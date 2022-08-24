Best of Columbia 2022: Food and Drink

Best Asian Restaurant — Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrews)
Runner-up: 929 Kitchen & Bar
Inakaya has a long history in Columbia, serving many a diner's first sushi experience in a warm, inviting setting. Whether served traditionally, fried or on a boat, everything is made fresh to order and with the best service. Their non-sushi menu items are also quietly delicious and wide-ranging, from grilled rice dishes to ramen, soba and udon soups.
Honorable Mention: Bodhi Thai, Duke's Pad Thai
Best Bagel — Bruegger's Bagels
Runner-up: Carolina Cafe
It’s no secret that bagels aren’t exactly South Carolina’s “thing.” Many argue that no one does it better than New York, which is probably why this New York-style chain cafe has taken the title for Columbia’s best. The company has multiple locations across the country and has been in operation since 1983.
Honorable Mention: Curiosity Coffee Bar, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Bang for Your Buck — Cantina 76
Runner-up: Cook Out
As prices rise at historic rates, it’s hard to find a good meal for a reasonable price. Columbia voters have chosen Cantina 76, a Mexican-inspired restaurant that has multiple locations across the state, as the best bang for your buck. With popular happy hour deals, like half-off margs, and convenient locations for Columbia’s downtown crowd, the restaurant has carved out a niche for itself as being tasty and budget-friendly.
Honorable Mention: The Whig, Boca Grande Burritos
Best Barbecue — Home Team BBQ
Runner-up: Shealy’s Bar-B-Que
Whether you prefer pulled pork or smoked turkey, Home Team BBQ has a little bit of everything. The Charleston-based barbecue joint opened its fifth location, in the Five Points neighborhood, after operating locations in Charleston since 2006. It’s got a wide array of popular southern-style sides, as well as meat-filled tacos.
Honorable Mention: Little Pigs Barbeque, Midwood Smokehouse
Best Barista — Travis Hoyt (Loveland Coffee)
Runner-up: Greg Slattery (Curiosity Coffee Bar)
As you can see, we had a bit of a coffee battle between two of the best shops in Columbia for this category. In the aftermath of it, Travis Hoyt of Loveland Coffee took the top billing for best barista. The manager of the shop (and one of last year’s honorable mention) helps lead the relatively new shop in Irmo that is as snazzy as any in the region. You pair that with Hoyt’s skill and Loveland’s house-roasted beans, and you've got a best barista winner on your hands.
Honorable Mention: Chelsea Ford (Curiosity Coffee Bar) and Bree Walden (Loveland Coffee)
Best Breakfast — Cafe Strudel
Runner-up: Eggs Up Grill
Picture the perfect West Columbia Saturday: late breakfast at Cafe Strudel, thrifting, and visiting a local brewery for a late lunch. Cafe Strudel has been a staple on State Street since before West Columbia was the happening place it is now, and it’s still widely popular, with lengthy wait times on weekend mornings. So, it’s no surprise the spot has been voted the best breakfast by readers.
Honorable Mention: Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Best Brunch — The Gourmet Shop
Runner-up: Cafe Strudel
There are few pleasures in town as enjoyable as waking up to a sparkling mimosa, fresh cup of coffee, piping hot bacon and brie croissant. From their eclectic food and wine market to the bustling cafe, The Gourmet Shop ticks off all the boxes for an excellent morning in Columbia for locals and visitors alike.
Honorable Mention: DiPrato's, Tazza Kitchen
Best Burrito — Boca Grande
Runner-up: Real Mexico
When chef-owner David Grillo left Cantina 76 to open his own joint, the expectations were high. Oooh, baby, did he meet them with Boca Grande. Serving burritos that range from pork, beef and chorizo to vegan and vegetarian, there’s something for any appetite. But what really makes them stand out is the way Grillo lets the ingredients speak for themselves.
Honorable Mention: Cantina 76, Los Chicanos Food Truck
Best Caribbean Restaurant — Fire and Spice
Runner-up: Island Grill
Sadly, Fire and Spice announced they have closed their doors this past week. During their time, however, they served absolutely incredible sandwiches and Caribbean dishes, like jerk chicken that was loaded with flavor. Despite taking on a vast array of items, they did everything well and made every experience as good, if not better, than the last.
