Started more than 30 years ago at Owner-Broker Jill Moylan’s kitchen table, Home Advantage Realty is an independently owned boutique agency with decades of accolades and real-estate expertise under their belts. The firm has grown to five offices with more than 100 real estate agents able to assist buyers and sellers in the Midlands and Lowcountry. A proven track record in the local market is why Moylan’s team at Home Advantage Realty remains Columbia’s Best Real Estate Agency.
Honorable Mention: Art of Real Estate, Better Homes and Garden Medley Realty
Best Real Estate Agent — Angelia Dodson
Runner-Up: Sarah Bennett
A longtime real estate agent, Angelia Dodson is no stranger to the Best Of list. Whether it’s selling a million-dollar lakefront abode or getting above-asking price for a client’s home, Angelia’s team is the Midlands’ top pick for real estate.
Honorable Mention: Coretta Little, Olivia Cooley
Best Real Estate Group — Team Sarah at Better Homes and Gardens
Runner-up: The Angelia Dodson Team
It’s no secret that the housing industry is stressful right now. Whether you’re buying or selling, you want someone who’s experienced and can be trusted with one of your most important life decisions. Good thing there’s Team Sarah at Better Homes and Gardens. Sarah’s got an impressive track record of helping folks buy and sell homes.
Honorable Mention: The Little Legacy Team, The Sweeten Group
Best River Rental/Guide Company — Palmetto Outdoor Center
Runner-Up: Carolina Outdoor Adventures
With three rivers converging right at Columbia’s doorstep, it’s no wonder we have great options for outdoor adventure in the Midlands. Your favorite? Palmetto Outdoor Center. The locally owned outfit offers tubing instructions, transportation and equipment for groups wanting a relaxing float down the Saluda. The team also hosts guided canoe and kayak trips through Congaree National Park.
Honorable Mention: Adventure Carolina, River Runner
Best Roofer — Crosby Roofing
Runner-Up: Burgin Roofing
Some things aren’t top of mind, until they’re the only thing on your mind. Roof problems are one of those things. Luckily, the Midlands is well-watched over. Crosby Roofing is no stranger to the Best Of List; the West Columbia business took the top spot in this category last year. And with hundreds of five-star reviews and years of proven service, it’s no wonder why locals love Crosby.
Honorable Mention: Red Shirt Guys, Vista Roofing
Best Screen Printer — Screened Out Printers
Runner-Up: Graph-itti
If you like it, put it on a t-shirt. That’s where Columbia business Screened Out Printers can help. Screened Out Printers is a screen-printing firm that helps local businesses, nonprofits and groups get their message out in the world — one cotton-blend tee at a time. The business has quickly risen to the favorite screen-printing shop in the Midlands.
Honorable Mention: Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing, Frenzy Tees
Best Shooting Range — Palmetto State Armory
Runner-Up: Sandhills Shooting Range Lugoff
A local staple with locations across the state, Palmetto State Armory is one of the largest gun shops and shooting ranges in the area. Whether it’s for self-defense or to keep your aim sharp, Palmetto State Armory offers a variety of environments, weapons and distances at which to shoot. And as patriotic as they are loyal, Palmetto State Armory advertises a commitment to American-made products.
Honorable Mention: Tactical Survivor
Best Sign Company — Signarama
Runner-Up: Sun Solutions
With dozens of storefronts across the country, Signarama has a proven business model. The Best Sign Company for this year’s Best Of Columbia list is best-known for its wide variety of options. From wall graphics to car wraps and business signage, Signarama is a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs looking to get their name out there — quite literally.
Honorable Mention: Fast Signs, Image360
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair — SmartPhone Medic
Runner-up: CPR Cell Phone Repair
Nothing is more frustrating than having issues with your phone or computer. The way the world is now, going a few days without your phone is unheard of. That’s why if you’re having issues with your smartphone, you have to check out SmartPhone Medic. They’ll get you taken care of and fixed in no time.
Honorable Mention: Best Buy, Cellular & Computer Solutions
Best Staffing Agency — Recruiting Solutions
Runner-Up: Apple One
The national labor shortage has impacted everyone, but some people are better in a crisis than others. Enter: Recruiting Solutions, Columbia’s Best Staffing Agency. The team at Recruiting Solutions has served South Carolina business communities for three decades, making them the experts on what local entrepreneurs, managers and employers need when it comes to hiring staff.
Honorable Mention: Roper Staffing, Sepherion
Best Travel Agent — Forest Lake Travel
Runner-Up: Tink’s Magical Vacations with Pollyanna
A family-owned agency with ties to a renowned luxury travel advisory service, Forest Lake Travel is the go-to place for people looking to explore outside the Midlands. Lauded for their professionalism and customer service, Forest Lake Travel can get you feeding carrots to reindeer in Finland or frolicking with seals on the Galapagos Islands.
Honorable Mention: Fly or Float Travel, Purple Peacock
Best Videographer — Brett Culver
Runner-Up: Nikki Morgan Photography
A professional storyteller and chronicler of love, Brett Culver is the Midlands’ top pick for videography. Culver works with wedding parties, businesses and individual clients to provide a variety of media needs, but it’s his skills with a camera that have earned him the title of “Best.”
Honorable Mention: As Told By, Yilmaz Media Co.
Best Wedding Planner — A Moi Weddings
Runner-Up: Alexandra Madison Weddings
I can hear the bells? A wedding can be a stress-filled minefield, but the ladies at A Moi are known for connecting with clients and easing their burdens ahead of The Big Day. Formed in 2021 by two area event planners, A Moi Weddings is known for its attention to detail and classic taste.
Honorable Mention: Eventfully Chic by Parris, Haley Maree Weddings
Best Wine and Paint Studio — Mad Platter
Runner-Up: Painting with a Twist
We’re all mad here —about the wine and paint classes at Mad Platter, that is. The Millwood Avenue shop is all about the communal experience of art-making — made even better by the chance to bring your own adult beverage while you paint. The studio has more than just wine and paint nights, too, with a plethora of ceramics to paint, camps to send the kids to, and adult art classes taught by a professional!
Honorable Mention: AR Workshop Columbia, Studio Cellar
Best Workers’ Compensation Firm — Cavanaugh & Thickens
Runner-Up: Atkins Law Firm
Hurt on the job? There’s no one Columbia trusts more than workers’ compensation firm Cavanaugh & Thickens. Offering free consultations, a promise that “you don’t pay until you win” and a combined 60 years of experience, the firm has earned rave reviews due to their professionalism, timeliness and winning history.
Honorable Mention: Dayson Shalabi Burkett Law Firm, The Jeffcoat Firm