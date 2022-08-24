Best of Columbia 2022: Services

Best After-School Program — Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Midlands
Runner-up: Columbia Martial Arts & Fitness
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands takes the prize this year for Best After-School program. Whether it’s the BE GREAT Academy, The CLUB for Teens or the CareerLaunch program, the Boys & Girls Clubs are trusted names in caring for kids.
Honorable Mentions: Legacy Martial Arts, Shandon Weekday School
Best Bank — Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Runner-up: First Community Bank
Few things in life are as important as where you keep your cash. That’s why this Midlands credit union matters. Even though it’s a smaller bank, there are multiple locations spread out across the region to help with all your banking needs while still working as a more local operation.
Honorable Mentions: First Citizen’s Bank, S.C. State Credit Union
Best Cemetery — Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Runner-up: Greenlawn Memorial Park
It’s the small things that set cemeteries apart from one another: the ease of the drive through the fields, the upkeep of the grass and flowers, and the general ambiance of the whole location. Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Elgin more than meets those requirements, with three gardens for traditional and cremation burial, private mausoleum estates, cremation estates, benches and columbariums.
Honorable Mentions: Elmwood Cemetery, Southland Memorial Gardens
Best Charter School — East Point Academy
Runner-up: S.C. Whitmore School
The globally minded approach that this charter school outside downtown Columbia offers keeps parents and students pleased. East Point Academy is tuition-free and works to provide a rich educational experience for students — from their 4-year-olds to their eighth graders.
Honorable Mentions: Clear Dot, Midlands Art Conservatory
Best Cleaning Services — Palmetto Commercial Services
Runner-up: Heather’s Helping Hands
Life gets busy, and sometimes cleaning isn’t at the top of your priority list. Palmetto Commercial Services offers detailed cleaning to meet anyone's needs. Whether you’re looking for janitorial services or office cleaning services, they have you covered.
Honorable Mentions: Clean & Fresh Cleaning, Water Worx Pros
Best Commercial Real Estate Group — Trinity Partners
Runner-up: Colliers International
Located on Main Street, the Columbia office of Trinity Partners offers premier commercial and industrial real estate services that work with your needs. At its newest office, the Columbia hub offers big opportunities for Columbia’s commercial growth.
Honorable Mention: NAI Columbia
Best Continuing Education Institution — University of South Carolina
Runner-up: Midlands Technical College
The historic flagship campus of the University of South Carolina sits in the heart of the city. During the school year, more than 30,000 new faces flock to the city and fill up the bars, restaurants and businesses in the area. The university itself has the No. 1 public honors college programs in the country, as well as its international business program ranking at number one.
Honorable Mention: Columbia College
Best Credit Union — Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Runner-up: SC State Credit Union
Palmetto Citizens Credit Union is here to support all of your banking needs. From loans to savings, they will help you prepare for a financially stable future. Offering a variety of services, including account transfer, your needs will be met with Palmetto Citizens.
Honorable Mention: AllSouth, SAFE Federal Credit Union
Best Criminal Defense Attorney — Bakari Sellers (Strom Law)
Runner-up: J. Taylor Bell (The Jeffcoat Firm)
While you can be forgiven for thinking of former State House Rep. Bakari Sellers as more of a media personality thanks to his CNN commentator position, Ringer podcast and recent memoir, he’s primarily a lawyer and a pretty good one to boot. He’s Columbia’s first choice as a criminal defense attorney, so if you find yourself in a bit of hot water, give him a call.
Honorable Mention: Seth Rose, Shealey Law Firm
Best Dry Cleaner — Tripp’s Fine Cleaners
Runner-up: Burnette’s Cleaners
For over 50 years, Tripp’s Fine Cleaners has handled your finest attire with the utmost care. Those dry clean-only clothes will be handled expertly at any of Tripp’s 10-plus locations. To sweeten the deal, some of the locations offer pick-up and delivery service, along with a seamstress at one spot, too.
Honorable Mention: Zebra Cleaners, Arnold’s Professional Garment
Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney — J. Taylor Bell (The Jeffcoat Firm)
Runner-up: Strom Law Firm
Let’s start this out with the obvious: DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. Let’s repeat that for the readers in the back: DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. Seriously, it’s really bad, and you know it’s bad. In the case you are in trouble — well, then you've got to handle it, and our readers say J. Taylor Bell is the guy to call. So, call Bell!