Honorable Mention: Pon Di River, The Reggae Grill
Best Catering — Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
Runner-up: Southern Way Catering
Owner-chef Jessica Shillato, of the cafe and catering company Spotted Salamander, started cooking at a young age. She followed that passion to culinary school and continues to pursue it through her business. The catering company offers unique spins on southern classics, like pimento cheese and ham delights, among others.
Honorable Mention: The Gourmet Shop, 8th Wonder Cuisine
Best Charcuterie Board — The Gourmet Shop
Runner-up: Two Gals Graze
What can’t Five Points' The Gourmet Shop do? The wine shop, kitchen retail store, lunch cafe, and cheese and cured meat slinger has a bit of everything on the finer end of your taste buds. That latter portion especially so, as their house-made charcuterie boards are bar none in town — and their experts behind the counter can help you build your own magnificent board, too.
Honorable Mention: Abundant Graze, Di Vino Rosso
Best Chef – Wes Fulmer (Motor Supply Co. Bistro)
Runner-up: Javier Uriarte (Ratio)
Repeat-winner Wes Fulmer runs the kitchen of one of the Vista’s long standing restaurants, Motor Supply Company Bistro. The restaurant focuses on farm-to-table dishes in an inviting, upscale environment. He’s been in charge of the kitchen for close to a decade after stints in other cities like New Orleans and Philadelphia.
Honorable Mention: Jessica Shillato (Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering), Toby Leeuw (Saluda’s)
Best Chinese Restaurant — Miyo's
Runner-up: Eggroll Chen
So many locals, college students, and others who have passed through Columbia speak with such admiration for Miyo's. We get it; unlike most Chinese fast food restaurants you find throughout the South, Miyo's feels different with their unique, upscale take on Asian cuisine.
Honorable Mention: Antai, Sun Ming
Best Coffee — Loveland Coffee
Runner-up: Drip
What a story it is for Beach Loveland. The owner and master roaster of Loveland Coffee’s beans has gone from a small-time bean roaster, to drive-thru coffee kiosk operator, to a magnificent coffee shop owner in Irmo. And now, the best coffee in town, per our readers. Get sippin’.
Honorable Mention: Azalea Coffee Bar, Curiosity Coffee Bar
Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich shop — Groucho’s Deli
Runner-up: Enzo’s Delicatessen
There’s a reason this sandwich shop is so prominent in South Carolina. With 25 locations across the state, the deli is known for beloved sandwiches like the STP dipper and the Apollo dipper, both of which come with their iconic Formula “45” sauce. The sandwich shop specializes in warmed subs with lots of meat and lots of cheese.
Honorable Mention: Crave, No Name Deli
Best Dessert — Kaminsky’s
Runner-up: Tiffany’s Sweets, Eats and Meeting Place
This dessert bar in the city’s Vista has a large variety of desserts to pick from — cookie and brownie Sundays and milkshakes (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic versions) are made to order, while cheesecake and whopping cake slices line the displays. The spot has a full bar and is perfect for a classy night out but reasonably priced enough for a fun, casual friend date.
Honorable Mention: Lita’s Treats, Spotted Salamander
Best Donuts — Duck Donuts
Runner-up: Chickenbutt Donuts
If you can think of a donut topping, chances are Duck Donuts has already done it. The spot is known for its outrageous topping choices that never seem to disappoint. The Columbia location of the chain is just off of Garner’s Ferry Road in the shopping center that houses Whole Foods.
Honorable Mention: Krispy Kreme, The Donut Guy
Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant — Motor Supply Company Bistro
Runner-up: Terra
The longtime Vista location Motor Supply is led by Chef Wes Fulmer, a known advocate for the state’s farmers. His influence is evident in the restaurant, which features a revolving menu of specials based around fresh ingredients from local farmers and artisans. Even the restaurant’s bar program features local fruits and Columbia artisans in creating the cocktail menu.
Honorable Mention: Saluda’s, Spotted Salamander
Best Fast Food Chain — Chick-fil-A
Runner-up: Rush’s
The fast food spot that has made a name for itself as one of the most efficient, highest quality fast food spots across the country has won this year’s best fast food chain award, for another year. The chain serves chicken sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries every day of the week but Sunday.
