Best of Columbia 2022 Nominees

Best of Columbia 2022 voting runs June 8-July 1 at bestofcolumbia.com.
Were you nominated? Find logos and social media graphics to encourage your fans to vote you as the Best of Columbia here. Email publisher@free-times.com for advertising information.
107.5 The Game
14 Carrot
27 Pancakes Breakfast & Brunch
2Gingers
2nd & Charles
32 Dental
3G Event Decor and Rentals
494 Event Center
5 Star Limousine
701 Center for Contemporary Art
701 Whaley
8th Wonder Cuisine
929 Kitchen & Bar
93.1 The Lake
94.3 The Dude
97.5 WCOS
A Little Happy
A Peace of Soul
Abigail McNeely
Abundant Graze
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Acidic Apparel
ACX
Addam’s University Bookstore
Aditi Bussells
Alex Cowsert
Alex Postic
Alicia Snow (Alicia Snow Hair Studio)
All Trade Upholstery
AllSouth Federal Credit Union
Ally & Eloise Bakeshop
Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Aloft Columbia
Amber Watson Weddings
American Floral
“Amityville, 1925” at Theatre Mysterium
Amy Helms
Andrea Mock
Andrea Reynolds Team
Andrew Thompson, McDonnell & Associates
Andy’s Deli
Angela Yong
Angelia Dodson (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)
Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo
Antai Asian Dining
Anytime Fitness
AP Plumbing
Apple One
Arabesque
Archer Avenue Studio
Arnold’s
Art Bar
Art of Real Estate
Arts Grow SC
As Well As / Studio Fire
Attention 2 Detail
Azalea Coffee Bar
Backstreets Grill
Bakari Sellers (Strom Law Firm)
Baked Bear
Bar None
Barefoot Campus Outfitter
Barre3
Barron’s Outfitters
Basecamp Fitness
Basil Thai Cuisine
Beach Loveland
Beach Loveland (Loveland Coffee)
Beckett Financial Group
Belk
Ben Lippen School
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley
Bikram Yoga
Bistro on the Boulevard
Black Rooster
Blossom Shop
Blue Belle Photography
Blue Marlin
Blue Pizza
BluVision Productions
Boca Grande Burritos
Bodhi Thai
Bojangles
Boku
Boland Team
Boland’s Ace
Bonefish Grill
Boone Fox Farm
Bottles
Bourbon
Boyd Orthodontics
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands
Brandy and the Butcher
Bree Walden
Brent Lundy
“Bright Star” at Town Theatre
British Bulldog
Brittons
Brodie Media
Brooke Bayne (Image Makers)
Brookland Apartment Homes
Brooklyn Express
Bruegger’s Bagels
Bubba’s Biscuit
BullStreet District
Burgin Roofing
Burnette’s Cleaners
Business Development Club
By Invitation Only
C2C Arms
Cafe Strudel
California Dreaming
Camon
Camp Bow Wow
Canalside Lofts
Cantina 76
Canvas Studio
Canvases with Candace
Capital City Cabs
Capital City Club
Capital Club
Capital Karate
Capital Plastic Surgery
Carlin Plastic Surgery
Carmax
Carolina Ale House
Carolina Cafe
Carolina Conditions
Carolina CrossFit
Carolina Fine Jewelry
Carolina Gymnastics Center
Carolina Pediatrics
Carolina Wings
Carolinas Center for Oral & Facial Surgery
Carolinas Dermatology & Plastic Surgery
Carrarock Entertainment
Carter Realtors
Cassell Brothers Home Services
Caughman’s Meat Market
Cavanaugh & Thickens
Cayce Exterminating
Celtic Works
Central Bark
Chamal Mediwaka
Charleston Hemp Collective
Cheese and Thank You
Chelsea Ford
Chick-fil-A
Chickenbutt Donuts
China Wok 2
Chip Huggins
Chong’s Alterations
Chophouse of Chapin
Chris Bickel
Chris Fitz (State Street Pub)
Chris Mohead aka Rob.Savage
Chris Trainor
Christina Godwin
Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse
Chuck’s Auto
Circa Barber Shop
Circle K
City Art
City Limits Barbeque
CJ’s in Five Points
Clark’s Termite & Pest Control
Clayton King
Clean & Fresh Cleaning
Clear Dot
Clothes Mentor
Club Pilates
