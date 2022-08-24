Best of Columbia 2022: Pet Services

Best Dog Park — Saluda Shoals
Runner-up: NoMA
Sometimes your pups want to escape from the backyard, and Saluda Shoals is here to solve that. The park has a huge green space for them to run, play and make new dog friends. Playfully named the “Barking Lot,” it offers a 2-acre fenced-off area for your dogs to roam, plus three BONE shaped pools. I mean, come on.
Honorable Mention: BullStreet District
Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility — Camp Bow Wow
Runner-up: Pawmetto Lifeline
Camp Bow Wow offers quality boarding and daycare services for your dog to socialize and play with other dogs. Providing top quality services in Columbia and beyond, Camp Bow Wow prioritizes safety, wellbeing, monitoring and all-in-one pricing for the best service possible.
Honorable Mention: Dog Daze, Wescott Acres
Best Pet Groomer — Happy Pets Salon & Spaw
Runner-up: Mill Creek Pet Food Center
It’s important to keep your pets looking fresh, but we get it: It’s not always easy to do it on your own. Especially these days, as dogs and cats get styled to look like lions and other eccentric and beautiful things. So, let Happy Pets Salon & Spaw give your furry friend a new style for you.
Honorable Mention: Pretty-N-Paws, Wescott Acres
Best Pet Supply Store — Pet Supplies Plus
Runner-up: Mill Creek Pet Food Center
Shopping in-store and online provides a unique edge and makes Pet Supplies Plus in Columbia a premier place to shop accessibly. For all your pet needs, shop in one place and make your experience convenient and affordable.
Honorable Mention: Lazy Creek, Modern Companion
Best Veterinary Clinic — Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic
Runner-up: Four Paws
Caring for your pets is important, and Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic acknowledges that. The clinic helps keep your pet in the best health while being gentle, patient and kind with them. Located off of Daly Street, this vet is open seven days a week.
Honorable Mention: Dutch Fork Animal Hospital, The Cat Clinic