Honorable Mention: Bojangles, Cook Out
Best Food Truck — Los Chicanos
Runner-up: Cheese and Thank You
Around Columbia, there’s perhaps no food truck more ubiquitous than ones serving hot, fresh and tasty Mexican cuisine. Yet, emerging from the crowd as the de facto favorite and go-to for local businesses is Los Chicanos. Delicious tacos pair well with indulgent burritos, and the occasional special keeps things intriguing.
Honorable Mention: 27 Pancakes, City Limits Barbeque
Best French Fries — Five Guys
Runner-up: The Whig
Fries come in all different shapes and sizes — from thinly sliced shoe lace-esque potato crisps to hearty crinkle-cut fries. Five Guys Burgers and Fries, a fast food chain known for its simple menu and milkshakes, has been chosen by Free Times readers as the best spot for fries in Columbia. They’ve got over 30 locations across the state.
Honorable Mention: McDonald’s, Market on Main
Best Fried Chicken — Zesto of West Columbia
Runner-up: Bernie’s Chicken
Salty, crispy, juicy and delicious. All things a good fried chicken should be. All things that just so happen to describe Zesto of West Columbia’s fried chicken. Seek out the giant ice cream cone to find the fried chicken, friends.
Honorable Mention: Drake’s Duck-In, Kiki’s Chicken & Waffles
Best Greek Restaurant — Mediterranean Tea Room
Runner-up: Grecian Gardens
The small orange restaurant right outside the Five Points district has all you could need if you want Greek cuisine, from their hummus (served with warm, delicious pita bread) to their falafel and gyros. They’ve worked their way to first place this year after taking home the second spot in this contest last year.
Honorable Mention: Pitas, Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Best Grits — Blue Marlin
Runner-up: Cafe Strudel
When you have a place dedicated to quality seafood like Blue Marlin, you know the grits have to be on point. Thankfully, Blue Marlin delivers that in spades with their rich, creamy Adluh grits. Blue Marlin also keeps the tradition of the crispy, crackling grit cake alive, a twist on what most people think of when they think of grits and something that's become much harder to find.
Honorable Mention: Bubba's Biscuit, Saluda's
Best Gyro — Pitas
Runner-up: Noma Bistro by Al Amir
Pitass is the kind of place that feels like it's been a part of the city's fabric forever but actually is a relative newcomer to the area. Their door is always revolving during the lunch hour, and for good reason. Their fluffy, soft pitas make the perfect midday gyro; it’s hot, fast and satisfying but light enough to get you through your busy afternoon.
Honorable Mention: Green Olive, Hunter-Gatherer
Best Hamburger — Pawleys Front Porch
Runner-up: The Whig
Whether you’re in the mood for a traditional burger with all the essential fixin's or you’re looking for something a little on the wild side, Pawleys Front Porch has you covered. The Five Points establishment is a well-established winner of this award and grinds its beef each day to ensure the freshest quality.
Honorable Mention: Rockaway Athletic Club, Five Guys
Best Hot Dog — Rush's
Runner-up: Jimmy's Mart
Seeing the line work at Rush's is like artwork. Despite how fast they work, they deliver quality food each and every time. The Carolina dogs (people eat other kinds of hot dogs?) at Rush's are pure and simple, with a solid meaty chili base and their slightly sweeter, crispy slaw making the dog a standout over others in town.
Honorable Mention: Crave, Greedy Rascals
Best Ice Cream — Sweet Cream Co.
Runner-up: Rosewood Dairy Bar
Located on Columbia’s Main Street, Sweet Cream Co. is the city’s foremost upscale ice cream provider. Far better than run-of-the-mill soft serve and always inventive in its flavors (sweet corn, cherry coke and more have dotted the oft-varying list), Sweet Cream stands apart in the city.
Honorable Mention: LICK Ice Cream, The Baked Bear
Best Indian Restaurant — 2-Gingers
Runner-up: Persis Biryani Indian Grill
Got a hankering for a spot of tomato shorba, or perhaps a fuller meal like a big plate of aloo tikki chaat? If so, 2-Gingers is the place to go. The Bush River Road spot has an expansive menu, so feel free to go out of your comfort zone, too.
Honorable Mention: Delhi Palace, Village of India
Best Italian Restaurant — Di Vino Rosso
Runner-up: Il Giorgione
This white-tablecloth Italian restaurant in the heart of the Vista is sure to satisfy, with upscale offerings of classic Italian dishes like chicken parmesan and other various pastas and an extensive wine list. The restaurant is also open on Mondays, a day when most restaurants around the city close for business.