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Cobblestone
Cock N’ Bull Pub
ColaJazz Festival
ColaJazz Little Big Band
COLAtoday
Coldwell Banker
College Hunks Hauling Junk
Colliers International
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia Ballet School
Columbia Children’s Theatre
Columbia City Ballet
Columbia College
Columbia Conservatory of Dance
Columbia Country Club
Columbia Craft
Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Columbia Eye Clinic
Columbia Family Chiropractic
Columbia Fireflies
Columbia Food and Wine Festival
Columbia Lactation Care
Columbia Martial Arts & Fitness
Columbia Martial Arts and Fitness
Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
Columbia Museum of Art
Columbia Music Festival Association
Columbia Operatic Laboratory
Columbia Powersports
Columbia Repertory Dance Company
Columbia Self Defense Jiu-Jitsu
Columbia Skin Clinic
Columbiana Grande
Comedy House
Complete Car Care
Congaree Riverkeeper
Constan Car Wash
Cook Out
Cool Care
Copper Barn
Copper Finch Tattoo
Copy Pickup
Coretta Little
Corley Mill House
Cosmic Rays
Cottingham Family
Cottle Strawberry Farm
Cotton Mill Exchange
Cottontown CrossFit
Cove 2 Coast Marine
CPR Cell Phone Repair – Vista and Lexington
Cracker Barrel
Craft & Draft
Craft & Draft Irmo
Crave Artisan Market
Creations Electrical
Crosby Roofing and Gutters
CrossFit Soda City
Crowntown Cannabis
Cruise Planners Dan and Faith Ramsay
Crush Rush
Crust Bakehouse
Curiosity Coffee
Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing
Cycle Center
D’s Wings
Daniel Bonds
Daniel Rickenmann
Dano’s Pizza
Dave Gilbert
David Axe
David’s Bridal
Dawndy Mercer Plank
Dayne Phillips
Dayson & Shalabi Law Firm
Dean McCaughan
Delhi Palace
De Loache Florist
Dems Fine Jewlers
Denise Thomas
Derrick Mobley
Devine Eyes
Devine Street
Devine Street Tattoo
Di Vino Rosso
Dialed Bicycles
Dick Dyer Volvo and Mercedes
Dick Harpootlian
Dick Smith
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dipratos
Dirty D
Discount Tire
DJ Apollo
DJ Kevin Snow
DJ Locked Shi
DJ Stingray 803
Doctor’s Care
Dog Daze
Dom Martjan (OPTUS)
Dominic Brown
Drip
Duck Donuts
Duck Duck Goose
Duke’s Pad Thai
Dunbar Funeral Home
Dutch Fork Animal Hospital
Earlewood
Earth Fare
East Bay Deli
East Point Academy
East Room
Easy Electric
Ed’s Editions
Eddie Kane (Copper Finch)
EdVenture
Eggroll Chen
Eggs Up Grill
Elmwood Cemetery
Enzo’s Delicatessen
Epic Homes
EQ Fitness and Physical Therapy
Escape Plan Columbia
Escapology
Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen
Evelyn’s
Events by Snow
Exodus 12 Productions
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers
Eye on Gervais
Kristi Conti (F L O W Massage)
Fabric Bistro
Farm Boys
Fat Rat da Czar
Fika Salon
Fire and Spice
Firefly Toys & Games
First Baptist Church Columbia
First Citizens Bank
First Class Limo
First Community Bank
Fit Columbia
Five Guys
Five Points
Five Points Animal Clinic
Five Points Salon
Flight Deck
Forest Acres
Forest Drive Dental Care
Forest Lake Travel
Forrest Clonts
Founders Federal Credit Union
Four Paws
“Four Singers Walk Into a Bar” at Columbia Operatic Laboratory
Frank Bradley (Hendrix)
Frank Thompson
Frank’s
Frank’s Gentlemen’s Salon
Freddy’s
Free Times
Freeway Music
Gallup & LaFitte
Gamecock Moving
Gamestop
Garners Natural Life
Garners Natural Life
Gee Family and Cosmetic
Genius Repair Solutions
Genova Family Karate
Gentleman Movers
Gentleman’s Quarters Barbershop
Gibson’s
Go Used Tires
Goat Daddy’s Farm
Goat’s
Goings Law Firm
Golden Hills
Good Life Cafe
Goodwill
Gorget Distilling Co.
