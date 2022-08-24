Best of Columbia 2022

We’re back at it again, Columbia.
In this annual Best of Columbia issue, we queried you, the readers, to nominate and then vote on which local businesses were among the best in their respective crafts. You voted on the best hamburger, best local musician and, uh, best place to be born. If there’s a business for it in Columbia, chances are we gave you the chance to decide which was the best.
And you responded in turn. Your votes are stretched across 11 categories with more than a thousand winners, runners-up and honorable mentions in all. As a result, this issue is for you and for Columbia — it’s a celebration of what makes this city rock.
But it’s a little bit about us, the writers too, as you’ll see a section titled Writers’ Picks. That’s self-explanatory, but it's where Free Times writers and contributors saw the winner and decided they know better — and make their case. If you have it in you, do the same yourself and let me know — email me at editor@free-times.com — what your picks are for anyone whom you feel was snubbed, from the best plumber or what-have-you category.
This issue comes in perhaps the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic has waned from the public consciousness in a serious way. It remains ever present, yet the city’s motions reflect some form of normalcy akin to before the pandemic. In past years, we urged you to support them through the difficult times.
I’d ask you to do the same again this year. In our reporting on the local food and arts and entertainment scenes in Columbia, Food Writer Hannah Wade and I hear about the continuing reverberations felt by the two-plus years of downtime and secondary negative effects on each respective industry. They still need your help.
I hope you find the Best of Columbia to be an engaging and exciting read, friends. If anything, I hope it gives you something to argue about. Because what really is the best hamburger in town? DAVID CLAREY