Honorable Mention: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, Villa Tronco
Best Japanese Restaurant — Inakaya Watanabe
Runner-up: Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi
This restaurant (not to be confused with the other Inakaya located in Northeast Columbia) has won best Japanese restaurant yet again. Its sushi is well-known, with delicious sashimi cuts and innovative rolls. Outside of their sushi, the restaurant offers Japanese staples like tempura, broiled seafood and teishoku dinners.
Honorable Mention: Inakaya Japanese Restaurant, Sato
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant — Chick-fil-A
Runner-up: Flight Deck
It’s fast. It’s friendly. It’s Chick-fil-A. There’s no denying the power of a box full of chicken and waffle fries along with a play zone.
Honorable Mention: Boca Grande, Cracker Barrel
Best Late Night Food — Waffle House
Runner-up: The Whig
A hallmark of the South and a hallmark of the twilight hours. No other spot can bring together the midnight masses the way Waffle House does with its all-day food. Once you're there, the environment gives way to the soft sizzle of your meal being cooked on the flat top grill and, from there, late-night bliss.
Honorable Mention: Bar None, Cook Out
Best Mexican Restaurant — Real Mexico
Runner-up: Cantina 76
While there are many great spots for Mexican food around Columbia, this one takes the cake. The Bush River Road restaurant is nestled in a little corner right off the busy road, and though you’ll have to fight for parking during the lunch hour, the food is worth it. From the birria tacos to their lengthy list of quesadilla offerings, you’re sure to find something that suits your fancy.
Honorable Mention: Coa Agaveria y Cocina, San Jose
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant — Arabesque
Runner-up: Mediterranean Tea Room
This Devine Street spot offers an alluring ambiance on top of an impressive selection of Lebanese cuisine — like the creamy, chickpea hummus dip or a selection of meat kabobs and delectable pizzas. The spot has been tucked away with a collection of other restaurants and stores in the Devine Street District for over 15 years.
Honorable Mention: Noma Bistro by Al Amir, Pitas
Best Milkshake — Cook Out
Runner-up: Rush’s
With over three dozen milkshake flavors to choose from at this national chain, it’s no surprise Cook Out wins in this category. The milkshakes are so thick that they often require a spoon, but with flavors like classic chocolate and vanilla to wildcards like peach cobbler and banana pudding and even a handful of seasonal shakes with watermelon or eggnog, this milkshake is worth it.
Honorable Mention: Kaminsky’s, Rosewood Dairy Bar
Best National Chain Restaurant — Chick-fil-A
Runner-up: Mellow Mushroom
It appears the fast food chicken spot has a chokehold around Columbia. Every year, it feels like the number of chain locations of Chick-fil-A are multiplying like rabbits, and locals just can’t seem to get enough. Known for its efficient drive-thru system and chicken sandwich, there are now over 100 locations of the restaurant across the state.
Honorable Mention: Bonefish Grill, Texas Roadhouse
Best New Restaurant — Smoked
Runner-up: Chubby’s Burger & Brewhouse
One of the latest projects from the Middletons, a prominent Columbia family who have reshaped much of the area’s Main Street district, Smoked is an oyster bar and restaurant that also hosts a microbrewery. The restaurant, on Main Street’s 1600 block, offers a farm-to-table menu that changes seasonally and comes at a hefty price. The kitchen is led by longtime Columbia chef Daniel Lee.
Honorable Mention: Luzianna Purchase, Sound Bites Eatery
Best Pizza — Village Idiot Pizza
Runner-up: Mellow Mushroom
Village’s Pizza has been well-loved in Columbia since the upstairs restaurant in Five Points got its start in 1990. The New York-style pizzeria has expanded over the last few years and now operates three locations across the city. Pick from a variety of toppings or go plain with cheese and pepperoni — you won’t be disappointed.
Honorable Mention: Dano’s, Il Focolare
Best Place for a First Date — Transmission Arcade
Runner-up: The Grand on Main
Everyone knows how awkward first dates can be — is there anything worse than sitting across from a Tinder match at a stiff dinner, texting your friends to call you with an “emergency"? That’s why Transmission Arcade is perfect. If things get uncomfortable, there are a ton of games to play to break the ice (and maybe even the chance for a playful touch or competitive tease), and there are beer and cocktail offerings to please just about anyone.