Grace Animal Hospital
Grace Christian School
Grace Langdon Art
Granby Grill
Granby Mill & Olympia Mill
Granger Owings
Graph-itti
Great Southern Homes
Greater Carolina Clinic of Chiropractic
Grecian Gardens
Greedy Rascals
Greek Boys
Greek Festival
Green Olive
Green’s
Greenhaven Memorial Gardens
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Greg Slattery (Curiosity Coffee)
Groucho’s
Group Therapy
Guild Mortgage
H2O Lawncare and Landscapes
H3RO
Haley Maree Weddings
Halfmoon Outfitters
Halls Chophouse
Hammond School
Hampton Street Vineyard
Hands and Hearts Home Care
Happy Pets Salon and Spaw
Happy Tails Resort & Spa
Harley Haven
Harley Newsom (Ellen Owens Salon)
Harmon Realty Group
Harvest Hope
Hawthorne Pharmacy
Hazelwood
Heart of Hospice
Heather Heuman of Sweet Tea Social Marketing
Heather Hinson
Heather Leigh
Heather’s Helping Hands
Heathwood Hall
Hemingway’s
Hendrix
Henry McMaster
Henry’s
Heritage Field Farms
Heritage Landscape Services, Inc.
Heroes and Dragons
Higher Ground
His & Hers Tailoring
Hollow Creek Distillery
Holly Lamb
Home
Home Advantage Realty
Home Depot
Home Pest Control
Home Team BBQ
Hope Roberts (Market on Main)
Hotel Trundle
Hudson’s Smokehouse
Hunter-Gatherer
HUSH No More
Hyde Salon
Icehouse Amphitheater
Il Bucato
Il Focolare
Il Giorgione
Image 360
Image Ink
Image Makers Salon & Spa
Immaculate Body Piercing
Inakaya Japanese (Northeast)
Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews)
Indah Coffee
Integrated Health Center
Irmo Smiles
Island Grill
J. Taylor Bell (The Jeffcoat Firm)
J&L Enterprise
Jack Brown’s Burger and Beer
Jackie’s
Jacquie Teeter
Jake Cooper (Smoked)
Jake’s
Jam Room Music Festival
James Nowlin (Hyde Salon)
Jamie Scott Fitness
Jasper
Javier Uriarte (Ratio)
Jay’s Vape and Wellness Center
Jenn Snyder
Jenna V the Salon
Jennifer Wolff
Jeremy Lewis (Sickle and Moon)
Jeremy Powers
Jessica Moore
Jessica Shillato (Spotted Salamander)
Jewish Community Center
Jill Moylan (Home Advantage Realty)
Jill Smith
Jim Hudson Automotive
Jimmy’s Mart
Jo-Lin’s Bridal
Joe Thickens (Cavanaugh and Thickens)
Joe Wilson
Joey Williams
Jon Beaumont
Josh Bradley (Capital City Financial)
Josh Rosenfeld (Art Bar)
Joshua Wilson (Bourbon)
Joye Roofing
JT’S Automotive Group
Judah VanSyckel (Saluda Law)
Judi Gaston
Julian Deleon
Just The Thing
K&K Printing
Kairos
Kaminsky’s
Kao Thai Cuisine
Kaplow
Katie Wilson Photography
Katrina Garvin
Kayla Berube (Bourbon)
Kayleigh Sellars (Southern First)
KB Landscaping
Keg Cowboy
Keisler Insurance Group
Keller Williams Realty Columbia
Kelly Toney (Mind Diagnostics)
Kelsey Bundy (Market on Main/Group Therapy)
Kendall Walsh (Moore)
Kenneth E. Berger
Key Changes Music Therapy
Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
Killer Beez
Kimberly Case
Kimberly McCoy (ERA Wilder Realty)
Kingsman
Kipp Shives (Granby Grill)
Koger Center
Krafty Draft
Krantz Heating and Air
Krispy Kreme
Kristy Harmon (Coldwell)
Kudzu Bakery
Kure CBD & Vape
Lake Murray
Lake Murray Gymnastics
Lake Murray Pharmacy
Larry Lucas
Laura Metze (Keller Williams)
Lawyer Lisa
Lazy Creek
Leanne Winn (Hyde Salon)
Legacy Martial Arts
Lex Moore (Parlour 818)
Lexington Family Practice
Lexington Florist
Lexington Medical Center