Honorable Mention: Alex Postic, Seth Rose
Best Electrician — Carolina Conditions
Runner-up: Sunrise Electric
From their 24/7 call answer service to their expertise in HVAC, heating, plumbing and, yes, electrical, Carolina Conditions is a dependable and reputable home life support service, whether planned and maintenance-oriented or urgent and unanticipated.
Honorable Mention: Creations Electrical, Easy Electric
Best Escape Room — Escape Plan Columbia
Runner-up: Escapology
Do you ever feel like you've just got to escape from the life you’re in? Well, this is not quite the place for you, but it will give you at least a notion of an escape. Escape Plan Columbia is in Lexington and was rated one of the top five escape rooms in the entire country. The escape room has scenarios that range from a mysteriously deceased detective to a pirate caper.
Honorable Mention: The Final Door
Best Estate Planning Attorney — Lisa Hostetler Brown (LawyerLisa)
Runner-up: Marshall Minton (Blair Cato)
The legal challenges of real estate can be tricky and overwhelming, whether you’re simply purchasing your own home or managing a whole array of personal and commercial properties. Many in Columbia turn to Lisa Hostetler Brown for all of those needs, in part to her memorable “LawyerLisa” marketing and branding.
Honorable Mention: Andrew Thompson (McDonnell), Robert Grimm
Best Event Bartending Service — Twist Bartending
Runner-up: Tipsy Running
The folks behind Twist have over 35 years of hospitality industry experience and have parlayed that into an expertly run bartending service. A wide ranging company, they’re happy to service your graduation celebration or your Fortune 500 company — and have done both in the past.
Honorable Mention: Pretty Pearl Bartending, Wicked Liquid Enterprise LLC
Best Event Venue — 701 Whaley
Runner-up: Corley Mill House
The delightfully historic 701 Whaley event venue is our readers’ choice for the top venue in town. There’s good reason, too, as it readily can host your wedding or your business’s gala with its large, open room and classy feel. Plus, the venue keeps getting better, like opening a glass-floor room called The Pool (it literally used to be a pool, which is pretty cool) in the last year.
Honorable Mention: River Road and Jasmine House, Twelve Oak Estate
Best Farm — Goat Daddy’s Farm
Runner-up: Cottle Strawberry Farm
On more than 65 acres outside Columbia, this Elgin farm and animal sanctuary tasks itself with the mission of providing farm products and ingredients that have been ethically sourced from the farm’s animals. The farm is open to the public and hosts a kid’s camp in the summertime.
Honorable Mention: Three Fox Farm, Boone Fox Farm
Best Florist — Blossom Shop
Runner-up: American Florist
Need flowers for a holiday, anniversary or special event? Locally owned Blossom Shop in Five Points has you covered, designing beautiful bouquets for every occasion. And they deliver. You really can’t beat that.
Honorable Mention: Something Special, Tim’s Touch
Best Funeral Services Provider — Dunbar Funeral Home
Runner-up: Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Dying sucks, especially for those left behind, but Dunbar Funeral Home is here to make the transition as easy as possible for you and your family. With three locations and options for traditional or cremation services, Dunbar is here to help you celebrate the life of your loved ones in the respectful way it deserves.
Honorable Mention: Shives Funeral Home
Best Golf Course — Cobblestone Park Golf Club
Runner-up: Golden Hills
This 27-hole golf course in Blythewood is among the best in the country. Per its website, it was rated one of the “Top 25 College Golf Courses,” and as one of the top 10 Golf Courses in South Carolina. The course offers affordable memberships and daily fee play. There’s no fores here.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Country Club, Timberlake Country Club
Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School — Carolina Gymnastics Center
Runner-up: Soda City Gymnastics
If your little one is looking to get into cheerleading or gymnastics, Carolina Gymnastics Center is the place to go. They offer summer camps, classes, competitive cheerleading and gymnastics, and offer an open gym on select Fridays.
Honorable Mention: ACX, Lake Murray Gymnastics
Best Heating & Air Service — Cool Care
Runner-up: Cassell Brothers
Cool Care Heating and Air offers services all around South Carolina, which is good news. That’s because next time you have heating or AC issues, you’ll know who to call. Family operated, the company cares just as much about the quality of your home services as you do, with over 37 years of experience.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Conditions, Krantz Heating and Air
Best Home Builder — Mungo Homes
Runner-up: Great Southern
Mungo Homes takes the top prize this year, and, given the array of available floor plans they have, it makes sense. For a new home, Mungo is the place to go.
