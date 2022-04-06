Best of Columbia 2022 Categories

 Skip to main content
New categories for 2022:

  • Best Cemetery
  • Best Commercial Real Estate Group
  • Best Community Center
  • Best Place to See a Drag Show
  • Best Fitness Studio
  • Best Gym
  • Best Criminal Defense Attorney
  • Best Estate Planning Attorney
  • Best Personal Injury Attorney
  • Best Medical Spa
  • Best ‘Members-Only’ Club
  • Best Pharmacy

Full category list:

Politics and City Life

  • Best Activist Group or Effort
  • Best Charity
  • Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
  • Best Family Attraction
  • Best Green Business or Initiative
  • Best Local Business Leader
  • Best Local Politician
  • Best Outdoor Activity
  • Best ‘Members-Only’ Club
  • Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
  • Best Place To Work
  • Best Small Business Owner
  • Best Community Center
  • Best Troublemaker
  • Best Use of Public Funds

Places to Live

  • Best Apartment Community
  • Best Neighborhood
  • Best New Home Community
  • Best Off-Campus Student Housing
  • Best Retirement Community

Arts, Music and Entertainment

  • Best Annual Event or Festival
  • Best Art Gallery
  • Best Bar to See Live Music
  • Best CD Store
  • Best Dance Company
  • Best Dance Studio or School
  • Best DJ
  • Best Karaoke
  • Best Local Actor
  • Best Local Actress
  • Best Local Band
  • Best Local Comedian
  • Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
  • Best Filmmaker
  • Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
  • Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist
  • Best Local or Regional Museum
  • Best Local Solo Artist
  • Best Local Theater Company
  • Best Local Theater Production
  • Best Movie Theater
  • Best Music Festival
  • Best Music Venue
  • Best Musical Instrument Store
  • Best Place to See a Drag Show
  • Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
  • Best Recording Studio
  • Best Store for Vinyl
  • Best Visual Artist

Food and Drink

  • Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Best Asian Restaurant
  • Best Bagel
  • Best Bang for Your Buck
  • Best Barbecue
  • Best Barista
  • Best Breakfast
  • Best Brunch
  • Best Burrito
  • Best Caribbean Restaurant
  • Best Catering
  • Best Charcuterie Board
  • Best Chef
  • Best Chinese Restaurant
  • Best Coffee
  • Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
  • Best Dessert
  • Best Fast Food Chain
  • Best French Fries
  • Best Fried Chicken
  • Best Greek Restaurant
  • Best Grits
  • Best Gyro
  • Best Hamburger
  • Best Hot Dog
  • Best Ice Cream
  • Best Indian Restaurant
  • Best Italian Restaurant
  • Best Japanese Restaurant
  • Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
  • Best Late Night Food
  • Best Mexican Restaurant
  • Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
  • Best Milkshake
  • Best Food Truck
  • Best National Chain Restaurant
  • Best New Restaurant
  • Best Pizza
  • Best Place for a First Date
  • Best Place to Dine Outdoors
  • Best Restaurant
  • Best Restaurant, Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
  • Best Restaurant, Five Points
  • Best Restaurant, Forest Acres
  • Best Restaurant, Irmo
  • Best Restaurant, Lexington
  • Best Restaurant, Main Street
  • Best Restaurant, Northeast
  • Best Restaurant, Vista
  • Best Restaurant, West Columbia/Cayce
  • Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
  • Best Ribs
  • Best Salad
  • Best Seafood Restaurant
  • Best Service
  • Best Shrimp & Grits
  • Best Smoothie
  • Best Soul Food
  • Best Southern Restaurant
  • Best Steak
  • Best Sushi
  • Best Sweet Tea
  • Best Taco
  • Best Take Out Food
  • Best Thai Restaurant
  • Best Vegetarian
  • Best Veggie Burger
  • Best Wine List
  • Best Wings

Clubs and Bars

  • Best Bar or Club
  • Best Bar Service
  • Best Bar Trivia
  • Best Bartender
  • Best Beer Selection
  • Best Bloody Mary
  • Best Brewpub
  • Best Cocktail Program
  • Best College Bar
  • Best Craft Beer Selection
  • Best Dance Club
  • Best Distillery
  • Best Gay Bar
  • Best Happy Hour
  • Best Local Brewery
  • Best Margarita
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, Downtown
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, Five Points
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, Harbison
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, Lexington
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, Northeast
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
  • Best Neighborhood Bar, West Columbia/Cayce
  • Best New Bar or Club
  • Best Outdoor Deck
  • Best People-Watching Bar
  • Best Place to See Live Comedy
  • Best Sports Bar

