Best of Columbia 2022: Arts, Music and Entertainment

Best Annual Event or Festival — SC Pride
Runner-up: Greek Festival
South Carolina Pride, or Famously Hot SC Pride, brings the masses to downtown Columbia to celebrate the LGBTQ community in the area. The organization behind it has put a large emphasis on having a big tent as well, bringing allies of the community out in droves. It makes for one of the most entertaining few days in Columbia’s event calendar and is one you don’t want to miss.
Honorable Mention: S.C. State Fair and St. Pat’s in Five Points
Best Art Gallery — Columbia Museum of Art
Runner-up: City Art
The main art museum in Columbia since its inception in 1950, it’s the premiere destination for artistic and cultural offerings. The museum offers an always impressive permanent collection, which features works by South Carolinians and famous artists alike. Meanwhile, it offers seasonal rotating exhibitions that often wow and educate; from tackling important topics like race to immersive installation pieces, the museum’s artistic outputs are unbeatable in Columbia.
Honorable Mention: Stormwater Studios, Tapp’s Outpost
Best Bar to See Live Music — Art Bar
Runner-up: Steel Hands Brewing
The always eclectic Art Bar hosts almost always local acts in its surprisingly expansive interior. Shower yourself in Christmas lights and robot aesthetic as you listen to a variety of different genres depending on the night. The Vista bar and venue hosts metal, EDM, indie, rock and any other genre you might be able to think of. Plus, the affordable drinks make it an easy place to settle in for the entirety of the sets.
Honorable Mention: New Brookland Tavern and The Senate
Best CD Store — Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Runner-up: Scratch N’ Spin
Five Points charmingly alternative record store is one of those spots that feels built into the fabric of the city. It opened in 1980 and ever since then has slung vinyl, and now offers plenty more like used VHS, cassettes, Blu-Ray discs and more.
Honorable Mention: 2nd & Charles
Best Dance Company — Columbia City Ballet
Runner-Up: South Carolina Dance Company
Sixty-two years into bringing live ballet performances to local audiences, Columbia’s longest-running professional dance company isn’t slowing down. Under the leadership of long-term Artistic and Executive Director William Starrett, the Columbia City Ballet presents annual seasonal favorites such as “The Nutcracker at Christmas” and “Dracula — Ballet With A Bite” at Halloween, plus it has the world premiere of “Studio 54 Ballet” slated for 2023.
Honorable Mention: Southern Strutt, Columbia Repertory Dance Company
Best Dance Studio or School — Columbia Conservatory of Dance
Runner-up: Columbia Ballet School
Thirty-four years ago, founders Mariclare Miranda and William Starrett were pioneers in bringing the arts to Main Street, long before it was cool to do so. The Conservatory offers classes in jazz, tap, ballet, and other disciplines for children and adults, and provides a rehearsal and training home for the dancers of the City Ballet.
Honorable Mention: Palmetto Performing Arts, The Dance Department
Best DJ — DJ Kevin Snow
Runner-up: DJ Apollo
Chances are if you’ve been to a special event around Columbia then you’ve seen DJ Kevin Snow bringing the best vibes you could want with his array of tunes. More than that, Snow brings his own energy to help jumpstart the party when needed. He’s exactly what you want in a DJ.
Honorable Mention: David Gilbert, DJ Stingray 803
Best Filmmaker — Chris Bickel
Runner-up: Exodus 12 Productions
Columbia’s underground filmmaker Chris Bickel has directed “The Theta Girl” and “Bad Girls” in the last few years and garnered his fair share of indie acclaim for those works. Both tied in his horror-grindhouse influences that are satisfying and entertaining. Our readers agree, voting him the city’s Best Filmmaker.
Honorable Mention: David Axe, Walt Cook
Best Karaoke — Uncle Fester's Sports Bar
Runner-up: Carrarock Entertainment
There’s something deliciously rough and tumble about the long-running tavern Uncle Festers, where decent drinks and general revelry are always in ready supply. Those are also the main ingredients necessary for a good karaoke night, and Uncle Fester’s predictably draws a great crowd for its well-run amateur night performance extravaganza. Go for broke, we're sure you can hit all the notes in that Mariah Carey song.