Honorable Mention: Celtic Works, Gallup & LaFitte
Best Hotel — Hotel Trundle
Runner-up: Aloft Columbia Downtown
Staying at the snazzy and historic downtown Columbia Hotel Trundle is truly a delight. They greet you with a drink, and their rooms feel unique and not like boilerplate, vivarium-esque abodes. The hotel keeps getting better, too, as they announced a recent addition to their Main Street space earlier this year.
Honorable Mention: Sheraton Columbia Downtown, The Graduate
Best House of Worship — St. Martin's-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church
Runner-up: Right Direction Church International
Given that Columbia’s in the heart of the South, there’s no shortage of churches to choose from. But patrons at St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church can count themselves lucky that they go to what Columbia readers say is the best church in the area. The church partners with local charities like Habitat for Humanity and Harvest Hope Food Bank to provide services to the community.
Honorable Mention: First Baptist Church Columbia, Midtown Fellowship
Best Insurance Company — Powers Insurance Experts
Runner-up: State Farm
In some cases, insurance is literally mandatory. That doesn’t mean the headache often associated with getting it needs to be mandatory. At Powers Insurance Experts in Columbia, they strive to make sure that your insurance process is as smooth and helpful as possible.
Honorable Mention: Keisler Insurance Group, Resource Insurance Associates
Best Landscaping Company — KB Landscaping
Runner-up: Michael Wayne's Landscaping and Tree Service
Based in Hopkins, KB Landscaping offers top quality landscaping for both commercial and residential clients. A family-owned business since 2007, this local institution is a great choice for your business or home landscaping needs.
Honorable Mention: H2O Lawncare and Landscapes, Heritage Landscape Services, Inc.
Best Law Firm — The Jeffcoat Firm
Runner-up: Strom Law Firm
If you need a personal injury lawyer, The Jeffcoat Firm has got you covered. They can handle everything from car accidents to product liability to nursing home neglect, and they do it well.
Honorable Mention: LawyerLisa, McDonnell & Associates
Best Local Insurance Agent — Jeremy Powers (Powers Insurance Experts)
Runner-up: Holly Lamb
Sure, you could call that toll-free number that talking gecko gave you, but wouldn’t you rather talk to a local, dependable insurance broker to make sure you are getting the best rates for the insurance that fits your needs? Jeremy Powers runs Powers Insurance, a broker that makes it easy to figure out what plans best meet your needs.
Honorable Mention: Larry Lucas (State Farm), Megan O’Connell (State Farm)
Best Martial Arts School — Legacy Martial Arts
Runner-up: Columbia Martial Arts & Fitness
With three locations in the Columbia area, Legacy Martial Arts is here to teach you self-defense, discipline and other virtues gained from martial arts. They’re well versed in training adults and children alike, along with hosting family training sessions.
Honorable Mention: Capital Karate, Genova Family Karate
Best Mortgage Lender or Broker — Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Runner-up: Guild Mortgage
When you’re looking for a mortgage, don’t go with the big guys, go with the local touch. Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union has got you covered.
Honorable Mention: Kayleigh Sellars (Align Mortgage), Resource Financial Services
Best Moving Company — Soda City Movers
Runner-up: Two Men and a Truck
Realistic pricing and no hidden fees is the mantra of Soda City Movers. As a staple local business, they prove quality moving services with friendly service and efficient policies. On top of moving services, they also provide avenues for getting rid of stuff you don’t want.
Honorable Mention: College Hunks Hauling Junk, Gamecock Moving
Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer — Mast General Store
Runner-up: REI
Mast General Store is often credited as one of the anchor businesses to the Main Street Columbia that we all frequent these days. Beyond that, though, the store is an emporium of goods, particularly in the outdoorsy-woodsy side of things. Go there to find your next camping tent or water bottle; they’re sure to have ‘em.
Honorable Mention: Halfmoon Outfitters
Best Personal Injury Attorney — Michael Jeffcoat (The Jeffcoat Firm)
Runner-up: Pete Strom
No one likes getting injured, but dealing with the headache and paperwork often associated with injuries quite literally adds insult to injury. That’s why the kind folks at The Jeffcoat Firm are there to help — with a large staff and four locations across the Midlands, there’s no shortage of assistance from this law firm.
Honorable Mention: Joe Thickens (Cavanaugh & Thickens), Kenneth E. Berger
Best Personal Injury Law Firm — The Jeffcoat Firm
Runner-up: Strom Law Firm
It can happen in a flash. A car accident, knives flying, roofing fall out — whatever it is, if you have experienced a personal injury clearly at the fault of someone else, The Jeffcoat Firm is who you should call. With offices all across South Carolina and their free case consultation service, you can’t go wrong at least talking with these helpful lawyers.
