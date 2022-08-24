Best of Columbia 2022: Clubs and Bars

Best Bar or Club — The Whig
Runner-up: Bourbon
Are you even surprised? This beloved spot has been on Main Street before Main Street was cool and has won this title for years. It’s become a favorite among locals for its small, dimly lit vibes and popular bar food like the bacon gouda mac 'n’ cheese and their tater tots. Bar owners announced in August that the bar would soon close because their building is being converted into a hotel. We’ll soon say farewell later in 2022.
Honorable Mention: Art Bar, WECO Bottle and Biergarten
Best Bar Service — Bourbon
Runner-up: Transmission Arcade
Just next door to this year’s best bar (The Whig) sits Bourbon, a well-known whiskey bar and cajun food restaurant owned by established restaurateur Kristian Niemi, who also owns West Columbia’s Black Rooster restaurant. Head bartender Kat Hunter crafts specialty cocktails and pours from some of the city’s largest offerings of whiskey at this spot.
Honorable Mention: Coa Agaveria Y Cocina, Art Bar
Best Bar Trivia — Craft and Draft
Runner-up: Palmetto Trivia at River Rat Brewery
What year did the first Star Wars film come out in theaters? Which chess piece can move the most spaces in any direction? These are just a few examples of some questions you might hear at Craft and Draft during their monthly trivia nights. On the first Monday of each month, the taproom and market with locations on Devine Street and in Irmo, hosts trivia nights on Devine Street. Do you have what it takes to win?
Honorable Mention: Useless Trivia — Art Bar, Market on Main
Best Bartender — Chris Fitz (State Street Pub)
Runner-up: Kayla Berube (Bourbon)
On West Columbia’s State Street Pub, the dive bar pours drinks like you’d expect. Quick, affordable and a little heavy — in the way we like. Behind the bar, find Chris Fitz who does the pouring while overseeing an amicable atmosphere to sit and sip. Meanwhile, enjoy the bar’s pool table but do know it's members only, so get ready to pay up to be a member.
Honorable Mention: Josh Rosenfeld (Art Bar) and Rachel Hatcher (Lucky's, formerly Bang Back Pinball Lounge)
Best Beer Selection — WECO Bottle and Biergarten
Runner-up: Craft & Draft
WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia has garnered an impressive following since its opening just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The taproom features a large, covered outdoor seating area with picnic tables that fill up when the weather’s nice. With 16 rotating beers on tap and a plentiful selection of cans to choose from (including non-alcoholic options like sparkling water and locally canned coffee), it’s no surprise the spot takes home this award.
Honorable Mention: Publico Kitchen + Tap, The Whig
Best Bloody Mary — Café Strudel
Runner-up: Motor Supply Co.
Located on State Street, Café Strudel offers outdoor seating, great brunch and an exceptional bloody mary. So get your hangover cure with the somewhat gaudy, somewhat spicy drink made for you. Because, look, who wants to make a Bloody Mary at home? Let Café Strudel do the work for you.
Honorable Mention: Market on Main, The Gourmet Shop
Best Brewpub — Hunter Gatherer Brewery and Alehouse
Runner-up: Steel Hands Brewing
The oldest is the best. Hunter Gatherer has stood the test of time since its opening as the first craft beer brewpub in the city in 1995. It now has two locations, the original Main Street spot and the newer hangar location at the Curtiss-Wright Hangar, which opened in 2018. Owner Kevin Varner brews up a variety of English-focused beer, along with a solid barrel-aged sour series. That pairs well with both locations' food, an upscale focus on Main Street and a pizza focus at the hangar.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Craft Brewing Company and Old Mill Brewpub
Best Cocktail Program — Bourbon
Runner-up: COA Agaveria Y Cocina
One of the first Columbia restaurants to launch during the recent cocktail renaissance, the Cajun-themed Bourbon has run a robust whisky-centered program since its inception, with well-curated drinks on a rotating menu. They also run their fair share of special offerings, including during their incredibly popular “Tiki Weeks.”
Honorable Mention: Hendrix, Motor Supply Co.