Honorable Mention: Main Course
Best Local Actor — Julian Deleon
Runners-up: Topher Riddle, Clayton King (tie)
A reliable ensemble member in shows at Town, Workshop and Trustus theatres over the last decade, Deleon’s biggest successes have been as a performer and director at Columbia Children’s Theatre, and as drama teacher at Midlands Arts Conservatory. This was his breakthrough year, however, with a sensitive performance as romantic lead in Workshop Theatre’s original production of "The Campaign."
Honorable Mention: Alex Cowsert
Best Local Actress — Shannon Scruggs
Runners-up: Abigail McNeely, Katrina Garvin (tie)
Starting as a bit-part orphan in "Annie" in the 1980’s, and graduating to leads in "South Pacific", "Annie Get Your Gun" and her signature role in "Always, Patsy Cline", Scruggs literally grew up at Town Theatre. She has been director, choreographer, and in recent years the organization’s Executive Director. But this past spring’s Southern gothic turn as the tragic heroine of "Bright Star" gave Scruggs the chance to explore her vocal and dramatic range to its fullest.
Honorable Mention: Heather Hinson
Best Local Band — The Root Doctors
Runner-up: Tokyo Joe
For over 30 years, Columbia’s The Root Doctors has been as much a mainstay in the local music scene as any frequent player. The pop, funk and R&B group has interchanged members of the years, but the truth remains that the band is the go-to for local bars and events looking to bring a dose of live music.
Honorable Mention: Killer Beez, Prettier Than Matt
Best Local Comedian — Jenn Snyder
Runner-up: Topher Riddle
Jenn Snyder is perhaps Columbia’s most notable comedian, a regular at comedy festivals in the area and outside of it. The comedian frequents spots like Curiosity Coffee Bar with stand-up and at events like Art Bar’s Movie Mockery series. Go to a show and get a laugh from the best.
Honorable Mention: Dirty D
Best Local Comedy or Improv Group — The Mothers
Runner-up: Tomorrowquest Theatre
Featuring some of Trustus Theatre’s most creative and uncontrollable company members, The Mothers also include local artists, musicians, alumni from the University of South Carolina’s Improv troupe, and folks from the community. Having established themselves as a performing entity on their own, The Mothers played a crucial role in filling seats at Trustus and elsewhere during the pandemic.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Operatic Laboratory
Best Local Hip-Hop Artist — Fat Rat da Czar
Runner-up: Sky Martin
Columbia’s rapper, producer, businessman and activist also just happens to be the best. While it’s been over a year since his last official release with “Crucible,” the elder statesman of Columbia’s hip-hop scene remains active in other ways too, like through educational classes for aspiring musicians.
Honorable Mention: H3RO, The Bustercups
Best Local Jazz or Blues Artist — Reggie Sullivan
Runner-up: Mark Rapp
Reggie Sullivan and his backing band are a regular face around Columbia’s jazz shows. A talented bassist, Sullivan has reach outside the Columbia as well, as a band member for Wynonna Judd and international tours. Sullivan is also a bass instructor at the local Freeway Music school.
Honorable Mention: Robert Gardiner, The Dubber
Best Local or Regional Museum — Columbia Museum of Art
Runner-up: South Carolina State Museum
The Columbia Museum of Art can be best summed up in one word: cool. It’s genuinely really cool with its numerous galleries and rotating exhibits that wow as much as they educate. It punches above Columbia’s weight with its well-curated offerings, and is a pivotal player in the city’s events scene.
Honorable Mention: EdVenture Children's Museum, McKissick Museum
Best Local Solo Artist — Mark Rapp
Runner-up: Brent Lundy
Mark Rapp leads the way around ColaJazz organization, but is a supremely talented player himself as well. The trumpeter frequently plays local venues around the area and, after a health scare earlier this year, he appears to be back in action on a regular basis.
Honorable Mention: Coretta Little, Sky Martin
Best Local Theater Company — Trustus Theatre
Runner-up: Town Theatre
Founded as an alternative venue for controversial, topical and occasionally downright naughty plays that might not be done elsewhere, Trustus demands attention with its very name, assuring audiences of a level of excellence befitting its status as Columbia’s longest-running professional theater. Significant staff turnover and the passing of its founders, Kay and Jim Thigpen, in recent years hasn’t diminished quality, however. Drinks and free popcorn are nice, too.