Honorable Mention: Cavanaugh & Thickens, Stanley Law Group
Best Pest Control — Modern Exterminating
Runner-up: Home Pest Control
In Columbia, as in the South generally, pests can be a big nuisance. There’s nothing worse than waking up with cockroach crawling across your bedroom floor. But, around here, it happens. Luckily, our readers have helped determine exactly who to call for help. That’s Modern Exterminating.
Honorable Mention: Clark’s Termite & Pest Control, Natural Roots Eco-Friendly Pest Control and Wildlife Removal
Best Photographer — Stephanie Williams Portraits
Runner-up: Forrest Clonts
Stephanie Williams Portraits makes a simple, empowering declaration on its website: “Every woman deserves a beautiful portrait of herself.” And with Williams' skills behind the camera, where she specializes in magazine-style portraits, it’s clear you’re going to get just that.
Honorable Mention: Katie Wilson Photography, Stee Garman Photography
Best Place for Music Lessons — Lexington School of Music/Columbia Arts Academy/Irmo Music Academy
Runner-up: Freeway Music
Opened in 2003, the Lexington School of Music is the place to go for your children's musical tutelage. With expert educators and locations in Lexington, Irmo and Columbia, there's bound to be someplace close for your budding Mozart to fulfill their promise.
Honorable Mention: Sims Music, Key Changes Music Therapy
Best Place to Get Alterations — Jackie's
Runner-up: His & Hers Tailoring
You know what feels really good? Getting a garment tailored or altered to fit you exactly the way it should. At Jackie's, the expert seamstresses and tailors will take your measurements and make sure your suit or dress or other article of clothing is as snug (or not snug) as you'd like.
Honorable Mention: Chong's Alterations, Nick's Tailoring
Best Plumbing Repair — Meetze Plumbing
Runner-up: AP Plumbing
The thing is, when you need a plumber, you reaaaalllly need a plumber. Meetze Plumbing will be there ASAP and will fix whatever gushing emergency you have. That they are a reputable local outfit who cares about their customers is nice, sure, but we repeat: When the gushing happens, they will be there.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Conditions, Roto-Rooter
Best Printing Company — Professional Printers
Runner-up: Sun Solutions
Around since 1993, Professional Printers has grown to offer everything you could want from a printing company. That’s not just ink on paper either; that’s a penchant for details and colors and commendable customer service. Professional Printers has all that and more.
Honorable Mention: Copy Pickup, K&K Printing
Best Private School — Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
Runner-up: Ben Lippen School
The private school tucked away off Columbia’s busy Bluff Road has been in operation since the early 1950s. It was established by the Upper Diocese of the Episcopal Church of South Carolina, and it continues to strive toward its mission of cultivating critical and creative thinking among its students.
Honorable Mention: Hammond School, St. John Neumann Catholic School
Best Real Estate Agency — Olivia Cooley Real Estate
Runner-up: Home Advantage Realty
With the housing market as seemingly unpredictable and chaotic as it is right now, it’s no secret that having an established realtor can be the difference between you and your dream home. Since Columbia native Olivia Cooley opened her own agency close to a decade ago, she’s gained experience and grown her business in the area.
Honorable Mention: Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams Realty Columbia
Best Real Estate Agent — Angelia Dodson (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)
Runner-up: Olivia Cooley
Looking to purchase a new home? Or maybe you want to sell yours? Angelia Dodson is the trusty real estate agent to help you do just that. She sells homes across the Midlands and across a wide price range. Give her a ring.
Honorable Mention: Kimberly McCoy (ERA Wilder), Sarah Bennett
Best Real Estate Group — Team Sarah at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Runner-up: Andrea Reynolds Team
Real experience from a real homeowner: Team Sarah has your back for all your buying and selling needs. With friendly relational service and a team of helpful realtors, Team Sarah’s Reality services to the Midlands exhibit both quality and responsibility.
Honorable Mention: Harmon Realty Group, Whitmire Team
Best River Rental/Guide Company — Palmetto Outdoor
Runner-up: River Runner Outdoor Center
When you’re ready to hit the water, hit up Palmetto Outdoor. Whether it’s tubing, guided kayak or canoe tours, they’ve got you covered, right down to the equipment. Let Palmetto Outdoor handle the details while you enjoy your day on the water.
