Best of Columbia 2022: Shopping

Best Adult Store — Nancy's Nook
Runner-up: This Is It
Adult stores can range from the sleazy to the self-affirming, and there’s definitely something to be said for the neighborhood-friendly attitude of Nancy’s Nook, a local, independent store committed to satisfying all of your carnal needs, regardless of the specifics. That they’ve persevered through multiple municipal attempts to close is just a fun little rebellious bonus.
Honorable Mention: The Glo Room
Best Alternative Clothing — Sid & Nancy
Runner-up: Loose Lucy's
The thrift era of clothing had its heyday in the 2000s before appearing to wane briefly. Now it’s back more popular than ever, with a particular emphasis on alternative and hip crowds. In Columbia, no spot does better at offering you affordable and cool (in a counterculture way) than Sid & Nancy. On Saluda Avenue, it fits like a glove in the mercantile-vibe down in Five Points, which fits this category just right.
Honorable Mention: NOMA Warehouse, Acidic Apparel
Best Antique Store — Old Mill Antique Mall
Runner-up: Little Mountain Antiques
In West Columbia’s very bustling State Street, Old Mill Antique Mall has rested for over three decades. The shop offers ware from over 75 dealers, ranging from furniture, collectibles and genuine antique items you can’t find anywhere else. Belying its antique wares, the shop offers some decidedly modern ways to check it out, including an online catalog and app.
Honorable Mention: Red Lion and The Little Green Door
Best Bakery — Tiffany's Bakery & Eatery
Runner-Up: Ally and Eloise
One of the city's longest-running bakeries, Tiffany’s opened its doors in 1977. Their popularity has grown so much they've expanded twice over the years to match business. It remains one of the largest in the area and is guaranteed to have something to catch one's eye whether it be cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, pies or other various pastries.
Honorable Mention: smallSUGAR, Kudzu Bakery
Best Beer Store — Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Runner-up: Craft & Draft
This large liquor store and wine/beer seller has spread out to locations across the Midlands. They offer a variety of regional and big-name beer brands at a reasonable price. Basically, if there’s a beer, wine, cider or liquor that you’re looking for, one of their three Columbia locations is bound to have it.
Honorable Mention: WECO Bottle and Biergarten, Bottles
Best Bridal Store — Evelyn’s
Runner-up: Jo-Lin’s Bridal
Evelyn’s can outfit everyone from the bride to the best man in a variety of collections, not to mention providing wedding accessories, and they can do it all for a great price thanks to their Budget Brides service. It’s a one-stop for your wedding needs.
Honorable Mention: David’s Bridal, New York Bride & Groom
Best Butcher Shop — Ole Timey Meat Market
Runner-up: New York Butcher Shop
In Columbia, our readers decided that no other butcher offers the level of quality and value that Ole Timey Meat Market does, with its three locations throughout the area. So next time you need a T-bone steak or a rack of pork ribs, head on over.
Honorable Mention: Caughman’s Meat Market, The Royal Butcher
Best Children’s Clothing — Once Upon a Child
Runner-up: Duck Duck Goose
Children are messy — between falling down in the mud to spilling their bowl of SpaghettiOs across their newly purchased white shirt, it’s inevitable that they’ll either destroy their clothing or soon grow out of them. That’s when shopping at consignment stores becomes the logical solution — this national chain is known for its collection of gently used children’s clothes that won’t break the bank.
Honorable Mention: Marigold Modern
Best Consignment Shop — Revente Luxury Resale
Runner-up: NoMa Warehouse
On Saluda Avenue in the merchant district of Five Points, Revente offers some of the most luxury resale goods in town. With a focus on high-end or boutique brands like Prada, Chanel or Talbots, you’re sure to find something to wear to that snazzy cocktail party and be the admiration of everyone there.
Honorable Mention: Clothes Mentor, Roundabouts Consignments
Best Convenience Store — QuikTrip
Runner-up: Circle K
The ubiquitous QT logo in white on a red square background is our readers’ pick for the top convenience store in the area. More than just a gas station, QuikTrip has an expansive hot bar and snack bar area, along with coolers stocked to the brim with drinks. Find your anytime snack or munchie fix here.
Best Cycle Shop — Outspokin' Bicycles
Runner-up: Dialed Bicycles
With locations on Devine Street and in Irmo, Outspokin’ Bicycles, known as OSB lovingly around town, has got your bike needs covered. From bike service to accessories, they've got most anything you could want. You just want a whole new bike? They got plenty of those too.