Honorable Mention: Columbia Children’s Theatre, Workshop Theatre
Best Local Theater Production — “The Color Purple” (Workshop Theatre)
Runner-up: “Bright Star” (Town Theatre)
With Columbia College’s venerable and spacious Cottingham Theatre providing a new home in which to perform, Workshop Theatre wisely chose to revive the musical version of The Color Purple, based on Alice Walker’s novel of perseverance and redemption. Sold-out houses were an indicator not only of the production’s popularity, but also of Workshop’s longed-for rebirth as a vital player in the local theater scene.
Honorable Mention: “Amityville, 1925” (Theatre Mysterium), “Four Singers Walk Into a Bar” (Columbia Operatic Laboratory)
Best Movie Theater — Nickelodeon
Runner-up: Columbiana Grande
The Nickelodeon is known for offering a smattering of interesting films from pop-culture flicks to top indie films. You can catch a show on any given weekend and have a great homegrown experience. Providing a ranging menu of food and beverages perfect for movie-viewing, The Nick provides a viewing experience you won’t easily forget.
Honorable Mention: Big Mo, Spotlight Cinemas
Best Music Festival — St. Pat's in Five Points
Runner-up: ColaJazz Festival
One of the largest events in the region, St. Pat’s in Five Points pours in almost 30,000 people every year to the college district of the city. The main reason for that? A well-rounded music lineup that appeals to both the college crowd and the city’s older sensibilities. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival managed to bring in jam band Blues Traveler to headline this last year.
Honorable Mention: Jam Room Music Festival, Rosewood Crawfish Festival
Best Music Venue — Koger Center
Runner-Up: Colonial Life Arena
With its roughly 2,500 seats, the Koger Center for the Arts is the hub of the performing arts in Columbia. It regularly is home to local arts organizations like the South Carolina Philharmonic and for touring artists alike. It uses more than just the stage area, as well, with lobby performances and outdoor ones, too. It does a little bit of it all.
Honorable Mention: New Brookland Tavern, The Senate
Best Musical Instrument Store — Sims Music
Runner-Up: Pecknel Music
The walls of guitars, drums and keyboards in Sims Music is quite impressive, but there’s still a locally-oriented level of support and personal expertise with their inventory that makes Sims Music a cut above big box options like Guitar Center. Plus, you’re likely to end up rubbing shoulders with local professionals and avid amateurs, a bonus for anybody looking to find sympathetic collaborators for jamming out.
Honorable Mention: Star Music, The Music Store
Best Place to Celebrate a Birthday — Transmission Arcade
Runner-up: The Grand on Main
You know what makes for a good birthday party? Games and drinks, what more do you need? Transmission Arcade has both in spades. Oh, wait there’s a smoked food menu too? Anybody got a birthday coming up and have room for a guest?
Honorable Mention: Saluda’s, Steel Hands Brewing
Best Place to See a Drag Show — The Woody
Runner-up: Capital Club
For centuries, drag has been embraced by those who flirt with and redefine gender. The tradition, popular with those in the LGBTQ community, has entered into the mainstream culture over the last few decades. In Columbia, the best place for a show, according to locals, is The Woody — a Main Street bar with levels above and underground. In the past year, the bar has held shows with themes centered around Disney and to mark the annual Pride celebration.
Honorable Mention: Main Course
Best Recording Studio — The Jam Room Recording Studio
Runner-up: Strawberry Skys
Led by owner Jay Matheson, The Jam Room is Columbia's pick for the best recording studio in town. It’s not hard to see why. The studio consistently is the home for local musicians’ new outputs and it doesn’t hurt that it puts on a free music festival — due back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic later this year.
Honorable Mention: Archer Avenue Studio, Kaplow
Best Store for Vinyl — Papa Jazz Record Shoppe
Runner-up: Scratch N Spin
Papa Jazz Record Shoppe, located in Five Points, does vinyl better than most. The shop has a good range of new vinyl releases and classic vinyl. Like any good shop worth its salt, the staff is also well attuned to a huge variety of music and can guide you to what you’re looking for.
Honorable Mention: Turntable City, 2nd & Charles
Best Visual Artist — Shelby LeBlanc
Runner-up: Trahern McCook
A self-taught artist from Columbia and now based in Charleston, Shelby LeBlanc’s work infuses rich, sunny colors that invoke South Carolina. And while she isn’t based in town, the artist maintains connections in the Midlands.
Honorable Mention: Grace Langdon Art, Sean McGuinness