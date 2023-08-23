Best of Columbia 2023: Politics and City Life

Best Of: Politics and City Life
Best Activist Group or Effort — Pawmetto Lifeline
Runner-up: Congaree Riverkeeper
Founded in 1999 as Project Pet, Pawmetto Lifeline has been rescuing pets across the Midlands ever since with a no-kill mission. Since 2012, the organization has saved more than 15,000 pets from euthanasia, which happens due to overcrowding in municipal shelters. With its own facility on Bower Parkway, the pet rescue still strives toward the same mission a decade later: "No pet should die simply because they are homeless."
Honorable mention: Serve and Connect, WREN
Best Charity — Harvest Hope Food Bank
Runner-up: The Hive Community Circle
Harvest Hope Food Bank delivers more than 20 million meals each year across 20 South Carolina counties in its work to end hunger. Focusing on nutrition, Harvest Hope helps stock food pantries, schools, shelters and soup kitchens with healthy meals — all with the mission to provide basic human needs with dignity. With a bank navigator on its website, Harvest Hope works to make food accessible.
Honorable mention: Pawmetto Lifeline, Special Olympics
Best Community Center — Drew Wellness Center
Runner-up: Lourie Center
Located in Columbia’s BullStreet District near Segra Park, the Drew Wellness Center is a giant brick facility with a glass façade — you can’t miss it. The center includes an indoor pool, gym, basketball court, group exercise classes and an indoor walking and jogging track. If you plan on visiting for just the day or getting a yearlong membership, the center is run by the city’s parks and recreation department and has affordable options, including several Medicare programs. Beyond exercise, you can reserve space at the center for parties or events.
Honorable mention: Hyatt Park, Kahn JCC
Best Family Attraction — Riverbanks Zoo
Runner-up: EdVenture
With a new exhibit under its belt and the help of popular fundraising events like Brew at the Zoo, it’s no wonder Riverbanks Zoo does well. The attraction is one of the go-to tourist spots in Columbia and it’s safe for families and kids of all ages. The new reptile exhibit, exotic animals, a dedication to conservation and expert caretakers make this zoo one to celebrate.
Honorable Mention: SC State Museum & Planetarium, Soda City
Best Green Business or Initiative — City Roots
Runner-up: Congaree Riverkeeper
On a plot of land just outside of Columbia’s growing Rosewood neighborhood, City Roots operates as an organic microgreens farm. According to its website, it has “one of the largest microgreens operations in the southeast,” with over 40,000-square feet of greenhouse space. Their greens can be found across the region, with delivery trucks going from Maryland to Georgia.
Honorable Mention: Palmetto Commercial Services, Cola Town Bike Collective
Best Local Business Leader — Phill Blair - WECO Bottle & Biergarten
Runner-up: Merritt McNeeley - Flock and Rally
Phill Blair is a stalwart in the area’s bar and music scene. For years, he owned and operated The Whig — Columbia’s place for folks of all kinds to drink and enjoy impressive bar food into the later hours — before the bar was forced to close due to ongoing construction to its building. He also runs WECO Bottle & Biergarten, a biergarten with a ton of unique beers and plenty of picnic tables. He’s also played a significant role in the planning of local events like the Jam Room Music Festival and First Thursdays on Main.
Honorable Mention: Kadenia Javis - Javis Financial, Beach Loveland - Loveland Coffee
Best Local Politician — Aditi Bussells
Runner-up: Daniel Rickenmann
Politicians are supposed to be popular — they’re personable, good at public speaking and build relationships with constituents to know their needs. Of course, we all know not all politicians do this. But that’s where Columbia Councilwoman Aditi Bussells stands out — she’s made a name for herself as a young face in a historically older, mostly male occupation. She was a founding partner of Resilient Richland, a Richland initiative that hopes to address childhood trauma. When elected in 2021, she became the first South Asian American woman to be elected to city council.