Best College Bar — Jake’s
Runner-up: Tin Roof
Just about every college student in Columbia knows about Wednesday nights at Jake’s — the well-known bar with a roomy outdoor picnic space for sitting around (or if it’s a Wednesday night, standing) fills up in the middle of the week for the bar’s Pint Night. It’s also well-known for its welcoming of dogs at the bar — on Tuesdays and Thursdays the bar hosts “yappy” hour where owners can bring their pups.
Honorable Mention: Salty Nut Café, Taneyhill’s Group Therapy
Best Craft Beer Selection — Craft & Draft
Runner-up: WECO Bottle and Biergarten
While the bottle shop concept is far from new anymore in Columbia, Craft & Draft still stands out. With two locations in the area and a more eclectic, artisan bent to much of their wares, you can find aged ales and hoppy IPAs alongside one another. They come from far and wide as well, so know that you can rely on the shop’s friendly staff for learning what is what when it comes to malts and barleys.
Honorable Mention: Steel Hands Brewing, The Main Course
Best Dance Club — The Woody
Runner-up: Art Bar
Revived during the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia’s Main Street, The Woody has emerged as the go-to spot for dancing on any night of the week. The business hosts a huge variety of dance nights including Latin and salsa dancing, live music, weekend dance hits and more. Go get your groove on at The Woody, folks.
Honorable Mention: Social, Skyline Club
Best Distillery — Hollow Creek Distillery
Runner-up: Gorget Distilling Co.
This spot, located in Leesville, about 30 miles southwest of Columbia, was started when a couple realized their good friend wasn’t going to pursue his dream of owning a distillery without a little push from them. They opened the spot in 2014 and have won national awards this past year for spirit competitions across the country. They offer free tastings at their location in Leesville.
Honorable Mention: Southern Essence
Best Gay Bar — The Capital Club
Runner-up: PT’s 1109
This club has been in the city’s Vista for more than four decades, providing a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to dance, drink and be themselves. It’s one of the few gay bars in the area, but has established itself as the “longest-standing and most dignified private gay bar” in the state.
Honorable Mention: WE’s on Meeting
Best Happy Hour — Cantina 76
Runner-up: Art Bar
There’s nothing like finishing up the work day and heading to a Mexican restaurant to grab a margarita and gossip with your friends or coworkers. For Columbia locals, the spot to be for this is Cantina 76 — a Mexican restaurant with locations on both Main Street and Devine Street. Both locations have deals like $1 off all drinks and half-priced house margaritas for the post-work hour.
Honorable Mention: Bourbon, Pearlz Oyster Bar
Best Local Brewery — Steel Hands Brewing
Runner-up: Columbia Craft Brewing Company
Cayce’s brewery and taproom has expanded into so much more since opening in 2018 — from canning and distributing beers to locations across the state and even into other neighboring states to hosting live music events regularly. The brewery recently opened a new location in Greensboro, N.C.
Honorable Mention: River Rat Brewery, Savage Craft Ale Works
Best Margarita — COA Agaveria y Cocina
Runner-up: Cantina 76
A simple cocktail — with a handful of easy-to-get ingredients that even most college students can throw together — the margarita is hard to mess up, but, in turn, hard to make special. COA’s bartenders have done the hard thing by making this margarita one of the best in town, enough so that they surpassed their previous position of second place last year to win number one in the hearts of locals this year.
Honorable Mention: Moctezuma Taqueria, Publico Kitchen + Tap
Best Neighborhood Bar, Downtown — The Whig
Runner-up: Transmission Arcade
Everyone’s favorite subterranean bar does seemingly everything right from its spot on Main Street Columbia. There’s an expansive beer selection in bottle and draft, well-made bar grub that offers a standout vegan sandwich, and, if you’re not feeling suds, a staff with a keen ability to make cocktail standards. What more could you seek on *checks notes* any day of the week.
Honorable Mention: Art Bar, The War Mouth
Best Neighborhood Bar, Five Points — Jake’s
Runner-up: Bar None
Outside of being known as a popular spot among college students, Jake’s also ranks pretty high with young adults and Columbia locals alike. The “yappy” hour draws in folks who love to drink and want to bring their dog along and the Wednesday pint night deal is too good to pass up for some.