Honorable Mention: Private Property, Tazza Kitchen
Best Place to Dine Outdoors — Liberty on the Lake
Runner-up: Black Rooster
As a tap room and grille, you can’t top the stunning views from Liberty on the Lake. At Liberty, you can find friendly long-time staff with a hometown feel and a variety of Americana dishes that the whole family can enjoy.
Honorable Mention: Market on Main, Saluda’s
Best Restaurant — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Motor Supply Co. Bistro
The Charleston-based restaurant has become a staple on Columbia’s Main Street since its opening. Columbia readers agree this is the best place for a meal in the city with its array of steaks and sides worth drooling over. It’s also become an increasingly popular spot for college sports recruiting, so who knows who you’ll see on your next visit.
Honorable Mention: Di Vino Rosso, Terra
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying – Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Motor Supply Co.
If you’ve got a friend with some money burning a hole in their pocket and an appetite, you’ll want to head over to Halls Chophouse. With a mouth-watering menu of steaks, seafood and much more, Halls is the place to go when you’re not picking up the tab.
Honorable Mention: Smoked, Saluda's
Best Restaurant, Devine Street/Shandon — Cantina 76
Runner-up: Il Giorgione
What can we say? People love the Mexican-inspired restaurant that has two locations in Columbia. The restaurant’s Devine Street location is increasingly popular in a district that continues to grow. It has a menu of Mexican-inspired favorites like quesadillas and Americanized dishes, along with cocktails and other drink offerings.
Honorable Mentions: Backstreets Grill, Za’s on Devine
Best Restaurant, Five Points — Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe
Runner-up: The Gourmet Shop
Mr. Friendly’s is a longstanding staple in the college neighborhood. Originally opened in the mid-'90s, the spot was hit hard by the pandemic but recently began serving lunch again and continues to expand hours. It serves classic southern delicacies like pimento cheese burgers and meatloaf.
Honorable Mention: Saluda's, Publico Kitchen & Tap
Best Restaurant, Forest Acres — Tazza Kitchen
Runner-up: Pasta Fresca
A Forest Acres neighborhood favorite, Tazza Kitchen accomplishes a feat not many can: offering an upscale environment with approachability and affordability. The restaurant serves small plates, salads and pizza and also offers an impressive wine list. With its variety, it’s sure to have something for everyone.
Honorable Mentions: Boca Grande Burritos, Tombo Grille
Best Restaurant, Irmo — Luzianna Purchase
Runner-up: Zorba’s Greek Restaurant
Luzianna Purchase’s killer menu of po’ boy sandwiches, salads, wraps, deli on the "geaux" and charcuterie can’t be beat, and their Saturday Brunch is to die for. They’re a natural fit for best restaurant in Irmo.
Honorable Mentions: Bistro On The Boulevard, Fire and Spice
Best Restaurant, Lexington — Bodhi Thai
Runner-up: Alodia’s Cucina Italiana
Led by chef-owner Nivit Tipvaree, Bodhi Thai is Lexington’s best. More than that, many a foodie in Columbia whisper that it may be the best in all the area. One thing is for certain: Tipvaree is creating dishes that frequently wow, and with his plating, they seem ready made to appear on fine dining tables in places far larger than Lexington.
Honorable Mention: O’Hara’s Public House, Private Property
Best Restaurant, Main Street — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Bourbon
Just under a decade ago, the city’s Main Street looked much different. Now, with upscale restaurants like Halls, Bourbon and Smoked, it appears the area is changing. Halls Chophouse, a Charleston-based steakhouse that serves up expensive but exquisite meals, has been on the street for less than a decade but has established a name for itself in the district.
Honorable Mention: Cantina 76, The Whig
Best Restaurant, Northeast — Ratio
Runner-up: Travinia’s Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The ever-popular Elgin restaurant Ratio is a Peruvian tapas (small plates) spot that features a rotating menu and an impressive cocktail program. From the mind of Owner-Chef Javier Uriarte, who previously worked at Hendrix on Main Street, comes an impressive list of empanadas and other Peruvian small plates with a unique twist. The bar is run by seasoned barman Grant McCloskey.
