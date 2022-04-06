Best of Columbia 2022 Categories

It's time to nominate your favorites at bestofcolumbia.com!
Nominations close April 30. Nominees announced June 1.
New categories for 2022:
- Best Cemetery
- Best Commercial Real Estate Group
- Best Community Center
- Best Place to See a Drag Show
- Best Fitness Studio
- Best Gym
- Best Criminal Defense Attorney
- Best Estate Planning Attorney
- Best Personal Injury Attorney
- Best Medical Spa
- Best ‘Members-Only’ Club
- Best Pharmacy
Full category list:
Politics and City Life
- Best Activist Group or Effort
- Best Charity
- Biggest Improvement in Columbia This Year
- Best Family Attraction
- Best Green Business or Initiative
- Best Local Business Leader
- Best Local Politician
- Best Outdoor Activity
- Best ‘Members-Only’ Club
- Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
- Best Place To Work
- Best Small Business Owner
- Best Community Center
- Best Troublemaker
- Best Use of Public Funds
Places to Live
- Best Apartment Community
- Best Neighborhood
- Best New Home Community
- Best Off-Campus Student Housing
- Best Retirement Community
Arts, Music and Entertainment
- Best Annual Event or Festival
- Best Art Gallery
- Best Bar to See Live Music
- Best CD Store
- Best Dance Company
- Best Dance Studio or School
- Best DJ
- Best Karaoke
- Best Local Actor
- Best Local Actress
- Best Local Band
- Best Local Comedian
- Best Local Comedy or Improv Group
- Best Filmmaker
- Best Local Hip-Hop Artist
- Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist
- Best Local or Regional Museum
- Best Local Solo Artist
- Best Local Theater Company
- Best Local Theater Production
- Best Movie Theater
- Best Music Festival
- Best Music Venue
- Best Musical Instrument Store
- Best Place to See a Drag Show
- Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday
- Best Recording Studio
- Best Store for Vinyl
- Best Visual Artist
Food and Drink
- Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Best Asian Restaurant
- Best Bagel
- Best Bang for Your Buck
- Best Barbecue
- Best Barista
- Best Breakfast
- Best Brunch
- Best Burrito
- Best Caribbean Restaurant
- Best Catering
- Best Charcuterie Board
- Best Chef
- Best Chinese Restaurant
- Best Coffee
- Best Deli/Sub/Sandwich Shop
- Best Dessert
- Best Fast Food Chain
- Best French Fries
- Best Fried Chicken
- Best Greek Restaurant
- Best Grits
- Best Gyro
- Best Hamburger
- Best Hot Dog
- Best Ice Cream
- Best Indian Restaurant
- Best Italian Restaurant
- Best Japanese Restaurant
- Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
- Best Late Night Food
- Best Mexican Restaurant
- Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
- Best Milkshake
- Best Food Truck
- Best National Chain Restaurant
- Best New Restaurant
- Best Pizza
- Best Place for a First Date
- Best Place to Dine Outdoors
- Best Restaurant
- Best Restaurant, Devine Street/Shandon/Rosewood
- Best Restaurant, Five Points
- Best Restaurant, Forest Acres
- Best Restaurant, Irmo
- Best Restaurant, Lexington
- Best Restaurant, Main Street
- Best Restaurant, Northeast
- Best Restaurant, Vista
- Best Restaurant, West Columbia/Cayce
- Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
- Best Ribs
- Best Salad
- Best Seafood Restaurant
- Best Service
- Best Shrimp & Grits
- Best Smoothie
- Best Soul Food
- Best Southern Restaurant
- Best Steak
- Best Sushi
- Best Sweet Tea
- Best Taco
- Best Take Out Food
- Best Thai Restaurant
- Best Vegetarian
- Best Veggie Burger
- Best Wine List
- Best Wings
Clubs and Bars
- Best Bar or Club
- Best Bar Service
- Best Bar Trivia
- Best Bartender
- Best Beer Selection
- Best Bloody Mary
- Best Brewpub
- Best Cocktail Program
- Best College Bar
- Best Craft Beer Selection
- Best Dance Club
- Best Distillery
- Best Gay Bar
- Best Happy Hour
- Best Local Brewery
- Best Margarita
- Best Neighborhood Bar, Downtown
- Best Neighborhood Bar, Five Points
