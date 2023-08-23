Best of Columbia 2023: Arts, Music and Entertainment

Best Of: Arts, Music and Entertainment
Best Annual Event or Festival — Greek Festival
Runner-up: SC State Fair
The Columbia Greek Festival has been around for 36 years, and every year it gets even better. This festival is exactly what it sounds like, offering all things Greek! Patrons gather every year to celebrate the culture with Greek food, art, dancing, shopping and more. There’s a reason it was voted Best Annual Event or Festival — but you need to come find out for yourself.
Honorable Mention: Famously Hot South Carolina Pride, St. Pat’s in Five Points
Best Art Gallery — Columbia Museum of Art
Runner Up: Stormwater Studios
When it comes to the best local art gallery, The Columbia Museum of Art reigns supreme. It’s not just that they have an incredible collection of art and media in their original collection, which is thematically arranged so you can see how different artists interpret a common idea, they also have constantly changing new exhibits to delight and challenge their patrons.
Honorable Mentions: 701 Center for Contemporary Art, City Art
Best Bar to See Live Music — The Senate
Runner-up: Steel Hands Brewing
The true goldilocks of the live music scene here in Columbia, there’s something special about catching a great band at The Senate. Big enough to achieve “event” status and small enough that there’s not a bad spot in the house, this is where you want to catch your favorite act as they roll through town. Oh, and they have a bar, too.
Honorable Mentions: New Brookland Tavern, Tin Roof
Best Dance Company — Columbia City Ballet
Runner-up: Southern Strutt
For more than 60 years, the city’s oldest and biggest dance company has been giving new life to the classics with annual holiday performances of “The Nutcracker” and generous samplings from the classical dance repertoire. Yet for more than half that time, Artistic and Executive Director William Starrett has also been creating new works, taking inspiration from such diverse themes as Hootie and the Blowfish and the visual artwork of Jonathan Green. Plus, there’s always plenty of thrills, chills and Gothic sensuality with the yearly Halloween performance of “Dracula: Ballet with a Bite.”
Honorable mention: Columbia Repertory Dance Company and The Dance Dept.
Best Dance Studio or School — Columbia Conservatory of Dance
Runner-up: The Dance Dept.
Founded by Mariclare Miranda and William Starrett with the idea of creating a pipeline for dancers into the Columbia City Ballet, the Columbia Conservatory of Dance has long-offered quality training right on Main Street. With an age range spanning from three years old to adults, the Conservatory offers ballet, pointe, jazz and tap. For those interested in some more alternative options, they also offer creative movement, lyrical and contemporary classes.
Honorable Mention: Bailey Fine Arts, South Carolina Dance Company
Best DJ — DJ Stingray
Runner-up: Kevin Snow
DJ Stingray knows how to start a party. The local DJ has a vast library of popular music around the globe that always keeps partygoers' heart rates up — but he’s not snobby about it. The DJ takes requests with a smile and might even hand you a microphone to sing along if you’re really getting into it. Whether you’re looking for karaoke or a fast-paced dance night, DJ Stingray does it all. He’s open to bookings and is willing to adapt to the needs of your event.
Honorable mention: CarraRock Entertainment, Preach Jacobs
Best Filmmaker — Chris Bickel
Runner-up: Wade Sellers
Chris Bickel is bringing the movies to Columbia. He’s currently working on a new film called “Pater Noster and the Mission of Light.” From the pictures debuted on his Instagram, it’s bound to scratch any creepy cult-horror itch you might have. Look out for its future release, or respond to one of his casting calls and maybe wind up in one yourself! In the meantime, you can check out one of his previous productions, “The Theta Girl” or “Bad Girls.”
Honorable Mention: Sherard Duvall
Best Karaoke — Uncle Festers with DJ Kevin Snow
Runner-up: The Capital Club
What’s your go-to karaoke song? Don’t tell us, sing it to us at Uncle Festers with DJ Kevin Snow! Multiple nights a week, you can walk into Uncle Festers on Devine Street to an absolute party. We're talking about DJ Kevin Snow’s ultimate karaoke experience. Snow is known for energizing that crowd and making everyone comfortable enough to get on stage and sing a hit or two. It’s a party for everyone.
Honorable Mention: CarraRock Entertainment, DJ Thitchener
Best Local Actor — Patrick Michael Kelly
Runner Up: Taylor Diveley
When it comes to the theater, Patrick Michael Kelly doesn’t mess around. Patrick trained at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts' Graduate Acting Program. He performed Off-Broadway at La MaMa E.T.C. and he performed regionally at Arundel Barn Playhouse, Virginia Stage Company and WNEP Theater. Oh, and he’s dazzled audiences locally at Columbia Children's Theatre, Trustus Theatre and Workshop Theatre. The guy even trained with The Second City comedy troupe. Is it any wonder he’s our readers’ favorite local actor?