Honorable Mention: Chubby’s Burgers & Brewhouse, Inakaya Japanese
Best Restaurant, Vista — Motor Supply Co. Bistro
Runner-up: Blue Marlin
An institution in Columbia, Motor Supply Co. has been around since before the Vista, a nightlife and arts district on Gervais Street, was what it is now. The kitchen of the farm-to-table restaurant is led by Chef Wes Fulmer and features a rotating menu of classic southern and American food cuisine.
Honorable Mention: 929 Kitchen & Bar, Di Vino Rosso
Best Restaurant, West Columbia — Terra
Runner-up: Black Rooster
The longtime spot owned by well-known Chef Mike Davis is just across the river in West Columbia. It sits in an area that has blossomed for business in the last couple years but has remained consistent in its service of quality dishes and a comfortable atmosphere. The menu changes seasonally but features simple dishes with phenomenal flavor — like seared scallops and wood oven pizzas.
Honorable Mention: Cafe Strudel, The Kingsman
Best Ribs — The War Mouth
Runner-up: Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ
The delightfully charming Cottontown restaurant captures the idea of Midlands hospitality better than most, with its down-home digs and unpretentious demeanor. Of course, part of that is wonderfully smoked barbecue. Chef Rhett Elliott and his team adhere to the pit-smoke theology and churn out some of the best smoked ribs in the city. Drizzled in mustard sauce, of course.
Honorable Mention: Midwood Smokehouse, Railroad BBQ
Best Salad — California Dreaming
Runner-up: Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering
There are many ways to make a salad — whether you prefer leafy romaine or iceberg lettuce, want a healthy dose of dressing or prefer to go without, and so many other options — but it appears California Dreaming, a decades-old regional chain, has figured out the key to success. The dish comes with mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon.
Honorable Mention: Il Bucato, Verde
Best Seafood Restaurant — Blue Marlin
Runner-up: Pearlz Oyster Bar
There's no place in town that more quickly comes to mind when it comes to seafood than Blue Marlin. The former train stop has housed this Vista staple for decades, providing the city's best option for classic Southern seafood staples like shrimp or fish and grits, She-Crab Soup, and fried oysters.
Honorable Mention: Luzianna Purchase, Smoked
Best Service — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Loveland Coffee
It’s not just about the steak. The real heart of a good chophouse is the experience, which is why service becomes so essential in a place like this. Halls carries on the legacy through excellent care built to make sure you are taken care of from the moment you step in 1221 Main St. til the moment you step out.
Honorable Mention: Motor Supply Co., Saluda’s
Best Shrimp & Grits — Blue Marlin
Second Place: Bubba's Biscuit
The award-winning shrimp and grits at Blue Marlin keep the humble dish classic with a bed of creamy Adluh grits with sautéed shrimp, smoky andouille sausage, and tasso gravy. They do a good job of preserving the spirit of the dish that’s come to define much of Carolina cuisine over the past 30 years.
Honorable Mention: Cafe Strudel, Saluda’s
Best Smoothie — Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Runner-up: Smoothie King
A good smoothie is one of the best ways to start or end your day. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been a Columbia staple for years, serving smoothies to children and adults across the Midlands and helping to maintain healthy habits while providing yummy foods and great service to many.
Honorable Mention: Good Life Cafe, Tasty As Fit
Best Soul Food — Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles
Runner-up: A Peace of Soul
This restaurant, bolstering two locations in the Midlands, is known for thinking outside the box. Not only does it offer the classic chicken and waffles combinations, it also has red velvet waffles, collard greens and well-known mac and cheese. It’s also a well-known stop for politicians, so keep an eye out for who might visit.
Honorable Mention: Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen
Best Southern Restaurant — Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe
Runner-up: Lizard's Thicket
When it comes to pure Southern fine dining, Mr. Friendly’s has become a signature of the Columbia area and an easy recommendation for locals to share with visitors looking for a taste of the South. Mr. Friendly’s excels at taking staples we know and love and adding subtle twists like blackened shrimp or burnt sugar molasses BBQ, to help provide a modernized spin.
Honorable Mention: Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, The War Mouth
Best Steak — Halls Chophouse
Runner-up: Chophouse of Chapin
The only name in steakhouses readily known by the Palmetto masses, Halls Chophouse is that famous for a reason — they don’t cut any corners when it comes to their beef. They fly in steaks from Chicago’s Allen Brothers, either wet or dry-age them and cook them perfectly to order. Their offerings range from the humble rib eye to the gaudy A5 wagyu.