- Best Neighborhood Bar, Harbison
- Best Neighborhood Bar, Lexington
- Best Neighborhood Bar, Northeast
- Best Neighborhood Bar, Shandon/Rosewood/Forest Acres
- Best Neighborhood Bar, West Columbia/Cayce
- Best New Bar or Club
- Best Outdoor Deck
- Best People-Watching Bar
- Best Place to See Live Comedy
- Best Sports Bar
Shopping
- Best Adult Store
- Best Alternative Clothing
- Best Antique Store
- Best Bakery
- Best Beer Store
- Best Bridal Store
- Best Butcher Shop
- Best Children’s Clothing
- Best Consignment Shop
- Best Convenience Store
- Best Cycle Shop
- Best Furniture Store
- Best Gamecock Store
- Best Gaming Store
- Best Gift Shop
- Best Gun Shop
- Best Hardware Store
- Best Jewelry Store
- Best Liquor Store
- Best Marine Store
- Best Men’s Clothing
- Best Natural Food Store
- Best Place for Fresh Produce
- Best Place To Buy CBD Products
- Best Place to Buy Comic Books
- Best Place to Buy Used Books
- Best Place To Buy Used/Vintage Musical Instruments
- Best Pottery Studio
- Best Shopping District
- Best Smoke Shop
- Best Sporting Goods Store
- Best Thrift Store
- Best Vaping Store
- Best Wine Store
- Best Women’s Clothing
Services
- Best After-School Program
- Best Bank
- Best Charter School
- Best Cleaning Services
- Best Continuing Education Institution
- Best Credit Union
- Best Dry Cleaner
- Best DUI Law Firm or Attorney
- Best Electrician
- Best Escape Room
- Best Event Bartending Service
- Best Event Venue
- Best Farm
- Best Florist
- Best Funeral Services Provider
- Best Cemetary
- Best Golf Course
- Best Gymnastics/Cheerleading School
- Best Heating & Air Service
- Best Home Builder
- Best Hotel
- Best House of Worship
- Best Insurance Company
- Best Landscaping Company
- Best Law Firm
- Best Criminal Defense Attorney
- Best Estate Planning Attorney
- Best Personal Injury Attorney
- Best Personal Injury Law Firm
- Best Local Insurance Agent
- Best Martial Arts School
- Best Mortgage Lender or Broker
- Best Moving Company
- Best Outdoor/Camping Gear Retailer
- Best Pest Control
- Best Photographer
- Best Place for Music Lessons
- Best Place to Get Alterations
- Best Plumbing Repair
- Best Printing Company
- Best Private School
- Best Real Estate Agency
- Best Commercial Real Estate Group
- Best Real Estate Agent
- Best Real Estate Group
- Best River Rental/Guide Company
- Best Roofer
- Best Screen Printer
- Best Shooting Range
- Best Sign Company
- Best Smartphone and Computer Repair
- Best Staffing Agency
- Best Travel Agent
- Best Upholstery Service
- Best Videographer
- Best Wedding Planner
- Best Wine and Paint Studio
Beauty, Health and Wellness
- Best Acupuncturist
- Beauty, Health and Wellness Best Barbershop
- Best Chiropractor
- Best Counselor or Therapist
- Best Crossfit
- Best Day Spa
- Best Medical Spa
- Best Dentist
- Best Dermatology Practice
- Best Eye Doctor or Group
- Best Family Practice
- Best Gym
- Best Fitness Studio
- Best Hair Salon
- Best Hair Stylist
- Best Home Health Care Service
- Best Hospital
- Best Lactation Support
- Best Massage Therapist
- Best Nail Salon
- Best Orthodontist
- Best Orthopedic Practice
- Best Pediatric Care
- Best Physical Therapy Practice
- Best Piercing Studio
- Best Pilates
- Best Place to Be Born
- Best Plastic Surgery Clinic
- Best Tattoo Artist
- Best Tattoo Studio
- Best Urgent Care
- Best Yoga Studio
- Pet Best Dog Park
- Pet Best Kennel or Pet Boarding Facility
- Pet Best Pet Groomer
- Pet Best Pet Supply Store
- Pet Best Veterinary Clinic
Transportation
- Best Auto Repair
- Transportation Best Cab or Rideshare Service
- Best Car Wash
- Best Limousine Service
- Best Motorcycle Store
- Best Oil Change
- Best Tire Dealer
- Best Used Car Dealership
Local Media
- Best Anchorperson
- Best Local Instagram
- Best Local Social Media Influencer
- Best Local TV News
- Best Local Tweeter
- Best Local Website, Music/Entertainment
- Best Local Website, News
- Best Local Website, Sports
- Best Radio Station
- Best Sportscaster
- Best Weatherperson
- Biggest Media Hog