Best of Columbia 2023: Local Media

Best Of: Local Media
Best Anchorperson — Andrea Mock, WLTX
Runner-up: Judi Gatson, WIS
A journalist for 15 years and a member of the WLTX team since 2007, Andrea Mock is an anchorperson who knows what she’s doing. Having won several awards, including three regional Emmys, she’s no stranger to being considered the best. Outside of her hours hosting the morning and evening news, Andrea spends her days as a true Columbia local. She can often be found attending a food festival, emceeing an event or giving back to her community by volunteering at a number of local organizations.
Honorable Mention: Dawndy Mercer Plank - WIS, Whitney Sullivan - WLTX
Best Local Instagram — @ColaToday
Runner-up: @Eatinsc
Let’s face it: many of us catch our local news via social media. Luckily, @ColaToday does a stellar job of sharing the news in fun, engaging ways. Seriously, have you seen their Instagram? From the latest news circulating Columbia to fun events happening in the community, they’ll keep you up to date on all the details. And if you find yourself strolling through their social feed, you may even find a fun meme, too.
Honorable Mention: @Bonelyss_wings
Best Local Podcast — The All About Nothing Podcast
Runner Up: SC Lede
If we can praise “Seinfeld” for being a great sitcom about nothing, we can certainly heap accolades on a podcast for covering essentially the same topic. Though, to be fair, the “All About Nothing” name isn’t quite accurate. We live in a world of 24-hour cable news, politics, wars, pandemics, partisan politics, sports and entertainment. In the midst of this constant barrage of information, All About Nothing likes to take a few moments and discuss news specifics and their impact.
Honorable Mentions: Here For The Health Of It, Purpose Over Profits
Best Local Social Media Influencer — Mattison Heatherly
Runner-up: Kim Jamieson Crafton
Whether you know her for her personal Instagram or you keep up with her restaurant marketing business City Social, of which she is the CEO and founder, Mattison Heatherly is the person to follow when it comes to travel, food and local insider info. She's quickly expanded City Social, representing major restaurants like Terra, Smoked and Village Idiot.
Honorable Mention: Lori Murray, Mike Young
Best Local TV News — WIS
Runner-Up: WLTX
Taking its call letters from the Wonderful Iodine State (an old nickname for South Carolina), Columbia’s local NBC affiliate has been around for nearly 70 years, and its presence on the local airwaves is nearly ubiquitous. WIS offers Sunrise broadcasts before the “Today Show,” mid-day news and weather, a mid-afternoon talk show called “Soda City Live,” and nightly newscasts at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m. WIS has got you covered with the latest in local and national news, weather and sports. Small wonder “Today Show” co-host Craig Melvin got his start there.
Honorable Mention: ETV, WACH
Best Local Tweeter — Chris Trainor
Runner-up: Fitsnews
Chris Trainor has long served the Columbia community in his reporting and with his Twitter (or is it X now?) account. His tweets provide info on what’s happening in Columbia and his reporting for The State, obviously, but it’s the sports commentary, the movie opinions and the food pics that the people really want. To go from tweeting about the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie to local politics is what makes Chris Trainor an essential follow for anyone from Columbia.
Honorable Mention: @FamouslyGarnet, Clair Hollingsworth (@nastywomanatlaw)
Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment — Free Times
Runner-up: COLAToday
Listen, we don't want to toot our own horns, but we're proud of this one. Since the late 80s, we've definitely experienced lots of changes. But what hasn't changed is our longstanding commitment to covering arts, culture and music in the Capital City and we feel honored to be recognized by you, Columbia. Thanks for your readership over the last few decades - we're excited to see what the future holds!
Honorable Mention: Colajazz.com, kogercenterforthearts.com
Best Local Website, News — Free Times
Runner-up: COLAtoday
What can we say? We’re honored! And we promise the competition isn’t rigged. It’s a joy to be located in the Midlands; to capture the culture, current events and heart of the place we all call home. At the Free Times, it’s been our job since 1987 to share what’s going on in the Columbia arts and food community. But it’s all of you (well, most of you) who make that job a pleasure.
Honorable Mention: Fitsnews, WIS
Best Radio Personality — Jonathan Rush
Runner-up: Kelly Nash
If you’ve tuned into The Morning Rush on your way to work sometime in the last 35 years, then radio personality Jonathan Rush is no stranger to you. Rush is a well-known voice in Columbia with committed daily listeners. We think it’s safe to say that his energetic and fun personality makes the drive to work in the mornings just a little more bearable.
Honorable Mention: Brent Johnson, Steve Varholy
Best Radio Station — 107.5 The Game
Runner Up: 93.1 The Lake
Yes, you can stay up to date with all the USC Gamecock news you need on this year’s most popular radio station, 107.5 The Game. After all, it is the Gamecocks’ flagship station. But you can also get the scoop on just about every other sport out there. Since introducing the all-sports format back in 2007, 107.5 The Game has been the de facto spot to get all the sports info you need.
Honorable Mentions: WCOS, WUSC
Best Sportscaster — Rick Henry — WIS
Runner-up: Reggie Anderson — WLTX
The Emmy Award-winning Rick Henry has been the leading voice on sports on WIS for more than two decades for a reason. He’s a warm, friendly voice who is an authority on his beat and brings a deep well of experience and knowledge to sports, from the local to the international level. And more than that, he’s a pillar of the larger sports community, serving on various Gamecock athletics initiatives, as well as doing great work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands and Florence.
Honorable Mentions: Heath Cline - WNKT, John Kocsis, Jr. - Columbia Fireflies
Best Weatherperson — Von Gaskin - WIS
Runner-Up: Daniel Bonds - WLTX
Survival information with a smile. Von Gaskin will give you that and more by explaining the vagaries of weather changes in the Midlands for the expert and the layman. Sure, she can banter with the hosts as needed, but if a hurricane is on the way, she’ll make sure you know what to do. Joe Pinner left some big shoes to fill at WIS, but Von Gaskin’s winning personality and technical expertise make her a valuable addition to the weather team.
Honorable Mention: Adam Clark - WIS, Efren Afante - WLTX
Biggest Media Hog — Alex Murdaugh
Runner-up: Dick Harpootlian
Well, this one comes as no surprise. At this point, there is no way you’ve escaped the coverage of Alex Murdaugh. Found guilty of murdering his wife and son, the spiraling financial crimes and drama that spurred from the investigation became fodder for headlines both locally and across the world. The Murdaugh trials were headline-grabbing news for months and spawned podcasts and an HBO mini-series.
Honorable Mention: Alan Wilson, Judi Gaston - WIS