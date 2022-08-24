Best of Columbia 2022: Transportation

Best Auto Repair — Chuck's Auto Service
Runner-up: Complete Car Care
Serving Columbia for more than 40 years, Chuck’s Auto provides quality car services to the city. Specializing in both mechanical work and body repair, Chuck’s offers diverse maintenance and repair options for affordable prices along with friendly, homegrown service.
Honorable Mention: Go Used Tires, Midas
Best Cab or Rideshare Service — Uber
Runner-up: Lyft
There’s no better name in rideshare services than Uber. Planning a night out? Or maybe your car’s just in the shop? Trust Uber to get you there quickly and safely. As a rideshare, that means you can get it on demand or even reserve your cab ride in advance. The rideshare is your oyster, as they say.
Honorable Mention: Capitol City Cab
Best Car Wash — Frank’s
Runner-up: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
Between pollen season and the Carolina dirt roads, your car needs a good wash here and there. Frank’s offers many different packages, including the option to be part of the “Wash Club,” where you get a monthly discounted rate.
Honorable Mention: Attention 2 Detailing, Constan Car Wash
Best Limousine Service — Southern Valet
Runner-up: Signature Transportation LLC
Southern Valet has the experts when it comes to taking huge parties anywhere and everywhere. Limousine services can seem one-dimensional, but Southern Valet helps meet a wide range of needs. Whether you need private party parking, event coverage or just a ride for 28 people, Southern Valet is there to get the job done.
Honorable Mention: 5 Star Limousine, J&L Enterprise
Best Motorcycle Store — Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson
Runner-up: Harley Haven
Looking to purchase a new bike, or perhaps you are just looking into buying your first one? Let Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson make finding your perfect motorcycle fit easy. A dealer for easily the most legendary and well-known bike brand around, get ready to ride. It’s nothing but you and the open road (and Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson), baby.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Powersports Center
Best New Car Dealership — Jim Hudson
Runner-up: Dick Dyer Volvo and Mercedes
Need a new Chevy? Check. How about an Audi instead? Check. Or perhaps a Buick? Big ol’ check. Jim Hudson has multiple dealerships around town and the best selection to get you on the road in some new wheels.
Honorable Mention: JT’s Auto Group, Love Chevrolet
Best Oil Change — Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Runner-up: Complete Car Care
The first time you pull into the rapid-fire oil change machine that is Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, you’ll be forever changed by how seamless and professional the whole enterprise is. You can be in and out lickity-split, with enough time left in your lunch break to grab a sandwich before hustling back to the office.
Honorable Mention: Go Used Tires, Midas
Best Tire Dealer — Nuttall Tire
Runner-up: Discount Tire
If your car is in need of new tires, don’t worry about hunting around for the best, most affordable place to replace them. Instead, reach out to Nuttall Tire. Their fast service and friendly atmosphere will win you over.
Honorable Mention: Go Used Tires, Midas
Best Used Car Dealership — Jim Hudson
Runner-up: CarMax
Purchasing a car can be a daunting task, but Jim Hudson team members do everything they can to make your used-car purchase as seamless as possible. With great deals and friendly service, your experience is bound to be great. And it’s clear by these results that whether you’re looking for used or new, Jim Hudson is the spot to go.
Honorable Mention: Dick Dyer Volvo and Mercedes, JT's Auto Group