Lexington Orthopaedics
Lexington Pet Lodge
Lexington Plastic Surgery
Lexington School of Music/Columbia Arts Academy/Irmo Music Academy
Liberty on the Lake
Lick
Lil’ House of Pizza
Lindsay Graham
Lindsey Crider (Fika Salon)
Lisa Hostetler Brown (LawyerLisa)
Lita’s Treats
Little Mountain Antiques
Little Pigs
Lizard’s Thicket
Loose Lucy’s
Los Chicanos Food Truck
Love Chevrolet
Loveland Coffee
Lowes
Lula Drake
Luzianna Purchase Charcuterie, Art & Po Boys
Lyft
Mad Platter
Mai Thai
Main Course
Main Street District
Maple Way (Great Southern Homes)
Marc Berger Choice Dentistry
Marigold Modern
Mark Rapp
Market on Main
Marshall Minton (Blair Cato)
Marty Herbkersman Sr.
Marybeth Berry
Mast General Store
Matt “Toto” Davis (Animated Canvas Custom Tattoo)
Maxliving Columbia
MAZE Bartending Service
McCutchen McLean
McDonald’s
McDonnell and Associates
McKissick Museum
McWhirter, Bellinger and Associates
Meaningful Milestones
Meaningful Play
MEDcare Urgent Care
Mediterranean Tea Room
Meetze Plumbing
Megan O’Connell
Mellow Mushroom
Melrose Heights
Messie’s Closet
Michael Jeffcoat (The Jeffcoat Firm)
Michael Wayne’s Landscaping and Tree Service
Michaela Pilar Brown
Mid-Carolina Marine
Midas
Middleton Bartending
Midlands Arts Conservatory
Midlands Orthopaedics
Midlands Tech
Midtown Fellowship
Midwood Smokehouse
Mike Ellis (LTC Hospitality)
Mike the Wine Guy
Mike Uva
Mike Young
Mike Young (Palmetto Commercial)
Mill Creek
Miss Cocky
Mission Lexington
Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse And Sushi Bar
Miyo’s
Moctezuma Taqueria
Modern Companion
Modern Exterminating
Moore Company
Morganelli’s
Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Mountain Top Marine
Mr Friendly’s
Mr. PC
Mungo Homes
MUSC Columbia
MUSC Health Orthopaedics
musiciansupply
MÜV Fitness
My House
NAI Columbia
Nancy’s Nook
Natasha Lozada
Natural Roots
New Brookland Tavern
New Mayor
New York Bride and Groom
New York Butcher Shop
NewSpring Church
NextHome
Nick’s Tailoring
Nickelodeon
Nightcaps
Nikki B Massage
Nikki Morgan Photography
Nivit Tipvaree (Bodhi Thai)
No Name Deli
Noemi Martinez
NoMa
Noma by Al Amir
NoMa Warehouse
Nuttall Tire
O’Hara’s Public House
OCCO Luxury Spa
Odd Bird Books
O’Hara’s Bakery
Old Mill Antique Mall
Old Mill Brewpub
Ole Timey Meat Market
Olivia Cooley
Olivia Cooley Real Estate
Olivia Diventi
Once Upon a Child
Ophidian Tattoo
OrangeTheory
Outspokin’
Painting With A Twist
Palmetto Advanced Therapy Services
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Palmetto Club
Palmetto Commercial Services
Palmetto Dermatology
Palmetto Mortgage Group
Palmetto Pediatrics
Palmetto Performing Arts
Palmetto Pig
Palmetto Primary Care Physicians
Palmetto Shirt Company
Palmetto Smiles
Palmetto State Armory
Palmetto Trivia at River Rat
Papa Jazz
Parlour 818
Pasta Fresca
Patrick Hawkins (Coldwell Banker)
Paul Mashburn (Mashburn Construction)
Pawley’s Front Porch
Pawmetto Lifeline
Pearlz
Pearlz
Pecknel Music
Peebles
Persis Biryani Indian Grill
Pet Supplies Plus
Pete Strom
Phill Blair (The Whig/WECO)
Pinnacle Physical Therapy and Personal Training
Pitas
Planet Fitness
Planet Vapor
Players Club
Polk’s Furniture Service
Polliwogs
Pon Di River
posh
