Best of Columbia 2023: Pet Services

Best Of: Pet Services
Best Dog Park — Saluda Shoals
Runner-up: NOMA Bark Park
Saluda Shoals park is home to the Barking Lot Dog Park, where your pooch is sure to have a ball. Play fetch with Fido in the fenced-in, two-acre park. And in the hot summer months, dogs can cool off in bone-shaped pools. The members-only dog park on Bush River Road also has an interactive fire hydrant sprinkler, an agility course and a gazebo for dog parents to rest in the shade.
Honorable mention: Page Ellington Dog Park (BullStreet), Sesquicentennial State Park
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility — Pawmetto Lifeline
Runner-up: Southern Pines Pet Lodge
Since so many Columbia locals get their furry friends from Pawmetto Lifeline, it’s fitting they’re considered the best place to board! They offer Saturday and Sunday doggy daycare and 24/7 boarding services. Your beloved pet can even get a nail trim or a spa package. Owners love knowing their pets are being cared for by a small staff of trained specialists — and that the money goes to a good cause. All proceeds go to benefiting homeless pets in the Midlands.
Honorable Mention: Camp Bow Wow, Griffin Animal Hospital, Wescott Acres
Best Pet Groomer — Millcreek Pet Food and Grooming
Runner-up: Pawmetto Lifeline
Let’s face it: it’s important that we take good care of our fur friends. Whether that means it’s time for a nice bath or an all-around primping session, you need to have a well-rounded groomer in place. That’s where Millcreek Pet Food and Grooming comes in. Millcreek offers a full-service dog grooming salon and a full line of pet supplies. It’s safe to say they’re a one-stop-shop for all your fur friend’s needs.
Honorable Mention: Griffin Animal Hospital, Happy Pets Salon and Spaw
Best Pet Supply Store — Pet Supplies Plus
Runner Up: Petsmart
If you have a pet of any kind, from a talking parrot to a barking dog, Pet Supplies Plus has taken the top prize for getting whatever you need for your best animal friend. Whether you want to grab a treat or a toy for your cats and dogs, get the best food possible for your pet or simply find the right food that will keep them healthy, Pet Supplies Plus can help. Dog? Cat? Fish? Reptile? Some other kind of beloved pet? No worries, they’ve got you covered.
Honorable Mentions: Lazy Creek, Petco
Best Veterinary Clinic — Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
Runner-up: Pawmetto Lifeline
There are few moments as fraught as when your loveable furballs need medical care. Many in the Midlands turn to Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic in such moments, confident in their diagnostic and surgical abilities as much as their regular check-ups and vaccine care. Plus, we hear they treat cats like actual royalty at their dedicated Cat Clinic.
Honorable Mentions: Dutch Fork Animal Hospital Five Points Animal Clinic, Four Paws