Honorable Mentions: Clayton King, Julian DeLeon
Best Local Actress — Katie Mixon
Runner-up: Liv Moody
Given the breadth and quality of the theater community in the Midlands, picking a best local actress is no small task. But Katie Mixon, a graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, was an especially compelling standout over the past year, thanks to dashing turns in productions as varied as Trustus Theatre’s “Fairview” and SC Shakespeare Company’s recent take on “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Honorable Mentions: Heather Hinson, Shannon Scruggs
Best Local Band — Prettier Than Matt
Runner-Up: Killer Beez
Prettier Than Matt may have a small roster of members, consisting of Jessica Skinner and Jeff Pitts, but they are among the hardest-working bands in the Midlands. From jamming for hundreds of spectators in the amphitheater at Earlewood Park and rocking out for a huge crowd at the Cayce Arts Festival to livening up the South Carolina Craft Beer Festival or gently harmonizing in the cozy lobby of the Hotel Trundle for First Thursday, Prettier Than Matt effortlessly blends original works with covers of timeless tunes from our collective hit parade.
Honorable Mention: Hijacked, Stagbriar
Best Local Comedian — Jenn Snyder
Runner-up: Wayne Cousins
Jenn Snyder once again claimed this spot, and for good reason. She’s a regular fixture across Columbia, bringing killer jokes to her stand-up shows and other events, and frequently plays at festivals across the country. Her unapologetic perspective as a butch lesbian from the South adds to her already top-notch comedy — specific while still welcoming everyone else in. With her honest, relatable comedy, Snyder can get a laugh out of anyone. She’s more than carved out her space in the Columbia comedy scene.
Honorable Mention: Phil Carter, Topher Riddle
Best Local Comedy or Improv Group — The Mothers Comedy Group at Trustus Theatre
Runner-up: The Bustercups
The Mothers have successfully defended their title for the third year in a row as Best Local Comedy Group. The group not only performs regular sketch and improv shows, they also host recurring events at the Richland County Library to provide community-focused comedy. In its seventh season, the troupe based at the Vista’s Trustus Theatre has been featured twice at the New South Comedy Festival.
Honorable mention: Columbia Operatic Laboratory, Tomorrowquest Theatre
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist — Preach Jacobs
Runner-up: FatRat da Czar
Preach Jacobs is a hip-hop artist, a DJ, a writer and an ambassador of the city. A musician who’s traveled through a number of creative communities, he came back to Columbia for what he described as a “uniquely supportive environment.” Since 2020, he’s released three albums, with the most recent, “Frances,” out this year. Find him on Bandcamp for merch and new releases, or follow him on Instagram @preachjacobs to keep up with his latest.
Honorable Mention: H3ro, the Bustercups
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist — Reggie Sullivan
Runner-up: Mark Rapp
We’re convinced — whether you listen to jazz and blues or not, you’re going to like Reggie Sullivan. Frontman for The Reggie Sullivan Band, this artist can play just about any music genre you can think of, but his specialty lies in the sultry sound of jazz and blues. Go out and support him during a live local show sometime — you won't regret it.
Honorable Mention: Hank Bilal, Robert Gardiner
Best Local or Regional Museum — EdVenture
Runner Up: Columbia Museum of Art
EdVenture took the top prize in our “Best Local or Regional Museum” category and that shouldn’t be a surprise, because the place is so darned fun. Visitors to EdVenture will discover an experience that is sure to spark joy in guests of all ages. They have fully immersive experience with hands-on activities, problem-solving and imaginative discoveries. Sure, it’s fun for the kids, but if you’re a grownup with a little kid still somewhere inside, you’ll love EdVenture, too.
Honorable Mentions: McKissick Museum, SC State Museum
Best Local Solo Artist — Mark Rapp
Runner-up: Brooks Herring
In his time as a professional musician here in Columbia, trumpeter Mark Rapp has made his name practically synonymous with jazz in this town. From his tireless performance schedule with his eponymous group and the Soda City Brass Band to his promotion of the entire jazz community and jazz education via his leadership of the ColaJazz non-profit (which also does a regular NPR radio show and organizes the annual ColaJazz Festival), Rapp is an undeniable artistic force. Pro tip: check out his under-the-radar recordings with Derek Bronston under their TSP project.
Honorable Mentions: Jeff Lucero, Phil James
Best Local Theater Company — Trustus
Honorable Mention: Town Theatre
Heading into their 39th season, Columbia’s oldest professional theater continues to stage the plays that are unlikely to be produced elsewhere. Not familiar with the title? Trust us. Think you may be challenged by adult content? Trust us. Unsure if you’re ready for a little naughtiness on stage? Trust us. From shining observant light on social injustice to presenting world premieres of original works, Trustus never fails to entertain. Look for blood to flow with this coming season’s production of Sodheim’s “Sweeney Todd,” followed by the downhome antics of “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical.”