Honorable Mention: Derrek Pugh, Seth Rose
Best ‘Members-Only’ Club — Capital City Club
Runner-up: Palmetto Club
There are very few members-only clubs in the city, but this one takes the cake. With panoramic views of the capital city’s downtown and the S.C. Statehouse, the restaurant and bar is situated on top of the state’s tallest building in the heart of Columbia. The club has a variety of membership opportunities.
Honorable Mention: Rockbridge Club, State Street Pub
Best Outdoor Activity — Soda City Market
Runner-up: Riverbanks Zoo
There are few enjoyable outdoor activities in Columbia — not because there’s a lack of activities, but because most of the time it’s too hot to do them. But every Saturday, rain or shine, Soda City Market takes place on Main Street. It’s easily walkable, full of things to do and just the right size. If you’re going to be outside in the summer, this is the place to do it.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Fireflies, Columbia Riverwalk, Lake Murray
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners — Soda City Market
Runner-up: Riverbanks Zoo
“My parents are coming to town, where should I take them?” a college student might ask. To that, the readers of Free Times would say: “Take them to Soda City.” The weekly Saturday market is a place to see Columbia’s culture and people shine — there is always a variety of local food trucks, artisans, fresh produce and clothing options. Be sure to grab a coffee from the Indah truck or check out one of the many great food trucks, like Irmo’s Lil House of Pizza or Los Chicano’s.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Riverwalk, West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater
Best Place to Work — Lexington Medical Center
Runner-up: University of South Carolina
Employing more than 6,500 people in the Columbia area, Lexington Medical positions itself as a great place to work. Employee satisfaction is consistently higher than the national average, the website says. The hospital group offers employees benefits like most companies, but then goes above and beyond — including on-site child care, career development opportunities like scholarships and tuition reimbursement, and discounts on things like gym memberships and local businesses.
Honorable Mention: Loveland Coffee, The Jeffcoat Firm
Best Small Business Owner — Beach Loveland - Loveland Coffee
Runner-up: Phill Blair - WECO Bottle & Biergarten
It’s no secret that Beach Loveland does well in the Free Times' Best of Columbia contest. The businessman and his wife, Jessica, own and operate Loveland Coffee, which they started in late 2012 as a drive-thru operation. In 2020, they expanded to a second location with a sitdown cafe.
Honorable Mention: Kellan Monroe - Craft & Draft, Marty Fort - Lexington School of Music
Best Troublemaker — Dick Harpootlian
Runner-up: Phill Blair
It’d be easier for us to tell you where Dick Harpootlian hasn’t been mentioned in recent years, as opposed to where he has been. The Columbia attorney and lawmaker made a somewhat infamous name for himself targeting the college nightlife district of Five Points, notorious for its rowdy undergrads. He was in the news in the past year for his involvement in the Alex Murdaugh trial, which captivated national media attention. And he's frequently getting into spats with the rest of Richland County's Statehouse delegation. Like him or not, it’s safe to say he was a shoe-in for this category.
Honorable Mention: David Wingard
Best Use of Public Funds — Richland Library
Runner-up: Malfunction Junction Project
In a world where everything is getting increasingly more expensive, public libraries provide a beacon of hope — providing a space to simply exist in public without paying parking or for a coffee. The library has 13 branches countywide and provides children and adults alike access to reading material, while also supplying a host of services outside of just books, including use of conference rooms, a 3-D printer and artist studios.
Honorable Mention: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Main Street District
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year — BullStreet District
Runner-up: Main Street
With a slew of new restaurants, bars and apartments opening in the area, it’s not surprising people have started to take notice of all that’s going on in the BullStreet District. Segra Park, which anchors the retail district and neighborhood, is now surrounded by local restaurants like Publico and national chains like Iron Hill Brewery. Asheville-based chain Tupelo Honey is set for the area in the coming year; as are more apartments.
Honorable Mention: New Mayor (Daniel Rickenmann)