Post and Courier
Powers Insurance Experts
Prettier Than Matt
Pretty N Paws
Pretty Pearl Bartending
Prisma Health Baptist
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge
Prisma Health Orthopedic
Prisma Health Richland
Private Property
process. A Hair Salon
Professional Printers
PT’s 1109
Publick House
Publico
Publix
Pure Barre
QuikTrip
Rachel Hatcher (Bang Back Pinball Lounge)
Railroad BBQ
Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits
Random Tap
Ratio
RAW Body Piercing
Real Mexico
Recruiting Solutions
Red Lion
Regal Lounge
Regal Prints
Reggae Grill
Reggaetronic
Reggie Anderson
Reggie Sullivan
REI
Rejuvenations Medical Spa
Renee Frisbee
Renee Seals (Next Home)
Resource Financial Services
Resource Insurance Associates
Revente
Rick Henry
Right Direction Church International
Rise
River Rat
River Road and Jasmine House
River Walk
Riverbanks Zoo
Roads
Robert Gardiner
Robert Grimm
Rockaway Athletic Club
Root Doctors
Roper Staffing
Rosewood
Rosewood Crawfish Festival
Rosewood Dairy Bar
Rosewood Market & Deli
Roto-Rooter
Roundabouts Consignments
RubyRed’s Pet Care
Rush’s
Rush’s
Rut spence
Rut Spence
SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union
Saint Anns Alley
Salt & Oak
Salty Nut
Saluda River Club
Saluda Shoals
Saluda’s
Sam’s Tobacco & Vape
San Jose
Sandhill Shooting Sports
Sandhills Family Medicine
Sandhills Pediatrics
Sansbury Eye Center
Sarah Bennett
Sarah Hearn
Sassy Nails
Sato
Savage Craft
Savage Craft Ale Works
SC Farmer’s Market
SC House Calls
SC Pride
SC State Credit Union
SC State Fair
SC Whitmore School
Schools
Scout & Molly’s Columbia
Scratch N’ Spin
Screened Out Printers
Sean McGuinness
Sean Rayford
Serve and Connect
Seth Rose
Seventh Sense
Shandon
Shandon Weekday School
Shandonwood Animal Clinic
Shannon Scruggs
Shealey Law Firm
Shealy’s
Shelby LeBlanc
Shelly Jones
Sheraton Columbia Downtown
Shives Funeral Home
Shooter’s Choice
Sickle and Moon
Sid & Nancy
Signarama
Signature Transportation
Sims Music
Skin and Brows Redefined
Skin by DAEK
Sky Martin
Skyline Club
Slate
smallSUGAR
SmartPhone Medic
Smoked
Smoothie King
Social
Soda City Barbers
Soda City Gymnastics
Soda City Market
Soda City Movers
Something Special
SOTA Gallery
Sound Bites Eatery
South Carolina Dance Company
South Carolina State Museum
Southern Essence
Southern Gentleman’s
Southern Oaks
Southern Pottery Studio
Southern Strutt
Southern Valet
Southern Way Catering
Southland Memorial Gardens
Spa 131
Special Olympics South Carolina
Spotlight Cinemas
Spotted Salamander
St. John Neumann Catholic School
St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church
St. Pat’s in Five Points
Stabler Family Farm
Stagbriar
Stanley Law Group
Star Music
State Farm
State Street Pub
Station at Five Points
Stee Garman Photography
Steel Hands Brewing
Stephanie Walker
Stephanie Williams Portraits
Steve Cook
Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community
Stormwater Studios
Strawberry Skys
Strobler Home Furnishings
Strom Law Firm
Studio 221 Interiors
Studio Cellar
Sub Station II
Sugar Creek Amish Furniture
Sun Ming
Sun Solutions
Sunrise Electric
Sunshine Thrift Store
Superior Plumbing
Sustainable Midlands
SWATCH Graphics
Sweet Cream Co.