Honorable Mention: Columbia Children’s Theatre, Workshop Theatre
Best Local Theater Production — "Kinky Boots" — Workshop Theatre
Runner-up: "Mr. Burns" - Trustus Theatre
Last fall, Workshop Theatre took on “Kinky Boots,” a musical about a failing shoe factory revitalized under the creative direction of a drag queen. Starring Taylor Diveley as Charlie, the new owner of the factory who doesn’t want it, and Lamont Gleaton as Lola, the drag queen who inspires Charlie to start making footwear for queens and cabaret performers, Workshop produced a fun, energetic show that celebrated inclusivity and acceptance. Shoutout to costume designer Andie Nicks for the fabulous outfits worn by Lola and her Angels.
Honorable Mention: "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" - Harbison Theatre, "The Play That Goes Wrong" - Town Theatre
Best Movie Theater — The Nickelodeon
Runner-up: Columbia Grande
I mean, come on — they did a Barbenheimer double feature! The theater’s bright sign on Main Street draws in moviegoers like moths to a flame. The independent theater has been around for more than 40 years and hosted Columbia’s Indie Grits film festival since 2007. It also has deep cultural significance in South Carolina as the state’s only nonprofit arthouse cinema, drawing in 70,000 visitors annually. The Nick reemerged post-pandemic in full force with a new mission statement committed to inclusion and promising to show films “that both entertain and provoke critical dialogue.”
Honorable mention: AMC Harbison 14, Spotlight St. Andrews
Best Music Festival — St. Pat's in Five Points
Runner-up: Jam Room
The fact that tickets go on sale around Thanksgiving is proof of how serious Columbia is about St. Pat’s in Five Points. Often, it seems like the whole city is there — running in the morning races, watching the parade or coming out in the afternoon for live music and festivities. The outfits are next level and local bars and restaurants open their doors to bring the party inside. Whether your goal is to finish the 5K or a green beer, St. Pat’s truly is a local favorite.
Honorable Mention: ColaJazz Festival, Reggaetronic
Best Music Venue — Township Auditorium
Runner-up: The Senate
Built in 1930, the historic Township Auditorium has become one of Columbia’s favorite venues for music, comedy and more. This three-story building offers ample room to enjoy a good show. From artists like “Foreigner” to comedians like Matt Rife, they really do know how to bring a good show to Soda City.
Honorable Mention: Icehouse Amphitheater, New Brookland Tavern
Best Musical Instrument Store — Sims Music
Runner Up: Pecknel
Sims Music has the best selection of quality instruments in Columbia. Whether it’s guitars, keyboards, basses or drums, they’ve got you covered. Founded in 1979 by Jerry and Debbie Sims, the shop has continuously delivered the absolute best experience to their customers. They’ve got the top brands in every category, the best staff in town, an excellent repair shop and a lesson program providing instruction in just about every instrument. Beat that.
Honorable Mention: Guitar Center, Musician Supply
Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday — Transmission Arcade
Runner-up: Halls Chophouse
Whether you’re a kid, a teen or an adult, there’s no denying the allure of a good pinball game or a couple of rounds of skee ball. And the fact that you can do it in a hip arcade bar like Transmission, with its excellent food offerings and bar service — rather than in a monstrously faceless big-box entertainment center out in the suburbs — makes it an easy choice for a birthday celebration spot, no matter how old you are.
Honorable Mentions: Art Bar, Publico BullStreet
Best Place to See a Drag Show — The Woody on Main
Runner Up: PT's 1109
One thing’s for sure: a good drag queen’s gotta have a good space to strut her stuff. As one of the Midlands’ premiere places to dance — whether in drag or not — The Woody is a natural destination for downtown’s most outrageous divas. Don’t dream it, be it.
Honorable Mention: The Capital Club, The Venue
Best Recording Studio — Jam Room
Runner-up: Archer Avenue
For local musicians, Jam Room remains the recording studio of choice. With engineers including owner Jay Matheson and local hip-hop phenom Fat Rat Da Czar, musicians can be sure they’re recording with experts. The Jam Room and its Boom Room, which focuses on vocal production, provide great studio space and boast an incredible amount of gear for recording artists. Whether making rock records or hip-hop tracks, the Jam Room provides quality recordings every time.
Honorable Mention: Orpheus Sounds, Seaboard
Best Store for Vinyl — Papa Jazz
Runner-up: Scratch N’ Spin
This one is non negotiable. When Columbia music lovers want to buy a record, Papa Jazz is the place to go. Shoppers can squeeze inside the small Five Points store and pore over boxes upon boxes of records in every genre. The store has been around for more than 40 years and holds intimate live performances in the L-shaped space on occasion. If you don’t see the record you want, don’t fear — the kind employees will help you out and order it for you if they don’t have it in stock.
Honorable mention: 2nd & Charles, Drip Coffee
Best Visual Artist — Ija Monet
Runner-up: Michael Krajewski
If you’ve driven down State Street, Gervais or Devine, you’ve seen just a few of Ija Monet’s murals lining Columbia businesses. At only 26, she’s a staple in the Columbia art scene, with masterpieces often centered around Black culture and joy. Follow her on Instagram @Ija_Monet to keep up with her forever growing portfolio of work. Her murals, paintings and mosaics are often made out of unconventional materials like press-on nails, hair bows and even lollipops.
Honorable Mention: ADD Art by Kalah, Sean McGuinness