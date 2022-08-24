Best of Columbia 2022: Local Media

Best Anchorperson — Olivia DiVenti
Runner-up: Judi Gatson
The Good Morning Columbia co-anchor Olivia DiVenti hasn’t been in the Soda City long, but she’s quickly cemented herself as one of the signature faces of local media, in no small part to her engaging and relentless social media presence, in addition to her flawless on-screen presence.
Honorable Mention: Dawndy Mercer Plank, Andrea Mock
Best Local Instagram — Olivia DiVenti
Runner-up: @COLAtoday
WACH Fox News Anchor Olivia DiVenti has quickly made an impression on the capital city since joining last summer as part of the Good Day Columbia team. Her Instagram offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of production at the station, news updates and of course Olivia’s adventures in Soda City.
Honorable Mention: @capitalcitycola, @eatinsc
Best Local Social Media Influencer — Olivia DiVenti
Runner-up: Mike the Wine Guy
As the social media game changes, it can be tough to stay up on of current trends, apps and approaches. Locally, anchor Olivia DiVenti seems to have mastered the game of staying nimble, fun and interesting, particularly in her video-heavy approach to documenting her work and life.
Honorable Mention: Chamal Mediwaka, Heather Heuman of Sweet Tea Social Marketing
Best Local TV News — WIS-TV
Runner-up: WLTX
The local NBC affiliate station WIS-TV does its job better than any other, according to our readers. With a strong focus on local happenings and national news localized or of keen public interest, WIS-TV manages to give you what you need to know through its regular newscasts. Plus, it maintains an investigative program, some of the most important work in journalism today.
Honorable Mention: WACH
Best Local Tweeter — Mike Uva
Runner-up: Chris Trainor
Need to catch up on your Gamecock news? Head on over to two-time Emmy award-winning sportscaster Mike Uva’s Twitter account. He’s got content for days, all accurate and all informative. Meanwhile, if you need some Bojangles content, Uva has managed to become the go-to Bo’ guy after he helped spawn a special biscuit last year.
Honorable Mention: Sarah Hearn, Wayne Cousins
Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment — Free Times
Runner-up: COLAtoday
Look, we’ll keep this brief as no one wants to see us brag, but we’re honored to take the top spot in one of the two areas of coverage we specialize in. And don’t worry, we’re already looking ahead to next year, so we’re keeping at it and always trying to improve the way we cover local music, arts and culture happenings. So thanks for the recognition, Columbia.
Honorable Mention: Jasper Project
Best Local Website, News — COLAtoday
Runner-up: WIS-TV
No other media outlet in Columbia has harnessed the power of social media the way COLAtoday has. Between its omnipresent Instagram and its daily newsletter, the website offers news you can use in almost any modern way out there. It particularly keeps on top of events and happenings.
Honorable Mention: WLTX, Post and Courier
Best Local Website, Sports — GamecockCentral.com
Runner-up: WACH.com
If you’re the type of person who loves to shout “Go ‘Cocks!” then do we have a website for you. GamecockCentral.com keeps on top of the University of South Carolina sports teams in a nitty gritty way that you can’t find anywhere else. Seriously, last time we checked the site, they had live updates on assistant coach media availability. Expand and enlighten your sports fandom here.
Honorable Mention: GamecocksOnline.com
Best Local Radio Station — 107.5 The Game
Runner-up: 97.5 WCOS
Face it: living in the South, sports are a really big deal. If you’re on the go and can’t sit in front of a TV, tune into 107.5 The Game for all of your favorite sports updates. As the flagship station for the Gamecocks, you can’t beat them for sports sounds (as in sports talk radio and analysis, not just grunts and cheers) in your ears.
Honorable Mention: 93.1 The Lake, WXRY 99.3 FM
Best Sportscaster — Rick Henry
Runner-up: Mike Uva
Honestly, given all of the changes to Columbia's cultural and media landscape in recent years, having Rick Henry give you the high school and college sports rundown on WIS each week is incredibly comforting. He’s a sharp, legacy-minded commentator, one who has a ready smile and genuinely cares about the beat he covers.
Honorable Mention: Reggie Anderson
Best Weatherperson — Von Gaskin
Runner-up: Dominic Brown
Regardless of whether you're a local news watcher, keeping up with the weather is always a priority when you live in Columbia with these famously hot summers and unpredictable rains. Weatherperson Von Gaskin is your lady for doing just that. Not only is she great at what she does, but she is extremely knowledgeable in all things surrounding meteorology.
Honorable Mention: Daniel Bonds, Tyler Ryan
Biggest Media Hog — Lindsey Graham
Runner-up: Henry McMaster
South Carolina has three certainties — summer afternoon rain showers, sweet tea and Lindsey Graham in front of a microphone. The Palmetto State's senior senator is such a constant media presence — talking Trump, China, taxes and any other hot topic -- that he does not need a podcast. He's in more newspapers than "Peanuts" and on TV more than "Law & Order" reruns. Get your own streaming service already, Lindsey.
Honorable Mention: Dick Harpootlian, Judi Gaston