Best of Columbia 2022: Places to Live

Best Apartment Community — Canalside Lofts
Runner-up: Brookland Apartment Homes
These days it’s all about location, location, location and in Columbia few apartments can match Canalside Loft’s spot on the riverfront. But there’s also amenities (amenities, amenities) too, which Canalside has oodles of. There’s that river access, parking for guests on the street, courtyard pools and a few up-and-coming businesses, like Bierkeller Columbia’s brewery, opening in the same area. What more can you ask for?
Honorable Mention: The Cardinal, Vista Towers
Best Neighborhood — Forest Acres
Runner-up: Shandon
While it’s a municipality and not a neighborhood, low-density and spacious living is accessible in the City of Forest Acres. Offering proximity to beloved business and shops, providing access to parks and wooded areas, and creating a neighborly atmosphere, and harboring top quality schools — Forest Acres is a remarkable part of the region.
Honorable Mention: Earlewood, Rosewood
Best New Home Community — Saluda River Club
Runner-up: Wessinger Farms Chapin
Whether you’re looking to buy your first home or relocate to a new one, the community you live in is always important. Saluda River Club offers a friendly and safe community so that you can feel comfortable in your new home. Plus, it’s close to the Saluda River and only minutes from major business and good schools.
Honorable Mention: Maple Way, Saint Anns Alley
Best Off-Campus Student Housing — Granby Mill & Olympia Mill
Runner-up: The HUB
Most University of South Carolina students get booted from dorm housing after their first year at the school. With so many choices for off-campus apartments, Granby Mill & Olympia Mill have become an increasingly popular option — located in an old mill building, the apartments have high ceilings and lots of natural light on top of being within walking distance to the university’s football stadium.
Honorable Mention: Station at Five Points
Best Retirement Community — Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Runner-up: The Heritage at Lowman
As the only Episcopal-sponsored, non-profit Continuing Care Retirement Community in the greater Columbia area, Still Hopes is there for you during every step of your retirement. Their life plan community is comprised of beautiful apartments and free-standing cottages nestled on 44 wooded acres creating a relaxing environment for engaged and independent senior living.
Honorable Mention: The Pines At Columbia, Wildewood Downs