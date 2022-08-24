Best of Columbia 2022: Politics and City Life

Best Activist Group or Effort — Pawmetto Lifeline
Runner-up: SC Pride
Pawmetto Lifeline aims to help out homeless pets throughout Richland and Lexington Counties, something their website astutely notes costs over $3 million in annual tax revenue. They even more astutely point out (and kindly) note that the majority of these pets are adoptable. The organization is the spot to adopt — and help — animals in the area.
Honorable Mention: HUSH No More, Serve and Connect
Best Charity — Harvest Hope Food Bank
Runner-up: Pawmetto Lifeline
At the end of day, it’s food that’s the most elemental and important part of caring for others. Harvest Hope Food Bank is dedicated to eliminating hunger and food insecurity in the Midlands, whether that means food pantries, shelters or soup kitchens. They’ve expanded to over 20 counties in South Carolina, but their core base is the Midlands, and they make their impact felt every day, one bite at a time.
Honorable Mention: The Therapy Place, Special Olympics of SC
Best Community Center — Saluda Shoals Park
Runner-up: Katie & Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center
What makes Saluda Shoals such a great community center is its ability to provide both indoor and outdoor options for any situation. Whether you are looking for a beautiful venue with versatile spaces through the River Center, or are looking for group activities through the many recreational options throughout the park, there’s something for everyone.
Honorable Mention: Lourie Center
Best Family Attraction — Riverbanks Zoo
Runner-up: Soda City Market
The Riverbanks Zoo is one of Columbia’s underrated gems. It’s home to over 2,000 animals and beyond typical zoo visits, it does a smart job of offering special events to keep crowds engaged. At some point this year, the zoo is also slated to open an Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, just the latest improvement its made.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Fireflies, SC State Fair
Best Green Business or Initiative — Congaree Riverkeeper
Runner-up: Palmetto Commercial Services
I think we can all agree that water quality is extremely important. Heck, we drink it everyday, but it’s obviously more than just that. The Congaree Riverkeeper is the unofficial “river watchdog” of the Midlands and aims to improve water quality, hold polluters accountable and advocate for better water policies. Kudos to them.
Honorable Mention: Sustainable Midlands
Best Local Business Leader — Phill Blair (Whig/WECO)
Runner-up: Beach Loveland (Loveland Coffee)
When Phill Blair’s The Whig announced its upcoming closure, there was an outcry of agony in Columbia. While The Whig had grown beyond any one person, Blair shaped that place into the institution it is today. Meanwhile, he remains ever present with his across-the-river WECO Bottle and Biergarten and his role in shaping public events like First Thursday.
Honorable Mention: Josh Bradley (Capital City Financial), Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial)
Best Local Politician — Aditi Bussells
Runner-up: Daniel Rickenmann
Honorable Mention: Joe Wilson, Seth Rose
Best ‘Members-Only’ Club — Capital City Club
Runner-up: Business Development Club and Palmetto Club
Do you like connecting with other professionals in a posh, professional environment? Now, do you like to do that over a glass of wine or a mixed drink? Do you want to make sure everyone there is likeminded? Then look no further than the Capital City Club in downtown Columbia. The members-only club offers all of this and other weekly events to keep things fresh in both fun and business happenings.
Honorable Mention: Players Club
Best Outdoor Activity — Soda City Market
Runner-up: Riverbanks Zoo
The every-single-weekend outdoor Soda City Market remains perhaps the best reason to get out of bed early and the house on Saturdays. At this point, the details are well known, but they’re no less astounding. Across a hefty stretch of Main Street, numerous local and regional vendors set up and sell artisan goods from food to art. It’s one of Columbia’s treats.
Honorable Mention: River Walks, Saluda Shoals Park
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners — Soda City Market
Runner-up: Riverbanks Zoo
Arts, crafts, local tasties, international eats and top tier weather are just a few of the features that a morning spent at Soda City Market will provide. A Columbia staple Saturday tradition, Soda City is a hot spot for visitors and locals alike, providing breakfast, lunch and souvenir items from across the state.
Honorable Mention: Lake Murray
Best Place to Work — University of South Carolina
Runner-up: Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
The University of South Carolina is our readers' pick for the best place to work. It’s hard not to see why, as the culture of learning and striving towards that is an admirable one, plus the workplace is ever changing. Sounds like some good variety in your day-to-day gig.
Honorable Mention: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Home Advantage Realty
Best Small Business Owner — Beach Loveland
Runner-up: Phill Blair
From a modest drive-thru kiosk in 2012 to full roastery and coffee shop in 2020, the evolution of Loveland Coffee has been one of the most compelling stories in the Midlands. Beach has done an incredible job of both honing his craft while also growing his business. It’s only a bonus that his shop has become a community center for Irmo with markets and events held weekly.
Honorable Mention: Jill Moylan, Mike Young
Best Troublemaker — Dick Harpootlian
Runner-up: Phill Blair
Honorable Mention: Kelly Toney (Mind Diagnostics), Kipp Shives (Granby Grill)
Best Use of Public Funds — Main Street District
Runner-up: Schools
It’s a bit tired to say at this point, but not too many years ago Main Street Columbia looked wildly different. Nowadays, though, it’s a thriving spot to go to be entertained or wined and dined (or all three). It is seemingly ever in motion as well, with new upscale restaurants on the way and a hotel.
Honorable Mention: Bull Street District, Roads
Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year — New Mayor
Runner-up: Main Street District
2022 marked the first year that new Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann took over from city council person to the top gig. With a focus on business and advocating for removing some of the hurdles around that, Rickenmann is trying to aid in some long running (and vocal) headaches around the city. It’s clear our readers are fans, too, as they voted him the biggest improvement in Columbia.
Honorable Mention: Bull Street District