Honorable Mention: Cycle Center
Best Furniture Store — Whit-Ash Furnishings
Runner-up: Strobler Home Furnishings
While there are plenty of big box stores willing to sell you a good couch or table, the good people of Columbia are still fond of the sturdy, dependable offerings from Whit-Ash Furnishings.
Honorable Mention: Studio 221 Interiors, Sugar Creek Amish Furniture
Best Gamecock Store — Miss Cocky
Runner-up: Addam’s University Bookstore
Get ready for gameday in style with Miss Cocky’s large selection of Gamecock-related tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, rompers, activewear, outerwear, intimates and more. They’ve even got kids clothing to get your children started on the right path to Gamecock fandom.
Honorable Mention: Barefoot Campus Outfitter, Palmetto Shirt Company
Best Gaming Store — Firefly Toys & Games
Runner-up: Gamestop
On any given Saturday, you’ll see a wide range of folks at this spot — from those who love Dungeons and Dragons who sprawl out to play at one of the game store’s many gaming tables to families with kids who come for a board game day — and you’ll also be able to pick from a wide variety of games. The store allows customers to borrow board games to play in the store and has a small indoor arcade.
Honorable Mention: Scratch N Spin
Best Gift Shop — Uptown Gifts
Runner-up: A Little Happy
Almost everyone knows this, but gifts are kind of hard. Do you get them something personal? Or what if you don’t know them that well? May we kindly direct you to Uptown Gifts, the best shop in town for, well, buying gifts.
Honorable Mention: Gibson’s, Just the Thing
Best Gun Shop — Palmetto State Armory
Runner-up: Shooters Choice
If you’re going to own a firearm, you need to make sure you have the right training and that you have the skills to handle it. Palmetto Armory can help provide you with both.
Honorable Mention: Barrons, Sandhill Shooting Sports
Best Hardware Store — Boland’s Ace
Runner-up: Lowes
Making some repairs in your home? Trying to DIY a few projects and need a few new tools for it? Boland’s Ace, which has been around since 1982, has all the tools you need to make your next project an easy task.
Honorable Mention: Home Depot
Best Jewelry Store – Carolina Fine Jewelry
Runner-Up: Sylvan’s Jewelers
Carolina Fine Jewelry has been around since 1974, and they pride themselves on their unique, high-end inventory and attentive customer service. That’s probably why they took top honors in the Best Jewelry Store category.
Honorable Mention: Dems Fine Jewelers, Unforgettable
Best Liquor Store — Green's
Runner-up: Morganelli's
Shopping in Green’s is a gloriously no-nonsense endeavor, with a wide selection at rock-bottom prices available in their warehouse shopping environs. Beneath the barebones exterior, though, you’ll find a knowledgeable staff and occasional tasting experiences that offers a more experiential value to your shopping experience.
Honorable Mention: Bottles, Total Wine
Best Marine Store — West Marine
Runner-up: Mid-Carolina Marine
West Marine has everything you need for a day in or by the water. From sailing and water sports to finishing gear, they have the best quality and the best deals around. Located in Harbison, the shop is open seven days a week.
Honorable Mention: Cove 2 Coast Marine, Mountain Top Marine
Best Men’s Clothing — Granger Owings
Runner-up: Brittons
If you’re looking for the best in custom suits, business attire, sportswear, weekend wear, collegiate apparel or accessories, you’re looking for Granger Owings. They’ll outfit you in style from head to toe at one of their two Columbia locations.
Honorable Mention: Belk, Tux On Trux
Best Natural Food Store — Rosewood Market
Runner-up: Whole Foods
A longtime provider of natural goods in both its wares and at its hot bar, Rosewood Market is the readers’ pick for Best Natural Food Store. The Rosewood Drive store opened in 1971, is open seven days a week and has an incredibly friendly staff to help you find exactly the natural goods you need.
Honorable Mention: 14 Carrot, Earth Fare
Best Place for Fresh Produce — South Carolina State Farmer's Market
Runner-up: Soda City Market
The sprawling South Carolina State Farmer’s Market is truly a sight to beheld when it's bustling. Across its numerous sheds local farmers post up for direct to consumer sales of fresh produce. The peak season is April to early October as well, so get there soon.