Shopping

  • Best Adult Store
  • Best Alternative Clothing
  • Best Antique Store
  • Best Bakery
  • Best Beer Store
  • Best Bridal Store
  • Best Butcher Shop
  • Best Children’s Clothing
  • Best Consignment Shop
  • Best Convenience Store
  • Best Cycle Shop
  • Best Furniture Store
  • Best Gamecock Store
  • Best Gaming Store
  • Best Gift Shop
  • Best Gun Shop
  • Best Hardware Store
  • Best Jewelry Store
  • Best Liquor Store
  • Best Marine Store
  • Best Men’s Clothing
  • Best Natural Food Store
  • Best Place for Fresh Produce
  • Best Place To Buy CBD Products
  • Best Place to Buy Comic Books
  • Best Place to Buy Used Books
  • Best Place To Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
  • Best Pottery Studio
  • Best Shopping District
  • Best Smoke Shop
  • Best Sporting Goods Store
  • Best Thrift Store
  • Best Vaping Store
  • Best Wine Store
  • Best Women’s Clothing

Services

  • Best After-School Program
  • Best Bank
  • Best Charter School
  • Best Cleaning Services
  • Best Continuing Education Institution
  • Best Credit Union
  • Best Dry Cleaner
  • Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
  • Best Electrician
  • Best Escape Room
  • Best Event Bartending Service
  • Best Event Venue
  • Best Farm
  • Best Florist
  • Best Funeral Services Provider
  • Best Cemetary
  • Best Golf Course
  • Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
  • Best Heating & Air Service
  • Best Home Builder
  • Best Hotel
  • Best House of Worship
  • Best Insurance Company
  • Best Landscaping Company
  • Best Law Firm
  • Best Criminal Defense Attorney
  • Best Estate Planning Attorney
  • Best Personal Injury Attorney
  • Best Personal Injury Law Firm
  • Best Local Insurance Agent
  • Best Martial Arts School
  • Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
  • Best Moving Company
  • Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
  • Best Pest Control
  • Best Photographer
  • Best Place for Music Lessons
  • Best Place to Get Alterations
  • Best Plumbing Repair
  • Best Printing Company
  • Best Private School
  • Best Real Estate Agency
  • Best Commercial Real Estate Group
  • Best Real Estate Agent
  • Best Real Estate Group
  • Best River Rental/Guide Company
  • Best Roofer
  • Best Screen Printer
  • Best Shooting Range
  • Best Sign Company
  • Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
  • Best Staffing Agency
  • Best Travel Agent
  • Best Upholstery Service
  • Best Videographer
  • Best Wedding Planner
  • Best Wine and Paint Studio

Beauty, Health and Wellness

  • Best Acupuncturist
  • Beauty, Health and Wellness Best Barbershop
  • Best Chiropractor
  • Best Counselor or Therapist
  • Best Crossfit
  • Best Day Spa
  • Best Medical Spa
  • Best Dentist
  • Best Dermatology Practice
  • Best Eye Doctor or Group
  • Best Family Practice
  • Best Gym
  • Best Fitness Studio
  • Best Hair Salon
  • Best Hair Stylist
  • Best Home Health Care Service
  • Best Hospital
  • Best Lactation Support
  • Best Massage Therapist
  • Best Nail Salon
  • Best Orthodontist
  • Best Orthopedic Practice
  • Best Pediatric Care
  • Best Physical Therapy Practice
  • Best Piercing Studio
  • Best Pilates
  • Best Place to Be Born
  • Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
  • Best Tattoo Artist
  • Best Tattoo Studio
  • Best Urgent Care
  • Best Yoga Studio
  • Pet Best Dog Park
  • Pet Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
  • Pet Best Pet Groomer
  • Pet Best Pet Supply Store
  • Pet Best Veterinary Clinic

Transportation

  • Best Auto Repair
  • Transportation Best Cab or Rideshare Service
  • Best Car Wash
  • Best Limousine Service
  • Best Motorcycle Store
  • Best Oil Change
  • Best Tire Dealer
  • Best Used Car Dealership

Local Media

  • Best Anchorperson
  • Best Local Instagram
  • Best Local Social Media Influencer
  • Best Local TV News
  • Best Local Tweeter
  • Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment
  • Best Local Website, News
  • Best Local Website, Sports
  • Best Radio Station
  • Best Sportscaster
  • Best Weatherperson
  • Biggest Media Hog

