Best of Columbia 2022: Writers' Picks

Best Bakery — Lucuma Gourmet
Lucuma has been slinging just the most beautiful Alfajores — Peruvian shortbread cookies stuffed with dulce de leche — along with baked empanadas at Soda City Market for years. I’ve eaten dozens and dozens of each, but it wasn’t until this year I had the grand idea of trying their cakes. I ordered a flourless dulce de leche and ganache on a whim, and I have to say it was easily one of the very best cakes I’ve ever had. Every layer was just so spectacularly delicious and lovingly made. There is a little more legwork involved in ordering and picking up from Lucuma, but believe me when I say it is absolutely worth it. BACH PHAM
Best Bar Trivia — Village Idiot in Five Points
Given that I spent most of my senior year of college in the upstairs restaurant and bar that is Village Idiot (fondly known among locals and college students alike as simply “Village”), I know I’m a bit biased. But the bar’s Wednesday trivia nights in Five Points are unbeatable. Combine the buy one get one free large pizzas all day on Wednesdays and the $5 Bud Light pitchers during happy hour until 7, this is always an affordable, enjoyable trivia experience. HANNAH WADE
Best Breakfast and Best Coffee — Drip Coffee
Let's do a two-for-one here. I need two things to start my day right: a good breakfast and a good cup of coffee. Enter Drip Coffee in Five Points, with a menu of inventive and well-rounded biscuit sandwiches and some of the best dang coffee in town, all made via pour over. Many Free Times meetings have been held in the space, and it's almost always fueled by one of their biscuit sandwiches and cups of coffees. DAVID CLAREY
Best Chinese Restaurant — Sun Ming
There’s a tendency in Columbia to place Chinese restaurants into the fast-food, substandard tier of wings and more outfits or high-cuisine Asian fusion restaurants, but Sun Ming out in Irmo is truly a restaurant set apart. Sure, they offer a banging General Tso’s or Kung Pao with the best of them, but they also have a serious, more authentic subset of offerings that show a real reverence and skill. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Fast Food Chain — Taco Bell
I know what you’re thinking: “Taco Bell, seriously?” But here’s the thing, Taco Bell encapsulates what it means to serve good fast food — too cheesy, too greasy and so cheap it seems too good to be true. The quick Mexican food chain has close to 8,000 locations in the U.S. alone, and they’ve given us God’s gifts to drive-thrus through menu items like the cheesy roll up and the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which I would argue makes this place worth the stop even if you don’t like the food. HANNAH WADE
Best Food Truck — La Cochinita
Even if this was a just “best Mexican food truck,” it would be competitive, but La Cochinita still clearly sets themselves apart. From their true commitment to traditional dishes and fun dishes in the cuisine to their dynamic, autobiographical (the food truck was launched by two public school teachers with roots in Mexico) social media presence, this is exactly the kind of food truck we want and need more of in the Midlands. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Local Brewery — Columbia Craft
In what is an increasingly competitive category after many stagnant years, we can’t help but rep Columbia Craft as our favorite local brewery. From their steadfast Columbia Craft Lager (pro tip: you can find a German-sized version of this helles lager at the tap room) to their fanciful takes on hop-heavy and sour-experimenting limited offerings, they are exactly the kind of production brewery that fits this city’s increasingly varying beer tastes. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Mexican Restaurant — Cocos and Beer Authentic Mexican Grill
Since 2019, this unassuming little gem has flourished under the radar in the former location of Jesudi’s and Lulan Wang, at 4405 Fort Jackson Blvd. (A second location opened earlier this year in the former Solstice space on Sparkleberry Lane). Maybe it's the inventive margarita flavors (blueberry, tamarind, watermelon). Maybe it's the incorporation of veggies beyond peppers and onions (squash, broccoli, spinach) into certain dishes. Maybe it's the extensive seafood selection, including ceviche with fish, shrimp and scallops, and salmon with mango salsa. Maybe it's the proprietors' roots in the coastal Yucatan peninsula that make this a refreshing alternative to the rice/beans/beef fare that is replicated in Mexican restaurants worldwide. Plus, prices are generally less than you'd expect for such generous servings. AUGUST KRICKEL
Best Milkshake — Sweet Cream Co.