Honorable Mention: Publix, Rosewood Market
Best Place to Buy CBD Products — Crowntown Cannabis
Runner-up: Kure CBD & Vape
Sure, Crowntown Cannabis sells Delta 8 and all the other oils, vapes, capsules and concentrates you’d expect, but their customer service is what really makes them shine. With personalized service and expertise like Crowntown offers, it’s no wonder they took the top spot.
Honorable Mention: Charleston Hemp Collective, Garner's Natural Life
Best Place To Buy Comic Books — Heroes and Dragons
Runner-up: Scratch N’ Spin
Heroes & Dragons has 50,000+ comics, thousands of new and vintage toys, used books, pop culture, collecting supplies and more. Plus, they buy, sell and trade used comics, books, DVDs and toys. Get your geek on at Heroes & Dragons.
Honorable Mention: 2nd & Charles, Cosmic Rays
Best Place to Buy Used Books — 2nd & Charles
Runner-up: Ed’s Editions
When it comes to used books (or CDs or DVDs or anything else), it is selection that ranges supreme. 2nd & Charles takes that to heart, offering competitive prices and impressive ranges of offerings regardless in their big box location, regardless of competition. Sure, they may lack the quirk and charm of a local outfit, but we repeat: they have the range.
Honorable Mention: Odd Bird Books
Best Place to Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments — 2nd & Charles
Runner-up: The Music Store
A haven for used items such as books and games, 2nd & Charles also sells quality used musical instruments and equipment. Find what you are searching for at a low price and make an informed purchase from the knowledgeable staff at 2nd & Charles.
Honorable Mention: Star Music
Best Pottery Studio — Mad Platter
Runner-up: Southern Pottery Studio
The charming Mad Platter on Millwood Avenue is a pottery studio for the masses. You go, you pick a pottery piece for painting (such as a mug or plate or shot glass) and you paint it. You give it to the attentive and helpful staff; they fire it, and you return to pick it up. Ta da, you have a beautiful piece of painted pottery to take home.
Honorable Mention: SOTA Gallery
Best Shopping District — Devine Street
Runner-up: Trenholm Plaza
The upscale stretch just outside of the Five Points neighborhood has increasingly grown to offer fancy spots like several chic boutiques, a handful of spas and nail salons and a varied selection of restaurants to choose from. After the day’s all done, you can finish up with a drink from Craft and Draft.
Honorable Mention: Five Points, Main Street District
Best Smoke Shop — Planet Vapor
Runner-up: Seventh Sense
On planet Earth’s little abode called Columbia, there’s no better smoke shop than Planet Vapor. The shop has got all the e-liquids, pipes, hookahs and other smoky devices you could ask for across its nine Midlands locations.
Honorable Mention: Crowntown Cannabis, Sam’s Tobacco & Vape
Best Sporting Goods Store — Academy Sports + Outdoors
Runner up: Todd & Moore
With two locations throughout the Columbia area, Academy Sports + Outdoors has all the sporting goods you could need all around town. That's a truly wide range, but Academy recognizes that and has athletic goods and outdoor sporting goods alike.
Honorable Mention: Dick’s, REI
Best Thrift Store — Goodwill
Runner-up: Revente Luxury Resale
Oh Goodwill, how you’ve clothed many hip youngsters and adults alike or offered cost-effective housing wares and furniture to many. The de facto thrift store around the country, it’s no different here in Cola.
Honorable Mention: Mission Lexington Store and Donation Center, Sunshine Thrift Store.
Best Vaping Store — Planet Vapor
Runner-up: Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center
Vape nation baby. The ever-popular smoking style that comes in many flavors may be under scrutiny from the feds, but you won’t get any of that at Planet Vapor. The pros there will direct you to the exact rig and oil you need to blow some smoke out your mouth.
Honorable Mention: Kure CBE & Vape, Sam’s Tobacco & Vape
Best Wine Store — Total Wine & More
Runner-up: Vino Garage
Harbison Center’s Total Wine & More is a big ole store filled with, you guessed it, wine. There’s beer and liquor too, along with a helpful website that lets you see what’s in store before you go. It’s a great way to find out if that 2006 chardonnay is in stock before you make the trek over. More than that though, the shop offers a wider selection of spirits than most other spots around town.
Honorable Mention: Bottles
Best Women's Clothing — Scout & Molly's
Runner-up: Just The Thing
Scout & Molly’s provides a friendly, personal boutique experience that is all about making sure everyone that comes in feels at home. The store is standout through their use of stylists who provide guidance and honest feedback to help you hone in on your own personal look.
Honorable Mention: Miss Cocky, Tall Oaks Boutique