Honorable Mention: JK Adventure Guides
Best Roofer — Crosby Roofing and Seamless Gutters
Runner-up: Burgin Roofing
Crosby Roofing and Seamless Gutters services both commercial and residential customers. Whether it’s a simple roof repair or a full replacement, their roofing contractors are there for you. They install metal, shingle and flat roofing materials, giving you the best quality to suit your home.
Honorable Mention: Joye Roofing, Vista Roofing, Inc.
Best Screen Printer — Graph-itti
Runner-up: Image Ink
It would be easier to tell you what Graph-itti CAN’T screen print than to tell you what they can. They specialize in custom screen-printed apparel, including shirts, gym uniforms, special event items and much more. Want to get your name onto some apparel or a really cool accessory? Trust Graph-itti to get it done right.
Honorable Mention: Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing, Screened Out Printers
Best Shooting Range — Palmetto State Armory
Runner-up: Shooters Choice
Sure, their politics and marketing choices might not be for everyone, but there’s no denying that, if you want to shoot a firearm off with the best of them, Palmetto State Armory offers what our readers say is one of the best experiences in the Midlands.
Honorable Mention: C2C Arms, Sandhill Shooting Sports
Best Sign Company — Signarama
Runner-up: Sun Solutions
Custom signs? Done. Vehicle wraps and graphics? Also done. Vinyl banners? Oh, yeah. Illuminate signs? You bet. Signarama is your one-stop-shop when you’ve got a message you need to get across.
Honorable Mention: Image 360, SWATCH Graphics
Best Smartphone and Computer Repair — SmartPhone Medic
Runner-up: Mr. PC
Broken phone screen? Never fear! SmartPhone Medic is here. The shop offers quality and fast phone repair services, all with the added luxury of a drive-thru as an option.
Honorable Mention: CPR Cell Phone - Vista & Lexington, Genius Repair Solutions
Best Staffing Agency — Apple One
Runner-up: Recruiting Solutions
Need to fill some positions at your company fast? Trust Apple One to provide you with the best temporary and permanent workers. Apple One has the talent you need to get the jobs done right.
Honorable Mention: Roper Staffing, SYSTEMTEC
Best Travel Agent — Forest Lake Travel
Runner-up: Natasha Lozada
Located off of Forest Drive, Forest Lake Travel will have you booked in no time. Their robust services and hometown feel will make the process a breeze. In business since 1976, Forest Lake Travel knows how to help you find your next best vacation ever.
Honorable Mention: Cruise Planners Dan and Faith Ramsay, Terrie Ettman
Best Upholstery Service — Fabric Bistro
Runner-up: All Trade Upholstery
The thing is, Columbia knows its upholstery services. That’s why it picked Fabric Bistro, a California-originating enterprise that now runs a shop out of St. Andrews Road with a globally recognized skill set. Whether it’s selecting the right fabric for the furniture style and use or repairing and recovering a new fabric for a finishing touch, they are the go-to outfit to outfit for furniture in the Midlands. Pricing is flexible, but it’s worth noting that you are paying for the job to get done right.
Honorable Mention: Polks Furniture Service
Best Videographer — Nikki Morgan Photography
Runner-up: Brodie Media
If you have a special event — say, a wedding — then that means you’re probably in need of a videographer. So, turn to Nikki Morgan Videographer, who is ready to help make your vision come to life. Lights, camera, action, you know?
Honorable Mention: Unstable Fanatics, BluVision Productions LLC
Best Wedding Planner — Haley Maree Weddings
Runner-up: Amber Watson Weddings
Full service to partial planning is just one of the adaptable options that Haley Maree Weddings offers the brides of the Midlands. Come to Haley Maree for all your wedding planning needs. With years of experience in venue management, hair styling and catering, she knows her way around the wedding industry and will make everything a breeze.
Honorable Mention: By Invitation Only
Best Wine and Paint Studio — Mad Platter
Runner-up: Studio Cellar
There are few joys in life that can match creative expression — especially when you pair that with a little bit of wine to enliven the senses. Mad Platter offers ceramics painting that will give you something with a bit more oomph than the typical canvas iteration of this event. Why don’t you make yourself a standout plate, or perhaps a vase?
Honorable Mention: Canvases with Candace, Painting With A Twist
Best Workers’ Compensation Firm — Cavanaugh & Thickens
Runner-up: The Jeffcoat Firm
This pair of personal injury lawyers have been hard at work since opening their firm in 2017. They specialize in workers’ compensation claims but also offer personal injury representation. With a staff of a dozen attorneys and paralegals, their team is sure to have your back.
Honorable Mention: Goings Law Firm