For nearly a year, my partner worked at Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street, and I frequented Columbia’s main drag more than ever before. During that time, the perfect bookend or start to any time spent on that street was nabbing a milkshake from Sweet Cream Co. next door. I always prefer to mish-mash some sort of coffee-esque flavor with a caramel, but a list of always-changing flavors keeps me on my toes and craving for a return trip. It’s my pick for the best in town. DAVID CLAREY
Best Music Venue — New Brookland Tavern
There was a time when it was easy to impugn Columbia’s most consistent music venue for inconsistent sound, so-so lighting, underwhelming bar offerings and, uh, substandard bathrooms. But it ain’t 2012 anymore, and New Brookland Tavern now offers some pretty primo production for live shows with all of the glorious ambience (and prices) of a dive bar club. It’s one of the true unsung blessings of the Midlands area, and its post-pandemic bounce back is truly a sight to behold. KYLE PETERSEN
Best Neighborhood Bar (Five Points) — Taneyhill’s Group Therapy
From the outdoor deck and bar where DJs spin today's tunes for the college crowd, to the ramshackle interior wooden decor and the venerable moose head on the wall, Five Points' longest-running dive bar is "still in session," since July of 1978. Kids in dreads mix freely with the frat crowd, while gray-bearded boomers and millennial hipsters revisit the site of youthful misadventures. Current owner Steve Taneyhill, the legendary mullet-sporting QB who once enraged 80,000 Clemson fans with a cocky mock autograph on their field's logo, stood up to Harpootlian's crusade against local bars and won in court, ensuring that good times continue. Taco and wing specials are great at happy hour, and Sabrina and KJ continue a proud tradition of bartenders as therapists. AUGUST KRICKEL
Best Pizza — Il Focolare
In a small, white brick building with a bright red awning in the Cottontown neighborhood, you’ll find the best pizza in Columbia — 13 inches and baked in a wood-fire oven in the tiny kitchen. With pizza toppings like potato and rosemary, a white cheese base with roasted, thinly sliced potatoes and rosemary, and the classic margherita offering, this place never disappoints. It's where I take friends and family when I want to show them one of my favorite spots in Columbia. HANNAH WADE
Best Radio Stations — WUSC FM
I have listened to WUSC for many years now, and besides the diversity of tunes and variety of shows they uniquely offer, one of my absolute favorite things has been being able to follow DJs through their careers and hear them grow. WUSC provides such a beautiful place for students, staff and others to just be themselves and share their love of music, sports and more. There is absolutely no other place you are going to find the range that the University of South Carolina channel offers. It’s easy to pass thinking it’s just for students, but this channel really is for anyone and everyone. And Ebony’s show "Holla if You Hear Me," is the BEST two hours of R&B and hip-hop every week, hands down. BACH PHAM
Best Restaurant — Black Rooster
I could write up a handful of restaurants in town for this one but found myself continually dwelling on Black Rooster. In the last year, I’ve seen few chefs and kitchen teams put out the kind of creative fare that Alex Strickland and his team have. This is most evident in their small plates, like a Bay Scallop Ceviche or a Haitian Beef Tartare. But there’s something happening on the main dish side of things, too. Those take on what could be best described as maximalist plating, offering a bounty for the eye and, accordingly, the taste buds as well. It’s seldom a restaurant’s fare can seem fun, but it's clear there’s a small amount of astute freewheeling going on here — and it’s working well. DAVID CLAREY
Best Taco — West Columbia's Taco Trucks
Another year and another opportunity for me to tout the West Columbia taco trucks for their outstanding fare that is never rightfully recognized in this category. So, here’s what I recommend: take a trek down Augusta Road and stop at one of the various taco trucks posted up. The piping-hot corn tortillas will offer you a metaphorical blanket of joy, in much the same way they act as one for the protein they envelop. DAVID CLAREY
Best Vegetarian — A Peace of Soul
A Peace of Soul isn’t just the best vegetarian restaurant to me; it’s hands-down one of the best restaurants the city has to offer, period. I think it’s partly because I just can’t dial down how Folami Geter makes her vegan soul food so incredible. It’s flavorful, it’s textural, and despite being so familiar, it also feels so different all the same — in a good way. Between her super crispy fried “chicken” sandwich or her incredible sides (any combination of cabbage, collards, beans, and mac and cheese are a must for your first time), it’s really an afterthought that this is a vegan restaurant. It’s just really delicious food. BACH PHAM
Best Wings — Transmission Arcade
The best development in Columbia’s dining scene over the last few years has been the emergence of Transmission Arcade as a day-to-day outlet for Smokey Loggins’ fare, the one-time nomadic food eatery. One might worry that regularity could spawn inconsistency in these smoked wings, yet that has been far from the case. The wings are smoked with a dry rub that requires no sauce to make them worth eating and are almost always crisp and juicy — a divine duo for a chicken wing. DAVID CLAREY