Honorable Mention: Motor Supply Co. Bistro, Saluda’s
Best Sushi — Inakaya Watanabe (St. Andrew)
Runner-up: Inakaya Japanese (Northeast)
It was a close battle with the other sushi joint named Inakaya, but the St. Andrews iteration of Inakaya managed to seize the win. Their sushi choices are fresh and abundant; whether you want one of their over 25+ raw options or 40+ custom rolls, there is something for everyone to try.
Honorable Mention: Camon, Tsunami
Best Sweet Tea — Groucho's Deli
Runner-up: Bojangles
There are few things better in life than downing a massive STP dipper with one of Groucho’s ice-cold sweet teas. It has the perfect balance of sweetness without being too cloying, but it's still just sweet enough to balance with the richness of a STP dipper or any hot sandwich you grab in-house.
Honorable Mention: Chick-fil-A, Spotted Salamander
Best Taco — Cantina 76
Runner-up: Real Mexico
People love variety. That’s why Cantina’s taco offerings are so enticing — they’ve got options from around the world. Whether you want to try their chicken teriyaki tacos, go for something different with the Peruvian shrimp tacos, or stay closer to home with the barbecue brisket offering, there’s a little bit of everything at this Mexican-inspired spot. There are two locations in Columbia that offer all kinds of tacos.
Honorable Mention: Boca Grande Burritos, Tacos Nayarit
Best Take Out Food — Duke's Pad Thai
Runner-up: Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
Opened in 2017, Duke’s Pad Thai rests on a major street in Cayce on Knox Abbott Drive. Accordingly, its tasty Thai street food (can we interest you in Pad Thai Tacos?) makes for a quick-and-easy stop to grab dinner or a quick lunch. Their noodle and rice dishes are heftier as well, often leaving some for tomorrow’s meals.
Honorable Mention: China Wok 2, Il Bucato
Best Thai Restaurant — Bodhi Thai
Runner-up: Duke’s Pad Thai
Lexington’s Bodhi Thai serves traditional Thai dishes and Thai-influenced mains in its upscale restaurant on the city’s Main Street. Indulge in a New York strip steak served alongside heirloom tomatoes, scallions, and a chili lime vinaigrette or an elevated shrimp Pad Thai. Often delicious, the restaurant also makes its dishes a feast for the eyes with gorgeous plating.
Honorable Mention: Basil Thai, Mai Thai
Best Vegetarian — Good Life Cafe
Runner-up: A Peace of Soul
Being vegan doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy what everyone else is having for lunch and dinner. Good Life Cafe has turned plenty of heads with their use of vegetables to mimic meaty favorites. Their longtime signature eggplant bacon wrap with cashew mayo is a must for first-timers, along with the buffalo cauliflower bites.
Honorable Mention: As Well As / Studio Fire, Tasty As Fit
Best Veggie Burger — The Whig
Runner-up: A Peace of Soul
The stuff of veggie dreams, The Whig offers a black-eyed pea burger. The filling and tasty sandwich comes topped with lettuce, tomato onion, whole grain mustard and dill pickles. It’s good enough to turn even the most ardent veggie burger skeptic to the veggie side. Make sure to check out the Veg-fil-A as well for a vegetarian riff on a chicken sandwich.
Honorable Mention: Good Life Cafe, Rosewood Market & Deli
Best Wine List — Lula Drake
Runner-up: Hampton Street Vineyard
The wine parlour that owner Tim Gardner opened in 2016 has grown into a local favorite. The narrow, dimly lit wine bar in historic digs has an extensive wine list and tight food menu, with the kitchen run by Rachel Harrison. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the spot in 2020, Gardner sold most of his wine collection to keep the place afloat. It doesn’t appear that decision has held back the spot as they’ve reopened in the last year.
Honorable Mention: Halls Chophouse, Saluda’s
Best Wings — D’s Wings
Runner-up: Transmission Arcade
Although the vibes are much different from before the longtime wings spot moved up the road from Cayce to West Columbia, the wings are still just as tender and juicy. With close to two dozen sauces and rubs to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find something you like. And if wings aren’t your thing, the restaurant also has burger, sandwich and even pasta offerings. Pair that with great beer and plenty of TV screens, and you’re at the perfect place to catch a sports game.
Honorable Mention: Carolina Wings, Publick House