Honorable Mention: Goat’s, Publico Kitchen + Tap
Best Neighborhood Bar, Harbison — Craft & Draft Irmo
Runner-up: British Bulldog Pub
At Craft & Draft Irmo, the second spot from owner Kellan Monroe and his team, they’ve managed to duplicate the cozy, neighborhood feel at the original Devine Street location – just a whole lot bigger. Plus, the full-ish kitchen there offers a wide range of bar bites that are expertly curated by chef Ros Graverson. So get a meal and settle in over their expansive tap list (with wine, too!) or peruse their coolers for something to take home.
Honorable Mention: East Room, Hemingway’s
Best Neighborhood Bar, Lexington — O’Hara’s Public House
Runner-up: Hazelwood Brewing Company
O’Hara’s Public House is an authentic Irish pub and restaurant in the heart of downtown Lexington with 30 beers on tap and a killer menu of traditional fare like bangers n’ mash. In other words, it’s a perfect place to unwind after a long workday.
Honorable Mention: Keg Cowboy, Krafty Draft
Best Neighborhood Bar, Northeast — Ratio
Runner-up: Random Tap
Ratio takes the prize this year thanks to their focus on classic cuisine with a Peruvian twist. Throw in a dazzling menu of high-end cocktails from bar manager Grant McCloskey and you’ve got yourself a great recipe for success. Despite its snazzy inclination, the place has managed to retain a welcoming neighborhood vibe by opening in an area yearning for a spot of this caliber, with grateful regulars permeating the room.
Honorable Mention: My House, Polliwogs
Best Neighborhood Bar, Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres — Craft & Draft
Runner-up: Tazza Kitchen
Nothing feels quite as good as sitting at a nice neighborhood bar. Craft & Draft has filled that role at the same time as they’ve been the pioneer of craft beer culture in Columbia. The bar has all of the beers you can imagine for a chill night out with friends. It frequently hosts events and food trucks, too, to keep things fresh.
Honorable Mention: Henry's, Rockaway Athletic Club
Best Neighborhood Bar, West Columbia/Cayce — WECO Bottle and Biergarten
Runner-up: Steel Hands Brewing
While no longer new, WECO hasn’t missed a beat since opening with much acclaim during the COVID-19 pandemic. With its massive amount of seating and expansive beer selection, the spot has become a regular go-to for many in the area. It’s not uncommon to run into a familiar face or two spontaneously on any given night, a hallmark of a true neighborhood bar.
Honorable Mention: Savage Craft Ale Works, State Street Pub
Best New Bar or Club — Smoked
Runner-up: Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint
When the Middleton family decided to open up the snazzy Smoked they took a gamble that the city was ready for a true high end dining experience you find in other cities. Close to the end of 2022, it appears they were more than right, as the eatery, oyster bar and microbrewery has impressed with its food, beer and craft cocktails behind an astute staff.
Honorable Mention: Boku, WE’s on Meeting
Best Outdoor Deck — WECO Bottle and Biergarten
Runner-up: Black Rooster
Bigger is better. At least that’s the main takeaway from WECO’s win in this category. The West Columbia bottle shop and bar has a massive outdoor seating area, buoyed by a covered outdoor deck that hosts its own, smaller bar as well. It makes finding a seat for two almost as easy as it is for finding a spot for 10.
Honorable Mention: Jake’s, Market on Main
Best People-Watching Bar — Art Bar
Runner-up: The Woody
Perhaps known best for its unique interior, Art Bar also just happens to be the best spot in Columbia for viewing its unique cast of characters who fill the barstools and booths. Let’s face it, who doesn’t love people-watching interesting folks?
Honorable Mention: Skyline Club, Jakes
Best Place to See Live Comedy — Art Bar
Runner-up: Comedy House
The Vista’s Art Bar is one of the few spots in town that hosts regular comedy, from stand-up to open-mic nights. So it’s got one half of this category down, hosting the comedy, but it’s also a grand place to host it, as it has an eclectic setting that befits comedy, along with affordable drinks to help wash down any jokes that don’t land — or reinforce the good ones.
Honorable Mention: Main Course, New Brookland Tavern
Best Sports Bar — Village Idiot Pizza
Runner-up: Carolina Ale House
What better way to enjoy a game than surrounded by some of the greatest things known to man — cheap beer and good pizza. The Five Points location, one of three across Columbia, fills up on most game days, whether that’s baseball, football or basketball. The electric energy of the bar when there’s not a single chair empty is unbeatable.
Honorable Mention: Peebles, TLC Sports Bar