Sylvan’s Jewelers
SYSTEMTEC
Tacos Nayarit
Tall Oaks Boutique
Tapp’s Outpost
Tasty As Fit
Tatway Tattoos
Tazza Kitchen
Team Sarah
Teedo Gonzalez
Terra
Terrie Ettman
Texas Roadhouse
Thad Curry (Toye Shop Ink.)
The Acupuncture Clinic
The Art of Aesthetics Med Spa
The Beautique
The Big Mo
The Brook
The Bustercups
“The Campaign” at Workshop Theatre
The Capital Club
The Cardinal
The Cat Clinic
“The Color Purple” at Workshop Theatre
The Dance Department
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
The Dial Firm
The Donut Guy
THE Dubber
The Essential Face
The Final Door
The Glo Room
The Gourmet Shop
The Graduate
The Grand
The Heritage at Lowman
The HUB
The Jam Room
The Jeffcoat Firm
The Karate Dojo
The Latch RN
The Little Green Door
The Lourie Center
The Mills
The Moore Company
The Mothers
The Music Store
The Nail Barre
The Piercing Parlor
The Pines At Columbia
The Practice
The Royal Butcher
The Senate
The Skin Studio
The Spur at Northwoods
The State
The Therapy Place
The War Mouth
The Well
The Whig
The Woody
Theatre Mysterium
Thirsty Fellow
This Is It
Three Fox Farm
Three Rivers Medical
Thunder Tower Harley Davidson
Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery
Tim’s Touch
Timberlake
Tin Roof
Tipsy Running
TLC Sports Bar
Toby Leeuw (Saluda’s)
Todd & Moore
Tokyo Joe
Tombo Grille
Tommy’s Car Wash
Tomorrowquest Theatre
Tompkins Orthodontics
Topher Riddle
Total Wine & More
Town Theatre
Trahern Cook
Transience Coaching
Transitions
Transmission Arcade
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Travis Hoyt (Loveland)
Trenholm Plaza
Trevett’s
Trevor Eddy
Trinity Partners
Tripp’s
Tropical Smoothie
True Pharmacy on Devine
Trustus Theatre
Tsunami
Turntable City
Tux on Trux
Twelve Oak Estate
Twist Bartending
Two Gals Graze
Two Men and a Truck
Tyanna Evans
Tyler Ryan
UBER
Uncle Fester’s
Unforgettable
University of South Carolina
Unstable Fanatics
Upper Crust
Uptown Gifts
Urban Beauty Salon
Urban Nirvana
Useless Trivia at Art Bar
Verde
Veritas
Vertex
Verve
Vestique
Villa Tronco
Village Idiot Pizza
Village of India
Vino Garage
Vista Roofing Inc.
Vista Towers
Von Gaskin
WACH
Waffle House
Walmart Neighborhood Market
Walt Cook
Water Worx Pros
Waxing The City
Wayne Cousins
Wayne Munn (Tatway Tattoos)
WE’s on Meeting
WECO Bottle and Biergarten
Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply Co. Bistro)
Wescott Acres
Wessinger Farms Chapin (Mungo)
West Marine
Whit-Ash Furnishings
Whitmire Group
Whole Foods
Wicked Liquid Enterprise
Wildewood Downs
Will E. Million$
WIS
WLTX
Workshop Theatre
WRKT
WXRY 99.3 FM
Yip Premier Real Estate
Za’s on Devine
Zach Oswald (Five Points Salon)
Zebra Cleaners
Zesto of West Columbia
Zorba’s Greek Restaurant